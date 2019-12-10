'Ford v. Ferrari,' 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' Sound Mixers Among CAS Nominees

The sound mixing teams from Ford v. Ferrari, Joker, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Rocketman and The Irishman are the feature nominees of the Cinema Audio Society's 56th annual CAS Awards for outstanding achievement in sound mixing, which will be handed out Feb. 25 at the Intercontinental Los Angeles Downtown.

In six of the past 10 years, the winner of the feature category went on to claim the Oscar in sound mixing. That was the case a year ago, when the sound mixing team from Bohemian Rhapsody won both awards. In fact, Ford v. Ferrari's nominated rerecording mixer Paul Massey was on that Oscar-winning team a year ago.

Disney's photoreal CG retelling of The Lion King was nominated in the CAS' animated feature category, though the studio didn't enter it in the animated feature Oscar race. The sound mixers on The Lion King are nominated alongside the teams from Disney's Frozen 2, Disney/Pixar's Toy Story 4 and Dreamworks Animation's Abominable and How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World.

The CAS nominees for feature documentaries includes Making Waves: The Art of Cinematic Sound (which features numerous members of CAS in the film), Apollo 11, Echo in the Canyon, Miles Davis: Birth of the Cool and Woodstock: 3 Days That Changed Everything.

Nominees in the various TV categories include Fleabag, Game of Thrones, Stranger Things and Deadliest Catch.

As previously announced, during the ceremony Ford v. Ferrari director James Mangold is scheduled to receive the CAS Filmmaker Award and rerecording mixer Tom Fleischman (a nominee for The Irishman) will accept the Career Achievement Award.

A complete list of nominees follows.