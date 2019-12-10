'Ford v. Ferrari,' 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' Sound Mixers Among CAS Nominees

by Carolyn Giardina

The Cinema Audio Society nominated 'The Lion King' in the animated feature race.

The sound mixing teams from Ford v. Ferrari, Joker, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Rocketman and The Irishman are the feature nominees of the Cinema Audio Society's 56th annual CAS Awards for outstanding achievement in sound mixing, which will be handed out Feb. 25 at the Intercontinental Los Angeles Downtown.

In six of the past 10 years, the winner of the feature category went on to claim the Oscar in sound mixing. That was the case a year ago, when the sound mixing team from Bohemian Rhapsody won both awards. In fact, Ford v. Ferrari's nominated rerecording mixer Paul Massey was on that Oscar-winning team a year ago.

Disney's photoreal CG retelling of The Lion King was nominated in the CAS' animated feature category, though the studio didn't enter it in the animated feature Oscar race. The sound mixers on The Lion King are nominated alongside the teams from Disney's Frozen 2, Disney/Pixar's Toy Story 4 and Dreamworks Animation's Abominable and How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World.

The CAS nominees for feature documentaries includes Making Waves: The Art of Cinematic Sound (which features numerous members of CAS in the film), Apollo 11, Echo in the Canyon, Miles Davis: Birth of the Cool and Woodstock: 3 Days That Changed Everything.

Nominees in the various TV categories include Fleabag, Game of Thrones, Stranger Things and Deadliest Catch.

As previously announced, during the ceremony Ford v. Ferrari director James Mangold is scheduled to receive the CAS Filmmaker Award and rerecording mixer Tom Fleischman (a nominee for The Irishman) will accept the Career Achievement Award.

A complete list of nominees follows.

  • Motion Picture — Live Action

    Ford v Ferrari
    Production Mixer – Steven A. Morrow CAS
    Re-recording Mixer – Paul Massey CAS
    Re-recording Mixer – David Giammarco CAS
    Scoring Mixer – Tyson Lozensky
    ADR Mixer – David Betancourt
    Foley Mixer – Richard Duarte

    Joker
    Production Mixer – Tod Maitland CAS
    Re-recording Mixer – Dean A Zupancic
    Re-recording Mixer – Tom Ozanich
    Scoring Mixer – Daniel Kresco
    ADR Mixer – Thomas J. O’Connell
    Foley Mixer – Richard Duarte

    Once Upon a Time in… Hollywood
    Production Mixer – Mark Ulano CAS
    Re-recording Mixer – Michael Minkler CAS
    Re-recording Mixer – Christian Minkler CAS
    Foley Mixer – Kyle Rochlin

    Rocketman
    Production Mixer – John Hayes
    Re-recording Mixer – Mike Prestwood Smith
    Re-recording Mixer – Mathew Collinge
    ADR Mixer – Mark Appleby
    Foley Mixer – Glen Gathard

    The Irishman
    Production Mixer – Tod Maitland CAS
    Re-recording Mixer – Tom Fleischman CAS
    Re-recording Mixer – Eugene Gearty
    ADR Mixer – Mark DeSimone CAS
    Foley Mixer – George A. Lara CAS

  • Motion Picture — Animated

    Abominable
    Original Dialogue Mixer – Tighe Sheldon
    Re-recording Mixer – Myron Nettinga
    Scoring Mixer – Nick Wollage
    Foley Mixer – David Jobe

    Frozen II
    Original Dialogue Mixer – Paul McGrath CAS
    Re-recording Mixer – David E. Fluhr CAS
    Re-recording Mixer – Gabriel Guy CAS
    Song Mixer – David Boucher
    Scoring Mixer – Greg Hayes
    ADR Mixer – Doc Kane CAS
    Foley Mixer – Scott Curtis

    How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
    Original Dialogue Mixer – Tighe Sheldon
    Re-recording Mixer – Gary A. Rizzo CAS
    Re-recording Mixer – Scott R. Lewis
    Re-recording Mixer – Shawn Murphy
    Foley Mixer – Blake Collins CAS

    The Lion King
    Original Dialogue Mixer – Ronald Judkins CAS
    Re-recording Mixer – Lora Hirschberg
    Re-recording Mixer – Christopher Boyes
    Scoring Mixer – Alan Meyerson CAS
    Foley Mixer – Blake Collins CAS

    Toy Story 4
    Original Dialogue Mixer – Doc Kane CAS
    Re-recording Mixer – Michael Semanick CAS
    Re-recording Mixer – Nathan Nance
    Scoring Mixer – David Boucher
    ADR Mixer – Vince Caro CAS
    Foley Mixer – Scott Curtis

  • Motion Picture — Documentary

    Apollo 11
    Re-recording Mixer – Eric Milano
    Re-recording Mixer – Brian Eimer

    Echo in the Canyon
    Re-recording Mixer – Chris Jenkins
    Re-recording Mixer – Paul Karpinski

    Making Waves: The Art of Cinematic Sound
    Production Mixer – David J. Turner
    Re-recording Mixer – Tom Myers
    Scoring Mixer – Dan Blanck
    Foley Mixer – Frank Rinella

    Miles Davis: Birth of the Cool
    Production Mixer – Gautam Choudhury
    Re-recording Mixer – Benny Mouthon CAS

    Woodstock: 3 Days That Changed Everything
    Re-recording Mixer – Kevin Peters

  • Television Movie or Miniseries

    Apollo: Missions to the Moon
    Re-recording Mixer – John Warrin

    Chernobyl:  1:23:45
    Production Mixer – Vincent Piponnier
    Re-recording Mixer – Stuart Hilliker
    ADR Mixer – Gibran Farrah
    Foley Mixer – Philip Clements

    Deadwood: The Movie
    Production Mixer – Geoffrey Patterson CAS
    Re-recording Mixer – John W. Cook II CAS
    Re-recording Mixer – Bill Freesh CAS

    El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie
    Production Mixer – Phillip W. Palmer CAS
    Re-recording Mixer – Larry B. Benjamin CAS
    Re-recording Mixer – Kevin Valentine
    ADR Mixer – Chris Navarro CAS
    Foley Mixer – Stacey Michaels CAS

    True Detective: The Great War and Modern Memory
    Production Mixer – Geoffrey Patterson CAS
    Re-recording Mixer – Greg Orloff CAS
    Re-recording Mixer – Tateum Kohut CAS
    Scoring Mixer – Biff Dawes CAS
    ADR Mixer – Chris Navarro CAS
    Foley Mixer – Nerses Gezalyan

  • Television Series — 1 Hour

    Game of Thrones: "The Bells"
    Production Mixer – Ronan Hill CAS
    Production Mixer –Simon Kerr
    Production Mixer – Daniel Crowley
    Re-recording Mixer – Onnalee Blank CAS
    Re-recording Mixer – Mathew Waters CAS
    Foley Mixer – Brett Voss CAS

    Peaky Blinders: "Mr. Jones"
    Production Mixer – Stu Wright
    Re-recording Mixer – Nigel Heath
    Re-recording Mixer – Brad Rees
    Scoring Mixer – Jimmy Robertson
    ADR Mixer – Oliver Brierley
    Foley Mixer – Ciaran Smith

    Stranger Things: "Chapter Eight: The Battle of Starcourt"
    Production Mixer – Michael Rayle
    Re-recording Mixer – Mark Paterson
    Re-recording Mixer – William Files
    Scoring Mixer – Hector Carlos Ramirez
    ADR Mixer – Bill Higley CAS
    Foley Mixer – Peter Persuad CAS

    The Handmaid’s Tale: "Heroic"
    Production Mixer – Sylvain Arseneault CAS
    Re-recording Mixer – Lou Solakofski
    Re-recording Mixer – Joe Morrow
    Scoring Mixer – Adam Taylor
    ADR Mixer – Andrea Rusch
    Foley Mixer – Kevin Schultz

    Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan: "Persona Non Grata"
    Production Mixer – Michael Barosky
    Re-recording Mixer – Steve Pederson
    Re-recording Mixer – Daniel Leahy
    ADR Mixer – Benjamin Darier
    Foley Mixer – Brett Voss CAS

  • Television Series — 1/2 Hour

    Barry: "ronny/lily"
    Production Mixer – Benjamin A. Patrick CAS
    Re-recording Mixer – Elmo Ponsdomenech CAS
    Re-recording Mixer – Jason “Frenchie” Gaya
    ADR Mixer – Aaron Hasson
    Foley Mixer – John Sanacore CAS

    Fleabag: "Episode #2.6"
    Production Mixer – Christian Bourne
    Re-recording Mixer – David Drake
    ADR Mixer – James Gregory

    Modern Family: "A Year of Birthdays"
    Production Mixer – Stephen A. Tibbo CAS
    Re-recording Mixer – Dean Okrand CAS
    Re-recording Mixer – Brian R. Harman CAS
    ADR Mixer – Matt Hovland
    Foley Mixer – David Torres CAS

    Russian Doll: "The Way Out"
    Production Mixer – Phil Rosati
    Re-recording Mixer – Lewis Goldstein
    Re-recording Mixer – Thomas Ryan
    ADR Mixer – Jerrell Suelto
    Foley Mixer – Wen Hsuan-Tseng

    Veep: "Veep Episode 707"
    Production Mixer – William MacPherson CAS
    Re-recording Mixer – John W. Cook II CAS
    Re-recording Mixer – Bill Freesh CAS
    Scoring Mixer – Scott Sheppard
    ADR Mixer – Jesse Dodd CAS
    Foley Mixer – Mike Marino

  • Television Non-Fiction, Variety or Music Series or Specials

    Country Music: "Will the Circle Be Unbroken? (1968-1972)"
    Production Mixer – Mark Roy
    Re-recording Mixer – Dominick Tavella
    Re-recording Mixer – Chris Chae

    David Bowie: "Finding Fame"
    Production Mixer – Sean O’Neil
    Re-recording Mixer – Greg Gettens

    Deadliest Catch: "Sixty Foot Monster Episode 1512"
    Re-recording Mixer – Bob Bronow CAS

    Formula 1: "Drive to Survive: The Next Generation"
    Re-recording Mixer – Nick Fry
    Re-recording Mixer – Steve Speed
    Re-recording Mixer – James Evans

    Hitsville: "The Making of Motown"
    Production Mixer – Pete Orlanski
    Re-recording Mixer – Richard Kondal
    Foley Mixer – Victor Shcheglov

  • Outstanding Product — Production

    Lectrosonics, Inc.:               D Squared Digital Wireless Mic System

    Schoeps Mikrofone:            CMC 1 U Miniature Colette Series Amplifier Body

    Shure Incorporated:            Shure Axient Digital

    Sound Devices, LLC:          Scorpio

    Zaxcom:                               Nova

  • Outstanding Product — Post

    FabFilter:                                Pro Q3 Equalizer

    iZotope, Inc.:                          Dialogue Match

    Leapwing Audio:                   DynOne 3

    Sound Radix Ltd.:                 Auto-Align Post

    Todd-AO:                               Absentia DX v2.2.3