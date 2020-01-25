'Ford v Ferrari' Finishes First at Cinema Audio Society Awards

The sound mixing team from Ford v. Ferrari won the feature competition at the Cinema Audio Society's 56th annual CAS Awards for outstanding achievement in sound mixing.

Also Saturday at the Intercontinental Los Angeles Downtown, Ford v Ferrari helmer James Mangold received the society's Filmmaker Award, which was presented by Harrison Ford and Ford v Ferrari rerecording mixer Paul Massey. Accepting the award for Ford v Ferrari's sound mixing were Massey, production sound mixer Steven A. Morrow, rerecording mixer David Giammarco (who was also the film's sound designer), scoring mixer Tyson Lozensky, ADR mixer David Betancourt and Foley mixer Richard Duarte.

Ford v Ferrari as well as Ad Astra, 1917, Joker and Once Upon A Time In Hollywood are also nominated for the Oscar in sound mixing. In six of the past 10 years, the winner of the CAS feature category went on to claim the Oscar in sound mixing. That was the case a year ago, when the sound mixing team from Bohemian Rhapsody won both awards. In fact, Ford v Ferrari's Massey was on that Oscar-winning team.

Harrison Ford received applause as he said that Mangold's film was a compelling story that "deserved to be seen in a decent movie theater… I also deserved to make a shit load of money." He quipped that it was "the kind movie they made 40 year ago, I know because I was there."

Accepting the award, Mangold emphasized the importance of collaboration in filmmaking, saying that on his movies, "I discourage everyone from staying in their lane. I hate the idea of turf. All the elements of a good film are connected and require these element to work together."

He received applause when he said of cinema, "I don’t want to be immersive, I want to be emotive. I don’t want to make people forget what’s going on in their country and world. I want to make people think about what's going on in the world and not offer an escape hatch."

Oscar-winning rerecording mixer Tom Fleischman (who was a CAS nominee for The Irishman) accepted the Career Achievement Award during the ceremony; it was presented by veteran sound mixer Gary Bourgeois and (via video) Martin Scorsese. "There's no greater gift I could have than to wake up and look forward to going to work, because the people I work with and the pictures I work on are wonderful," Fleischman said, getting a laugh as he added "and even the ones that aren't wonderful are worth trying to do a good job."

Additional CAS winners included Disney/Pixar's Toy Story 4, which topped the animated feature category, and Making Waves: The Art of Cinematic Sound, which claimed the documentary prize. TV category honorees included Barry, Fleabag, Chernobyl, and Game of Thrones.

A surprise service award was presented to Peter Damski.

Bo Pang of Chapman University received the CAS student recognition award..

A complete list of winners follows.