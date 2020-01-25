'Ford v Ferrari' Finishes First at Cinema Audio Society Awards
Accepting the CAS Filmmaking Award, James Mangold said: "I want to make people think about what's going on in the world and not offer an escape hatch."
The sound mixing team from Ford v. Ferrari won the feature competition at the Cinema Audio Society's 56th annual CAS Awards for outstanding achievement in sound mixing.
Also Saturday at the Intercontinental Los Angeles Downtown, Ford v Ferrari helmer James Mangold received the society's Filmmaker Award, which was presented by Harrison Ford and Ford v Ferrari rerecording mixer Paul Massey. Accepting the award for Ford v Ferrari's sound mixing were Massey, production sound mixer Steven A. Morrow, rerecording mixer David Giammarco (who was also the film's sound designer), scoring mixer Tyson Lozensky, ADR mixer David Betancourt and Foley mixer Richard Duarte.
Ford v Ferrari as well as Ad Astra, 1917, Joker and Once Upon A Time In Hollywood are also nominated for the Oscar in sound mixing. In six of the past 10 years, the winner of the CAS feature category went on to claim the Oscar in sound mixing. That was the case a year ago, when the sound mixing team from Bohemian Rhapsody won both awards. In fact, Ford v Ferrari's Massey was on that Oscar-winning team.
Harrison Ford received applause as he said that Mangold's film was a compelling story that "deserved to be seen in a decent movie theater… I also deserved to make a shit load of money." He quipped that it was "the kind movie they made 40 year ago, I know because I was there."
Accepting the award, Mangold emphasized the importance of collaboration in filmmaking, saying that on his movies, "I discourage everyone from staying in their lane. I hate the idea of turf. All the elements of a good film are connected and require these element to work together."
He received applause when he said of cinema, "I don’t want to be immersive, I want to be emotive. I don’t want to make people forget what’s going on in their country and world. I want to make people think about what's going on in the world and not offer an escape hatch."
Oscar-winning rerecording mixer Tom Fleischman (who was a CAS nominee for The Irishman) accepted the Career Achievement Award during the ceremony; it was presented by veteran sound mixer Gary Bourgeois and (via video) Martin Scorsese. "There's no greater gift I could have than to wake up and look forward to going to work, because the people I work with and the pictures I work on are wonderful," Fleischman said, getting a laugh as he added "and even the ones that aren't wonderful are worth trying to do a good job."
Additional CAS winners included Disney/Pixar's Toy Story 4, which topped the animated feature category, and Making Waves: The Art of Cinematic Sound, which claimed the documentary prize. TV category honorees included Barry, Fleabag, Chernobyl, and Game of Thrones.
A surprise service award was presented to Peter Damski.
Bo Pang of Chapman University received the CAS student recognition award..
A complete list of winners follows.
-
Motion Picture — Live Action
WINNER Ford v Ferrari
Production Mixer – Steven A. Morrow CAS
Rerecording Mixer – Paul Massey CAS
Rerecording Mixer – David Giammarco CAS
Scoring Mixer – Tyson Lozensky
ADR Mixer – David Betancourt
Foley Mixer – Richard Duarte
Joker
Production Mixer – Tod Maitland CAS
Rerecording Mixer – Dean A Zupancic
Rerecording Mixer – Tom Ozanich
Scoring Mixer – Daniel Kresco
ADR Mixer – Thomas J. O’Connell
Foley Mixer – Richard Duarte
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Production Mixer – Mark Ulano CAS
Rerecording Mixer – Michael Minkler CAS
Rerecording Mixer – Christian Minkler CAS
Foley Mixer – Kyle Rochlin
Rocketman
Production Mixer – John Hayes
Rerecording Mixer – Mike Prestwood Smith
Rerecording Mixer – Mathew Collinge
ADR Mixer – Mark Appleby
Foley Mixer – Glen Gathard
The Irishman
Production Mixer – Tod Maitland CAS
Rerecording Mixer – Tom Fleischman CAS
Rerecording Mixer – Eugene Gearty
ADR Mixer – Mark DeSimone CAS
Foley Mixer – George A. Lara CAS
-
Motion Picture — Animated
Abominable
Original Dialogue Mixer – Tighe Sheldon
Rerecording Mixer – Myron Nettinga
Scoring Mixer – Nick Wollage
Foley Mixer – David Jobe
Frozen II
Original Dialogue Mixer – Paul McGrath CAS
Rerecording Mixer – David E. Fluhr CAS
Rerecording Mixer – Gabriel Guy CAS
Song Mixer – David Boucher
Scoring Mixer – Greg Hayes
ADR Mixer – Doc Kane CAS
Foley Mixer – Scott Curtis
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
Original Dialogue Mixer – Tighe Sheldon
Rerecording Mixer – Gary A. Rizzo CAS
Rerecording Mixer – Scott R. Lewis
Rerecording Mixer – Shawn Murphy
Foley Mixer – Blake Collins CAS
The Lion King
Original Dialogue Mixer – Ronald Judkins CAS
Rerecording Mixer – Lora Hirschberg
Rerecording Mixer – Christopher Boyes
Scoring Mixer – Alan Meyerson CAS
Foley Mixer – Blake Collins CAS
WINNER Toy Story 4
Original Dialogue Mixer – Doc Kane CAS
Rerecording Mixer – Michael Semanick CAS
Rerecording Mixer – Nathan Nance
Scoring Mixer – David Boucher
ADR Mixer – Vince Caro CAS
Foley Mixer – Scott Curtis
-
Motion Picture — Documentary
Apollo 11
Re recording Mixer – Eric Milano
Rerecording Mixer – Brian Eimer
Echo in the Canyon
Rerecording Mixer – Chris Jenkins
Rerecording Mixer – Paul Karpinski
WINNER Making Waves: The Art of Cinematic Sound
Production Mixer – David J. Turner
Rerecording Mixer – Tom Myers
Scoring Mixer – Dan Blanck
Foley Mixer – Frank Rinella
Miles Davis: Birth of the Cool
Production Mixer – Gautam Choudhury
Rerecording Mixer – Benny Mouthon CAS
Woodstock: 3 Days That Changed Everything
Rerecording Mixer – Kevin Peters
-
Television Movie or Miniseries
Apollo: Missions to the Moon
Rerecording Mixer – John Warrin
WINNER Chernobyl
Production Mixer – Vincent Piponnier
Rerecording Mixer – Stuart Hilliker
ADR Mixer – Gibran Farrah
Foley Mixer – Philip Clements
Deadwood: The Movie
Production Mixer – Geoffrey Patterson CAS
Rerecording Mixer – John W. Cook II CAS
Rerecording Mixer – Bill Freesh CAS
El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie
Production Mixer – Phillip W. Palmer CAS
Rerecording Mixer – Larry B. Benjamin CAS
Rerecording Mixer – Kevin Valentine
ADR Mixer – Chris Navarro CAS
Foley Mixer – Stacey Michaels CAS
True Detective: The Great War and Modern Memory
Production Mixer – Geoffrey Patterson CAS
Rerecording Mixer – Greg Orloff CAS
Rerecording Mixer – Tateum Kohut CAS
Scoring Mixer – Biff Dawes CAS
ADR Mixer – Chris Navarro CAS
Foley Mixer – Nerses Gezalyan
-
Television Series — 1 Hour
WINNER Game of Thrones: "The Bells"
Production Mixer – Ronan Hill CAS
Production Mixer –Simon Kerr
Production Mixer – Daniel Crowley
Rerecording Mixer – Onnalee Blank CAS
Rerecording Mixer – Mathew Waters CAS
Foley Mixer – Brett Voss CAS
Peaky Blinders: "Mr. Jones"
Production Mixer – Stu Wright
Rerecording Mixer – Nigel Heath
Rerecording Mixer – Brad Rees
Scoring Mixer – Jimmy Robertson
ADR Mixer – Oliver Brierley
Foley Mixer – Ciaran Smith
Stranger Things: "Chapter Eight: The Battle of Starcourt"
Production Mixer – Michael Rayle
Rerecording Mixer – Mark Paterson
Rerecording Mixer – William Files
Scoring Mixer – Hector Carlos Ramirez
ADR Mixer – Bill Higley CAS
Foley Mixer – Peter Persuad CAS
The Handmaid’s Tale: "Heroic"
Production Mixer – Sylvain Arseneault CAS
Rerecording Mixer – Lou Solakofski
Rerecording Mixer – Joe Morrow
Scoring Mixer – Adam Taylor
ADR Mixer – Andrea Rusch
Foley Mixer – Kevin Schultz
Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan: "Persona Non Grata"
Production Mixer – Michael Barosky
Rerecording Mixer – Steve Pederson
Rerecording Mixer – Daniel Leahy
ADR Mixer – Benjamin Darier
Foley Mixer – Brett Voss CAS
-
Television Series — 1/2 Hour
WINNER (TIE) Barry: "ronny/lily"
Production Mixer – Benjamin A. Patrick CAS
Rerecording Mixer – Elmo Ponsdomenech CAS
Rerecording Mixer – Jason “Frenchie” Gaya
ADR Mixer – Aaron Hasson
Foley Mixer – John Sanacore CAS
WINNER (TIE) Fleabag: "Episode #2.6"
Production Mixer – Christian Bourne
Rerecording Mixer – David Drake
ADR Mixer – James Gregory
Modern Family: "A Year of Birthdays"
Production Mixer – Stephen A. Tibbo CAS
Rerecording Mixer – Dean Okrand CAS
Rerecording Mixer – Brian R. Harman CAS
ADR Mixer – Matt Hovland
Foley Mixer – David Torres CAS
Russian Doll: "The Way Out"
Production Mixer – Phil Rosati
Rerecording Mixer – Lewis Goldstein
Rerecording Mixer – Thomas Ryan
ADR Mixer – Jerrell Suelto
Foley Mixer – Wen Hsuan-Tseng
Veep: "Veep Episode 707"
Production Mixer – William MacPherson CAS
Rerecording Mixer – John W. Cook II CAS
Rerecording Mixer – Bill Freesh CAS
Scoring Mixer – Scott Sheppard
ADR Mixer – Jesse Dodd CAS
Foley Mixer – Mike Marino
-
Television Non-Fiction, Variety or Music Series or Specials
Country Music: "Will the Circle Be Unbroken? (1968-1972)"
Production Mixer – Mark Roy
Rerecording Mixer – Dominick Tavella
Rerecording Mixer – Chris Chae
WINNER David Bowie: "Finding Fame"
Production Mixer – Sean O’Neil
Rerecording Mixer – Greg Gettens
Deadliest Catch: "Sixty Foot Monster Episode 1512"
Rerecording Mixer – Bob Bronow CAS
Formula 1: "Drive to Survive: The Next Generation"
Rerecording Mixer – Nick Fry
Rerecording Mixer – Steve Speed
Rerecording Mixer – James Evans
Hitsville: "The Making of Motown"
Production Mixer – Pete Orlanski
Rerecording Mixer – Richard Kondal
Foley Mixer – Victor Shcheglov
-
Product — Production
Lectrosonics, Inc.: D Squared Digital Wireless Mic System
Schoeps Mikrofone: CMC 1 U Miniature Colette Series Amplifier Body
Shure Incorporated: Shure Axient Digital
WINNER Sound Devices, LLC: Scorpio
Zaxcom: Nova
-
Product — Post
FabFilter: Pro Q3 Equalizer
WINNER iZotope, Inc.: Dialogue Match
Leapwing Audio: DynOne 3
Sound Radix Ltd.: Auto-Align Post
Todd-AO: Absentia DX v2.2.3