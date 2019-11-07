Cinema Eye Honors: 'American Factory,' 'Apollo 11' Lead Nominees

Documentaries American Factory and Apollo 11 lead the 2020 Cinema Eye Honors nominations with five nods each, followed by Aquarela, The Cave, For Sama, Beyoncé's Homecoming, Honeyland and Midnight Family with three nominations each. American Factory, Apollo 11, For Sama, Honeyland, Midnight Family and One Child Nation all picked up a nomination for the evening's top honor, outstanding nonfiction feature.

Netflix leads the distributors/studios with 17 nominations, followed by Neon with 10 nominations, HBO with 9 and National Geographic with 8. Female filmmakers and craftspersons make up 40 percent of the 2020 nominees, a new high for Cinema Eye.

The 2020 Cinema Eye Honors awards ceremony is set for Monday, Jan. 6, at the Museum of the Moving Image in Queens, New York.

A full list of this year's nominees follows.