Cinema Eye Honors: 'American Factory,' 'Apollo 11' Top Awards

6:35 PM 1/7/2020

by Hilary Lewis

The nonfiction-focused event also honored 'The Cave,' 'For Sama,' 'Honeyland,' 'The Great Hack' and 'The Biggest Little Farm,' all of which are on the shortlist for the Oscars' best documentary feature nomination.

American Factory and Apollo 11 topped the Cinema Eye Honors documentary awards handed out in New York on Monday night.

The Julia Reichert and Steven Bognar-directed (and Barack and Michelle Obama-backed) American Factory, about a shuttered Ohio General Motors plant taken over by a Chinese company, won the awards for best nonfiction feature and best direction, making Reichert and Bognar the first directing team to win either award in Cinema Eye history.

Apollo 11 won outstanding editing and best original score.

Other films winning awards at the event at the Museum of the Moving Image in Queens include The Cave, For Sama, Honeyland, The Great Hack and The Biggest Little Farm, all of which are on the shortlist for the Oscars' best documentary feature nomination.

Additional notable titles that took home awards include Joanna Hogg's The Souvenir (Heterodox Award), Netflix’s Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé (outstanding broadcast cinematography), National Geographic’s Apollo: Missions to the Moon (outstanding broadcast editing) and HBO’s Leaving Neverland (best broadcast film).

Filmmaker Yance Ford, who previously won the Cinema Eye award for outstanding feature for Strong Island hosted the awards. Presenters included Julie Cohen, Alex Gibney, Sheila Nevins and Jehane Noujaim.

A full list of this year's Cinema Eye winners follows.

  • Outstanding Nonfiction Feature

    'American Factory'
    Chuck Kennedy/Netflix

    American Factory (WINNER)
    Directed and Produced by Steven Bognar and Julia Reichert
    Produced by Jeff Reichert and Julie Parker Benello

    Apollo 11
    Directed and Produced by Todd Douglas Miller
    Produced by Thomas Petersen and Evan Krauss

    For Sama
    Directed by Waad al-Kateab and Edward Watts
    Produced by Waad al-Kateab

    Honeyland
    Directed by Ljubomir Stefanov and Tamara Kotevska
    Produced by Atanas Georgiev and Ljubomir Stefanov

    Midnight Family
    Directed and Produced by Luke Lorentzen
    Produced by Kellen Quinn

    One Child Nation
    Directed and Produced by Nanfu Wang and Jialing Zhang
    Produced by Christoph Jörg, Julie Goldman, Christopher Clements and Carolyn Hepburn

  • Outstanding Direction

    'American Factory'
    Courtesy of Sundance Film Festival

    American Factory (WINNER)
    Steven Bognar and Julia Reichert

    The Cave
    Feras Fayyad

    Cold Case Hammarskjöld
    Mads Brügger

    Honeyland
    Ljubomir Stefanov and Tamara Kotevska

    The Hottest August
    Brett Story

    One Child Nation
    Nanfu Wang and Jialing Zhang

  • Outstanding Editing

    'Apollo 11'
    Courtesy of NEON

    Apollo 11 (WINNER)
    Todd Douglas Miller

    17 Blocks
    Jennifer Tiexiera

    American Factory
    Lindsay Utz

    Letter to the Editor
    Alan Berliner

    Mike Wallace is Here
    Billy McMillin

  • Outstanding Production

    'For Sama'
    Courtesy of Cannes Film Festival

    The Cave (WINNER - TIE)
    Kirstine Barfod and Sigrid Dyekjær

    For Sama (WINNER - TIE)
    Waad Al-Kateab

    Aquarela
    Aimara Reques, Sigrid Dyekjær and Heino Deckert

    Apollo 11
    Todd Douglas Miller, Thomas Petersen and Evan Krauss

    Midnight Family
    Luke Lorentzen and Kellen Quinn

    Midnight Traveler
    Emelie Mahdavian and Su Kim

  • Outstanding Cinematography

    'Honeyland'
    Courtesy of Sundance Institute

    Honeyland (WINNER)
    Fejmi Daut and Samir Ljuma

    Aquarela
    Victor Kossokovsky

    Anthropocene: The Human Epoch
    Nicholas De Pencier

    Midnight Family
    Luke Lorentzen

    What You Gonna Do When the World’s On Fire?
    Diego Romero

  • Outstanding Original Score

    'Apollo 11'
    Courtesy of Neon

    Apollo 11 (WINNER)
    Matt Morton

    American Factory
    Chad Cannon

    Anthropocene: The Human Epoch
    Rose Bolton and Norah Lorway

    Aquarela
    Eicca Toppinen

    Black Mother
    4th Disciple

    Symphony of the Ursus Factory
    Dominik Strycharski

  • Outstanding Graphic Design or Animation

    'The Great Hack'
    Courtesy of Sundance Film Festival

    The Great Hack (WINNER)
    Ash Thorp, Matthew Hornick and Patrick Cederberg

    The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley
    Hazel Baird

    Moonlight Sonata: Deafness in Three Movements
    Brian Kinkley and Ben Luce

    Our Time Machine
    Ryan Wehner

  • Outstanding Debut

    'The Disappearance of My Mother'
    Courtesy of Sundance Institute

    The Disappearance of My Mother (WINNER)
    Directed by Beniamino Barrese

    Jawline
    Directed by Liza Mandelup

    Scheme Birds
    Directed by Ellen Fiske and Ellinor Hallin

    Searching Eva
    Directed by Pia Hellenthal

    Swarm Season
    Directed by Sarah Christman

    Symphony of the Ursus Factory
    Directed by Jasmina Wójcik

  • Audience Choice Prize

    'The Biggest Little Farm'
    Courtesy of Neon

    The Biggest Little Farm (WINNER)
    Directed by John Chester

    17 Blocks
    Directed by Davy Rothbart

    The Amazing Johnathan Documentary
    Directed by Ben Berman

    American Factory
    Directed by Steven Bognar and Julia Reichert

    Apollo 11
    Directed by Todd Douglas Miller

    Ask Dr. Ruth
    Directed by Ryan White

    The Cave
    Directed by Feras Fayyad

    For Sama
    Directed by Waad Al-Kateab and Edward Watts

    Knock Down the House
    Directed by Rachel Lears

    Maiden
    Directed by Alex Holmes

  • Outstanding Broadcast Film

    'Leaving Neverland'
    Courtesy of HBO

    Leaving Neverland (WINNER)
    Directed by Dan Reed | HBO

    Apollo: Missions to the Moon
    Directed by Tom Jennings | National Geographic

    At the Heart of Gold: Inside the USA Gymnastics Scandal
    Directed by Erin Lee Carr | HBO

    Breslin and Hamill: Deadline Artists
    Directed by John Block, Jonathan Alter and Steve McCarthy | HBO

    Homecoming
    Directed by Beyoncé Knowles-Carter | Netflix

    The Sentence
    Directed by Rudy Valdez | HBO

  • Outstanding Broadcast Series

    Tricky Dick (WINNER)
    Directed by Mary Robertson | CNN

    The Case Against Adnan Syed
    Directed by Amy Berg | HBO

    The Family
    Directed by Jesse Moss | Netflix

    Jonestown: Terror in the Jungle
    Directed by Shan Nicholson and Richard Lopez | SundanceTV

    Last Chance U: Season 4
    Directed by Greg Whiteley | Netflix

    Salt Fat Acid Heat
    Directed by Caroline Suh | Netflix

  • Outstanding Broadcast Editing

    Apollo: Mission to the Moon (WINNER)
    David Tillman | National Geographic

    Homecoming
    Alexander Hammer, Andrew Morrow, Nia Imani and Julian Klincewicz | Netflix

    Leaving Neverland
    Jules Cornell | HBO

    Tricky Dick
    Benji Kast, David Mehlman, Diana DiCilio and Seth Skundrick | CNN

  • Outstanding Broadcast Cinematography

    'Homecoming'
    Courtesy of Netflix

    Homecoming (WINNER)
    Mark Ritchie, Julian Klincewicz, Dikayl Rimmasch and Irie Calkins | Netflix

    Into the Okavango
    Neil Gelinas | National Geographic

    Salt Fat Acid Heat
    Luke McCoubrey | Netflix

    Tigerland
    Matt Porwoll and Ross Kauffman| Discovery

  • Spotlight

    Present.Perfect (WINNER)
    Directed by Shengze Zhu

    Always in Season
    Directed by Jacqueline Olive

    Bellingcat: Truth in a Post-Truth World
    Directed by Hans Pool

    Dark Suns
    Directed by Julien Elie

    The Raft
    Directed by Marcus Lindeen

  • Outstanding Nonfiction Short

    Ghosts of Sugar Land (WINNER)
    Directed by Bassam Tariq

    Crannog
    Directed by Isa Roa

    Fast Horse
    Directed by Alex Lazarowich

    Lowland Kids
    Directed by Sandra Winther

    Stay Close
    Directed by Luther Clement and Shuhan Fan

    Subject to Review
    Directed by Theo Anthony

  • Heterodox

    'The Souvenir'
    A24

    The Souvenir (WINNER)
    Directed by Joanna Hogg

    Atlantics
    Directed by Mati Diop

    Honey Boy
    Directed by Alma Har’el

    The Infiltrators
    Directed by Alex Rivera and Cristina Ibarra

    Vitalina Varela
    Directed by Pedro Costa

  • Legacy Award

    Koyaanisqatsi
    Directed and Produced by Godfrey Reggio
    Cinematography Ron Fricke
    Editing Ron Fricke and Alton Walpole
    Original Score Philip Glass