Cinema Eye Honors: 'American Factory,' 'Apollo 11' Top Awards
The nonfiction-focused event also honored 'The Cave,' 'For Sama,' 'Honeyland,' 'The Great Hack' and 'The Biggest Little Farm,' all of which are on the shortlist for the Oscars' best documentary feature nomination.
American Factory and Apollo 11 topped the Cinema Eye Honors documentary awards handed out in New York on Monday night.
The Julia Reichert and Steven Bognar-directed (and Barack and Michelle Obama-backed) American Factory, about a shuttered Ohio General Motors plant taken over by a Chinese company, won the awards for best nonfiction feature and best direction, making Reichert and Bognar the first directing team to win either award in Cinema Eye history.
Apollo 11 won outstanding editing and best original score.
Other films winning awards at the event at the Museum of the Moving Image in Queens include The Cave, For Sama, Honeyland, The Great Hack and The Biggest Little Farm, all of which are on the shortlist for the Oscars' best documentary feature nomination.
Additional notable titles that took home awards include Joanna Hogg's The Souvenir (Heterodox Award), Netflix’s Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé (outstanding broadcast cinematography), National Geographic’s Apollo: Missions to the Moon (outstanding broadcast editing) and HBO’s Leaving Neverland (best broadcast film).
Filmmaker Yance Ford, who previously won the Cinema Eye award for outstanding feature for Strong Island hosted the awards. Presenters included Julie Cohen, Alex Gibney, Sheila Nevins and Jehane Noujaim.
A full list of this year's Cinema Eye winners follows.
-
Outstanding Nonfiction Feature
American Factory (WINNER)
Directed and Produced by Steven Bognar and Julia Reichert
Produced by Jeff Reichert and Julie Parker Benello
Apollo 11
Directed and Produced by Todd Douglas Miller
Produced by Thomas Petersen and Evan Krauss
For Sama
Directed by Waad al-Kateab and Edward Watts
Produced by Waad al-Kateab
Honeyland
Directed by Ljubomir Stefanov and Tamara Kotevska
Produced by Atanas Georgiev and Ljubomir Stefanov
Midnight Family
Directed and Produced by Luke Lorentzen
Produced by Kellen Quinn
One Child Nation
Directed and Produced by Nanfu Wang and Jialing Zhang
Produced by Christoph Jörg, Julie Goldman, Christopher Clements and Carolyn Hepburn
-
Outstanding Direction
American Factory (WINNER)
Steven Bognar and Julia Reichert
The Cave
Feras Fayyad
Cold Case Hammarskjöld
Mads Brügger
Honeyland
Ljubomir Stefanov and Tamara Kotevska
The Hottest August
Brett Story
One Child Nation
Nanfu Wang and Jialing Zhang
-
Outstanding Editing
Apollo 11 (WINNER)
Todd Douglas Miller
17 Blocks
Jennifer Tiexiera
American Factory
Lindsay Utz
Letter to the Editor
Alan Berliner
Mike Wallace is Here
Billy McMillin
-
Outstanding Production
The Cave (WINNER - TIE)
Kirstine Barfod and Sigrid Dyekjær
For Sama (WINNER - TIE)
Waad Al-Kateab
Aquarela
Aimara Reques, Sigrid Dyekjær and Heino Deckert
Apollo 11
Todd Douglas Miller, Thomas Petersen and Evan Krauss
Midnight Family
Luke Lorentzen and Kellen Quinn
Midnight Traveler
Emelie Mahdavian and Su Kim
-
Outstanding Cinematography
Honeyland (WINNER)
Fejmi Daut and Samir Ljuma
Aquarela
Victor Kossokovsky
Anthropocene: The Human Epoch
Nicholas De Pencier
Midnight Family
Luke Lorentzen
What You Gonna Do When the World’s On Fire?
Diego Romero
-
Outstanding Original Score
Apollo 11 (WINNER)
Matt Morton
American Factory
Chad Cannon
Anthropocene: The Human Epoch
Rose Bolton and Norah Lorway
Aquarela
Eicca Toppinen
Black Mother
4th Disciple
Symphony of the Ursus Factory
Dominik Strycharski
-
Outstanding Graphic Design or Animation
The Great Hack (WINNER)
Ash Thorp, Matthew Hornick and Patrick Cederberg
The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley
Hazel Baird
Moonlight Sonata: Deafness in Three Movements
Brian Kinkley and Ben Luce
Our Time Machine
Ryan Wehner
-
Outstanding Debut
The Disappearance of My Mother (WINNER)
Directed by Beniamino Barrese
Jawline
Directed by Liza Mandelup
Scheme Birds
Directed by Ellen Fiske and Ellinor Hallin
Searching Eva
Directed by Pia Hellenthal
Swarm Season
Directed by Sarah Christman
Symphony of the Ursus Factory
Directed by Jasmina Wójcik
-
Audience Choice Prize
The Biggest Little Farm (WINNER)
Directed by John Chester
17 Blocks
Directed by Davy Rothbart
The Amazing Johnathan Documentary
Directed by Ben Berman
American Factory
Directed by Steven Bognar and Julia Reichert
Apollo 11
Directed by Todd Douglas Miller
Ask Dr. Ruth
Directed by Ryan White
The Cave
Directed by Feras Fayyad
For Sama
Directed by Waad Al-Kateab and Edward Watts
Knock Down the House
Directed by Rachel Lears
Maiden
Directed by Alex Holmes
-
Outstanding Broadcast Film
Leaving Neverland (WINNER)
Directed by Dan Reed | HBO
Apollo: Missions to the Moon
Directed by Tom Jennings | National Geographic
At the Heart of Gold: Inside the USA Gymnastics Scandal
Directed by Erin Lee Carr | HBO
Breslin and Hamill: Deadline Artists
Directed by John Block, Jonathan Alter and Steve McCarthy | HBO
Homecoming
Directed by Beyoncé Knowles-Carter | Netflix
The Sentence
Directed by Rudy Valdez | HBO
-
Outstanding Broadcast Series
Tricky Dick (WINNER)
Directed by Mary Robertson | CNN
The Case Against Adnan Syed
Directed by Amy Berg | HBO
The Family
Directed by Jesse Moss | Netflix
Jonestown: Terror in the Jungle
Directed by Shan Nicholson and Richard Lopez | SundanceTV
Last Chance U: Season 4
Directed by Greg Whiteley | Netflix
Salt Fat Acid Heat
Directed by Caroline Suh | Netflix
-
Outstanding Broadcast Editing
Apollo: Mission to the Moon (WINNER)
David Tillman | National Geographic
Homecoming
Alexander Hammer, Andrew Morrow, Nia Imani and Julian Klincewicz | Netflix
Leaving Neverland
Jules Cornell | HBO
Tricky Dick
Benji Kast, David Mehlman, Diana DiCilio and Seth Skundrick | CNN
-
Outstanding Broadcast Cinematography
Homecoming (WINNER)
Mark Ritchie, Julian Klincewicz, Dikayl Rimmasch and Irie Calkins | Netflix
Into the Okavango
Neil Gelinas | National Geographic
Salt Fat Acid Heat
Luke McCoubrey | Netflix
Tigerland
Matt Porwoll and Ross Kauffman| Discovery
-
Spotlight
Present.Perfect (WINNER)
Directed by Shengze Zhu
Always in Season
Directed by Jacqueline Olive
Bellingcat: Truth in a Post-Truth World
Directed by Hans Pool
Dark Suns
Directed by Julien Elie
The Raft
Directed by Marcus Lindeen
-
Outstanding Nonfiction Short
Ghosts of Sugar Land (WINNER)
Directed by Bassam Tariq
Crannog
Directed by Isa Roa
Fast Horse
Directed by Alex Lazarowich
Lowland Kids
Directed by Sandra Winther
Stay Close
Directed by Luther Clement and Shuhan Fan
Subject to Review
Directed by Theo Anthony
-
Heterodox
The Souvenir (WINNER)
Directed by Joanna Hogg
Atlantics
Directed by Mati Diop
Honey Boy
Directed by Alma Har’el
The Infiltrators
Directed by Alex Rivera and Cristina Ibarra
Vitalina Varela
Directed by Pedro Costa
-
Legacy Award
Koyaanisqatsi
Directed and Produced by Godfrey Reggio
Cinematography Ron Fricke
Editing Ron Fricke and Alton Walpole
Original Score Philip Glass