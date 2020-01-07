Cinema Eye Honors: 'American Factory,' 'Apollo 11' Top Awards

American Factory and Apollo 11 topped the Cinema Eye Honors documentary awards handed out in New York on Monday night.

The Julia Reichert and Steven Bognar-directed (and Barack and Michelle Obama-backed) American Factory, about a shuttered Ohio General Motors plant taken over by a Chinese company, won the awards for best nonfiction feature and best direction, making Reichert and Bognar the first directing team to win either award in Cinema Eye history.

Apollo 11 won outstanding editing and best original score.

Other films winning awards at the event at the Museum of the Moving Image in Queens include The Cave, For Sama, Honeyland, The Great Hack and The Biggest Little Farm, all of which are on the shortlist for the Oscars' best documentary feature nomination.

Additional notable titles that took home awards include Joanna Hogg's The Souvenir (Heterodox Award), Netflix’s Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé (outstanding broadcast cinematography), National Geographic’s Apollo: Missions to the Moon (outstanding broadcast editing) and HBO’s Leaving Neverland (best broadcast film).

Filmmaker Yance Ford, who previously won the Cinema Eye award for outstanding feature for Strong Island hosted the awards. Presenters included Julie Cohen, Alex Gibney, Sheila Nevins and Jehane Noujaim.

A full list of this year's Cinema Eye winners follows.