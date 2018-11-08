Cinema Eye Honors Nominations Revealed

Bing Liu's Minding the Gap collected the most mentions as nominations for the Cinema Eye Honors were announced Thursday. The annual awards recognize excellence in nonfiction or documentary filmmaking across various disciplines such as directing, producing, cinematography and editing.

The nominees for feature film include Bisbee '17; Hale County This Morning, This Evening; Minding the Gap; Of Fathers and Sons; Three Identical Strangers and Won’t You Be My Neighbor? Gap, which follows three young men as they move into adulthood, scored seven nominations, while Bisbee '17, Hale County and Shirkers received five apiece and Won't You Be My Neighbor? racked up four.

Winners will be announced Jan. 10 at the annual Cinema Eye Honors Awards Ceremony at the Museum of the Moving Image in New York. Steve James is set to host.