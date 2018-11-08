Cinema Eye Honors Nominations Revealed

1:00 PM 11/8/2018

by Max Geschwind

Bing Liu's 'Minding the Gap' garnered a field-leading seven nominations.

'Minding the Gap'
Courtesy of Sundance Institute

Bing Liu's Minding the Gap collected the most mentions as nominations for the Cinema Eye Honors were announced Thursday. The annual awards recognize excellence in nonfiction or documentary filmmaking across various disciplines such as directing, producing, cinematography and editing.

The nominees for feature film include Bisbee '17; Hale County This Morning, This Evening; Minding the Gap; Of Fathers and Sons; Three Identical Strangers and Won’t You Be My Neighbor? Gap, which follows three young men as they move into adulthood, scored seven nominations, while Bisbee '17, Hale County and Shirkers received five apiece and Won't You Be My Neighbor? racked up four.

Winners will be announced Jan. 10 at the annual Cinema Eye Honors Awards Ceremony at the Museum of the Moving Image in New York. Steve James is set to host.

  • Outstanding Achievement in Nonfiction Feature Filmmaking

    'Won’t You Be My Neighbor?'
    Courtesy of Sundance Institute

    Bisbee ‘17 | Directed by Robert Greene | Produced by Susan Bedusa, Bennett Elliot and Douglas Tirola

    Hale County This Morning, This Evening | Directed by RaMell Ross | Produced by Joslyn Barnes, Su Kim and RaMell Ross

    Minding the Gap | Directed by Bing Liu | Produced by Bing Liu and Diane Moy Quon

    Of Fathers and Sons | Directed by Talal Derki | Produced by Ansgar Frerich, Eva Kemme, Tobias N. Siebert and Hans Robert Eisenhauer

    Three Identical Strangers | Directed by Tim Wardle | Produced by Grace Hughes-Hallett and Becky Read

    Won’t You Be My Neighbor? | Directed by Morgan Neville | Produced by Caryn Capotosto, Nicholas Ma and Morgan Neville

  • Outstanding Achievement in Direction

    'O​f Fathers and Sons'
    Courtesy of Sundance Institute

    Robert Greene | B​isbee‘17

    RaMell Ross | ​Hale County This Morning, This Evening

    Bing Liu | M​inding the Gap

    Talal Derki | O​f Fathers and Sons

    Sandi Tan | S​hirkers

  • Outstanding Achievement in Production

    'This Is Congo'
    Courtesy of Venice International Film Festival

    Susan Bedusa, Bennett Elliot and Douglas Tirola | Bisbee ‘17

    Stephen Maing, Ross Tuttle and Eric Daniel Metzgar | Crime + Punishment

    Josh Lowell, Phillip Manderla and Peter Mortimer | ​The Dawn Wall

    Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi, Jimmy Chin, Evan Hayes and Shannon Dill | ​Free Solo

    Ansgar Frerich, Eva Kemme, Tobias N. Siebert and Hans Robert Eisenhauer | O​f Fathers and Sons

    Daniel McCabe, Geoff McLean and Alyse Ardell Spiegel | ​This Is Congo

  • Outstanding Achievement in Editing

    'Hale County This Morning, This Evening'
    Courtesy of Sundance Institute

    RaMell Ross | ​Hale County This Morning, This Evening

    Julien Faraut | ​John McEnroe: In the Realm of Perfection

    Joshua Altman and Bing Liu | M​inding the Gap

    Michael Harte | T​hree Identical Strangers

    Jeff Malmberg and Aaron Wickenden | ​Won’t You Be My Neighbor?

  • Outstanding Achievement in Cinematography

    'Makala'
    Courtesy of Cannes Film Festival

    Jarred Alterman | ​Bisbee ‘17

    Shevaun Mizrahi | D​istant Constellation

    Jimmy Chin, Clair Popkin and Mikey Schaeffer | F​ree Solo

    RaMell Ross | ​Hale County This Morning, This Evening

    Emmanuel Gras | M​akala

    Bing Liu | M​inding the Gap

  • Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Score

    'Free Solo'
    Jimmy Chin/National Geographic

    Keegan DeWitt | B​isbee‘17

    Travis Wilkerson | ​Did You Wonder Who Fired the Gun?

    Marco Beltrami | F​ree Solo

    Nathan Halpern and Chris Ruggiero | ​Minding the Gap

    Ishai Adar | S​hirkers

    Dan Deacon | ​Time Trial

  • Outstanding Achievement in Graphic Design or Animation

    '​Shirkers'
    Courtesy of Sundance Institute

    Syd Garon, Anton Goddard and Chris Kirk | ​Bathtubs Over Broadway

    Toby Cornish | ​Beuys

    Patrick Mate | ​Harold and Lillian: A Hollywood Love Story

    Shofela Coker | L​iyana

    Lucas Cellar and Sandi Tan | ​Shirkers

    Ariel Costa and Rodrigo Miguel Rangel | W​on’t You Be My Neighbor?

  • Outstanding Achievement in a Debut Feature Film

    'Distant Constellation'
    Courtesy of Grasshopper Film

    América​ | Directed by Chase Whiteside and Erick Stoll

    Distant Constellation​ | Directed by Shevaun Mizrahi

    Hale County This Morning, This Evening​ | Directed by RaMell Ross

    Minding the Gap​ | Directed by Bing Liu

    Shirkers​ | Directed by Sandi Tan

  • Outstanding Achievement in Nonfiction Short Filmmaking

    'Skip Day'
    Courtesy of Cannes

    Baby Brother​ | Directed by Kamau Bilal

    Concussion Protocol​ | Directed by Josh Begley

    My Dead Dad's Porno Tapes​ | Directed by Charlie Tyrell

    Skip Day​ | Directed by Patrick Bresnan and Ivete Lucas

    Volte​ | Directed by Monika Kolecka and Karolina Poryzala

  • Spotlight Award

    'The Distant Barking of Dogs'
    Courtesy of International Documentary Festival Amsterdam

    The Distant Barking of Dogs​ | Directed by Simon Lereng

    Wilmont Island of Hungry Ghosts​ | Directed by Gabrielle Brady

    The Other Side of Everything​ | Directed by Mila Turajlic

    Roll Red Roll​ | Directed by Nancy Schwartzman

    The Silence of Others​ | Directed by Almudena Carracedo and Robert Bahar

    A Woman Captured​ | Directed by Bernadett Tuza-Ritter

  • Audience Choice Prize

    'Three Identical Strangers'
    Courtesy of Sundance Institute

    Bathtubs Over Broadway​ | Directed by Dava Whisenant

    Free Solo​ | Directed by Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin

    Matangi/Maya/M.I.A.​ | Directed by Stephen Loveridge

    Minding the Gap​ | Directed by Bing Liu

    On Her Shoulders​ | Directed by Alexandria Bombach

    Quincy​ | Directed by Rashida Jones and Al Hicks

    RBG​ | Directed by Julie Cohen and Betsy West

    Shirkers​ | Directed by Sandi Tan

    Three Identical Strangers​ | Directed by Tim Wardle

    Won’t You Be My Neighbor?​ | Directed by Morgan Neville

  • Outstanding Achievement in a Nonfiction Film for Broadcast

    'The Final Year'
    Reuters; Courtesy of Passion Pictures

    Baltimore Rising​ | Directed by Sonja Sohn | HBO

    Believer​ | Directed by Don Argott | HBO

    The Final Year​ | Directed by Greg Barker | HBO

    I Am Evidence​ | Directed by Trish Adlesic and Geeta Gandbhir | HBO

    Nobody Speak: Trials of the Free Press​ | Directed by Brian Knappenberger | Netflix

    This is Home: A Refugee Story​ | Directed by Alexandra Shiva | Epix

  • Outstanding Achievement in a Nonfiction Series for Broadcast

    'The Fourth Estate'
    Aletheia Film/Courtesy of SHOWTIME

    America to Me​ | Directed by Steve James | Starz

    Evil Genius​ | Directed by Trey Borzilleri and Barbara Schroeder | Netflix

    Flint Town​ | Directed by Zackary Canepari, Drea Cooper and Jessica Dimmock | Netflix

    The Fourth Estate​ | Directed by Liz Garbus | Showtime

    The Trade​ | Directed by Matthew Heineman | Showtime

    Wild Wild Country​ | Directed by Chapman Way and Maclain Way | Netflix

  • Heterodox Award

    'We the Animals​'
    Courtesy of Sundance Institute

    American Animals​ | Directed by Bart Layton

    Obscuro Barroco​ | Directed by Evangelia Kranioti

    Skate Kitchen​ | Directed by Crystal Moselle

    The Tale​ | Directed by Jennifer Fox

    We the Animals​ | Directed by Jeremiah Zagar

  • Unforgettables (non-competitive honor)

    'O​n Her Shoulders'
    Courtesy of Sundance Institute

    AnnetteOntell | 3​06Hollywood

    América | ​América

    Issei Sagawa | ​Caniba

    AlexHonnold | F​reeSolo

    JulitaSalmerón| L​ots of Kids, a Monkey and a Castle

    Nick Bollettieri | ​Love Means Zero

    M.I.A. | M​atangi/Maya/M.I.A.

    Kiere Johnson, Bing Liu and Zack Mulligan | M​inding the Gap

    Abu Osama | O​f Fathers and Sons

    Nadia Murad | O​n Her Shoulders

    Ruth Bader Ginsburg | ​RBG

    Scotty Bowers| S​cotty and the Secret History of Hollywood

    Georges Cardona, Jasmine Ng, Sophie Siddique and Sandi Tan | S​hirkers

    Edward Galland, David Kellman and Robert Shafran | ​Three Identical Strangers

    Fred Rogers | ​Won’t You Be My Neighbor?