Cinema Eye Honors Nominations Revealed
Bing Liu's 'Minding the Gap' garnered a field-leading seven nominations.
Bing Liu's Minding the Gap collected the most mentions as nominations for the Cinema Eye Honors were announced Thursday. The annual awards recognize excellence in nonfiction or documentary filmmaking across various disciplines such as directing, producing, cinematography and editing.
The nominees for feature film include Bisbee '17; Hale County This Morning, This Evening; Minding the Gap; Of Fathers and Sons; Three Identical Strangers and Won’t You Be My Neighbor? Gap, which follows three young men as they move into adulthood, scored seven nominations, while Bisbee '17, Hale County and Shirkers received five apiece and Won't You Be My Neighbor? racked up four.
Winners will be announced Jan. 10 at the annual Cinema Eye Honors Awards Ceremony at the Museum of the Moving Image in New York. Steve James is set to host.
-
Outstanding Achievement in Nonfiction Feature Filmmaking
Bisbee ‘17 | Directed by Robert Greene | Produced by Susan Bedusa, Bennett Elliot and Douglas Tirola
Hale County This Morning, This Evening | Directed by RaMell Ross | Produced by Joslyn Barnes, Su Kim and RaMell Ross
Minding the Gap | Directed by Bing Liu | Produced by Bing Liu and Diane Moy Quon
Of Fathers and Sons | Directed by Talal Derki | Produced by Ansgar Frerich, Eva Kemme, Tobias N. Siebert and Hans Robert Eisenhauer
Three Identical Strangers | Directed by Tim Wardle | Produced by Grace Hughes-Hallett and Becky Read
Won’t You Be My Neighbor? | Directed by Morgan Neville | Produced by Caryn Capotosto, Nicholas Ma and Morgan Neville
-
Outstanding Achievement in Direction
Robert Greene | Bisbee‘17
RaMell Ross | Hale County This Morning, This Evening
Bing Liu | Minding the Gap
Talal Derki | Of Fathers and Sons
Sandi Tan | Shirkers
-
Outstanding Achievement in Production
Susan Bedusa, Bennett Elliot and Douglas Tirola | Bisbee ‘17
Stephen Maing, Ross Tuttle and Eric Daniel Metzgar | Crime + Punishment
Josh Lowell, Phillip Manderla and Peter Mortimer | The Dawn Wall
Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi, Jimmy Chin, Evan Hayes and Shannon Dill | Free Solo
Ansgar Frerich, Eva Kemme, Tobias N. Siebert and Hans Robert Eisenhauer | Of Fathers and Sons
Daniel McCabe, Geoff McLean and Alyse Ardell Spiegel | This Is Congo
-
Outstanding Achievement in Editing
RaMell Ross | Hale County This Morning, This Evening
Julien Faraut | John McEnroe: In the Realm of Perfection
Joshua Altman and Bing Liu | Minding the Gap
Michael Harte | Three Identical Strangers
Jeff Malmberg and Aaron Wickenden | Won’t You Be My Neighbor?
-
Outstanding Achievement in Cinematography
Jarred Alterman | Bisbee ‘17
Shevaun Mizrahi | Distant Constellation
Jimmy Chin, Clair Popkin and Mikey Schaeffer | Free Solo
RaMell Ross | Hale County This Morning, This Evening
Emmanuel Gras | Makala
Bing Liu | Minding the Gap
-
Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Score
Keegan DeWitt | Bisbee‘17
Travis Wilkerson | Did You Wonder Who Fired the Gun?
Marco Beltrami | Free Solo
Nathan Halpern and Chris Ruggiero | Minding the Gap
Ishai Adar | Shirkers
Dan Deacon | Time Trial
-
Outstanding Achievement in Graphic Design or Animation
Syd Garon, Anton Goddard and Chris Kirk | Bathtubs Over Broadway
Toby Cornish | Beuys
Patrick Mate | Harold and Lillian: A Hollywood Love Story
Shofela Coker | Liyana
Lucas Cellar and Sandi Tan | Shirkers
Ariel Costa and Rodrigo Miguel Rangel | Won’t You Be My Neighbor?
-
Outstanding Achievement in a Debut Feature Film
América | Directed by Chase Whiteside and Erick StollDistant Constellation | Directed by Shevaun Mizrahi
Hale County This Morning, This Evening | Directed by RaMell Ross
Minding the Gap | Directed by Bing Liu
Shirkers | Directed by Sandi Tan
-
Outstanding Achievement in Nonfiction Short Filmmaking
Baby Brother | Directed by Kamau Bilal
Concussion Protocol | Directed by Josh Begley
My Dead Dad's Porno Tapes | Directed by Charlie Tyrell
Skip Day | Directed by Patrick Bresnan and Ivete Lucas
Volte | Directed by Monika Kolecka and Karolina Poryzala
-
Spotlight Award
The Distant Barking of Dogs | Directed by Simon Lereng
Wilmont Island of Hungry Ghosts | Directed by Gabrielle Brady
The Other Side of Everything | Directed by Mila Turajlic
Roll Red Roll | Directed by Nancy Schwartzman
The Silence of Others | Directed by Almudena Carracedo and Robert Bahar
A Woman Captured | Directed by Bernadett Tuza-Ritter
-
Audience Choice Prize
Bathtubs Over Broadway | Directed by Dava Whisenant
Free Solo | Directed by Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin
Matangi/Maya/M.I.A. | Directed by Stephen Loveridge
Minding the Gap | Directed by Bing Liu
On Her Shoulders | Directed by Alexandria Bombach
Quincy | Directed by Rashida Jones and Al Hicks
RBG | Directed by Julie Cohen and Betsy West
Shirkers | Directed by Sandi Tan
Three Identical Strangers | Directed by Tim Wardle
Won’t You Be My Neighbor? | Directed by Morgan Neville
-
Outstanding Achievement in a Nonfiction Film for Broadcast
Baltimore Rising | Directed by Sonja Sohn | HBO
Believer | Directed by Don Argott | HBO
The Final Year | Directed by Greg Barker | HBO
I Am Evidence | Directed by Trish Adlesic and Geeta Gandbhir | HBO
Nobody Speak: Trials of the Free Press | Directed by Brian Knappenberger | Netflix
This is Home: A Refugee Story | Directed by Alexandra Shiva | Epix
-
Outstanding Achievement in a Nonfiction Series for Broadcast
America to Me | Directed by Steve James | Starz
Evil Genius | Directed by Trey Borzilleri and Barbara Schroeder | Netflix
Flint Town | Directed by Zackary Canepari, Drea Cooper and Jessica Dimmock | Netflix
The Fourth Estate | Directed by Liz Garbus | Showtime
The Trade | Directed by Matthew Heineman | Showtime
Wild Wild Country | Directed by Chapman Way and Maclain Way | Netflix
-
Heterodox Award
American Animals | Directed by Bart Layton
Obscuro Barroco | Directed by Evangelia Kranioti
Skate Kitchen | Directed by Crystal Moselle
The Tale | Directed by Jennifer Fox
We the Animals | Directed by Jeremiah Zagar
-
Unforgettables (non-competitive honor)
AnnetteOntell | 306Hollywood
América | América
Issei Sagawa | Caniba
AlexHonnold | FreeSolo
JulitaSalmerón| Lots of Kids, a Monkey and a Castle
Nick Bollettieri | Love Means Zero
M.I.A. | Matangi/Maya/M.I.A.
Kiere Johnson, Bing Liu and Zack Mulligan | Minding the Gap
Abu Osama | Of Fathers and Sons
Nadia Murad | On Her Shoulders
Ruth Bader Ginsburg | RBG
Scotty Bowers| Scotty and the Secret History of Hollywood
Georges Cardona, Jasmine Ng, Sophie Siddique and Sandi Tan | Shirkers
Edward Galland, David Kellman and Robert Shafran | Three Identical Strangers
Fred Rogers | Won’t You Be My Neighbor?