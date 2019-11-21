Clio Entertainment Awards 2019: 'Joker,' 'Us,' 'Game of Thrones' Among Top Winners
The Nov. 21 ceremony, hosted by Craig Robinson, recognized the best entertainment marketing campaigns for 2019.
Ad campaigns for Joker, Us, Game of Thrones and Legion all won big at Clio Entertainment, hosted by Craig Robinson on Thursday night. Formerly the Clio Key Art Awards, Clio Entertainment was established in 1971 by The Hollywood Reporter. The awards program became a Clio property in 2015 while The Hollywood Reporter continues to be a partner of the awards.
The jury included Amazon Studios' Mike Benson, WarnerMedia's Chris Spadaccini, Twitch's John Koller, Cirque du Soleil's Kristina Heney, Warner Bros. Pictures' Massey Rafani and many more.
A partial list of winners follows. The full list, along with other key information, can be found here.
-
Games: Innovation
GRAND WINNER Changing the Game
Microsoft
Visit Xbox: The Birth of Gaming Tourism
Microsoft Xbox One X Enhanced
Marvel's Spider-Man — Be Greater Campaign
PlayStation
Fallout 76 — Our Future Begins Campaign
Bethesda Softworks
-
Games: Key Art
GRAND WINNER Key Art - Multi-use, Borderlands 3
Ghostwire Tokyo - Key Art, Ghostwire Tokyo
NEO JAPAN TO THE WORLD, PlayStation4
A Black Legend Appears in Tokyo Landmark, Pokémon GO
-
Games: Original Content
BRONZE WINNER Visit Xbox: the birth of gaming tourism
Microsoft Xbox One X Enhanced
BRONZE WINNER Video Game Weapon Prank
Warframe
BRONZE WINNER Lego Ultimate Unboxing
Microsoft Xbox
Cancelled Bit #1: Penn & Teller VR: F,U,U,U&U
Penn & Teller VR: F U, U, U & U, Gearbox Publishing
Fallout 76 — You Will Emerge!
Bethesda Softworks
-
Games: Public Relations
GRAND WINNER Changing the Game, Microsoft
The Senior Game Changers, Lenovo
WWF - #NoBuildChallenge, FORTNITE
Visit Xbox: the birth of gaming tourism, Microsoft Xbox One X Enhanced
-
Home Entertainment: Audio/Visual Mixed Campaign
GRAND WINNER Bohemian Rhapsody Home Entertainment Campaign for Bohemian Rhapsody, Mob Scene
Ralph Breaks the Internet - Campaign, Tiny Hero
Alita: Battle Angel - Home Entertainment Campaign, Aspect
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Ammo Creative
-
Home Entertainment: Original Content
GRAND WINNER The Predator Holiday Special for The Predator (2018), Stoopid Buddy Stoodios
The Scully Effect, Bandersnatch Pictures
Evolution of Alita, Mob Scene
What It Means To Be A Cyborg, Mob Scene
ANY WHO CAN DO, Thinkwell Media
THE LOOK AND SOUND OF QUEEN, Mob Scene
Recreating Live Aid, Mob Scene
The Last Days of The Big Bang Theory, Monkey Deux Inc.
Impossible Carols, Think Jam Inc.
-
Home Entertainment: Packaging
GRAND WINNER The Big Lebowski
The Purge Franchise Steelbooks
The Shining Steelbook
Warner Bros. Home Entertainment
The Shining 4K Campaign
Warner Bros. Home Entertainment
The Shining 4K O-Slipcase
Warner Bros. Home Entertainment
LEGOized Line Look
Warner Bros.
Alien 40th Anniversary Edition Packaging
20th Century Fox Home Entertainment
Bohemian Rhapsody Steelbook
Bohemian Rhapsody
The Greatest Showman
The Greatest Showman
Batman: The Complete Animated Series Deluxe Edition
Batman: The Animated Series
Watching Eyes
Watching Eyes Line Look
Planet of the Apes 50th Anniversary Collection
Box Set, Collection and Complete Series Packaging 20th Century Fox Home Entertainment
VHS Retro Packaging Line Look
Lionsgate
The Big Lebowski – 20th Anniversary
The Purge Franchise
Sleepy Hollow 20th Anniversary
Paramount Home Media
John Wick ComicCon Mini Steelbook
John Wick
Terminator 2: Judgment Day 4K UHD – Endoarm Collector's Edition
Terminator 2: Judgment Day
-
Home Entertainment: Social Media
GOLD WINNER Christmas Movie? Confirmed!
Die Hard
GOLD WINNER Bohemian Rhapsody - Unboxing
Bohemian Rhapsody, Twentieth Century Fox Home Entertainment
Queen of Digital Media Campaigns
Bohemian Rhapsody
Tethered Breakthrough
Us
Dumbo - Facebook Instant Experience
Dumbo, Walt Disney Studios Home Entertainment
Bumblebee "Yellow Lightning"
Bumblebee
#STOMPstompCLAP
Bohemian Rhapsody
Social Announce
Us
Fight or Flight
Jurassic World: Fallen Kindgom
-
Television/Streaming: Brand & Program Identity
GOLD WINNER FCC Loopholes
Viceland
GOLD WINNER FXX Boots
FX Networks
GOLD WINNER Opening Credits
The Romanoffs
GOLD WINNER FXX Double Trouble
FX Networks
GOLD WINNER Make a Little Trouble
HBO
Make Room
Netflix
Doom Patrol
Doom Patrol
"Teaser"
Westworld
Starstruck "Nujeen"
National Geographic
Paramount Channel IDs
Paramount Channel
Better Ruins Everything: No Ads on Hulu
Hulu
Skate Life
Viceland
Game of Thrones Season 8
HBO
HBO: Coming Soon 2019
HBO
Brand Refresh
Comedy Central
#VictoryFont: A Typeface To Remember
RT
Nick Jr Reband Compilation
Nickelodeon
Netflix Originals Identity 2020
Netflix
Chains the Moon Title Sequence
PBS / American Experience
Netflix Lobby
Netflix
-
Television/Streaming: Experiential/Events
GRAND WINNER Maisel Day for Amazon Prime Video, Amazon Prime Video
One Planets 7 worlds event, BBC Studios Creative
I Am the Night: Immersive Salon, Warner Media/TNT
Castle Rock: SDCC Event Activation, Hulu
Game of Thrones | Quest for the Throne, HBO
The Studio by HBO, HBO
The O.G. Experience, HBO
Create #ForTheThrone, 360i
2019 Prime Experience, Amazon Prime Video
Welcome to Westeros: Breaking Down the Boundaries Between Physical & Digital, Snap Inc
The Chattering Order of St. Beryl, Amazon Prime Video
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Carnegie Deli Pop-Up, Amazon Prime Video
Amazon Prime Video Experience, Amazon Prime Video
The Boys - Butcher Shop, Amazon Prime Video
-
Television/Streaming: Integrated Campaign
GRAND WINNER Game of Thrones | For the Throne Integrated
HBO
Planet or Plastic GAS campaign
National Geographic
I Am the Night
I Am the Night, TNT
9-1-1: What’s Your Emergency Campaign
9-1-1, FOX Entertainment
#CancelSouthPark: Integrated Campaign
South Park
Good Omens Integrated Campaign
Amazon Prime Video
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel 2019 Awards Campaign
Amazon Prime Video
AHS
FX Networks
Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan Integrated Campaign
Amazon Prime Video
The Boys - A Diabolically Dynamic Campaign
The Boys, Amazon Prime Video
Carnival Row Campaign
Amazon Prime Video
"Stranger Things 3" Integrated Campaign
Stranger Things 3
The Chattering Order of St. Beryl
Good Omens - Amazon Prime Video
Gender Neutral Subtitles
FOX Premium
-
Television/Streaming: Out of Home
GRAND WINNER Legion - Wild Post
Legion - Season 3
AHS: Apocalypse - Woman on the Rocks Lot Board
American Horror Story: Apocalypse
Baskets - Extension Billboard
Baskets - Season 4
Mayans M.C. - Wild Post
Mayans M.C. - Season 1
Pose - Elektra Extension Billboard
Pose - Season 2
Pose - Angel Billboard
Pose - Season 2
Pose - Blanca Billboard
Pose - Season 2
Pose - Elektra Billboard
Pose - Season 2
Tales Of The City Billboards
Netflix
Black Monday Transit
Showtime Networks
Legion - Season 3
FX Networks
AHS: Apocalypse
FX Networks
Castle Rock
Castle Rock
The Final Table Billboard
Netflix
Dead to Me Billboard
Netflix
Derry Girls Mural
Channel 4
American Gods
Starz
Baskets S4 "Briefcase"
Baskets
Baskets S4 "Snake"
Baskets
Jack Ryan Season 1 – High Impact OOH
Jack Ryan Season 1, Amazon Studios
The Christmas Chronicles
Netflix
Narcos: Mexico Season 1 Wild Post
Netflix
The End of the World Billboards
Amazon Prime, Good Omens
Season 3 Sunset Blvd. Takeover
Stranger Things
Season 3 World Trade Center Takeover
Stranger Things
Drunk History: FYC Beer Mug
Comedy Central
Fear the Walking Dead S5 Comic-Con
Fear the Walking Dead
Russian Doll OOH Key Art
Russian Doll
Rooftop Television/Streaming: Out of Home
Carnival Row
Alta Mar Season 1 Building Wrap
Netflix
Conan Relaunch - West Village Takeover
Conan, TBS
Welcome to Westeros: Breaking Down the Boundaries Between Physical & Digital
HBO - Game of Thrones Season 8
Spoiler
Transit La Reina del Sur
Netflix Bird Box 3D Billboard
Netflix Bird Box
Amazon Prime Video Experience
Amazon Prime Video
Game of Thrones
HBO
Legion S3, Billboard
Legion S3, FX Networks
Legion S3, Bus Shelter
Legion S3, FX Networks
Snowfall S3
Snowfall S3, FX Networks The Weekly Bus Shelters
The Weekly
American Gods S2 OOH Campaign
American Gods S2 (Starz)
Vice Live Bus Shelter Campaign LI
Viceland
#HappyBirthdaySpongebob Transit Wraps
Nickelodeon
-
Television/Streaming: Partnerships & Collaborations
GRAND WINNER Game of Thrones | Joust
HBO
"Share A Coke"
Stranger Things 3
Game of Thrones | Bleed for the Throne
HBO
Oreo x Game of Thrones
Game of Thrones
Welcome to Westeros: Breaking Down the Boundaries Between Physical & Digital
HBO - Game of Thrones Season 8
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Carnegie Deli Pop-Up
Amazon Prime Video
Dove Self-Esteem Project x Steven Universe Partnership
Cartoon Network--Clio Entertainment
Maisel Day
Amazon Prime Video
-
Television/Streaming: Social Media
GOLD WINNER When They See Us - Room to Room
Netflix
Make Room
Netflix
Flooz
Valley of the Boom
Cobra Kai 30 for 30
YouTube Originals: Cobra Kai
SpongeBob x Nickelodeon Mashup Matrix
Nickelodeon
Nickelodeon's Birthday Flip Book
Nickelodeon
Valley of the Boom
Valley of the Boom - National Geographic
Russian Doll Trippy Loops
Netflix
Orange Is the New Black: Orange Anthem Date Announce
Netflix
Catch 22 - Fighting a Losing Battle
Hulu
Haunted: Sketchy as Hell
Netflix
Frog
Our Planet
GIF Dance Master
Dance-Off TV Show
Most Expensivest - Circle of Life
Viceland
SS/HBO Respect Campaign
Sesame Street & HBO
Love Death + Robots
Netflix
BoJack Horseman Season 5 Social Campaign
Netflix
Sopranos Nicknames, Single Platform
HBO
Sopranos Nicknames, Social Post
HBO
All That We Share - Connected
TV 2
Welcome to Westeros: Breaking Down the Boundaries Between Physical & Digital
HBO - Game of Thrones Season 8
Spoiler
La Reina del Sur
FX Networks Brand Social
FX Networks
-
Television/Streaming: Special Shoot Spot/Promo
GRAND WINNER AHS S8 Shockwave for FX Networks, FX Networks
Nickelodeon Rock Ident, Viacom18 Media Private Limited
Nickelodeon Egg Opera Ident, Viacom18 Media Private Limited
Boxing Burst, Showtime Networks
Fosse/Verdon S1 - Again, FX Networks
Archer S10 - Motion Poster, FX Networks
Legion S3 - Daisy Chain, FX Networks
Pose S2 - Back To Life, FX Networks
Baskets S4 - Station, FX Networks
The Simpsons - Tractor Willie, FX Networks
Martha & Snoop's Potluck Party Challenge - Titanic, VH1
Housekeeping, JAX
AHS S8 - Hourglass, FX Networks
Movies. Magic. Paramount Channel, Viacom CEEI
When They See Us - Room to Room, hi5.agency
Russian Doll Date Announce, hi5.agency
Every Ending Has a Beginning, Viewpoint Creative
Water Embrace, Warner Bros Worldwide Television Marketing
Nature's Thread, Roger.tv
Across America, Roger.tv
"Share A Coke", Trailer Park, Inc.
The Hunt for the Trump Tapes – Glorious Stream, Viceland
Shark Week 2019 "Shark Scream" :30, AV Squad
Chris Rock: 1,000 Words with Kamau Bell, A+E Networks: A&E
Mountain Men: Untouched Image Spot, A+E Networks: HISTORY
Outdaughtered - TLC, Discovery Creative London
Lip Sync Battle Season 5 "It Takes Two" Music Video, Paramount Network
Brooklyn Nine-Nine 'Action Movie', NBC Entertainment Marketing & Digital
The Twilight Zone Stadium Spot, CBS All Access
Inner Monologue, 360i
Remember The Name, BBC
Tony Hale Intro, Ammo Creative
The Simpsons Heads Campaign, MOCEAN
Songland "Behind The Music", NBC Entertainment Marketing & Digital
Stargate Atlantis, NBCUniversal International Networks
-
Television/Streaming: Spot/Promo
GRAND WINNER Equally Powerful Movies
TNT4 Channel
Who Says I Can't - "Believe"
ESPN
All The CN Ladies
Cartoon Network
Burn
The Handmaid's Tale
Mr. Inbetween S1 - Ray
FX Networks
The Weekly - White Clouds
FX Networks
Shameless Goodbye Fiona
Showtime Networks
Hostile Planet Tweet Spot (90 w")
National Geographic
Veracity
Homecoming
:30TV "Epic"
Our Planet
HBO Will Rock You
HBO Europe
Good Omens "Lullaby" :45
Good Omens
Mission
Apollo: Missions to the Moon
YOU: "Anything" Image
A+E Networks: Lifetime
Loop
Homecoming
The Revenant - "Snowflakes"
The Revenant
Journey Through Space
National Geographic Finland
-
Television/Streaming: Teaser
SILVER WINNER "Shangri-La" Teaser #1
Showtime
SILVER WINNER Fosse/Verdon - Again
SILVER WINNER "Tick Tock"
Watchmen
SILVER WINNER "Teaser"
Westworld
SILVER WINNER Valley of the Boom: Let There Be Internet
National Geographic
SILVER WINNER When They See Us - Room to Room
Netflix
SILVER WINNER Bugs
The Perfection
What We Do In the Shadows S1 - Birthday
FX Networks
AHS8 "Hourglass"
FX Networks
Mayans "Calendar"
FX Networks
Legion S3 - Daisy Chain
FX Networks
The Weekly - Modern Legacy
FX Networks
-
Television/Streaming: Trailer
GOLD WINNER Trailer 1
Chernobyl
GOLD WINNER Kidding Trailer
Showtime Networks
GOLD WINNER "Summer"
Stranger Things 3
GOLD WINNER All That We Share - Connected
TV 2
SUAD Trailer
Showtime Networks
"Dreams"
Cupcake and Dino: General Services, Netflix
Black Monday Trailer
Showtime Networks
The Hot Zone - 2 Min TCA trailer
National Geographic
Trailer
The Other Side of the Wind
Friends
The Grand Tour Season 3
"Dreams"
The Haunting of Hill House
Leaving Neverland "Truth"
Leaving Neverland
"It's Time"
Stranger Things 3
Chambers "Switch"
Chambers
I Am Mother "Protect"
I Am Mother
What's My Name: Muhammad Ali "Immortality"
What's My Name: Muhammad Ali
"Comic-Con"
Westworld
Polar "Rescue"
Polar
Forget
Homecoming
Killing Eve Series 2 60” Launch Trailer
Killing Eve Series 2
The Twilight Zone Official Trailer
CBS All Access
Afterlife
Shirkers
Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil, And Vile, "Innocence" Television/Streaming: Trailer
Netflix
-
Television/Streaming: Video Promo Mixed Campaign
GOLD WINNER Chernobyl - Campaign
HBO
Nickelodeon Ident_Rock,Egg,Mom& Brat
Viacom18 Media Pvt. Ltd. (Nick-India)
Mayans S1
FX Networks
Pose S2
FX Networks
AHS S8
FX Networks
Archer S10
FX Networks
Sunny the 13th (Season)
FX Networks
Legion S3
FX Networks
The Weekly S1
FX Networks
The Twilight Zone - Campaign
The Twilight Zone
The Handmaid's Tale S3 Video Campaign
Hulu
Dopesick Nation
Viceland
The Twilight Zone Promo Campaign
CBS All Access
Stranger Things 3
Stranger Things 3
-
Theatrical: Digital/Mobile
SILVER WINNER Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Sony Entertainment
"Once Upon a Time ... In 1969"
Once Upon a Time In Hollywood (Sony Pictures)
Free Solo
Free Solo 360
Suspiria
Microsite Suspiria, Amazon Studios
-
Theatrical: Audio/Visual Mixed Campaign
GRAND WINNER A Star is Born for A Star is Born, Mark Woollen & Associates
Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse, TRANSIT
Green Book, TRANSIT
John Wick - Chapter 3: Parabellum, TRANSIT
The Lion King, TRANSIT
Pokémon Detective Pikachu, Trailer Park, Inc.
Spiderman: Into the Spider-Verse - Campaign, Open Road LA
Godzilla: King Of The Monsters, Trailer Park, Inc.
Booksmart, Trailer Park, Inc.
Avengers: Endgame - AV Mixed Campaign, The Hive, The Walt Disney Studios
Downton Abbey, GrandSon
Mid90s, GrandSon
Roma, GrandSon
If Beale Street Could Talk, GrandSon
Searching, Heart Sleeve Creative
Aquaman, Statement Advertising
Rocketman, TRANSIT
The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part, TRANSIT
Midsommar: Celebrate, Influence, Plenty :60, AV Squad
Captain Marvel: Born Free, Buckle Up Safe, Higher Super Bowl, Punch Review, AV Squad
US Campaign, Inside Job
Hobbs and Shaw Campaign, Inside Job
-
Theatrical: Display
GRAND WINNER Godzilla Cinerama Dome Takeover for Godzilla, Warner Bros., Drissi Advertising, Inc.
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Standee, Mob Scene Toy Story 4 In-Theatre Standee, Drissi Advertising, Inc.
Rocketman International In-Theatre Standee, Drissi Advertising, Inc.
Wonder Park In-Theatre Standee, Drissi Advertising, Inc.
The Secret Life of Pets 2 In-Theatre Standee, Drissi Advertising, Inc.
The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part In-Theatre Standee, The M Factor
The Lion King - Dolby Theater Audio Visual Pathway, The M Factor
Aladdin - Dolby Theater Audio Visual Pathway Dumbo Sculpt, Midnight Oil
Fire Truck - Spectacular Standee, OnDisplay Creative
-
Theatrical: Integrated Campaign
GRAND WINNER Us
Us, Universal Pictures
Bohemian Rhapsody
Bohemian Rhapsody, 20th Century Fox
Aquaman
Aquaman
A Star Is Born
A Star Is Born
Crazy Rich Asians
Crazy Rich Asians
The Bird Box Phenomenon
Netflix
"You Can't Escape Greta"
Greta
Disney's The Lion King
The Walt Disney Studios
JW3_Clios
John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum
Roma Is...
Roma, Netflix
Once Upon A Time In Hollywood
Sony Pictures Entertainment
-
Theatrical: Original Content
GOLD WINNER Finomenon: The Little Mermaid 30th Anniversary
The Walt Disney Corp.
GOLD WINNER Free Solo: "Climbing El Capitan 360 Video"
Free Solo
GOLD WINNER Outside the Actors Studio | Becoming Pikachu
Detective PikachuGOLD WINNER Spoiler Box
Netflix
Spider-Man
Spider-Man
"Trip a Little Light"
Mary Poppins Returns
Bohemian Rhapsody - "Becoming Freddie"
Bohemian Rhapsody
A Star Is Born "The Road to Stardom"
Warner Bros.
Behind the Scenes with Alfonso Cuarón
Roma - Netflix
Evolution of the Stormtrooper
Star Wars
Action Analysis
John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum
The Favourite PSA
The Favourite
"Downfall" Jojo Rabbit
Jojo Rabbit
-
Theatrical: Teaser
GRAND WINNER "Maybe Tomorrow"
Joker
Lucy in the Sky Theatrical Teaser #1
Lucy in the Sky
"La Casa"
Roma
"Clouds"
Toy Story 4
Midsommar "Influence" Teaser
Midsommar
Top Gun: Maverick "Service" Teaser
Top Gun: Maverick
The Lighthouse "Doodle" Teaser
The Lighthouse
The Beach Bum - "Rodeo"
The Beach Bum
"Names"
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
"Here"
It: Chapter 2
-
Theatrical: Trailers
GOLD WINNER The Nightingale "Breathtaking"
The Nightingale
GOLD WINNER "Enemy"
Us
The Sisters Brothers: "Run"
The Sisters Brothers
Final Trailer
Pet Sematary
John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum "Conversation"
John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum
"Redemption"
The Mule
"Sacrifice"
Velvet Buzzsaw
"Boxes"
Escape Room
Trailer 1 (with Seth intro)
Good Boys
"Clues"
Pokémon Detective Pikachu
John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum "Action" Trailer
John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum
"Timeless"
They Shall Not Grow Old
The Lion King, "Scar"
The Lion King
Trailer
First Man
"The Grind"
Baristas, The Orchard / 1091 Media
"Pop"
Piercing, Universal Pictures
"Three Ways"
Piercing, Universal Pictures
"Time"
A Star is Born
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse - Trailer "Swing"
Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse
"Dream"
The Goldfinch
Godzilla: King Of The Monsters
Godzilla: King Of The Monsters
"Change"
Jumanji: The Next Level
Trailer 1
Knives Out
Unforgettable
Roma
Slut In A Good Way: Trailer
The Nacelle Company
Creed II "Together"
Creed II
Baby Review
If Beale Street Could Talk
Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw "Family"
Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw
Midsommar "Celebrate"
Midsommar
Ready or Not "Game"
Ready or Not
Amazing Grace - "Glory"
Amazing Grace
The Beach Bum - "Poetic Foreplay"
The Beach Bum
Border - "Fairy Tale"
Border
The Lodge - "Relentless"
The Lodge
The Nutcracker and the Four Realms - "Just a Girl"
The Nutcracker and the Four Realms
Vox Lux - "Show"
Vox Lux
"Friends"
Hobbs & Shaw
"Picture"
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
"Nightmare" Int'l
Us
The Irishman "The Call"
The Irishman, Netflix
"Message"
Ad Astra
It Ends
It: Chapter 2
Parasite - "Plan"
Parasite
-
Theatrical: Spot
GOLD WINNER "Ready"
Captain Marvel
GOLD WINNER The Happytime Murders - "1 (800) GET- FELT"
STX Entertainment - The Happytime Murders
"Game Day Rock"
Bohemian Rhapsody
"Breathe"
The Predator
Bale Review
Vice
"Again"
The Mule
"Control"
Venom
"Reveal"
Dark Phoenix
Free Solo - "Breath" :30
Free Solo
Horror Review
Greta
Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Can You Ever Forgive Me?
"Sound Academy"
Roma
"Intrigue"
The Favourite
"Audience Reaction"
Once Upon a Deadpool
"Supremacy :30"
Godzilla: King of the Monsters
"New Year's Eve"
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
"Wild :60" Theatrical: Spot
Booksmart
Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse, "Sunflower"
Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse
The Lion King, "Time"
The Lion King
:30TV "Possible"
Dumbo
Spiderman: Into the Spider-Verse - TV30 “Ham”
Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse
"Poke"
Piercing, Universal Pictures
"There's Fresh"
Booksmart
"Countdown"
Mary Poppins Returns
"Kaboom"
Toy Story 4
Hear Review
Shazam!
"Jingle"
Bad Times At The El Royale
John Wick - "Uninsurable"
Lions Gate - John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum
John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, "Break"
John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum
"Connection"
If Beale Street Could Talk
Captain Marvel "Higher Super Bowl" :30
Captain Marvel
Midsommar "Plenty" :60
Midsommar
Vox Lux - "Phenomenal"
Vox Lux
"Cheer"
Halloween
"Team"
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
"Listen"
Us
"Serpent"
Them That Follow
:30TV "Play"
It: Chapter 2
Lizzie "Forty Whacks"
Lizzie