Clio Entertainment Awards 2019: 'Joker,' 'Us,' 'Game of Thrones' Among Top Winners

10:30 PM 11/21/2019

by Annie Howard

The Nov. 21 ceremony, hosted by Craig Robinson, recognized the best entertainment marketing campaigns for 2019.

'Joker'
'Joker'
Courtesy of TIFF

Ad campaigns for Joker, Us, Game of Thrones and Legion all won big at Clio Entertainment, hosted by Craig Robinson on Thursday night. Formerly the Clio Key Art Awards, Clio Entertainment was established in 1971 by The Hollywood Reporter. The awards program became a Clio property in 2015 while The Hollywood Reporter continues to be a partner of the awards.

The jury included Amazon Studios' Mike Benson, WarnerMedia's Chris Spadaccini, Twitch's John Koller, Cirque du Soleil's Kristina Heney, Warner Bros. Pictures' Massey Rafani and many more.

A partial list of winners follows. The full list, along with other key information, can be found here.

  • Games: Innovation

    GRAND WINNER Changing the Game
    Microsoft

    Visit Xbox: The Birth of Gaming Tourism
    Microsoft Xbox One X Enhanced

    Marvel's Spider-Man — Be Greater Campaign
    PlayStation

    Fallout 76 — Our Future Begins Campaign
    Bethesda Softworks

  • Games: Key Art

    GRAND WINNER Key Art - Multi-use, Borderlands 3
    Ghostwire Tokyo - Key Art, Ghostwire Tokyo
    NEO JAPAN TO THE WORLD, PlayStation4
    A Black Legend Appears in Tokyo Landmark, Pokémon GO

  • Games: Original Content

    BRONZE WINNER Visit Xbox: the birth of gaming tourism
    Microsoft Xbox One X Enhanced

    BRONZE WINNER Video Game Weapon Prank
    Warframe

    BRONZE WINNER Lego Ultimate Unboxing
    Microsoft Xbox

    Cancelled Bit #1: Penn & Teller VR: F,U,U,U&U
    Penn & Teller VR: F U, U, U & U, Gearbox Publishing

    Fallout 76 — You Will Emerge!
    Bethesda Softworks

  • Games: Public Relations

    GRAND WINNER Changing the Game, Microsoft
    The Senior Game Changers, Lenovo
    WWF - #NoBuildChallenge, FORTNITE
    Visit Xbox: the birth of gaming tourism, Microsoft Xbox One X Enhanced

  • Home Entertainment: Audio/Visual Mixed Campaign

    GRAND WINNER Bohemian Rhapsody Home Entertainment Campaign for Bohemian Rhapsody, Mob Scene
    Ralph Breaks the Internet - Campaign, Tiny Hero
    Alita: Battle Angel - Home Entertainment Campaign, Aspect
    Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Ammo Creative

  • Home Entertainment: Original Content

    GRAND WINNER The Predator Holiday Special for The Predator (2018), Stoopid Buddy Stoodios
    The Scully Effect, Bandersnatch Pictures
    Evolution of Alita, Mob Scene
    What It Means To Be A Cyborg, Mob Scene
    ANY WHO CAN DO, Thinkwell Media
    THE LOOK AND SOUND OF QUEEN, Mob Scene
    Recreating Live Aid, Mob Scene
    The Last Days of The Big Bang Theory, Monkey Deux Inc.
    Impossible Carols, Think Jam Inc.

  • Home Entertainment: Packaging

    GRAND WINNER The Big Lebowski

    The Purge Franchise Steelbooks

    The Shining Steelbook
    Warner Bros. Home Entertainment

    The Shining 4K Campaign
    Warner Bros. Home Entertainment

    The Shining 4K O-Slipcase
    Warner Bros. Home Entertainment

    LEGOized Line Look
    Warner Bros.

    Alien 40th Anniversary Edition Packaging
    20th Century Fox Home Entertainment

    Bohemian Rhapsody Steelbook
    Bohemian Rhapsody

    The Greatest Showman
    The Greatest Showman

    Batman: The Complete Animated Series Deluxe Edition
    Batman: The Animated Series

    Watching Eyes
    Watching Eyes Line Look

    Planet of the Apes 50th Anniversary Collection
    Box Set, Collection and Complete Series Packaging 20th Century Fox Home Entertainment

    VHS Retro Packaging Line Look
    Lionsgate

    The Big Lebowski – 20th Anniversary
    The Purge Franchise

    Sleepy Hollow 20th Anniversary
    Paramount Home Media

    John Wick ComicCon Mini Steelbook
    John Wick

    Terminator 2: Judgment Day 4K UHD – Endoarm Collector's Edition
    Terminator 2: Judgment Day

  • Home Entertainment: Social Media

    GOLD WINNER Christmas Movie? Confirmed!
    Die Hard

    GOLD WINNER Bohemian Rhapsody - Unboxing
    Bohemian Rhapsody, Twentieth Century Fox Home Entertainment

    Queen of Digital Media Campaigns
    Bohemian Rhapsody

    Tethered Breakthrough
    Us

    Dumbo - Facebook Instant Experience
    Dumbo, Walt Disney Studios Home Entertainment

    Bumblebee "Yellow Lightning"
    Bumblebee

    #STOMPstompCLAP
    Bohemian Rhapsody

    Social Announce
    Us

    Fight or Flight
    Jurassic World: Fallen Kindgom

  • Television/Streaming: Brand & Program Identity

    GOLD WINNER FCC Loopholes
    Viceland

    GOLD WINNER FXX Boots
    FX Networks

    GOLD WINNER Opening Credits
    The Romanoffs

    GOLD WINNER FXX Double Trouble
    FX Networks

    GOLD WINNER Make a Little Trouble
    HBO

    Make Room
    Netflix

    Doom Patrol
    Doom Patrol

    "Teaser"
    Westworld

    Starstruck "Nujeen"
    National Geographic

    Paramount Channel IDs
    Paramount Channel

    Better Ruins Everything: No Ads on Hulu
    Hulu

    Skate Life
    Viceland

    Game of Thrones Season 8
    HBO

    HBO: Coming Soon 2019
    HBO

    Brand Refresh
    Comedy Central

    #VictoryFont: A Typeface To Remember
    RT

    Nick Jr Reband Compilation
    Nickelodeon

    Netflix Originals Identity 2020
    Netflix

    Chains the Moon Title Sequence
    PBS / American Experience

    Netflix Lobby
    Netflix

  • Television/Streaming: Experiential/Events

    GRAND WINNER Maisel Day for Amazon Prime Video, Amazon Prime Video
    One Planets 7 worlds event, BBC Studios Creative
    I Am the Night: Immersive Salon, Warner Media/TNT
    Castle Rock: SDCC Event Activation, Hulu
    Game of Thrones | Quest for the Throne, HBO
    The Studio by HBO, HBO
    The O.G. Experience, HBO
    Create #ForTheThrone, 360i
    2019 Prime Experience, Amazon Prime Video
    Welcome to Westeros: Breaking Down the Boundaries Between Physical & Digital, Snap Inc
    The Chattering Order of St. Beryl, Amazon Prime Video
    The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Carnegie Deli Pop-Up, Amazon Prime Video
    Amazon Prime Video Experience, Amazon Prime Video
    The Boys - Butcher Shop, Amazon Prime Video

  • Television/Streaming: Integrated Campaign

    GRAND WINNER Game of Thrones | For the Throne Integrated
    HBO

    Planet or Plastic GAS campaign
    National Geographic

    I Am the Night
    I Am the Night, TNT

    9-1-1: What’s Your Emergency Campaign
    9-1-1, FOX Entertainment

    #CancelSouthPark: Integrated Campaign
    South Park

    Good Omens Integrated Campaign
    Amazon Prime Video

    The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel 2019 Awards Campaign
    Amazon Prime Video

    AHS
    FX Networks

    Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan Integrated Campaign
    Amazon Prime Video

    The Boys - A Diabolically Dynamic Campaign
    The Boys, Amazon Prime Video

    Carnival Row Campaign
    Amazon Prime Video

    "Stranger Things 3" Integrated Campaign
    Stranger Things 3

    The Chattering Order of St. Beryl
    Good Omens - Amazon Prime Video

    Gender Neutral Subtitles
    FOX Premium

  • Television/Streaming: Out of Home

    GRAND WINNER Legion - Wild Post
    Legion - Season 3

    AHS: Apocalypse - Woman on the Rocks Lot Board
    American Horror Story: Apocalypse

    Baskets - Extension Billboard
    Baskets - Season 4

    Mayans M.C. - Wild Post
    Mayans M.C. - Season 1

    Pose - Elektra Extension Billboard
    Pose - Season 2

    Pose - Angel Billboard
    Pose - Season 2

    Pose - Blanca Billboard
    Pose - Season 2

    Pose - Elektra Billboard
    Pose - Season 2

    Tales Of The City Billboards
    Netflix

    Black Monday Transit
    Showtime Networks

    Legion - Season 3
    FX Networks

    AHS: Apocalypse
    FX Networks

    Castle Rock
    Castle Rock

    The Final Table Billboard
    Netflix

    Dead to Me Billboard
    Netflix

    Derry Girls Mural
    Channel 4

    American Gods
    Starz

    Baskets S4 "Briefcase"
    Baskets

    Baskets S4 "Snake"
    Baskets

    Jack Ryan Season 1 – High Impact OOH
    Jack Ryan Season 1, Amazon Studios

    The Christmas Chronicles
    Netflix

    Narcos: Mexico Season 1 Wild Post
    Netflix

    The End of the World Billboards
    Amazon Prime, Good Omens

    Season 3 Sunset Blvd. Takeover
    Stranger Things

    Season 3 World Trade Center Takeover
    Stranger Things

    Drunk History: FYC Beer Mug
    Comedy Central

    Fear the Walking Dead S5 Comic-Con
    Fear the Walking Dead

    Russian Doll OOH Key Art
    Russian Doll

    Rooftop Television/Streaming: Out of Home
    Carnival Row

    Alta Mar Season 1 Building Wrap
    Netflix

    Conan Relaunch - West Village Takeover
    Conan, TBS

    Welcome to Westeros: Breaking Down the Boundaries Between Physical & Digital
    HBO - Game of Thrones Season 8

    Spoiler
    Transit La Reina del Sur

    Netflix Bird Box 3D Billboard
    Netflix Bird Box

    Amazon Prime Video Experience
    Amazon Prime Video

    Game of Thrones
    HBO

    Legion S3, Billboard
    Legion S3, FX Networks

    Legion S3, Bus Shelter
    Legion S3, FX Networks

    Snowfall S3
    Snowfall S3, FX Networks The Weekly Bus Shelters
    The Weekly

    American Gods S2 OOH Campaign
    American Gods S2 (Starz)

    Vice Live Bus Shelter Campaign LI
    Viceland

    #HappyBirthdaySpongebob Transit Wraps
    Nickelodeon

  • Television/Streaming: Partnerships & Collaborations

    GRAND WINNER Game of Thrones | Joust
    HBO

    "Share A Coke"
    Stranger Things 3

    Game of Thrones | Bleed for the Throne
    HBO

    Oreo x Game of Thrones
    Game of Thrones

    Welcome to Westeros: Breaking Down the Boundaries Between Physical & Digital
    HBO - Game of Thrones Season 8

    The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Carnegie Deli Pop-Up
    Amazon Prime Video

    Dove Self-Esteem Project x Steven Universe Partnership
    Cartoon Network--Clio Entertainment

    Maisel Day
    Amazon Prime Video

  • Television/Streaming: Social Media

    GOLD WINNER When They See Us - Room to Room
    Netflix

    Make Room
    Netflix

    Flooz
    Valley of the Boom

    Cobra Kai 30 for 30
    YouTube Originals: Cobra Kai

    SpongeBob x Nickelodeon Mashup Matrix
    Nickelodeon

    Nickelodeon's Birthday Flip Book
    Nickelodeon

    Valley of the Boom
    Valley of the Boom - National Geographic

    Russian Doll Trippy Loops
    Netflix

    Orange Is the New Black: Orange Anthem Date Announce
    Netflix

    Catch 22 - Fighting a Losing Battle
    Hulu

    Haunted: Sketchy as Hell
    Netflix

    Frog
    Our Planet

    GIF Dance Master
    Dance-Off TV Show

    Most Expensivest - Circle of Life
    Viceland

    SS/HBO Respect Campaign
    Sesame Street & HBO

    Love Death + Robots
    Netflix

    BoJack Horseman Season 5 Social Campaign
    Netflix

    Sopranos Nicknames, Single Platform
    HBO

    Sopranos Nicknames, Social Post
    HBO

    All That We Share - Connected
    TV 2

    Welcome to Westeros: Breaking Down the Boundaries Between Physical & Digital
    HBO - Game of Thrones Season 8

    Spoiler
    La Reina del Sur

    FX Networks Brand Social
    FX Networks

  • Television/Streaming: Special Shoot Spot/Promo

    GRAND WINNER AHS S8 Shockwave for FX Networks, FX Networks
    Nickelodeon Rock Ident, Viacom18 Media Private Limited
    Nickelodeon Egg Opera Ident, Viacom18 Media Private Limited
    Boxing Burst, Showtime Networks
    Fosse/Verdon S1 - Again, FX Networks
    Archer S10 - Motion Poster, FX Networks
    Legion S3 - Daisy Chain, FX Networks
    Pose S2 - Back To Life, FX Networks
    Baskets S4 - Station, FX Networks
    The Simpsons - Tractor Willie, FX Networks
    Martha & Snoop's Potluck Party Challenge - Titanic, VH1
    Housekeeping, JAX
    AHS S8 - Hourglass, FX Networks
    Movies. Magic. Paramount Channel, Viacom CEEI
    When They See Us - Room to Room, hi5.agency
    Russian Doll Date Announce, hi5.agency
    Every Ending Has a Beginning, Viewpoint Creative
    Water Embrace, Warner Bros Worldwide Television Marketing
    Nature's Thread, Roger.tv
    Across America, Roger.tv
    "Share A Coke", Trailer Park, Inc.
    The Hunt for the Trump Tapes – Glorious Stream, Viceland
    Shark Week 2019 "Shark Scream" :30, AV Squad
    Chris Rock: 1,000 Words with Kamau Bell, A+E Networks: A&E
    Mountain Men: Untouched Image Spot, A+E Networks: HISTORY
    Outdaughtered - TLC, Discovery Creative London
    Lip Sync Battle Season 5 "It Takes Two" Music Video, Paramount Network
    Brooklyn Nine-Nine 'Action Movie', NBC Entertainment Marketing & Digital
    The Twilight Zone Stadium Spot, CBS All Access
    Inner Monologue, 360i
    Remember The Name, BBC
    Tony Hale Intro, Ammo Creative
    The Simpsons Heads Campaign, MOCEAN
    Songland "Behind The Music", NBC Entertainment Marketing & Digital
    Stargate Atlantis, NBCUniversal International Networks

  • Television/Streaming: Spot/Promo

    GRAND WINNER Equally Powerful Movies
    TNT4 Channel

    Who Says I Can't - "Believe"
    ESPN

    All The CN Ladies
    Cartoon Network

    Burn
    The Handmaid's Tale

    Mr. Inbetween S1 - Ray
    FX Networks

    The Weekly - White Clouds
    FX Networks

    Shameless Goodbye Fiona
    Showtime Networks

    Hostile Planet Tweet Spot (90 w")
    National Geographic

    Veracity
    Homecoming

    :30TV "Epic"
    Our Planet

    HBO Will Rock You
    HBO Europe

    Good Omens "Lullaby" :45
    Good Omens

    Mission
    Apollo: Missions to the Moon

    YOU: "Anything" Image
    A+E Networks: Lifetime

    Loop
    Homecoming

    The Revenant - "Snowflakes"
    The Revenant

    Journey Through Space
    National Geographic Finland

  • Television/Streaming: Teaser

    SILVER WINNER "Shangri-La" Teaser #1
    Showtime

    SILVER WINNER Fosse/Verdon - Again

    SILVER WINNER "Tick Tock"
    Watchmen

    SILVER WINNER "Teaser"
    Westworld

    SILVER WINNER Valley of the Boom: Let There Be Internet
    National Geographic

    SILVER WINNER When They See Us - Room to Room
    Netflix

    SILVER WINNER Bugs
    The Perfection

    What We Do In the Shadows S1 - Birthday
    FX Networks

    AHS8 "Hourglass"
    FX Networks

    Mayans "Calendar"
    FX Networks

    Legion S3 - Daisy Chain
    FX Networks

    The Weekly - Modern Legacy
    FX Networks

  • Television/Streaming: Trailer

    GOLD WINNER Trailer 1
    Chernobyl

    GOLD WINNER Kidding Trailer
    Showtime Networks

    GOLD WINNER "Summer"
    Stranger Things 3

    GOLD WINNER All That We Share - Connected
    TV 2

    SUAD Trailer
    Showtime Networks

    "Dreams"
    Cupcake and Dino: General Services, Netflix

    Black Monday Trailer
    Showtime Networks

    The Hot Zone - 2 Min TCA trailer
    National Geographic

    Trailer
    The Other Side of the Wind

    Friends
    The Grand Tour Season 3

    "Dreams"
    The Haunting of Hill House

    Leaving Neverland "Truth"
    Leaving Neverland

    "It's Time"
    Stranger Things 3

    Chambers "Switch"
    Chambers

    I Am Mother "Protect"
    I Am Mother

    What's My Name: Muhammad Ali "Immortality"
    What's My Name: Muhammad Ali

    "Comic-Con"
    Westworld

    Polar "Rescue"
    Polar

    Forget
    Homecoming

    Killing Eve Series 2 60” Launch Trailer
    Killing Eve Series 2

    The Twilight Zone Official Trailer
    CBS All Access

    Afterlife
    Shirkers

    Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil, And Vile, "Innocence" Television/Streaming: Trailer
    Netflix

  • Television/Streaming: Video Promo Mixed Campaign

    GOLD WINNER Chernobyl - Campaign
    HBO

    Nickelodeon Ident_Rock,Egg,Mom& Brat
    Viacom18 Media Pvt. Ltd. (Nick-India)

    Mayans S1
    FX Networks

    Pose S2
    FX Networks

    AHS S8
    FX Networks

    Archer S10
    FX Networks

    Sunny the 13th (Season)
    FX Networks

    Legion S3
    FX Networks

    The Weekly S1
    FX Networks

    The Twilight Zone - Campaign
    The Twilight Zone

    The Handmaid's Tale S3 Video Campaign
    Hulu

    Dopesick Nation
    Viceland

    The Twilight Zone Promo Campaign
    CBS All Access

    Stranger Things 3
    Stranger Things 3

  • Theatrical: Digital/Mobile

    SILVER WINNER Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
    Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Sony Entertainment

    "Once Upon a Time ... In 1969"
    Once Upon a Time In Hollywood (Sony Pictures)

    Free Solo
    Free Solo 360

     

    Suspiria
    Microsite Suspiria, Amazon Studios

  • Theatrical: Audio/Visual Mixed Campaign

    GRAND WINNER A Star is Born for A Star is Born, Mark Woollen & Associates
    Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse, TRANSIT
    Green Book, TRANSIT
    John Wick - Chapter 3: Parabellum, TRANSIT
    The Lion King, TRANSIT
    Pokémon Detective Pikachu, Trailer Park, Inc.
    Spiderman: Into the Spider-Verse - Campaign, Open Road LA
    Godzilla: King Of The Monsters, Trailer Park, Inc.
    Booksmart, Trailer Park, Inc.
    Avengers: Endgame - AV Mixed Campaign, The Hive, The Walt Disney Studios
    Downton Abbey, GrandSon
    Mid90s, GrandSon
    Roma, GrandSon
    If Beale Street Could Talk, GrandSon
    Searching, Heart Sleeve Creative
    Aquaman, Statement Advertising
    Rocketman, TRANSIT
    The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part, TRANSIT
    Midsommar: Celebrate, Influence, Plenty :60, AV Squad
    Captain Marvel: Born Free, Buckle Up Safe, Higher Super Bowl, Punch Review, AV Squad
    US Campaign, Inside Job
    Hobbs and Shaw Campaign, Inside Job

  • Theatrical: Display

    GRAND WINNER Godzilla Cinerama Dome Takeover for Godzilla, Warner Bros., Drissi Advertising, Inc.
    Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Standee, Mob Scene Toy Story 4 In-Theatre Standee, Drissi Advertising, Inc.
    Rocketman International In-Theatre Standee, Drissi Advertising, Inc.
    Wonder Park In-Theatre Standee, Drissi Advertising, Inc.
    The Secret Life of Pets 2 In-Theatre Standee, Drissi Advertising, Inc.
    The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part In-Theatre Standee, The M Factor
    The Lion King - Dolby Theater Audio Visual Pathway, The M Factor
    Aladdin - Dolby Theater Audio Visual Pathway Dumbo Sculpt, Midnight Oil
    Fire Truck - Spectacular Standee, OnDisplay Creative

  • Theatrical: Integrated Campaign

    GRAND WINNER Us
    Us, Universal Pictures

    Bohemian Rhapsody
    Bohemian Rhapsody    , 20th Century Fox

    Aquaman
    Aquaman

    A Star Is Born
    A Star Is Born

    Crazy Rich Asians
    Crazy Rich Asians

    The Bird Box Phenomenon
    Netflix

    "You Can't Escape Greta"
    Greta

    Disney's The Lion King
    The Walt Disney Studios

    JW3_Clios
    John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum

    Roma Is...
    Roma, Netflix

    Once Upon A Time In Hollywood
    Sony Pictures Entertainment

  • Theatrical: Original Content

    GOLD WINNER Finomenon: The Little Mermaid 30th Anniversary
    The Walt Disney Corp.

     

    GOLD WINNER Free Solo: "Climbing El Capitan 360 Video"
    Free Solo

    GOLD WINNER Outside the Actors Studio | Becoming Pikachu
    Detective Pikachu

     

    GOLD WINNER Spoiler Box
    Netflix

    Spider-Man
    Spider-Man

    "Trip a Little Light"
    Mary Poppins Returns

    Bohemian Rhapsody - "Becoming Freddie"
    Bohemian Rhapsody

    A Star Is Born "The Road to Stardom"
    Warner Bros.

    Behind the Scenes with Alfonso Cuarón
    Roma - Netflix

    Evolution of the Stormtrooper
    Star Wars

    Action Analysis
    John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum

    The Favourite PSA
    The Favourite

    "Downfall" Jojo Rabbit
    Jojo Rabbit

  • Theatrical: Teaser

    GRAND WINNER "Maybe Tomorrow"
    Joker

    Lucy in the Sky Theatrical Teaser #1
    Lucy in the Sky

    "La Casa"
    Roma

    "Clouds"
    Toy Story 4

    Midsommar "Influence" Teaser
    Midsommar

    Top Gun: Maverick "Service" Teaser
    Top Gun: Maverick

    The Lighthouse "Doodle" Teaser
    The Lighthouse

    The Beach Bum - "Rodeo"
    The Beach Bum

    "Names"
    Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

    "Here"
    It: Chapter 2

  • Theatrical: Trailers

    GOLD WINNER The Nightingale "Breathtaking"
    The Nightingale

    GOLD WINNER "Enemy"
    Us

    The Sisters Brothers: "Run"
    The Sisters Brothers

    Final Trailer
    Pet Sematary

    John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum "Conversation"
    John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum

    "Redemption"
    The Mule

    "Sacrifice"
    Velvet Buzzsaw

    "Boxes"
    Escape Room

    Trailer 1 (with Seth intro)
    Good Boys

    "Clues"
    Pokémon Detective Pikachu

    John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum "Action" Trailer
    John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum

    "Timeless"
    They Shall Not Grow Old

    The Lion King, "Scar"
    The Lion King

    Trailer
    First Man

    "The Grind"
    Baristas, The Orchard / 1091 Media

    "Pop"
    Piercing, Universal Pictures

    "Three Ways"
    Piercing, Universal Pictures

    "Time"
    A Star is Born

    Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse - Trailer "Swing"
    Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse

    "Dream"
    The Goldfinch

    Godzilla: King Of The Monsters
    Godzilla: King Of The Monsters

    "Change"
    Jumanji: The Next Level

    Trailer 1
    Knives Out

    Unforgettable
    Roma

    Slut In A Good Way: Trailer
    The Nacelle Company

    Creed II "Together"
    Creed II

    Baby Review
    If Beale Street Could Talk

    Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw "Family"
    Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw

    Midsommar "Celebrate"
    Midsommar

    Ready or Not "Game"
    Ready or Not

    Amazing Grace - "Glory"
    Amazing Grace

    The Beach Bum - "Poetic Foreplay"
    The Beach Bum

    Border - "Fairy Tale"
    Border

    The Lodge - "Relentless"
    The Lodge

    The Nutcracker and the Four Realms - "Just a Girl"
    The Nutcracker and the Four Realms

    Vox Lux - "Show"
    Vox Lux

    "Friends"
    Hobbs & Shaw

    "Picture"
    Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

    "Nightmare" Int'l
    Us

    The Irishman "The Call"
    The Irishman, Netflix

    "Message"
    Ad Astra

    It Ends
    It: Chapter 2

    Parasite - "Plan"
    Parasite

  • Theatrical: Spot

    GOLD WINNER "Ready"
    Captain Marvel

    GOLD WINNER The Happytime Murders - "1 (800) GET- FELT"
    STX Entertainment - The Happytime Murders

    "Game Day Rock"
    Bohemian Rhapsody

    "Breathe"
    The Predator

    Bale Review
    Vice

    "Again"
    The Mule

    "Control"
    Venom

    "Reveal"
    Dark Phoenix

    Free Solo - "Breath" :30
    Free Solo

    Horror Review
    Greta

    Can You Ever Forgive Me?
    Can You Ever Forgive Me?

    "Sound Academy"
    Roma

    "Intrigue"
    The Favourite

    "Audience Reaction"
    Once Upon a Deadpool

    "Supremacy :30"
    Godzilla: King of the Monsters

    "New Year's Eve"
    How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

    "Wild :60" Theatrical: Spot
    Booksmart

    Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse, "Sunflower"
    Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse

    The Lion King, "Time"
    The Lion King

    :30TV "Possible"
    Dumbo

    Spiderman: Into the Spider-Verse - TV30 “Ham”
    Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse

    "Poke"
    Piercing, Universal Pictures

    "There's Fresh"
    Booksmart

    "Countdown"
    Mary Poppins Returns

    "Kaboom"
    Toy Story 4

    Hear Review
    Shazam!

    "Jingle"
    Bad Times At The El Royale

    John Wick - "Uninsurable"

    Lions Gate - John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum

    John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, "Break"
    John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum

    "Connection"
    If Beale Street Could Talk

    Captain Marvel "Higher Super Bowl" :30
    Captain Marvel

    Midsommar "Plenty" :60
    Midsommar

    Vox Lux - "Phenomenal"
    Vox Lux

    "Cheer"
    Halloween

    "Team"
    Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

    "Listen"
    Us

    "Serpent"
    Them That Follow

    :30TV "Play"
    It: Chapter 2

    Lizzie "Forty Whacks"
    Lizzie