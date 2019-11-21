Clio Entertainment Awards 2019: 'Joker,' 'Us,' 'Game of Thrones' Among Top Winners

Ad campaigns for Joker, Us, Game of Thrones and Legion all won big at Clio Entertainment, hosted by Craig Robinson on Thursday night. Formerly the Clio Key Art Awards, Clio Entertainment was established in 1971 by The Hollywood Reporter. The awards program became a Clio property in 2015 while The Hollywood Reporter continues to be a partner of the awards.

The jury included Amazon Studios' Mike Benson, WarnerMedia's Chris Spadaccini, Twitch's John Koller, Cirque du Soleil's Kristina Heney, Warner Bros. Pictures' Massey Rafani and many more.

A partial list of winners follows. The full list, along with other key information, can be found here.