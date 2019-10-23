'Captain Marvel,' 'Lion King,' 'Irishman' Marketing Campaigns Nominated for Clio Entertainment Awards
'Killing Eve,' 'The Twilight Zone,' 'Leaving Neverland,' 'When They See Us' and 'Fosse/Verdon' are among the finalists in the television categories.
Marketing campaigns for Captain Marvel, The Lion King and The Irishman are among the theatrical nominees for the 2019 Clio Entertainment Awards.
On the television side, Killing Eve, The Twilight Zone, Leaving Neverland, When They See Us and Fosse/Verdon made the shortlist for the awards, which will be handed out Nov. 21 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.
Craig Robinson is set to host the show, where the bronze, silver, gold and grand award winners also will be revealed.
Other theatrical nominees include campaigns for the upcoming Top Gun sequel, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum.
Nominees also were announced in several other categories, including games and home entertainment.
A partial list of nominees follows. The full list, along with other key information, can be found here.
-
Games: Integrated Campaign
Visit Xbox: The Birth of Gaming Tourism
Microsoft Xbox One X Enhanced
Marvel's Spider-Man — Be Greater Campaign
PlayStation
Changing the Game
Microsoft
Fallout 76 — Our Future Begins Campaign
Bethesda Softworks
-
Games: Original Content
Visit Xbox: the birth of gaming tourism
Microsoft Xbox One X Enhanced
Video Game Weapon Prank
Warframe
Lego Ultimate Unboxing
Microsoft Xbox
Cancelled Bit #1: Penn & Teller VR: F,U,U,U&U
Penn & Teller VR: F U, U, U & U, Gearbox Publishing
Fallout 76 — You Will Emerge!
Bethesda Softworks
-
Home Entertainment: Packaging
The Shining Steelbook
Warner Bros. Home Entertainment
The Shining 4K Campaign
Warner Bros. Home Entertainment
The Shining 4K O-Slipcase
Warner Bros. Home Entertainment
LEGOized Line Look
Warner Bros.
Alien 40th Anniversary Edition Packaging
20th Century Fox Home Entertainment
Bohemian Rhapsody Steelbook
Bohemian Rhapsody
The Greatest Showman
The Greatest Showman
Batman: The Complete Animated Series Deluxe Edition
Batman: The Animated Series
Watching Eyes
Watching Eyes Line Look
Planet of the Apes 50th Anniversary Collection
Box Set, Collection & Complete Series Packaging 20th Century Fox Home Entertainment
VHS Retro Packaging Line Look
Lionsgate
The Big Lebowski - 20th Anniversary
The Big Lebowski
The Purge Franchise Steelbooks
The Purge Franchise
Sleepy Hollow 20th Anniversary
PARAMOUNT HOME MEDIA
John Wick ComicCon Mini Steelbook
John Wick
Terminator 2: Judgment Day 4K UHD - Endoarm Collector's Edition
Terminator 2: Judgment Day
-
Home Entertainment: Social Media
Christmas Movie? Confirmed!
Die Hard
Bohemian Rhapsody - Unboxing
Bohemian Rhapsody, Twentieth Century Fox Home Entertainment
Queen of Digital Media Campaigns
Bohemian Rhapsody
Tethered Breakthrough
Us
Dumbo - Facebook Instant Experience
Dumbo, Walt Disney Studios Home Entertainment
Bumblebee "Yellow Lightning"
Bumblebee
#STOMPstompCLAP
Bohemian Rhapsody
Social Announce
Us
Fight or Flight
Jurassic World: Fallen Kindgom
-
Television/Streaming: Brand & Program Identity
Make Room
Netflix
DOOM PATROL
Doom Patrol
"Teaser"
Westworld
FXX Double Trouble
FX Networks
FXX Boots
FX Networks
Starstruck "Nujeen"
National Geographic
Paramount Channel IDs
Paramount Channel
Opening Credits
The Romanoffs
Better Ruins Everything: No Ads on Hulu
Hulu
FCC Loopholes
VICELAND
Skate Life
VICELAND
Game of Thrones Season 8
HBO
HBO: Coming Soon 2019
HBO
Brand Refresh
Comedy Central
#VictoryFont: A Typeface To Remember
RT
Nick Jr Reband Compilation
Nickelodeon
Make A Little Trouble
HBO
Netflix Originals Identity 2020
Netflix
CHASING THE MOON TITLE SEQUENCE
PBS / American Experience
Netflix Lobby
Netflix
-
Television/Streaming: Integrated Campaign
Planet or Plastic GAS campaign
National Geographic
I Am the Night
I Am the Night, TNT
9-1-1: What’s Your Emergency Campaign
9-1-1, FOX Entertainment
Game of Thrones | For the Throne Integrated
HBO
#CancelSouthPark: Integrated Campaign
South Park
Good Omens Integrated Campaign
Amazon Prime Video
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel 2019 Awards Campaign
Amazon Prime Video
AHS
FX Networks
Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan Integrated Campaign
Amazon Prime Video
The Boys - A Diabolically Dynamic Campaign
The Boys, Amazon Prime Video
Carnival Row Campaign
Amazon Prime Video
"Stranger Things 3" Integrated Campaign
Stranger Things 3
The Chattering Order of St. Beryl
Good Omens - Amazon Prime Video
Gender Neutral Subtitles
FOX Premium
-
Television/Streaming: Out of Home
AHS: Apocalypse - Woman on the Rocks Lot Board
American Horror Story: Apocalypse
Baskets - Extension Billboard
Baskets - Season 4
Legion - Wild Post
Legion - Season 3
Mayans M.C. - Wild Post
Mayans M.C. - Season 1
Pose - Elektra Extension Billboard
Pose - Season 2
Pose - Angel Billboard
Pose - Season 2
Pose - Blanca Billboard
Pose - Season 2
Pose - Elektra Billboard
Pose - Season 2
Tales Of The City Billboards
Netflix
Black Monday Transit
Showtime Networks
Legion - Season 3
FX Networks
AHS: Apocalypse
FX Networks
Castle Rock
Castle Rock
The Final Table Billboard
Netflix
Dead to Me Billboard
Netflix
Derry Girls Mural
Channel 4
American Gods
Starz
Baskets S4 "Briefcase"
Baskets
Baskets S4 "Snake"
Baskets
Jack Ryan Season 1 – High Impact OOH
Jack Ryan Season 1, Amazon Studios
The Christmas Chronicles
Netflix
Narcos: Mexico Season 1 Wild Post
Netflix
The End of the World Billboards
Amazon Prime, Good Omens
Season 3 Sunset Blvd. Takeover
Stranger Things
Season 3 World Trade Center Takeover
Stranger Things
Drunk History: FYC Beer Mug
Comedy Central
Fear The Walking Dead S5 Comic-Con
Fear The Walking Dead
Russian Doll OOH Key Art
Russian Doll
Rooftop Television/Streaming: Out of Home
Carnival Row
Alta Mar Season 1 Building Wrap
Netflix
CONAN Relaunch - West Village Takeover
CONAN, TBS
Welcome to Westeros: Breaking Down the Boundaries Between Physical & Digital
HBO - Game of Thrones Season 8
Spoiler
Transit La Reina del Sur
Netflix Bird Box 3D Billboard
Netflix Bird Box
Amazon Prime Video Experience
Amazon Prime Video
Game of Thrones
HBO
Legion S3, Billboard
Legion S3, FX Networks
Legion S3, Bus Shelter
Legion S3, FX Networks
Snowfall S3
Snowfall S3, FX Networks The Weekly Bus Shelters
The Weekly
American Gods S2 OOH Campaign
American Gods S2 (Starz)
VICE LIVE BUS SHELTER CAMPAIGN
VICELAND
#HappyBirthdaySpongebob Transit Wraps
Nickelodeon
-
Television/Streaming: Partnerships & Collaborations
"Share A Coke"
Stranger Things 3
Game of Thrones | Bleed for the Throne
HBO
Game of Thrones | Joust
HBO
Oreo x Game of Thrones
Game of Thrones
Welcome to Westeros: Breaking Down the Boundaries Between Physical & Digital
HBO - Game of Thrones Season 8
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Carnegie Deli Pop-Up
Amazon Prime Video
Dove Self-Esteem Project x Steven Universe Partnership
Cartoon Network--Clio Entertainment
Maisel Day
Amazon Prime Video
-
Television/Streaming: Social Media
Make Room
Netflix
Flooz
Valley of the Boom
Cobra Kai 30 for 30
YouTube Originals: Cobra Kai
SpongeBob x Nickelodeon Mashup Matrix
Nickelodeon
Nickelodeon's Birthday Flip Book
Nickelodeon
Valley of the Boom
Valley of the Boom - National Geographic
When They See Us - Room to Room
Netflix
Russian Doll Trippy Loops
Netflix
Orange is the New Black: Orange Anthem Date Announce
Netflix
Catch 22 - Fighting a Losing Battle
Hulu
Haunted: Sketchy as Hell
Netflix
Frog
Our Planet
GIF DANCE MASTER
DANCE-OFF TV SHOW
Most Expensivest - Circle of Life
VICELAND
SS/HBO Respect Campaign
Sesame Street & HBO
Love Death + Robots
Netflix
BoJack Horseman Season 5 Social Campaign
Netflix
Sopranos Nicknames, Single Platform
HBO
Sopranos Nicknames, Social Post
HBO
ALL THAT WE SHARE - CONNECTED
TV 2
Welcome to Westeros: Breaking Down the Boundaries Between Physical & Digital
HBO - Game of Thrones Season 8
Spoiler
La Reina del Sur
FX Networks Brand Social
FX Networks
-
Television/Streaming: Spot/Promo
Who Says I Can't - "Believe"
ESPN
ALL THE CN LADIES
Cartoon Network
Burn
The Handmaid's Tale
Mr. Inbetween S1 - Ray
FX Networks
The Weekly - White Clouds
FX Networks
EQUALLY POWERFUL MOVIES
TNT4 Channel
Shameless Goodbye Fiona
Showtime Networks
Hostile Planet Tweet Spot (90 w")
National Geographic
Veracity
Homecoming
:30TV "Epic"
Our Planet
HBO Will Rock You
HBO Europe
Good Omens "Lullaby" :45
Good Omens
Mission
Apollo: Missions to the Moon
YOU: "Anything" Image
A+E Networks: Lifetime
Loop
Homecoming
The Revenant - "Snowflakes"
The Revenant
Journey Through Space
National Geographic Finland
-
Television/Streaming: Teaser
"Shangri-La" Teaser #1
Showtime
What We Do In the Shadows S1 - Birthday
FX Networks
Fosse/Verdon - Again
FX Networks
Legion S3 - Daisy Chain
FX Networks
The Weekly - Modern Legacy
FX Networks
"Tick Tock"
Watchmen
"Teaser"
Westworld
Valley of the Boom: Let There Be Internet
National Geographic
AHS8 "Hourglass"
FX Networks
Mayans "Calendar"
FX Networks
When They See Us - Room to Room
Netflix
Bugs
The Perfection
-
Television/Streaming: Trailer
SUAD Trailer
Showtime Networks
"Dreams"
Cupcake and Dino: General Services, Netflix
Kidding Trailer
Showtime Networks
Black Monday Trailer
Showtime Networks
"Summer"
Stranger Things 3
The Hot Zone- 2 Min TCA trailer
National Geographic
Trailer 1
Chernobyl
Trailer
The Other Side of the Wind
Friends
The Grand Tour Season 3
"Dreams"
The Haunting of Hill House
Leaving Neverland "Truth"
Leaving Neverland
"It's Time"
Stranger Things 3
Chambers "Switch"
Chambers
I Am Mother "Protect"
I Am Mother
What's My Name: Muhammad Ali "Immortality"
What's My Name: Muhammad Ali
"Comic-Con"
Westworld
Polar "Rescue"
Polar
Forget
Homecoming
ALL THAT WE SHARE - CONNECTED
TV 2
Killing Eve Series 2 60” Launch Trailer
Killing Eve Series 2
The Twilight Zone Official Trailer
CBS All Access
Afterlife
Shirkers
Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil, And Vile, "Innocence" Television/Streaming: Trailer
Netflix
-
Television/Streaming: Video Promo Mixed Campaign
Nickelodeon Ident_Rock,Egg,Mom& Brat
Viacom18 Media Pvt. Ltd. (NICK-INDIA)
Mayans S1
FX Networks
Pose S2
FX Networks
AHS S8
FX Networks
Archer S10
FX Networks
Sunny The 13th (Season)
FX Networks
Legion S3
FX Networks
The Weekly S1
FX Networks
The Twilight Zone - Campaign
The Twilight Zone
The Handmaid's Tale S3 Video Campaign
Hulu
Dopesick Nation
VICELAND
Chernobyl - Campaign
HBO
The Twilight Zone Promo Campaign
CBS All Access
Stranger Things 3
Stranger Things 3
-
Theatrical: Digital/Mobile
"Once Upon a Time ... In 1969"
Once Upon a Time In Hollywood (Sony Pictures)
Free Solo
Free Solo 360
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Sony Entertainment
Suspiria
Microsite Suspiria, Amazon Studios
-
Theatrical: Integrated Campaign
Bohemian Rhapsody
Bohemian Rhapsody, 20th Century Fox
Aquaman
Aquaman
A Star Is Born
A Star Is Born
Crazy Rich Asians
Crazy Rich Asians
Us
Us, Universal Pictures
The Bird Box Phenomenon
Netflix
"You Can't Escape Greta"
Greta
Disney's The Lion King
The Walt Disney Studios
JW3_Clios
John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum
Roma Is...
Roma, Netflix
Once Upon A Time In Hollywood
Sony Pictures Entertainment
-
Theatrical: Original Content
Spider-Man
Spider-Man
Free Solo: "Climbing El Capitan 360 Video"
Free Solo
"Trip A Little Light"
Mary Poppins Returns
Bohemian Rhapsody - "Becoming Freddie"
Bohemian Rhapsody
A Star is Born "The Road to Stardom"
Warner Bros
Outside The Actors Studio | Becoming Pikachu
Detective Pikachu
Behind the Scenes with Alfonso Cuarón
Roma - Netflix
Spoiler Box
Netflix
Evolution of the Stormtrooper
Star Wars
Finomenon: The Little Mermaid 30th Anniversary
The Walt Disney Corp.
Action Analysis
John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum
The Favourite PSA
The Favourite
"Downfall" Jojo Rabbit
Jojo Rabbit
-
Theatrical: Teaser
Lucy In The Sky Theatrical Teaser #1
Lucy In The Sky
"La Casa"
Roma
"Maybe Tomorrow"
Joker
"Clouds"
Toy Story 4
Midsommar "Influence" Teaser
Midsommar
Top Gun: Maverick "Service" Teaser
Top Gun: Maverick
The Lighthouse "Doodle" Teaser
The Lighthouse
The Beach Bum - "Rodeo"
The Beach Bum
"Names"
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
"Here"
It: Chapter 2
-
Theatrical: Trailers
The Sisters Brothers: "Run"
The Sisters Brothers
Final Trailer
Pet Sematary
John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum "Conversation"
John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum
"Redemption"
The Mule
"Sacrifice"
Velvet Buzzsaw
"Boxes"
Escape Room
Trailer 1 (with Seth intro)
Good Boys
"Clues"
Pokémon Detective Pikachu
John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum "Action" Trailer
John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum
"Timeless"
They Shall Not Grow Old
The Lion King, "Scar"
The Lion King
Trailer
First Man
"The Grind"
Baristas, The Orchard / 1091 Media
"Pop"
Piercing, Universal Pictures
"Three Ways"
Piercing, Universal Pictures
"Time"
A Star is Born
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse - Trailer "Swing"
Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse
"Dream"
The Goldfinch
The Nightingale "Breathtaking"
The Nightingale
Godzilla: King Of The Monsters
Godzilla: King Of The Monsters
"Change"
Jumanji: The Next Level
Trailer 1
Knives Out
Unforgettable
Roma
Slut In A Good Way: Trailer
The Nacelle Company
Creed II "Together"
Creed II
Baby Review
If Beale Street Could Talk
Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw "Family"
Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw
Midsommar "Celebrate"
Midsommar
Ready or Not "Game"
Ready or Not
Amazing Grace - "Glory"
Amazing Grace
The Beach Bum - "Poetic Foreplay"
The Beach Bum
Border - "Fairy Tale"
Border
The Lodge - "Relentless"
The Lodge
The Nutcracker and the Four Realms - "Just a Girl"
The Nutcracker and the Four Realms
Vox Lux - "Show"
Vox Lux
"Friends"
Hobbs & Shaw
"Picture"
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
"Nightmare" Int'l
Us
The Irishman "The Call"
The Irishman, Netflix
"Message"
Ad Astra
"Enemy"
Us
It Ends
It: Chapter 2
Parasite - "Plan"
Parasite
-
Theatrical: Spot
"Game Day Rock"
Bohemian Rhapsody
"Breathe"
The Predator
Bale Review
Vice
"Again"
The Mule
"Control"
Venom
"Reveal"
Dark Phoenix
Free Solo - "Breath" :30
Free Solo
Horror Review
Greta
Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Can You Ever Forgive Me?
"Sound Academy"
Roma
"Intrigue"
The Favourite
"Audience Reaction"
Once Upon a Deadpool
"Supremacy :30"
Godzilla: King of the Monsters
"New Year's Eve"
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
"Wild :60" Theatrical: Spot
Booksmart
Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse, "Sunflower"
Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse
The Lion King, "Time"
The Lion King
:30TV "Possible"
Dumbo
Spiderman: Into the Spider-Verse - TV30 “Ham”
Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse
"Poke"
Piercing, Universal Pictures
"There's Fresh"
Booksmart
"Countdown"
Mary Poppins Returns
"Kaboom"
Toy Story 4
Hear Review
Shazam!
"Ready:
Captain Marvel
"Jingle"
Bad Times At The El Royale
The Happytime Murders - "1 (800) GET- FELT"
STX Entertainment - The Happytime Murders
John Wick - "Uninsurable"
Lions Gate - John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum
John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, "Break"
John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum
"Connection"
If Beale Street Could Talk
Captain Marvel "Higher Super Bowl" :30
Captain Marvel
Midsommar "Plenty" :60
Midsommar
Vox Lux - "Phenomenal"
Vox Lux
"Cheer"
Halloween
"Team"
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
"Listen"
Us
"Serpent"
Them That Follow
:30TV "Play"
It: Chapter 2
Lizzie "Forty Whacks"
Lizzie