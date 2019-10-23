'Captain Marvel,' 'Lion King,' 'Irishman' Marketing Campaigns Nominated for Clio Entertainment Awards

6:00 AM 10/23/2019

by Kimberly Nordyke

'Killing Eve,' 'The Twilight Zone,' 'Leaving Neverland,' 'When They See Us' and 'Fosse/Verdon' are among the finalists in the television categories.

From left: 'Captain Marvel,' 'The Lion King' and 'The Irishman'
Photofest; Walt Disney Studios; STX

Marketing campaigns for Captain Marvel, The Lion King and The Irishman are among the theatrical nominees for the 2019 Clio Entertainment Awards.

On the television side, Killing Eve, The Twilight Zone, Leaving Neverland, When They See Us and Fosse/Verdon made the shortlist for the awards, which will be handed out Nov. 21 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

Craig Robinson is set to host the show, where the bronze, silver, gold and grand award winners also will be revealed.

Other theatrical nominees include campaigns for the upcoming Top Gun sequel, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum.

Nominees also were announced in several other categories, including games and home entertainment.

A partial list of nominees follows. The full list, along with other key information, can be found here.

  • Games: Integrated Campaign

    Visit Xbox: The Birth of Gaming Tourism
    Microsoft Xbox One X Enhanced

    Marvel's Spider-Man — Be Greater Campaign
    PlayStation

    Changing the Game
    Microsoft

    Fallout 76 — Our Future Begins Campaign
    Bethesda Softworks

  • Games: Original Content

    Visit Xbox: the birth of gaming tourism
    Microsoft Xbox One X Enhanced

    Video Game Weapon Prank
    Warframe

    Lego Ultimate Unboxing
    Microsoft Xbox

    Cancelled Bit #1: Penn & Teller VR: F,U,U,U&U
    Penn & Teller VR: F U, U, U & U, Gearbox Publishing

    Fallout 76 — You Will Emerge!
    Bethesda Softworks

  • Home Entertainment: Packaging

    The Shining Steelbook
    Warner Bros. Home Entertainment

    The Shining 4K Campaign
    Warner Bros. Home Entertainment

    The Shining 4K O-Slipcase
    Warner Bros. Home Entertainment

    LEGOized Line Look
    Warner Bros.

    Alien 40th Anniversary Edition Packaging
    20th Century Fox Home Entertainment

    Bohemian Rhapsody Steelbook
    Bohemian Rhapsody

    The Greatest Showman
    The Greatest Showman

    Batman: The Complete Animated Series Deluxe Edition
    Batman: The Animated Series

    Watching Eyes
    Watching Eyes Line Look

    Planet of the Apes 50th Anniversary Collection
    Box Set, Collection & Complete Series Packaging 20th Century Fox Home Entertainment

    VHS Retro Packaging Line Look
    Lionsgate

    The Big Lebowski - 20th Anniversary
    The Big Lebowski

    The Purge Franchise Steelbooks
    The Purge Franchise

    Sleepy Hollow 20th Anniversary
    PARAMOUNT HOME MEDIA

    John Wick ComicCon Mini Steelbook
    John Wick

    Terminator 2: Judgment Day 4K UHD - Endoarm Collector's Edition
    Terminator 2: Judgment Day

  • Home Entertainment: Social Media

    Christmas Movie? Confirmed!
    Die Hard

    Bohemian Rhapsody - Unboxing
    Bohemian Rhapsody, Twentieth Century Fox Home Entertainment

    Queen of Digital Media Campaigns
    Bohemian Rhapsody

    Tethered Breakthrough
    Us

    Dumbo - Facebook Instant Experience
    Dumbo, Walt Disney Studios Home Entertainment

    Bumblebee "Yellow Lightning"
    Bumblebee

    #STOMPstompCLAP
    Bohemian Rhapsody

    Social Announce
    Us

    Fight or Flight
    Jurassic World: Fallen Kindgom

  • Television/Streaming: Brand & Program Identity

    Make Room
    Netflix

    DOOM PATROL
    Doom Patrol

    "Teaser"
    Westworld

    FXX Double Trouble
    FX Networks

    FXX Boots
    FX Networks

    Starstruck "Nujeen"
    National Geographic

    Paramount Channel IDs
    Paramount Channel

    Opening Credits
    The Romanoffs

    Better Ruins Everything: No Ads on Hulu
    Hulu

    FCC Loopholes
    VICELAND

    Skate Life
    VICELAND

    Game of Thrones Season 8
    HBO

    HBO: Coming Soon 2019
    HBO

    Brand Refresh
    Comedy Central

    #VictoryFont: A Typeface To Remember
    RT

    Nick Jr Reband Compilation
    Nickelodeon

    Make A Little Trouble
    HBO

    Netflix Originals Identity 2020
    Netflix

    CHASING THE MOON TITLE SEQUENCE
    PBS / American Experience

    Netflix Lobby
    Netflix

  • Television/Streaming: Integrated Campaign

    Planet or Plastic GAS campaign
    National Geographic

    I Am the Night
    I Am the Night, TNT

    9-1-1: What’s Your Emergency Campaign
    9-1-1, FOX Entertainment

    Game of Thrones | For the Throne Integrated
    HBO

    #CancelSouthPark: Integrated Campaign
    South Park

    Good Omens Integrated Campaign
    Amazon Prime Video

    The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel 2019 Awards Campaign
    Amazon Prime Video

    AHS
    FX Networks

    Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan Integrated Campaign
    Amazon Prime Video

    The Boys - A Diabolically Dynamic Campaign
    The Boys, Amazon Prime Video

    Carnival Row Campaign
    Amazon Prime Video

    "Stranger Things 3" Integrated Campaign
    Stranger Things 3

    The Chattering Order of St. Beryl
    Good Omens - Amazon Prime Video

    Gender Neutral Subtitles
    FOX Premium

  • Television/Streaming: Out of Home

    AHS: Apocalypse - Woman on the Rocks Lot Board
    American Horror Story: Apocalypse

    Baskets - Extension Billboard
    Baskets - Season 4

    Legion - Wild Post
    Legion - Season 3

    Mayans M.C. - Wild Post
    Mayans M.C. - Season 1

    Pose - Elektra Extension Billboard
    Pose - Season 2

    Pose - Angel Billboard
    Pose - Season 2

    Pose - Blanca Billboard
    Pose - Season 2

    Pose - Elektra Billboard
    Pose - Season 2

    Tales Of The City Billboards
    Netflix

    Black Monday Transit
    Showtime Networks

    Legion - Season 3
    FX Networks

    AHS: Apocalypse
    FX Networks

    Castle Rock
    Castle Rock

    The Final Table Billboard
    Netflix

    Dead to Me Billboard
    Netflix

    Derry Girls Mural
    Channel 4

    American Gods
    Starz

    Baskets S4 "Briefcase"
    Baskets

    Baskets S4 "Snake"
    Baskets

    Jack Ryan Season 1 – High Impact OOH
    Jack Ryan Season 1, Amazon Studios

    The Christmas Chronicles
    Netflix

    Narcos: Mexico Season 1 Wild Post
    Netflix

    The End of the World Billboards
    Amazon Prime, Good Omens

    Season 3 Sunset Blvd. Takeover
    Stranger Things

    Season 3 World Trade Center Takeover
    Stranger Things

    Drunk History: FYC Beer Mug
    Comedy Central

    Fear The Walking Dead S5 Comic-Con
    Fear The Walking Dead

    Russian Doll OOH Key Art
    Russian Doll

    Rooftop Television/Streaming: Out of Home
    Carnival Row

    Alta Mar Season 1 Building Wrap
    Netflix

    CONAN Relaunch - West Village Takeover
    CONAN, TBS

    Welcome to Westeros: Breaking Down the Boundaries Between Physical & Digital
    HBO - Game of Thrones Season 8

    Spoiler
    Transit La Reina del Sur

    Netflix Bird Box 3D Billboard
    Netflix Bird Box

    Amazon Prime Video Experience
    Amazon Prime Video

    Game of Thrones
    HBO

    Legion S3, Billboard
    Legion S3, FX Networks

    Legion S3, Bus Shelter
    Legion S3, FX Networks

    Snowfall S3
    Snowfall S3, FX Networks The Weekly Bus Shelters
    The Weekly

    American Gods S2 OOH Campaign
    American Gods S2 (Starz)

    VICE LIVE BUS SHELTER CAMPAIGN
    VICELAND

    #HappyBirthdaySpongebob Transit Wraps
    Nickelodeon

  • Television/Streaming: Partnerships & Collaborations

    "Share A Coke"
    Stranger Things 3

    Game of Thrones | Bleed for the Throne
    HBO

    Game of Thrones | Joust
    HBO

    Oreo x Game of Thrones
    Game of Thrones

    Welcome to Westeros: Breaking Down the Boundaries Between Physical & Digital
    HBO - Game of Thrones Season 8

    The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Carnegie Deli Pop-Up
    Amazon Prime Video

    Dove Self-Esteem Project x Steven Universe Partnership
    Cartoon Network--Clio Entertainment

    Maisel Day
    Amazon Prime Video

  • Television/Streaming: Social Media

    Make Room
    Netflix

    Flooz
    Valley of the Boom

    Cobra Kai 30 for 30
    YouTube Originals: Cobra Kai

    SpongeBob x Nickelodeon Mashup Matrix
    Nickelodeon

    Nickelodeon's Birthday Flip Book
    Nickelodeon

    Valley of the Boom
    Valley of the Boom - National Geographic

    When They See Us - Room to Room
    Netflix

    Russian Doll Trippy Loops
    Netflix

    Orange is the New Black: Orange Anthem Date Announce
    Netflix

    Catch 22 - Fighting a Losing Battle
    Hulu

    Haunted: Sketchy as Hell
    Netflix

    Frog
    Our Planet

    GIF DANCE MASTER
    DANCE-OFF TV SHOW

    Most Expensivest - Circle of Life
    VICELAND

    SS/HBO Respect Campaign
    Sesame Street & HBO

    Love Death + Robots
    Netflix

    BoJack Horseman Season 5 Social Campaign
    Netflix

    Sopranos Nicknames, Single Platform
    HBO

    Sopranos Nicknames, Social Post
    HBO

    ALL THAT WE SHARE - CONNECTED
    TV 2

    Welcome to Westeros: Breaking Down the Boundaries Between Physical & Digital
    HBO - Game of Thrones Season 8

    Spoiler
    La Reina del Sur

    FX Networks Brand Social
    FX Networks

  • Television/Streaming: Spot/Promo

    Who Says I Can't - "Believe"
    ESPN

    ALL THE CN LADIES
    Cartoon Network

    Burn
    The Handmaid's Tale

    Mr. Inbetween S1 - Ray
    FX Networks

    The Weekly - White Clouds
    FX Networks

    EQUALLY POWERFUL MOVIES
    TNT4 Channel

    Shameless Goodbye Fiona
    Showtime Networks

    Hostile Planet Tweet Spot (90 w")
    National Geographic

    Veracity
    Homecoming

    :30TV "Epic"
    Our Planet

    HBO Will Rock You
    HBO Europe

    Good Omens "Lullaby" :45
    Good Omens

    Mission
    Apollo: Missions to the Moon

    YOU: "Anything" Image
    A+E Networks: Lifetime

    Loop
    Homecoming

    The Revenant - "Snowflakes"
    The Revenant

    Journey Through Space
    National Geographic Finland

  • Television/Streaming: Teaser

    "Shangri-La" Teaser #1
    Showtime

    What We Do In the Shadows S1 - Birthday
    FX Networks

    Fosse/Verdon - Again
    FX Networks

    Legion S3 - Daisy Chain
    FX Networks

    The Weekly - Modern Legacy
    FX Networks

    "Tick Tock"
    Watchmen

    "Teaser"
    Westworld

    Valley of the Boom: Let There Be Internet
    National Geographic

    AHS8 "Hourglass"
    FX Networks

    Mayans "Calendar"
    FX Networks

    When They See Us - Room to Room
    Netflix

    Bugs
    The Perfection

  • Television/Streaming: Trailer

    SUAD Trailer
    Showtime Networks

    "Dreams"
    Cupcake and Dino: General Services, Netflix

    Kidding Trailer
    Showtime Networks

    Black Monday Trailer
    Showtime Networks

    "Summer"
    Stranger Things 3

    The Hot Zone- 2 Min TCA trailer
    National Geographic

    Trailer 1
    Chernobyl

    Trailer
    The Other Side of the Wind

    Friends
    The Grand Tour Season 3

    "Dreams"
    The Haunting of Hill House

    Leaving Neverland "Truth"
    Leaving Neverland

    "It's Time"
    Stranger Things 3

    Chambers "Switch"
    Chambers

    I Am Mother "Protect"
    I Am Mother

    What's My Name: Muhammad Ali "Immortality"
    What's My Name: Muhammad Ali

    "Comic-Con"
    Westworld

    Polar "Rescue"
    Polar

    Forget
    Homecoming

    ALL THAT WE SHARE - CONNECTED
    TV 2

    Killing Eve Series 2 60” Launch Trailer
    Killing Eve Series 2

    The Twilight Zone Official Trailer
    CBS All Access

    Afterlife
    Shirkers

    Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil, And Vile, "Innocence" Television/Streaming: Trailer
    Netflix

  • Television/Streaming: Video Promo Mixed Campaign

    Nickelodeon Ident_Rock,Egg,Mom& Brat
    Viacom18 Media Pvt. Ltd. (NICK-INDIA)

    Mayans S1
    FX Networks

    Pose S2
    FX Networks

    AHS S8
    FX Networks

    Archer S10
    FX Networks

    Sunny The 13th (Season)
    FX Networks

    Legion S3
    FX Networks

    The Weekly S1
    FX Networks

    The Twilight Zone - Campaign
    The Twilight Zone

    The Handmaid's Tale S3 Video Campaign
    Hulu

    Dopesick Nation
    VICELAND

    Chernobyl - Campaign
    HBO

    The Twilight Zone Promo Campaign
    CBS All Access

    Stranger Things 3
    Stranger Things 3

  • Theatrical: Digital/Mobile

    "Once Upon a Time ... In 1969"
    Once Upon a Time In Hollywood (Sony Pictures)

    Free Solo
    Free Solo 360

    Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
    Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Sony Entertainment

    Suspiria
    Microsite Suspiria, Amazon Studios

  • Theatrical: Integrated Campaign

    Bohemian Rhapsody
    Bohemian Rhapsody    , 20th Century Fox

    Aquaman
    Aquaman

    A Star Is Born
    A Star Is Born

    Crazy Rich Asians
    Crazy Rich Asians

    Us
    Us, Universal Pictures

    The Bird Box Phenomenon
    Netflix

    "You Can't Escape Greta"
    Greta

    Disney's The Lion King
    The Walt Disney Studios

    JW3_Clios
    John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum

    Roma Is...
    Roma, Netflix

    Once Upon A Time In Hollywood
    Sony Pictures Entertainment

  • Theatrical: Original Content

    Spider-Man
    Spider-Man

    Free Solo: "Climbing El Capitan 360 Video"
    Free Solo

    "Trip A Little Light"
    Mary Poppins Returns

    Bohemian Rhapsody - "Becoming Freddie"
    Bohemian Rhapsody

    A Star is Born "The Road to Stardom"
    Warner Bros

    Outside The Actors Studio | Becoming Pikachu
    Detective Pikachu

    Behind the Scenes with Alfonso Cuarón
    Roma - Netflix

    Spoiler Box
    Netflix

    Evolution of the Stormtrooper
    Star Wars

    Finomenon: The Little Mermaid 30th Anniversary
    The Walt Disney Corp.

    Action Analysis
    John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum

    The Favourite PSA
    The Favourite

    "Downfall" Jojo Rabbit
    Jojo Rabbit

  • Theatrical: Teaser

    Lucy In The Sky Theatrical Teaser #1
    Lucy In The Sky

    "La Casa"
    Roma

    "Maybe Tomorrow"
    Joker

    "Clouds"
    Toy Story 4

    Midsommar "Influence" Teaser
    Midsommar

    Top Gun: Maverick "Service" Teaser
    Top Gun: Maverick

    The Lighthouse "Doodle" Teaser
    The Lighthouse

    The Beach Bum - "Rodeo"
    The Beach Bum

    "Names"
    Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

    "Here"
    It: Chapter 2

  • Theatrical: Trailers

    The Sisters Brothers: "Run"
    The Sisters Brothers

    Final Trailer
    Pet Sematary

    John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum "Conversation"
    John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum

    "Redemption"
    The Mule

    "Sacrifice"
    Velvet Buzzsaw

    "Boxes"
    Escape Room

    Trailer 1 (with Seth intro)
    Good Boys

    "Clues"
    Pokémon Detective Pikachu

    John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum "Action" Trailer
    John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum

    "Timeless"
    They Shall Not Grow Old

    The Lion King, "Scar"
    The Lion King

    Trailer
    First Man

    "The Grind"
    Baristas, The Orchard / 1091 Media

    "Pop"
    Piercing, Universal Pictures

    "Three Ways"
    Piercing, Universal Pictures

    "Time"
    A Star is Born

    Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse - Trailer "Swing"
    Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse

    "Dream"
    The Goldfinch

    The Nightingale "Breathtaking"
    The Nightingale

    Godzilla: King Of The Monsters
    Godzilla: King Of The Monsters

    "Change"
    Jumanji: The Next Level

    Trailer 1
    Knives Out

    Unforgettable
    Roma

    Slut In A Good Way: Trailer
    The Nacelle Company

    Creed II "Together"
    Creed II

    Baby Review
    If Beale Street Could Talk

    Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw "Family"
    Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw

    Midsommar "Celebrate"
    Midsommar

    Ready or Not "Game"
    Ready or Not

    Amazing Grace - "Glory"
    Amazing Grace

    The Beach Bum - "Poetic Foreplay"
    The Beach Bum

    Border - "Fairy Tale"
    Border

    The Lodge - "Relentless"
    The Lodge

    The Nutcracker and the Four Realms - "Just a Girl"
    The Nutcracker and the Four Realms

    Vox Lux - "Show"
    Vox Lux

    "Friends"
    Hobbs & Shaw

    "Picture"
    Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

    "Nightmare" Int'l
    Us

    The Irishman "The Call"
    The Irishman, Netflix

    "Message"
    Ad Astra

    "Enemy"
    Us

    It Ends
    It: Chapter 2

    Parasite - "Plan"
    Parasite

  • Theatrical: Spot

    "Game Day Rock"
    Bohemian Rhapsody

    "Breathe"
    The Predator

    Bale Review
    Vice

    "Again"
    The Mule

    "Control"
    Venom

    "Reveal"
    Dark Phoenix

    Free Solo - "Breath" :30
    Free Solo

    Horror Review
    Greta

    Can You Ever Forgive Me?
    Can You Ever Forgive Me?

    "Sound Academy"
    Roma

    "Intrigue"
    The Favourite

    "Audience Reaction"
    Once Upon a Deadpool

    "Supremacy :30"
    Godzilla: King of the Monsters

    "New Year's Eve"
    How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

    "Wild :60" Theatrical: Spot
    Booksmart

    Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse, "Sunflower"
    Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse

    The Lion King, "Time"
    The Lion King

    :30TV "Possible"
    Dumbo

    Spiderman: Into the Spider-Verse - TV30 “Ham”
    Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse

    "Poke"
    Piercing, Universal Pictures

    "There's Fresh"
    Booksmart

    "Countdown"
    Mary Poppins Returns

    "Kaboom"
    Toy Story 4

    Hear Review
    Shazam!

    "Ready:
    Captain Marvel

    "Jingle"
    Bad Times At The El Royale

    The Happytime Murders - "1 (800) GET- FELT"
    STX Entertainment - The Happytime Murders

    John Wick - "Uninsurable"
    Lions Gate - John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum

    John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, "Break"
    John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum

    "Connection"
    If Beale Street Could Talk

    Captain Marvel "Higher Super Bowl" :30
    Captain Marvel

    Midsommar "Plenty" :60
    Midsommar

    Vox Lux - "Phenomenal"
    Vox Lux

    "Cheer"
    Halloween

    "Team"
    Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

    "Listen"
    Us

    "Serpent"
    Them That Follow

    :30TV "Play"
    It: Chapter 2

    Lizzie "Forty Whacks"
    Lizzie