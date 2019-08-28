CMA Awards: Maren Morris, Brothers Osborne Earn Most Nominations

1:14 PM 8/28/2019

by Annie Howard

Carrie Underwood hosts the 53rd Annual Country Music Awards on Nov. 13. Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton are set to guest host the show, live from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on ABC.

Maren Morris
The Country Music Association unveiled its nominees for he 53rd Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Aug. 28. Country star Maren Morris tops the list of nominees with six nominations, including single of the year, album of the year, song of the year, female vocalist of the year, musical event of the year and music video of the year.

Brothers Osborne earned the second most nominations, across four categories, while 11 artists picked up three nominations each, including Dierks Bentley, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Scott Hendricks, Dann Huff, Greg Kurstin, Kacey Musgraves, Blake Shelton, Chris Stapleton and Carrie Underwood. The most recent recipient of entertainer of the year, the evening's top honor, is Keith Urban, who is nominated again along with Garth Brooks, Eric Church, Chris Stapleton and Carrie Underwood.

"This year, we have the privilege of honoring country legends, new and emerging talent and even artists from outside our genre," CMA CEO Sarah Trahern said. "The breadth of country music's landscape is evident in this year's nominations, and we can't wait to celebrate our deserving nominees in November."

Underwood is set to host the ceremony along with special guest hosts Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton, and the show aims to celebrate legendary women in country music throughout the ceremony. The show is a production of the Country Music Association. Robert Deaton will serve as executive producer, with Alex Rudzinski as director and David Wild as head writer.

The 53rd Annual CMA Awards will air live, Wednesday, Nov. 13, at 8 p.m. ET from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on ABC.

A full list of nominees follows.

  • Entertainer of the Year

    Keith Urban
    Garth Brooks
    Eric Church
    Chris Stapleton
    Carrie Underwood
    Keith Urban

  • Single of the Year

    Award goes to Artist, Producer(s), and Mix Engineer

    Chris Stapleton
    "Burning Man," Dierks Bentley featuring Brothers Osborne
    Producers: Ross Copperman, Jon Randall, Arturo Buenahora, Jr.
    Mix Engineer: F. Reid Shippen

    "GIRL," Maren Morris
    Producer: Greg Kurstin
    Mix Engineer: Greg Kurstin

    "God's Country," Blake Shelton
    Producer: Scott Hendricks
    Mix Engineer: Justin Niebank

    "Millionaire," Chris Stapleton
    Producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton
    Mix Engineer: Vance Powell

    "Speechless," Dan + Shay
    Producers: Dan Smyers, Scott Hendricks
    Mix Engineer: Jeff Juliano

  • Album of the Year

    Award goes to Artist and Producers

    Carrie Underwood
    Center Point Road, Thomas Rhett
    Producers: Dann Huff, Jesse Frasure, Thomas Rhett, Julian Bunetta, The Stereotypes, Cleve Wilson

    Cry Pretty, Carrie Underwood
    Producers: David Garcia, Jim Jonsin, Carrie Underwood

    Dan + Shay, Dan + Shay
    Producers: Dan Smyers, Scott Hendricks

    Desperate Man, Eric Church
    Producers: Jay Joyce, Arturo Buenahora, Jr.

    GIRL, Maren Morris
    Producers: busbee, Maren Morris, Greg Kurstin

  • Song of the Year

    Award goes to Songwriters

    Kacey Musgraves
    "Beautiful Crazy"
    Songwriters: Luke Combs, Wyatt B. Durrette III, Robert Williford

    "GIRL"
    Songwriters: Maren Morris, Sarah Aarons, Greg Kurstin

    "God's Country"
    Songwriters: Devin Dawson, Jordan Schmidt, Michael Hardy

    "Rainbow"
    Songwriters: Natalie Hemby, Shane McAnally, Kacey Musgraves

    "Tequila"
    Songwriters: Dan Smyers, Nicolle Galyon, Jordan Reynolds

  • Female Vocalist of the Year

    Kelsea Ballerini
    Kelsea Ballerini
    Miranda Lambert
    Maren Morris
    Kacey Musgraves
    Carrie Underwood

  • Male Vocalist of the Year

    Dierks Bentley
    Dierks Bentley
    Luke Combs
    Thomas Rhett
    Chris Stapleton
    Keith Urban

  • Vocal Group of the Year

    Little Big Town
    Lady Antebellum
    Little Big Town
    Midland
    Old Dominion
    Zac Brown Band

  • Vocal Duo of the Year

    Brothers Osborne
    Brooks & Dunn
    Brothers Osborne
    Dan + Shay
    Florida Georgia Line
    Maddie & Tae

  • Musical Event of the Year

    Award goes to each artist

    Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus
    "All My Favorite People," Maren Morris (feat. Brothers Osborne)
    Producers: Maren Morris, busbee

    "Brand New Man," Brooks & Dunn (with Luke Combs)
    Producer: Dann Huff

    "Dive Bar," Garth Brooks & Blake Shelton
    Producer: Garth Brooks

    "Old Town Road (Remix)," Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus
    Producers: YoungKio, Michael Trent Reznor, Atticus Matthew Ross

    "What Happens In A Small Town," Brantley Gilbert & Lindsay Ell
    Producer: Dann Huff

  • Musician of the Year

    Jenee Fleenor, Fiddle
    Paul Franklin, Steel Guitar
    Mac McAnally, Guitar
    Ilya Toshinsky, Banjo/Guitar
    Derek Wells, Guitar

  • Music Video of the Year

    Award goes to Artist and Director(s)

    Blake Shelton
    "Burning Man," Dierks Bentley featuring Brothers Osborne
    Director: Wes Edwards

    "GIRL," Maren Morris
    Director: Dave Meyers

    "God's Country," Blake Shelton
    Director: Sophie Muller

    "Rainbow," Kacey Musgraves
    Director: Hannah Lux Davis

    "Some Of It," Eric Church
    Director: Reid Long

  • New Artist of the Year

    Ashley McBryde
    Cody Johnson
    Ashley McBryde
    Midland
    Carly Pearce
    Morgan Wallen