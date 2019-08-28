CMA Awards: Maren Morris, Brothers Osborne Earn Most Nominations
Carrie Underwood hosts the 53rd Annual Country Music Awards on Nov. 13. Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton are set to guest host the show, live from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on ABC.
The Country Music Association unveiled its nominees for he 53rd Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Aug. 28. Country star Maren Morris tops the list of nominees with six nominations, including single of the year, album of the year, song of the year, female vocalist of the year, musical event of the year and music video of the year.
Brothers Osborne earned the second most nominations, across four categories, while 11 artists picked up three nominations each, including Dierks Bentley, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Scott Hendricks, Dann Huff, Greg Kurstin, Kacey Musgraves, Blake Shelton, Chris Stapleton and Carrie Underwood. The most recent recipient of entertainer of the year, the evening's top honor, is Keith Urban, who is nominated again along with Garth Brooks, Eric Church, Chris Stapleton and Carrie Underwood.
"This year, we have the privilege of honoring country legends, new and emerging talent and even artists from outside our genre," CMA CEO Sarah Trahern said. "The breadth of country music's landscape is evident in this year's nominations, and we can't wait to celebrate our deserving nominees in November."
Underwood is set to host the ceremony along with special guest hosts Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton, and the show aims to celebrate legendary women in country music throughout the ceremony. The show is a production of the Country Music Association. Robert Deaton will serve as executive producer, with Alex Rudzinski as director and David Wild as head writer.
The 53rd Annual CMA Awards will air live, Wednesday, Nov. 13, at 8 p.m. ET from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on ABC.
A full list of nominees follows.
-
Entertainer of the Year
Garth Brooks
Eric Church
Chris Stapleton
Carrie Underwood
Keith Urban
-
Single of the Year
Award goes to Artist, Producer(s), and Mix Engineer
"Burning Man," Dierks Bentley featuring Brothers Osborne
Producers: Ross Copperman, Jon Randall, Arturo Buenahora, Jr.
Mix Engineer: F. Reid Shippen
"GIRL," Maren Morris
Producer: Greg Kurstin
Mix Engineer: Greg Kurstin
"God's Country," Blake Shelton
Producer: Scott Hendricks
Mix Engineer: Justin Niebank
"Millionaire," Chris Stapleton
Producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton
Mix Engineer: Vance Powell
"Speechless," Dan + Shay
Producers: Dan Smyers, Scott Hendricks
Mix Engineer: Jeff Juliano
-
Album of the Year
Award goes to Artist and Producers
Center Point Road, Thomas Rhett
Producers: Dann Huff, Jesse Frasure, Thomas Rhett, Julian Bunetta, The Stereotypes, Cleve Wilson
Cry Pretty, Carrie Underwood
Producers: David Garcia, Jim Jonsin, Carrie Underwood
Dan + Shay, Dan + Shay
Producers: Dan Smyers, Scott Hendricks
Desperate Man, Eric Church
Producers: Jay Joyce, Arturo Buenahora, Jr.
GIRL, Maren Morris
Producers: busbee, Maren Morris, Greg Kurstin
-
Song of the Year
Award goes to Songwriters
"Beautiful Crazy"
Songwriters: Luke Combs, Wyatt B. Durrette III, Robert Williford
"GIRL"
Songwriters: Maren Morris, Sarah Aarons, Greg Kurstin
"God's Country"
Songwriters: Devin Dawson, Jordan Schmidt, Michael Hardy
"Rainbow"
Songwriters: Natalie Hemby, Shane McAnally, Kacey Musgraves
"Tequila"
Songwriters: Dan Smyers, Nicolle Galyon, Jordan Reynolds
-
Female Vocalist of the YearKelsea Ballerini
Miranda Lambert
Maren Morris
Kacey Musgraves
Carrie Underwood
-
Male Vocalist of the Year
Dierks Bentley
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban
-
Vocal Group of the YearLady Antebellum
Little Big Town
Midland
Old Dominion
Zac Brown Band
-
Vocal Duo of the YearBrooks & Dunn
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Maddie & Tae
-
Musical Event of the Year
Award goes to each artist
"All My Favorite People," Maren Morris (feat. Brothers Osborne)
Producers: Maren Morris, busbee
"Brand New Man," Brooks & Dunn (with Luke Combs)
Producer: Dann Huff
"Dive Bar," Garth Brooks & Blake Shelton
Producer: Garth Brooks
"Old Town Road (Remix)," Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus
Producers: YoungKio, Michael Trent Reznor, Atticus Matthew Ross
"What Happens In A Small Town," Brantley Gilbert & Lindsay Ell
Producer: Dann Huff
-
Musician of the YearJenee Fleenor, Fiddle
Paul Franklin, Steel Guitar
Mac McAnally, Guitar
Ilya Toshinsky, Banjo/Guitar
Derek Wells, Guitar
-
Music Video of the Year
Award goes to Artist and Director(s)
"Burning Man," Dierks Bentley featuring Brothers Osborne
Director: Wes Edwards
"GIRL," Maren Morris
Director: Dave Meyers
"God's Country," Blake Shelton
Director: Sophie Muller
"Rainbow," Kacey Musgraves
Director: Hannah Lux Davis
"Some Of It," Eric Church
Director: Reid Long
-
New Artist of the YearCody Johnson
Ashley McBryde
Midland
Carly Pearce
Morgan Wallen