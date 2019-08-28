CMA Awards: Maren Morris, Brothers Osborne Earn Most Nominations

The Country Music Association unveiled its nominees for he 53rd Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Aug. 28. Country star Maren Morris tops the list of nominees with six nominations, including single of the year, album of the year, song of the year, female vocalist of the year, musical event of the year and music video of the year.

Brothers Osborne earned the second most nominations, across four categories, while 11 artists picked up three nominations each, including Dierks Bentley, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Scott Hendricks, Dann Huff, Greg Kurstin, Kacey Musgraves, Blake Shelton, Chris Stapleton and Carrie Underwood. The most recent recipient of entertainer of the year, the evening's top honor, is Keith Urban, who is nominated again along with Garth Brooks, Eric Church, Chris Stapleton and Carrie Underwood.

"This year, we have the privilege of honoring country legends, new and emerging talent and even artists from outside our genre," CMA CEO Sarah Trahern said. "The breadth of country music's landscape is evident in this year's nominations, and we can't wait to celebrate our deserving nominees in November."

Underwood is set to host the ceremony along with special guest hosts Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton, and the show aims to celebrate legendary women in country music throughout the ceremony. The show is a production of the Country Music Association. Robert Deaton will serve as executive producer, with Alex Rudzinski as director and David Wild as head writer.

The 53rd Annual CMA Awards will air live, Wednesday, Nov. 13, at 8 p.m. ET from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on ABC.

A full list of nominees follows.