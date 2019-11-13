CMA Awards: Winners List (Updating)
Lil Nas X and Kacey Musgraves were revealed earlier Wednesday as winners in two categories ahead of the awards show, which will be hosted by Carrie Underwood and air on ABC.
The Country Music Association is handing out its 53rd annual CMA Awards on Wednesday night.
Carrie Underwood will host the show, along with "special guest hosts" Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton. Underwood is also up for multiple awards, including the top prize of entertainer of the year, along with album of the year and female vocalist of the year.
On Wednesday morning, winners in two categories were revealed on ABC's Good Morning America by country duo Maddie & Tae. "Old Town Road (Remix)" by Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus was named musical event of the year, while "Rainbow" by Kacey Musgraves won the award for music video of the year.
Musgraves is set to perform during the show with Willie Nelson, while other performers will include Kelsea Ballerini, Brooks & Dunn with Brothers Osborne, Garth Brooks with Blake Shelton, Dan + Shay, Lady Antebellum and Halsey, Old Dominion, Blake Shelton and Thomas Rhett.
The list of winners, below, will be updated Wednesday night as they are revealed during the telecast, set for 8-11 p.m. on ABC, airing live on the East Coast from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. Keep refreshing for the latest.
-
Entertainer of the Year
Garth Brooks
Eric Church
Chris Stapleton
Carrie Underwood
Keith Urban
-
Single of the Year
Award goes to Artist, Producer(s), and Mix Engineer
"Burning Man," Dierks Bentley featuring Brothers Osborne
Producers: Ross Copperman, Jon Randall, Arturo Buenahora, Jr.
Mix Engineer: F. Reid Shippen
"GIRL," Maren Morris
Producer: Greg Kurstin
Mix Engineer: Greg Kurstin
"God's Country," Blake Shelton
Producer: Scott Hendricks
Mix Engineer: Justin Niebank
"Millionaire," Chris Stapleton
Producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton
Mix Engineer: Vance Powell
"Speechless," Dan + Shay
Producers: Dan Smyers, Scott Hendricks
Mix Engineer: Jeff Juliano
-
Album of the Year
Award goes to Artist and Producers
Center Point Road, Thomas Rhett
Producers: Dann Huff, Jesse Frasure, Thomas Rhett, Julian Bunetta, The Stereotypes, Cleve Wilson
Cry Pretty, Carrie Underwood
Producers: David Garcia, Jim Jonsin, Carrie Underwood
Dan + Shay, Dan + Shay
Producers: Dan Smyers, Scott Hendricks
Desperate Man, Eric Church
Producers: Jay Joyce, Arturo Buenahora, Jr.
GIRL, Maren Morris
Producers: busbee, Maren Morris, Greg Kurstin
-
Song of the Year
Award goes to Songwriters
"Beautiful Crazy"
Songwriters: Luke Combs, Wyatt B. Durrette III, Robert Williford
"GIRL"
Songwriters: Maren Morris, Sarah Aarons, Greg Kurstin
"God's Country"
Songwriters: Devin Dawson, Jordan Schmidt, Michael Hardy
"Rainbow"
Songwriters: Natalie Hemby, Shane McAnally, Kacey Musgraves
"Tequila"
Songwriters: Dan Smyers, Nicolle Galyon, Jordan Reynolds
-
Female Vocalist of the Year
Kelsea Ballerini
Miranda Lambert
Maren Morris
Kacey Musgraves
Carrie Underwood
-
Male Vocalist of the Year
Dierks Bentley
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban
-
Vocal Group of the Year
Lady Antebellum
Little Big Town
Midland
Old Dominion
Zac Brown Band
-
Vocal Duo of the Year
Brooks & Dunn
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Maddie & Tae
-
Musical Event of the Year
Award goes to each artist
WINNER "Old Town Road (Remix)," Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus
Producers: YoungKio, Michael Trent Reznor, Atticus Matthew Ross
"All My Favorite People," Maren Morris (feat. Brothers Osborne)
Producers: Maren Morris, busbee
"Brand New Man," Brooks & Dunn (with Luke Combs)
Producer: Dann Huff
"Dive Bar," Garth Brooks & Blake Shelton
Producer: Garth Brooks
"What Happens In A Small Town," Brantley Gilbert & Lindsay Ell
Producer: Dann Huff
-
Musician of the Year
Jenee Fleenor, Fiddle
Paul Franklin, Steel Guitar
Mac McAnally, Guitar
Ilya Toshinsky, Banjo/Guitar
Derek Wells, Guitar
-
Music Video of the Year
Award goes to Artist and Director(s)
WINNER "Rainbow," Kacey Musgraves
Director: Hannah Lux Davis
"Burning Man," Dierks Bentley featuring Brothers Osborne
Director: Wes Edwards
"GIRL," Maren Morris
Director: Dave Meyers
"God's Country," Blake Shelton
Director: Sophie Muller
"Some Of It," Eric Church
Director: Reid Long
-
New Artist of the Year
Cody Johnson
Ashley McBryde
Midland
Carly Pearce
Morgan Wallen