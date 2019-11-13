CMA Awards: Winners List (Updating)

The Country Music Association is handing out its 53rd annual CMA Awards on Wednesday night.

Carrie Underwood will host the show, along with "special guest hosts" Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton. Underwood is also up for multiple awards, including the top prize of entertainer of the year, along with album of the year and female vocalist of the year.

On Wednesday morning, winners in two categories were revealed on ABC's Good Morning America by country duo Maddie & Tae. "Old Town Road (Remix)" by Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus was named musical event of the year, while "Rainbow" by Kacey Musgraves won the award for music video of the year.

Musgraves is set to perform during the show with Willie Nelson, while other performers will include Kelsea Ballerini, Brooks & Dunn with Brothers Osborne, Garth Brooks with Blake Shelton, Dan + Shay, Lady Antebellum and Halsey, Old Dominion, Blake Shelton and Thomas Rhett.

The list of winners, below, will be updated Wednesday night as they are revealed during the telecast, set for 8-11 p.m. on ABC, airing live on the East Coast from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. Keep refreshing for the latest.