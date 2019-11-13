CMA Awards: Winners List (Updating)

11:10 AM 11/13/2019

by Lexy Perez and Annie Howard

Lil Nas X and Kacey Musgraves were revealed earlier Wednesday as winners in two categories ahead of the awards show, which will be hosted by Carrie Underwood and air on ABC.

Billy Ray Cyrus and Lil Nas X won musical event of the year for "Old Town Road (Remix)."
Billy Ray Cyrus and Lil Nas X won musical event of the year for "Old Town Road (Remix)."
Getty Images

The Country Music Association is handing out its 53rd annual CMA Awards on Wednesday night.

Carrie Underwood will host the show, along with "special guest hosts" Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton. Underwood is also up for multiple awards, including the top prize of entertainer of the year, along with album of the year and female vocalist of the year.

On Wednesday morning, winners in two categories were revealed on ABC's Good Morning America by country duo Maddie & Tae. "Old Town Road (Remix)" by Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus was named musical event of the year, while "Rainbow" by Kacey Musgraves won the award for music video of the year.

Musgraves is set to perform during the show with Willie Nelson, while other performers will include Kelsea Ballerini, Brooks & Dunn with Brothers Osborne, Garth Brooks with Blake Shelton, Dan + Shay, Lady Antebellum and Halsey, Old Dominion, Blake Shelton and Thomas Rhett.

The list of winners, below, will be updated Wednesday night as they are revealed during the telecast, set for 8-11 p.m. on ABC, airing live on the East Coast from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. Keep refreshing for the latest.

  • Entertainer of the Year

    Garth Brooks
    Eric Church
    Chris Stapleton
    Carrie Underwood
    Keith Urban

  • Single of the Year

    Award goes to Artist, Producer(s), and Mix Engineer

    "Burning Man," Dierks Bentley featuring Brothers Osborne
    Producers: Ross Copperman, Jon Randall, Arturo Buenahora, Jr.
    Mix Engineer: F. Reid Shippen

    "GIRL," Maren Morris
    Producer: Greg Kurstin
    Mix Engineer: Greg Kurstin

    "God's Country," Blake Shelton
    Producer: Scott Hendricks
    Mix Engineer: Justin Niebank

    "Millionaire," Chris Stapleton
    Producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton
    Mix Engineer: Vance Powell

    "Speechless," Dan + Shay
    Producers: Dan Smyers, Scott Hendricks
    Mix Engineer: Jeff Juliano

  • Album of the Year

    Award goes to Artist and Producers

    Center Point Road, Thomas Rhett
    Producers: Dann Huff, Jesse Frasure, Thomas Rhett, Julian Bunetta, The Stereotypes, Cleve Wilson

    Cry Pretty, Carrie Underwood
    Producers: David Garcia, Jim Jonsin, Carrie Underwood

    Dan + Shay, Dan + Shay
    Producers: Dan Smyers, Scott Hendricks

    Desperate Man, Eric Church
    Producers: Jay Joyce, Arturo Buenahora, Jr.

    GIRL, Maren Morris
    Producers: busbee, Maren Morris, Greg Kurstin

  • Song of the Year

    Award goes to Songwriters

    "Beautiful Crazy"
    Songwriters: Luke Combs, Wyatt B. Durrette III, Robert Williford

    "GIRL"
    Songwriters: Maren Morris, Sarah Aarons, Greg Kurstin

    "God's Country"
    Songwriters: Devin Dawson, Jordan Schmidt, Michael Hardy

    "Rainbow"
    Songwriters: Natalie Hemby, Shane McAnally, Kacey Musgraves

    "Tequila"
    Songwriters: Dan Smyers, Nicolle Galyon, Jordan Reynolds

  • Female Vocalist of the Year

    Kelsea Ballerini
    Miranda Lambert
    Maren Morris
    Kacey Musgraves
    Carrie Underwood

  • Male Vocalist of the Year

    Dierks Bentley
    Luke Combs
    Thomas Rhett
    Chris Stapleton
    Keith Urban

  • Vocal Group of the Year

    Lady Antebellum
    Little Big Town
    Midland
    Old Dominion
    Zac Brown Band

  • Vocal Duo of the Year

    Brooks & Dunn
    Brothers Osborne
    Dan + Shay
    Florida Georgia Line
    Maddie & Tae

  • Musical Event of the Year

    Award goes to each artist

    Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus
    Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus
    Getty Images

    WINNER "Old Town Road (Remix)," Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus
    Producers: YoungKio, Michael Trent Reznor, Atticus Matthew Ross

    "All My Favorite People," Maren Morris (feat. Brothers Osborne)
    Producers: Maren Morris, busbee

    "Brand New Man," Brooks & Dunn (with Luke Combs)
    Producer: Dann Huff

    "Dive Bar," Garth Brooks & Blake Shelton
    Producer: Garth Brooks

    "What Happens In A Small Town," Brantley Gilbert & Lindsay Ell
    Producer: Dann Huff

  • Musician of the Year

    Jenee Fleenor, Fiddle
    Paul Franklin, Steel Guitar
    Mac McAnally, Guitar
    Ilya Toshinsky, Banjo/Guitar
    Derek Wells, Guitar

  • Music Video of the Year

    Award goes to Artist and Director(s)

    Kacey Musgraves
    Kacey Musgraves
    Rich Fury/Getty Images

    WINNER "Rainbow," Kacey Musgraves
    Director: Hannah Lux Davis

    "Burning Man," Dierks Bentley featuring Brothers Osborne
    Director: Wes Edwards

    "GIRL," Maren Morris
    Director: Dave Meyers

    "God's Country," Blake Shelton
    Director: Sophie Muller

    "Some Of It," Eric Church
    Director: Reid Long

  • New Artist of the Year

    Cody Johnson
    Ashley McBryde
    Midland
    Carly Pearce
    Morgan Wallen