CMT Music Awards 2018 Winners

Big winners at the 2018 CMT Awards included Carrie Underwood, Blake Shelton, Dan + Shay, Little Big Town, Carly Pearce and Kane Brown.

Underwood won her 18th CMT Award for female video of the year for her single “The Champion” featuring Ludacris. The win helps her maintain her streak as the artist to win the most CMT awards throughout her career.

Shelton took home his 10th CMT Award for male video of the year for the song “I’ll Name The Dogs.” He beat out Dustin Lynch, Jason Aldean, Jon Pardi, Luke Bryan and Thomas Rhett for the award.

Dan + Shay won their first CMT award for duo video of the year for the song “Tequila.” Other first time winners included Pearce for breakthrough video of the year for her song “Every Little Thing” and Brown for collaborative video of the year for “What Ifs” with Lauren Alaina. The win marks Alaina’s second CMT award following last year’s win for breakthrough video of the year.

The Backstreet Boys and Florida Georgia Line won performance of the year for their CMT Crossroads performance of “Everybody.”

The full list of winners follows.