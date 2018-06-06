CMT Music Awards 2018 Winners
Carrie Underwood maintains her streak as the artist to win the most CMT prizes throughout her career.
Big winners at the 2018 CMT Awards included Carrie Underwood, Blake Shelton, Dan + Shay, Little Big Town, Carly Pearce and Kane Brown.
Underwood won her 18th CMT Award for female video of the year for her single “The Champion” featuring Ludacris. The win helps her maintain her streak as the artist to win the most CMT awards throughout her career.
Shelton took home his 10th CMT Award for male video of the year for the song “I’ll Name The Dogs.” He beat out Dustin Lynch, Jason Aldean, Jon Pardi, Luke Bryan and Thomas Rhett for the award.
Dan + Shay won their first CMT award for duo video of the year for the song “Tequila.” Other first time winners included Pearce for breakthrough video of the year for her song “Every Little Thing” and Brown for collaborative video of the year for “What Ifs” with Lauren Alaina. The win marks Alaina’s second CMT award following last year’s win for breakthrough video of the year.
The Backstreet Boys and Florida Georgia Line won performance of the year for their CMT Crossroads performance of “Everybody.”
The full list of winners follows.
-
Video of the Year
Best video of the year; awarded to the artist (male, female, group/duo or collaboration) and the video director. Final nominees announced the morning of the show, with final voting held on social media during the live telecast.
Blake Shelton – "I'll Name The Dogs" (WINNER)
Bebe Rexha feat. Florida Georgia Line – "Meant To Be"
Brett Young – "Mercy"
Brothers Osborne – "It Ain't My Fault"
Carrie Underwood feat. Ludacris – "The Champion"
Dan + Shay – "Tequila"
Jason Aldean – "You Make It Easy"
Justin Timberlake feat. Chris Stapleton – "Say Something"
Kane Brown feat. Lauren Alaina – "What Ifs"
Kelsea Ballerini – "Legends"
Luke Combs – "When It Rains It Pours"
Thomas Rhett – "Marry Me"
-
Male Video of the Year
Best video by a male artist; awarded to the artist
WINNER - Blake Shelton – "I'll Name The Dogs"
Dustin Lynch – "Small Town Boy"
Jason Aldean – "You Make It Easy"
Jon Pardi – "Heartache On The Dance Floor"
Luke Bryan – "Light It Up"
Thomas Rhett – "Marry Me"
-
Female Video of the Year
Best video by a female artist; awarded to the artist
WINNER - Carrie Underwood feat. Ludacris – "The Champion"
Carly Pearce – "Every Little Thing"
Kelsea Ballerini – "Legends"
Lauren Alaina – "Doin' Fine"
Maren Morris – "I Could Use A Love Song"
Miranda Lambert – "Tin Man" From 2017 ACM Awards
-
Duo Video of the Year
Best video by a duo; awarded to the artists
WINNER - Dan + Shay – "Tequila"
Big & Rich – "California"
Brothers Osborne – "It Ain't My Fault"
Florida Georgia Line – "Smooth"
High Valley – "She's With Me"
Tim McGraw & Faith Hill – "Speak To A Girl"
-
Group Video of the Year
Best video by a group; awarded to the artists
WINNER - Little Big Town – "When Someone Stops Loving You"
Lady Antebellum – "You Look Good"
LANco – "Greatest Love Story"
Midland – "Make A Little"
Old Dominion – "No Such Thing As A Broken Heart"
Rascal Flatts – "Yours If You Want It"
Zac Brown Band – "My Old Man"
-
Breakthrough Video of the Year
Best video from an artist's major breakthrough album; awarded to the artist (male, female or group/duo)
WINNER - Carly Pearce – "Every Little Thing"
Danielle Bradbery – "Sway"
Devin Dawson – "All On Me"
LANco – "Greatest Love Story"
Russell Dickerson – "Yours"
Walker Hayes – "You Broke Up With Me"
-
Collaborative Video of the Year
Best video from a collaboration; awarded to the artists
WINNER - Kane Brown feat. Lauren Alaina – "What Ifs"
Bebe Rexha feat. Florida Georgia Line – "Meant To Be"
Carrie Underwood feat. Ludacris – "The Champion"
Cole Swindell feat. Dierks Bentley – "Flatliner"
Justin Timberlake feat. Chris Stapleton – "Say Something"
Thomas Rhett feat. Maren Morris – "Craving You"
-
CMT Performance of the Year
Musical performance on a television show, series or variety special on CMT; awarded to the artist (individual, group or duo)
WINNER - From CMT Crossroads: Backstreet Boys and Florida Georgia Line – "Everybody"
From 2017 CMT Artists of the Year: Andra Day, Common, Little Big Town, Lee Ann Womack and Danielle Bradbery – "Stand Up For Something"
From 2017 CMT Music Awards: Charles Kelley, Jason Aldean, Darius Rucker and Derek Trucks – "Midnight Rider"
From CMT Crossroads: Earth, Wind & Fire and Lady Antebellum – "September"
From 2017 CMT Artists of the Year: Jason Aldean, Keith Urban, Chris Stapleton and Little Big Town – "I Won't Back Down"
From 2017 CMT Music Awards: Keith Urban feat. Carrie Underwood – "The Fighter"