CMT Music Awards: Full List of Winners
The awards, honoring the best country music videos of the year, were handed out Wednesday night in Nashville.
The CMT Music Awards were handed out Wednesday night in Nashville.
The awards show, which aired live from Nashville, handed out trophies for the best country music videos of the year as voted on by fans.
Carrie Underwood, Kane Brown, Keith Urban, Kelsea Ballerini and Luke Combs performed during the ceremony.
A full list of winners follows.
-
Video of the YearCarrie Underwood – "Cry Pretty" (WINNER)Kane Brown – “Good as You”Keith Urban feat. Julia Michaels – "Coming Home"Kelsea Ballerini – "Miss Me More"Luke Combs – "She Got the Best of Me"
-
Collaborative Video of the Year
Best video from a collaboration; awarded to the artists
Keith Urban feat. Julia Michaels – "Coming Home" (WINNER)
Brantley Gilbert and Lindsay Ell – "What Happens In A Small Town"
Darius Rucker feat. Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan, Charles Kelley – "Straight To Hell"
Dierks Bentley feat. Brothers Osborne – "Burning Man"
Jason Aldean feat. Miranda Lambert – "Drowns The Whiskey"
Sugarland feat. Taylor Swift – "Babe"
-
Female Video of the Year
Best video by a female artist; awarded to the artist
Carrie Underwood – "Love Wins" (WINNER)
Brandi Carlile – "The Joke"
Carly Pearce – "Closer To You"
Kacey Musgraves – "Space Cowboy"
Kelsea Ballerini – "Miss Me More"
Maren Morris – "GIRL"
Miranda Lambert – "Keeper of the Flame"
-
Male Video of the Year
Best video by a male artist; awarded to the artist
Kane Brown – "Lose It" (WINNER)
Cole Swindell – "Break Up in the End"
Eric Church – "Desperate Man"
Jason Aldean feat. Miranda Lambert – "Drowns The Whiskey"
Kenny Chesney – "Get Along"
Luke Bryan – "Sunrise, Sunburn, Sunset"
Thomas Rhett – "Life Changes"
-
Duo Video of the Year
Best video by a duo; awarded to the artists
Dan + Shay – "Speechless" (WINNER)
=Brothers Osborne – "I Don't Remember Me (Before You)"
Florida Georgia Line – "Simple"
LOCASH – "Feels Like A Party"
Maddie & Tae – "Friends Don't"
Sugarland feat. Taylor Swift – "Babe"
-
Group Video of the Year
Best video by a group; awarded to the artists
Zac Brown Band – "Someone I Used To Know" (WINNER)
Eli Young Band – "Love Ain't"
LANCO – "Born to Love You"
Little Big Town – "Summer Fever"
Midland – "Burn Out"
Old Dominion – "Hotel Key"
-
Breakthrough Video of the Year
Best video from an artist's major breakthrough album; awarded to the artist (male, female or group/duo)
Ashley McBryde – "Girl Goin' Nowhere (At Marathon Music Works)" (WINNER)
Jimmie Allen – "Best Shot"
Jordan Davis – "Take It From Me"
Mitchell Tenpenny – "Drunk Me"
Morgan Wallen – "Whiskey Glasses"
Runaway June – "Buy My Own Drinks"
Tenille Townes – "Somebody's Daughter"
-
Collaborative Video of the Year
Best video from a collaboration; awarded to the artists
Keith Urban feat. Julia Michaels – "Coming Home" (WINNER)
Brantley Gilbert and Lindsay Ell – "What Happens In A Small Town"
Darius Rucker feat. Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan, Charles Kelley – "Straight To Hell"
Dierks Bentley feat. Brothers Osborne – "Burning Man"
Jason Aldean feat. Miranda Lambert – "Drowns The Whiskey"
Sugarland feat. Taylor Swift – "Babe"
-
CMT Performance of the Year
Musical performance on a television show, series or variety special on CMT; awarded to the artist (individual, group or duo)
Luke Combs and Leon Bridges – "Beautiful Crazy (From CMT Crossroads)" (WINNER)
Boyz II Men and Brett Young – "Motownphilly (From CMT Crossroads)"
Maren Morris and Brandi Carlile – "(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman (From 2018 CMT Artists of the Year)"
Brett Eldredge and Meghan Trainor – "Let You Be Right (From CMT Crossroads)"
Karen Fairchild, Kimberly Schlapman and Gladys Knight – "I Can't Make You Love Me" and "Help Me Make It Through the Night" (From 2018 CMT Artists of the Year)
Zac Brown Band and Shawn Mendes – "Keep Me In Mind (From CMT Crossroads)"