CMT Music Awards: Carrie Underwood, Justin Timberlake Among Nominees
Underwood ties Florida Georgia Line and Jason Aldean for the most noms, while Timberlake and Bebe Rexha become the first pop artists ever nominated for video of the year.
Carrie Underwood, Florida Georgia Line and Jason Aldean lead the pack of nominees for the fan-voted CMT Music Awards, with four noms apiece.
Justin Timberlake and Bebe Rexha are among the nominees for the show's top award, video of the year, making them the first pop artists ever to be nominated in that category. Timberlake is nominated alongside Chris Stapleton for their song "Say Something," while Rexha is up for "Meant to Be," featuring Florida Georgia Line. Also nominated for video of the year are Blake Shelton, Brett Young, Brothers Osborne, Carrie Underwood featuring Ludacris, Dan + Shay, Aldean, Kane Brown featuring Lauren Alaina, Kelsea Ballerini, Luke Combs and Thomas Rhett.
Overall, Underwood has the most career wins: 17. In addition to Timberlake and Rexha, other artists with first-time nominations this year include Andra Day, Backstreet Boys, Carly Pearce, Common, Derek Trucks, Devin Dawson, High Valley, LANco, Ludacris, Russell Dickerson, Walker Hayes and Earth, Wind & Fire. CMT called this year's group of nominees "the most eclectic and diverse list to date, spanning the worlds of pop, hip-hop, Americana and R&B."
Little Big Town, who is up for three awards this year, will host the show, set to air live at 8 p.m. ET (tape-delayed on the West Coast) on June 6 from Nashville, Tenn. Fan voting kicks off May 8 at CMT.com and continues through June 4.
A full list of nominees follows.
-
Video of the Year
Best video of the year; awarded to the artist (male, female, group/duo or collaboration) and the video director. Final nominees announced the morning of the show, with final voting held on social media during the live telecast.
Bebe Rexha feat. Florida Georgia Line – "Meant To Be"
Blake Shelton – "I'll Name The Dogs"
Brett Young – "Mercy"
Brothers Osborne – "It Ain't My Fault"
Carrie Underwood feat. Ludacris – "The Champion"
Dan + Shay – "Tequila"
Jason Aldean – "You Make It Easy"
Justin Timberlake feat. Chris Stapleton – "Say Something"
Kane Brown feat. Lauren Alaina – "What Ifs"
Kelsea Ballerini – "Legends"
Luke Combs – "When It Rains It Pours"
Thomas Rhett – "Marry Me"
-
Male Video of the Year
Best video by a male artist; awarded to the artist
Blake Shelton – "I'll Name The Dogs"
Dustin Lynch – "Small Town Boy"
Jason Aldean – "You Make It Easy"
Jon Pardi – "Heartache On The Dance Floor"
Luke Bryan – "Light It Up"
Thomas Rhett – "Marry Me"
-
Female Video of the Year
Best video by a female artist; awarded to the artist
Carly Pearce – "Every Little Thing"
Carrie Underwood feat. Ludacris – "The Champion"
Kelsea Ballerini – "Legends"
Lauren Alaina – "Doin' Fine"
Maren Morris – "I Could Use A Love Song"
Miranda Lambert – "Tin Man" From 2017 ACM Awards
-
Duo Video of the Year
Best video by a duo; awarded to the artists
Big & Rich – "California"
Brothers Osborne – "It Ain't My Fault"
Dan + Shay – "Tequila"
Florida Georgia Line – "Smooth"
High Valley – "She's With Me"
Tim McGraw & Faith Hill – "Speak To A Girl"
-
Group Video of the Year
Best video by a group; awarded to the artists
Lady Antebellum – "You Look Good"
LANco – "Greatest Love Story"
Little Big Town – "When Someone Stops Loving You"
Midland – "Make A Little"
Old Dominion – "No Such Thing As A Broken Heart"
Rascal Flatts – "Yours If You Want It"
Zac Brown Band – "My Old Man"
-
Breakthrough Video of the Year
Best video from an artist's major breakthrough album; awarded to the artist (male, female or group/duo)
Carly Pearce – "Every Little Thing"
Danielle Bradbery – "Sway"
Devin Dawson – "All On Me"
LANco – "Greatest Love Story"
Russell Dickerson – "Yours"
Walker Hayes – "You Broke Up With Me"
-
Collaborative Video of the Year
Best video from a collaboration; awarded to the artists
Bebe Rexha feat. Florida Georgia Line – "Meant To Be"
Carrie Underwood feat. Ludacris – "The Champion"
Cole Swindell feat. Dierks Bentley – "Flatliner"
Justin Timberlake feat. Chris Stapleton – "Say Something"
Kane Brown feat. Lauren Alaina – "What Ifs"
Thomas Rhett feat. Maren Morris – "Craving You"
-
CMT Performance of the Year
Musical performance on a television show, series or variety special on CMT; awarded to the artist (individual, group or duo)
From 2017 CMT Artists of the Year: Andra Day, Common, Little Big Town, Lee Ann Womack and Danielle Bradbery – "Stand Up For Something"
From CMT Crossroads: Backstreet Boys and Florida Georgia Line – "Everybody"
From 2017 CMT Music Awards: Charles Kelley, Jason Aldean, Darius Rucker and Derek Trucks – "Midnight Rider"
From CMT Crossroads: Earth, Wind & Fire and Lady Antebellum – "September"
From 2017 CMT Artists of the Year: Jason Aldean, Keith Urban, Chris Stapleton and Little Big Town – "I Won't Back Down"
From 2017 CMT Music Awards: Keith Urban feat. Carrie Underwood – "The Fighter"