CMT Music Awards: Carrie Underwood, Justin Timberlake Among Nominees

Carrie Underwood, Florida Georgia Line and Jason Aldean lead the pack of nominees for the fan-voted CMT Music Awards, with four noms apiece.

Justin Timberlake and Bebe Rexha are among the nominees for the show's top award, video of the year, making them the first pop artists ever to be nominated in that category. Timberlake is nominated alongside Chris Stapleton for their song "Say Something," while Rexha is up for "Meant to Be," featuring Florida Georgia Line. Also nominated for video of the year are Blake Shelton, Brett Young, Brothers Osborne, Carrie Underwood featuring Ludacris, Dan + Shay, Aldean, Kane Brown featuring Lauren Alaina, Kelsea Ballerini, Luke Combs and Thomas Rhett.

Overall, Underwood has the most career wins: 17. In addition to Timberlake and Rexha, other artists with first-time nominations this year include Andra Day, Backstreet Boys, Carly Pearce, Common, Derek Trucks, Devin Dawson, High Valley, LANco, Ludacris, Russell Dickerson, Walker Hayes and Earth, Wind & Fire. CMT called this year's group of nominees "the most eclectic and diverse list to date, spanning the worlds of pop, hip-hop, Americana and R&B."

Little Big Town, who is up for three awards this year, will host the show, set to air live at 8 p.m. ET (tape-delayed on the West Coast) on June 6 from Nashville, Tenn. Fan voting kicks off May 8 at CMT.com and continues through June 4.

A full list of nominees follows.