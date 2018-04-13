Coachella 2018: The Complete Guide to Parties and Events (Updating)
Beyonce, Eminem and The Weeknd are headlining this year's Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival — Coachella for short — the hipster-packed extravaganza. But music isn't the only attraction in the Indio desert, as attendees also have the opportunity to dive into any number of exclusive parties, events and even exercise sessions that are happening during the April 13-15 and April 20-22 double weekend. Scroll down for a guide to all the happenings.
-
April 12
Catch Nicole Richie, Olivia Culpo, and YG at #hotelREVOLVE April 12-15
REVOLVE guests Chanel Iman, Elsa Hosk, Emily Ratajkowski, Jasmine Sanders, Nicole Richie, Olivia Culpo, Romee Strijd, Shay Mitchell, Taylor Hill, Winnie Harlow, YG and more will descend on the V Palm Springs Hotel for the annual #hotelREVOLVE, which includes events like a brunch with Nicole Richie, a pool party with Shay Mitchell, and performances from Rayvn Lenae and DJ Brittany Sky.
Chinese Laundry Kicks Off Coachella With the VIP-only "Sunset Sippin"
Influencers can join Chinese Laundry for their VIP “Pre-Yonce Kickoff Party,” which they’ll co-host with women’s fashion boutique 12th Tribe.
-
April 13
Join Rachel Zoe for the ZOEasis Style Retreat
Fashion editor Rachel Zoe and her Zoe Report are heading to Coachella for their 4th annual style retreat with fashion insiders like Victoria Justice, Erin Foster, Sara Foster, Peyton List, Rocky Barnes, Kaitlynn Carter, Dove Cameron, Kathryn Schwarzenegger and more. Held at the Parker Hotel in Palm Springs from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., the treat will also feature DJ Pamela Katz, OPI’s luxe nail bar and products from Pravana, Keds, Belvedere Vodka, Smoke Tree Wines and more. VIPs will come dressed in Zoe’s own Rachel Zoe Collection, known for its bohemian looks. AI style assistant Amazon’s Echo Look will be taking photos and dishing out style advice.
Dusk Till Dawn Retreat & Concert
Style Artist Lounge is presenting day-and-night retreat Dusk Till Dawn, which includes meditation sound baths, yoga, cannabis lounges and fashion streetwear pop-ups from (12 p.m. to 6 p.m., Friday through Sunday). At night, Kyroman, Chanel West Coast, Riiott and more take the stage. Find it at 50471 Polk St.
Jamie Jones and Black Coffee Take Over Framework in Thermal, Calif.
The underground electronic music party Framework returns with sets from DJ Jamie Jones, who is also the boss of record label Hot Creations and Afropolitan house DJ Black Coffee. Catch it at 10 p.m. in Thermal, Calif., at the HITS horse racing facility.
TRESemme Offers Makeovers with Stylist Justine Marjan
TRESemme stylist Justine Marjan wants you to look your best for Coachella at the TRESemme pop-up salon on April 13 and April 14 from 9 a.m.-5 p.m., and April 15 from 1-5 p.m. Book an appointment or snap photos with Marjan at the FORAY Oasis in Rancho Mirage.
Day Club's Double-Weekend Concert with ODESZA, Jai Wolf and More
Day Club is hosting a double-weekend concert at The Hilton Palm Springs, with attendees including ODESZA, Alison Wonderland, Illenium, Jai Wolf and Justin Martin, plus LA crews like Space Yacht and Sound Nightclub. All daily tickets start at $20; weekend passes start at $50. Tickets are available at www.DayClub.PS.
Chinese Laundry Stunt-Drops Products
Fashion shoes outlet Chinese Laundry is creating a CL Concierge, a series of product stunt-drops at secret locations. They’ll also be handing out swag and other goodies throughout the weekend.
-
April 14
Create & Cultivate Desert Pop Up
Join The Other Woman actress Olivia Culpo, Remember the Titans' Kate Bosworth, songwriter Jessi Malay, fashion blogger Kayla Seah and others at a pop-up panel hosted by Create & Cultivate and Mini Cooper from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. at Ace Hotel in Palm Springs. The event includes beauty treatments from Nature’s Bounty, R+Co. Supergoop!, Olive & June and a booth from Mini Cooper.
Slick Woods Kicks Off #WeWonder With Mercedes-Benz
Fashion model Slick Woods will launch her #WeWonder partnership with Mercedes-Benz with the aim of inspiring conversations about the future of the beauty industry. Join her at L’Horizon Resort & Spa from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
Fashion Mamas Presents Family-Friendly Mama Mirage
Everyone in the family can go to members-only network Fashion Mamas’ second annual Mama Mirage party. The 12-4 p.m. poolside event includes a Saje Wellness-hosted retreat, gifts from Pair Eyewear, desert-themed arts and crafts from Cybex x Jeremy Scott, a play area and a VIP gift bag.
Oliver Ford Swim and Musical Performances at Dusk Till Dawn Day Two
Designers Oliver Ford Swim, Smock Me, Underrated, and Romeo & Juliet Couture are presenting shoppable style collections throughout the day at the second part of Style Artist Lounge's Dusk Till Dawn. At 10 p.m. until dawn, the space transforms into a live concert featuring EC Twins, Kyroman, Outside Outside and more.
American Express Opens its Platinum House to Members and Their Guests
American Express Platinum Card Members and up to three guests each can enjoy the American Express Platinum House, featuring an installation from Daniel Arsham’s design firm Snarkitecture, a SoulAnnex pop up from SoulCycle with morning classes on April 14, on-site beauty expertise from MILK Makeup's Zanna Roberts Rassi, DJs, cocktails and more.
GBK Offers Gift Bags to Social Media Influencers
Influencers with over 1 million global followers can attend PR firm GBK's invite-only Influencer and Celebrity Gifting Lounge from 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
Republic Records Party
The Republic Records party is back, and this year features a slate of DJs and singers that include Phantoms, Martin Solveig, Alma and Heron Preston. Attendees will also enjoy Tanqueray No. TEN gin and hairstyling stations hosted by Batiste Dry Shampoo. Find it at Dream Hotels’ “The Estate” from 1-6 pm.
A$AP Rocky and Snoop Dogg Perform at #REVOLVEfestival
REVOLVE’s invite-only concerts in La Quinta, Calif. on Saturday and Sunday from 1-7 p.m. is set to dazzle with performances from a list of stars that include A$AP Rocky, Mike Will Made-IT, 21 Savage, Snoop Dogg, YG, Nipsey Hussle, GoldLink, Gunna, Kiiara, Rich The Kid, Saweetie, and DJs like Chase B., TACO, DJ OHSO and many others. Lyft is an official partner and will provide transportation for special guests.
Maceo Plex Leads Framework Finale
DJs Jackmaster and Pachanga Boys and ELLUM founder Maceo Plex lead part two of Framework, also at the HITS horse racing facility, which also features lounges from Ray-Ban and Perfect Hydration pH.
Neon Carnival Teams up With Levi's and More
Event producer Brent Bolthouse’s popular Coachella afterparty is moving to the HITS Desert Park, where Levi’s, Tequila Don Julio, Golden Road Brewery and Batiste Dry Shampoo will host a mix of hairstyling stations and pop-up bars. High-profile performers include Kayper, DJ Politik, Jesse Marco and DJ Ruckus. Catch the event starting at 10 p.m.
TAO x REVOLVE Top-Secret Desert Nights
Late-night events group TAO partners with designer brand REVOLVE for a top-secret concert series with a slate of surprise DJs from 11 p.m. onward from April 13 to April 15.
-
Brand Promotions
JetSuiteX Offers Discounted Pop-Up Flights to and from Burbank
Those looking for flights from Burbank to Coachella Valley can take advantage of a $199 each way deal from JetSuiteX, a semi-private plane service that will have select pop-up flights from April 13-16 and April 20-23. Their discounts include flights from Burbank to Thermal/Coachella Valley at 9:20 a.m., 12 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. on April 13; departures from Thermal/Coachella Valley to Burbank at 12 p.m., 1:30 p.m. and 3:15 p.m. on April 16; departures from Burbank to Thermal/Coachella Valley at 10:40 a.m. and 1:55 p.m. on April 20; and departures from Thermal/Coachella Valley to Burbank at 12 p.m. and 3:15 p.m. on April 23.
Sephora Announces Coachella Partnership
Sephora, a Coachella beauty partner, will host on-site pop-ups including Sephora’s Selfie Playground (anyone who uploads photos using the hashtag #SephoraCoachella will be entered to win Sephora products), looks from makeup artist Helen Phillips and holographic space buns with IGK.
See the "World's Largest Flower Crown" at JW Marriott Desert Springs Resort & Spa
JW Marriott Desert Springs Resort & Spa wants you to detox with their suite of packages during Coachella, including a display of the 200-pound “World’s Largest Flower Crown,” a “On the Run Beauty Bar” beauty bar that gives attendees Beyoncé-class makeovers, a moon-bathing and spa package and rose quartz-infused bottle to be purchased by the pool.
The Ritz-Carlton Spa, Los Angeles Offers Spa Treatments
The Ritz-Carlton Spa is collaborating with healing center House of Intuition to offer luxury spa treatments combined with gemstone therapy to relax visitors in preparation for Coachella.