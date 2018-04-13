Coachella 2018: The Complete Guide to Parties and Events (Updating)

Create & Cultivate Desert Pop Up

Join The Other Woman actress Olivia Culpo, Remember the Titans' Kate Bosworth, songwriter Jessi Malay, fashion blogger Kayla Seah and others at a pop-up panel hosted by Create & Cultivate and Mini Cooper from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. at Ace Hotel in Palm Springs. The event includes beauty treatments from Nature’s Bounty, R+Co. Supergoop!, Olive & June and a booth from Mini Cooper.

Slick Woods Kicks Off #WeWonder With Mercedes-Benz

Fashion model Slick Woods will launch her #WeWonder partnership with Mercedes-Benz with the aim of inspiring conversations about the future of the beauty industry. Join her at L’Horizon Resort & Spa from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Fashion Mamas Presents Family-Friendly Mama Mirage

Everyone in the family can go to members-only network Fashion Mamas’ second annual Mama Mirage party. The 12-4 p.m. poolside event includes a Saje Wellness-hosted retreat, gifts from Pair Eyewear, desert-themed arts and crafts from Cybex x Jeremy Scott, a play area and a VIP gift bag.

Oliver Ford Swim and Musical Performances at Dusk Till Dawn Day Two

Designers Oliver Ford Swim, Smock Me, Underrated, and Romeo & Juliet Couture are presenting shoppable style collections throughout the day at the second part of Style Artist Lounge's Dusk Till Dawn. At 10 p.m. until dawn, the space transforms into a live concert featuring EC Twins, Kyroman, Outside Outside and more.

American Express Opens its Platinum House to Members and Their Guests

American Express Platinum Card Members and up to three guests each can enjoy the American Express Platinum House, featuring an installation from Daniel Arsham’s design firm Snarkitecture, a SoulAnnex pop up from SoulCycle with morning classes on April 14, on-site beauty expertise from MILK Makeup's Zanna Roberts Rassi, DJs, cocktails and more.

GBK Offers Gift Bags to Social Media Influencers

Influencers with over 1 million global followers can attend PR firm GBK's invite-only Influencer and Celebrity Gifting Lounge from 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Republic Records Party

The Republic Records party is back, and this year features a slate of DJs and singers that include Phantoms, Martin Solveig, Alma and Heron Preston. Attendees will also enjoy Tanqueray No. TEN gin and hairstyling stations hosted by Batiste Dry Shampoo. Find it at Dream Hotels’ “The Estate” from 1-6 pm.

A$AP Rocky and Snoop Dogg Perform at #REVOLVEfestival

REVOLVE’s invite-only concerts in La Quinta, Calif. on Saturday and Sunday from 1-7 p.m. is set to dazzle with performances from a list of stars that include A$AP Rocky, Mike Will Made-IT, 21 Savage, Snoop Dogg, YG, Nipsey Hussle, GoldLink, Gunna, Kiiara, Rich The Kid, Saweetie, and DJs like Chase B., TACO, DJ OHSO and many others. Lyft is an official partner and will provide transportation for special guests.

Maceo Plex Leads Framework Finale

DJs Jackmaster and Pachanga Boys and ELLUM founder Maceo Plex lead part two of Framework, also at the HITS horse racing facility, which also features lounges from Ray-Ban and Perfect Hydration pH.

Neon Carnival Teams up With Levi's and More

Event producer Brent Bolthouse’s popular Coachella afterparty is moving to the HITS Desert Park, where Levi’s, Tequila Don Julio, Golden Road Brewery and Batiste Dry Shampoo will host a mix of hairstyling stations and pop-up bars. High-profile performers include Kayper, DJ Politik, Jesse Marco and DJ Ruckus. Catch the event starting at 10 p.m.

TAO x REVOLVE Top-Secret Desert Nights

Late-night events group TAO partners with designer brand REVOLVE for a top-secret concert series with a slate of surprise DJs from 11 p.m. onward from April 13 to April 15.