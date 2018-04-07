What They'll Be Wearing at Coachella 2018

Music festival season is upon us and it's time to get packing.

The desert soirees kick off Thursday, April 12 when Dior takes over the Pioneertown Motel for a bash to launch the new Dior Sauvage eau de parfum—Johnny Depp has fronted campaigns for the fresh, woodsy scent, so his arrival is anticipated, albeit not confirmed. On Friday, the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival officially rolls out the rock ‘n’ roll with headliners Beyonce, The Weeknd and Eminem and parties packed with revelers (including many of Hollywood’s finest), wrapping up after a second weekend on April 22.

Last year, then-couple Selena Gomez and The Weeknd made a major his-and-her style statement, and Yara Shahidi, Katy Perry, Rihanna, Solange, Kendall and Kylie Jenner also turned up. We’ve heard that guest lists this year may include Millie Bobby Brown, Jennifer Lopez, Bella Hadid, Snoop Dogg, Hailey Baldwin, Georgia May Jagger, Ashley Graham and more (stay tuned) for parties sponsored by Levi's, Fenty x Puma, Moschino, Lucky Brand, Revolve and more.

As for beauty and fashion trends, we’re anticipating serious ‘90s vibes, holographic hair buns, crzzy-$$$ streetwear and logos galore. Read on.