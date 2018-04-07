What They'll Be Wearing at Coachella 2018
Here are all the beauty and fashion trends that will be dominating the star-studded festival, from holographic hair buns to pricy streetwear.
Music festival season is upon us and it's time to get packing.
The desert soirees kick off Thursday, April 12 when Dior takes over the Pioneertown Motel for a bash to launch the new Dior Sauvage eau de parfum—Johnny Depp has fronted campaigns for the fresh, woodsy scent, so his arrival is anticipated, albeit not confirmed. On Friday, the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival officially rolls out the rock ‘n’ roll with headliners Beyonce, The Weeknd and Eminem and parties packed with revelers (including many of Hollywood’s finest), wrapping up after a second weekend on April 22.
Last year, then-couple Selena Gomez and The Weeknd made a major his-and-her style statement, and Yara Shahidi, Katy Perry, Rihanna, Solange, Kendall and Kylie Jenner also turned up. We’ve heard that guest lists this year may include Millie Bobby Brown, Jennifer Lopez, Bella Hadid, Snoop Dogg, Hailey Baldwin, Georgia May Jagger, Ashley Graham and more (stay tuned) for parties sponsored by Levi's, Fenty x Puma, Moschino, Lucky Brand, Revolve and more.
As for beauty and fashion trends, we’re anticipating serious ‘90s vibes, holographic hair buns, crzzy-$$$ streetwear and logos galore. Read on.
-
Scrunchies
Wondering what to pair with your head-to-toe Supreme and itty-bitty, Kanye West-approved sunnies? A '90s-inspired scrunchie, natch.
Both Kaia Gerber and Bella Hadid have already been rocking half-up, half-down buns paired with the occasional scrunchie. The easy 'dos pull double duty as both a stylish complement to any athletic ensemble, as well as a practical solution to day three hair that not even dry shampoo can save.
At the Lucky Brand Desert Jam pool party next Saturday, April 11, Scunci will be stepping up its scrunchie game by offering their styles in an array of bold colors, metallics, velvet and mesh that can be personalized on site with patches, pins and rhinestones.
-
Pierced hair, yes really
If 2017 was the year of space buns, then 2018 is the year of the pierced braids. Metallic rings woven between plaits of a French braid have already been spotted on everyone from Arianna Grande to Shay Mitchell.
Chris Appleton, who wove metal rings into both stars’ hair, told THR last month that ribbons, too, are taking typical boxer braids (inverse French braids) to the next level.
"At the minute, I’m using a lot of ribbons,” he said. “Even something like a Chanel ribbon from your Christmas present wrapped around the hair can look so chic.”
-
All that shimmers
Blame it on the Kira Kira app, but shimmer is here to stay.
In 2017, some festivalgoers took the trend to the extreme, literally dousing themselves in arts-and-crafts style glitter, but if that's not your style, there are plenty of beauty products on the market now that are actually intended for your skin.
If your goal is to look like a girl in a Petra Collins-directed music video, a shimmery liquid shadow or gloss can do the trick. A product with a wet finish, like Glossier's Lidstar ($18), or CoverFX's Glitter Drops ($44), will help achieve the dreamy effect, or if you're feeling a bit more daring, you can apply actual glitter. Makeup artist Hung Vanngo advises using an eyeshadow primer first, as the glitter better adhere to the lid, but warns not to apply it too close to the lashline.
Seemingly by osmosis, the trend has made its way into body product territory, too. Luminizing body creams (and oils and lotions) like Rihanna's Fenty Beauty Body Lava add a sticky-wet sheen that will make you look like a Kardashian at literally any photo shoot ever.
-
Juicy Couture, circa 2018 not 1998
In the two months since stylist-turned-designer Jamie Mizrahi showed Juicy Couture's fall 2018 collection in New York, her sparkly pink pieces have already found favor with powerhouse performers including Lorde, Katy Perry and Kacy Musgraves.
"I looked to the late '70s, early '80s — the last days of disco vibes," Mizrahi told The Hollywood Reporter in February, "and it ended up feeling very modern."
The disco vibes certainly shone through in a head-to-toe bubblegum pink mockneck sequined jumpsuit, which was worn by both Musgraves (styled by Erica Cloud) and Perry (styled by Mizrahi herself) as they promoted their latest work. Lorde, styled by Karla Welch, also chose a Princess Peach-colored ensemble from the collection while performing during her Melodrama World Tour.
There's plenty more from the collection that's worthy of an on-stage appearance, including some more warm weather-friendly tracksuits. And we could certainly see female artists like SZA, Banks or Tove Lo in a personalized Swarovski crystal-embellished velour set.
-
'90s Kitsch
Say aloha to party-ready, tropical-print Hawaiian dad shirts. Think John Candy, Jim Carey in Ace Ventura Pet Detective or Tom Selleck‘s jungle bird” shirt in Magnum P.I. Snap up splashy riffs on souvenir shirts at Louis Vuitton, Balenciaga, Paul Smith, 3.1 Philip Lim or Levi’s. On Wednesday, L.A.-based T-shirt and accessories company Local Authority (loved by Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid, Kendrick Lamar, The Weeknd, Kristen Stewart and Kourtney Kardashian) launched a Coachella capsule line with Hawaiian dad shirts that sold out as soon as they dropped at FWRD by Elyse Walker and Maxfield. But there’s still a stash of unisex tees and baseball caps emblazoned with slogans such as “Desert Trippin’” and “Hey Bud Let’s Party” to slip underneath--Hailey Baldwin may reportedly be donning one. (Yeah, cannabis may be banned from the festival, but that doesn’t mean you can’t wear it in the form of a print.)
Cool streetwear shop Bodega, that just opened their first west coast outpost at Row DTLA, also quickly sold out of their T-shirt with a giant pager on the front along with the subtext, “Beep, beep. It’s no big deal, just page me, baby.” (for those who know what a pager is, they do have a few left in the L.A. shop). In other ‘90s news, celeb stylist Ade Samuel (who works with Kelly Rowland and Letitia Wright and is planning to be at the festival) tells us that Oakley is bringing back a version of their ‘90s-era Eye Jacket shades just in time for Coachella. Samuel is also feeling updates on ‘90s-style PVC jelly shoes by Jeffrey Campbell and she references the thigh-high plastic boots with transparent heels shown on the Chanel spring 2018 runway, maybe best left to performers. We were also pretty obsessed by the studded jelly sandals worn by Gigi and Bella Hadid on Alberta Ferretti's spring 2018 runway . We'll bet on bucket hats and, of course, the omnipresent slew of belt bags by every fashion brand on the planet---a hands-free solution so you can hold a tall, cool one in one hand while raising your Zippo lighter with the other. We'll see whether Heron Preston will don the $1,114 crystal-embellished orange fanny pack he’s been peddling.
-
Logos A Go-Go
Consider this your brief: logo undies are still a thing and how better to keep cool in the blazing Coachella desert? Maria Grazia Chiuri’s Christian Dior-emblazoned bralettes and boy shorts (spotted on Sienna Miller, Bella Hadid and Charlize Theron) are still available at the Beverly Hills boutique and the bralettes are going for up to $1750 on resale sites such as Poshmark. Add in the Kardashian-Jenner clan (ever on the Coachella party circuit) starring in Calvin Klein’s latest underwear ad campaign, make it pretty much a festival shoo-in. Calvin Klein has an event in L.A. next week so we’re anticipating a roll-out of some fresh festival styles. Of course there are also plenty of logo sports bras (a major thing, as seen on repeat on Kaia Gerber and Nicole Richie), cropped hoodies and tees. Bey’s line Ivy Park has new logo Festival tees and shorts overlaid with tulle and there’s even a sheer Festival Tulle Tutu dress with logo straps, designed to layer over “workout gear.” Ade Samuel has reached for some of those pieces while packing.
Festival tulle t-shirt ($65)#IVYPARK pic.twitter.com/9NEoSv6FAl— IVY PARK (@IvyParkInfo) March 15, 2018
-
Outrageously $$ Streetwear
Luxe streetwear has been on fire for a while now (made official by Virgil Abloh's new seat as artistic director of menswear at Louis Vuitton) and it's sure to be heating up the desert, as are designs by Abloh's label Off-White. Just out are limited-edition sunglasses from his Virgil Abloh’s Off-White x Sunglass Hut collab: The three $179 styles were shown at the brand’s fall 2018 runway show in Paris and launched on March 20--a nice option amidst what's sure to be a sea of on-trend teeny-tiny sunglasses by brands such as Poppy Lissiman, Roberi & Fraud, and Le Specs. The other OTT streetwear label we anticipate spotting all over festival grounds is Heron Preston, a confirmed guest at a number of Coachella bashes on April 14. Preston’s on deck for a DJ set at the Republic Records and Dream Hotels event dubbed ‘The Estate’ as well as the Levi’s Neon Carnival party; earlier that day, he and Snoop Dogg will host an invite-only Levi’s brunch where guests can customize Levi's styles with chain-stitching, distressing, screen-printing, rhinestones or studs. Doubling down on streetwear chic is arm candy in the form of the Heron Preston x Off White crossbody bag.