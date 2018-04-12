Spritz This: Fragrances for 5 Summer Festivals
From Coachella to the Lollapalooza, there's a perfect scent for your favorite summer fest.
As the music festival season cues up, revelers know that a coveted ticket is only half the challenge. Step two? A head-to-toe look that’s Instagrammable and fresh, without looking too contrived. And though it doesn’t show in pics, a fragrance helps the wearer invoke a mood and captures a moment that is reignited with one sniff of the wrist. So, what are some appropriate scents to spritz?
Here, fragrance expert and CEO of fragrance subscription service Scentbird, Mariya Nurislamova sniffs out a few solid jams.
Coachella (starts April 13)
Vibe: The Indio fest — the start of festival season — beckons So Cal’s cool kids (and aspiring ones) with impressive mainstream acts including this year’s headliners Beyonce, The Weeknd and Eminem. Attendees love to invoke the original Woodstock aesthetic (fringe, cut-off denim, braids).
Spritz This: Nurislamova recommends Cacti from ultra-chic brand Regime des Fleurs. This unisex scent blends green notes of cucumber, shiso leaf and aloe vera with strong black tea and heady jasmine to create what she calls “a potent brew of rich spices” mixed with “wearable” dewy green notes. Bottom line: Earthy, unique, delicate and the Coachella mandate: Trendy. (Regime des Fleurs Cacti; $200, at regimedesfleurs.com)
Stagecoach (starts April 27)
Vibe: Also held in Indio on Coachella’s heels, Stagecoach is country music’s largest festival with Florida Georgia Line, Keith Urban and Garth Brooks headlining this year. Cowboy boots, denim cut-offs, cowboy hats and Americana-themed prints reign.
Spritz This: For women, Nurislamova loves “a signature scent for the wildest night you can still remember.” Enter: NEST Indigo, “A sultry mix of wild fig, bright bergamot, cardamom and Moroccan tea.” And for men looking to kick up their boot heels, she suggests Carven Vetiver: “The smoky, masculine base of spicy benzoin resin and earthy vetiver works well for a neat suit or your best go-to T-Shirt-and-jeans combo.” (Nest Indigo; $72, at neimanmarcus.com; Carven Vetiver Eau de Toilette; $102, at neimanmarcus.com)
Download Festival at Castle Donington (starts June 8)
Vibe: Headbanging fans flock to central England for hard rock and metal headliners, who include Ozzy Osbourne and Guns N Roses this year. Leather, band T-Shirts, colorful hair, goth makeup and plenty of black serve as the dress code.
Spritz This: For women headed to a metal mosh pit, Nurislamova says Pinrose Wild Child “is perfect for a rocker girl’s night out” thanks to its “energetic and playful” nose with a “flirty blend of jasmine and gardenia.” Alternatively, she says Room 1015’s unisex Electric Wood with “cedar and electrified musk is like wearing a guitar solo from the hardest band you know.” For men, Nurislamova likes John Varvatos Dark Rebel Rider that boasts notes of “incense, black leather and saffron, with just enough citrus to keep your energy up in the pit.” (Pinrose Wild Child; $65, at pinrose.com; Room 1015 Electric Wood; $145, at Le Pink)
Lollapalooza (starts August 2)
Vibe: Alternative and indie music reign supreme at this Chicago-based festival that also hosts dancers, comedians and craft-makers. The Weeknd, Bruno Mars and Jack White will all perform. Fashion feels similar to Coachella — fringe and cut-offs — with an added Midwestern hit of sweet florals and hippie dresses.
Spritz This: For women, Mad Madame from Juliette Has a Gun is a mature choice for the rebel reveler. “Mad Madame is pure Gothic attitude: Metallic roses, frozen musk and bursting black currant,” says Nurislamova, who also deems Elizabeth & James’ Nirvana White an appropriate choice. “With delicate notes of peony, chic muguet and musk, this eau de parfum exudes sophistication and confidence.” (Juliette Has a Gun Mad Madame Eau de Parfum; $145, at sephora.com; Elizabeth & James Nirvana White Eau de Parfum; $85, at sephora.com)
Newport Jazz Festival (starts August 4)
Vibe: In its 64th year, the festival brings names like Andra Day and George Clinton to the tony Rhode Island town. Casual, colorful, summery attire rules here.
Spritz This: For men, Nurislamova suggests the unisex Malin + Goetz Cannabis, with its citrusy notes: “This THC-free fragrance is spicy and warm, adding its other-worldly charm to a day spent listening to world music.” For women, she picks NEST’s Black Tulip: “Patchouli, violets and bright pink pepper are a fantastic aromatic palette for decoding the complexity of your favorite singer-songwriter’s lyrics.” Or try a lotion like Scentbird’s Earl Grey and Blackberry: “This lotion is darkly juicy, dry and bright all at once. It’s a way to hydrate skin with a gently introspective blend of ripe blackberry and astringent tea notes.” (Malin+Goetz Cannabis Eau de Parfum; $165, at barneys.com; Nest Black Tulip Eau de Parfum; $72, at nestfragrances.com)
Home Sweet Home
Of course these fragrances needn’t be reserved for festival-going. Netflix and spritz. Playlist and perfume. Nurislamova’s pick for lounging and listening? Silent St. by Derek Lam 10 Crosby, a subtle unisex juice. “Silent Street creates a feeling of total peace and purity with white musks and clean floral notes. It’s a fragrance to calm the chaos of life—silence says it all in this restorative scent.” (Scentbird Earl Grey and Blackberry Hand Creme; $16.50, at scentbird.com; Derek Lam 10 Crosby Silent St. Eau de Parfum; $175, at net-a-porter.com)