Spritz This: Fragrances for 5 Summer Festivals

As the music festival season cues up, revelers know that a coveted ticket is only half the challenge. Step two? A head-to-toe look that’s Instagrammable and fresh, without looking too contrived. And though it doesn’t show in pics, a fragrance helps the wearer invoke a mood and captures a moment that is reignited with one sniff of the wrist. So, what are some appropriate scents to spritz?

Here, fragrance expert and CEO of fragrance subscription service Scentbird, Mariya Nurislamova sniffs out a few solid jams.