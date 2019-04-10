The Ultimate Guide to Coachella Events and Parties

Desert Beach Club

Location only available with RSVP, April 12-14, 12 to 6 p.m.

Inspired by the luxury of the French Riviera, co-owner of 1OAK Darren Dzienciol, in collaboration with Velocity Black and V Magazine, is throwing an invite-only three-day party — poolside or under the shade of a cabana all weekend long. Unwind with a cocktail along with complimentary massages and IV drips from Soothe as you groove to intimate performances from Miguel and Charlotte Lawrence. There will also be special guest appearances and surprise performances from stars like Rihanna, Kanye West, Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber and more.

NYX Professional Makeup Glitter Trip

Festival grounds, 12 to 7 p.m. daily

Need a touch-up? Head over to the NYX pop-up to browse the brand’s new “Glitter Goals” collection and get tips from makeup artists to recreate looks by star-artist Nam Vo. With Instagrammable backdrops like a glitter fountain and tongue-shaped slide, you’ll want to snap some pics while you’re at it. The pop-up will be available weekend one or two.

YSL Beauty Hotel x Coachella Music Festival Pop-Up Shop

68899 A Street, Cathedral City, April 12, 3 to 8 p.m.; April 13 and 14, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

If you see a designer gas station on your way to Coachella Valley, it’s not a mirage. Yves Saint Laurent Beauty is hosting a pop-up shop along Route 111 complete with makeup vending machines and beauty experts to help you achieve the perfect festival look.

Vammped Vacancy

The Brick Estate, 40450 Yucca Ln, Bermuda Dunes, Time

A favorite among Post Malone and Vanessa Hudgens, this year’s Vammped Vacancy party will be moving the action to the stunning Vammped estates. Hang by the pool and even a private airplane hangar as you take in performances by Charly Jordan and 3Lau. There will even be SPIN electric scooters to roam the estate on.

Ciroc Summer House

Korakia Pensione, 257 S Patencio Rd, Palm Springs, 12 to 7 p.m. on Friday, April 12, 4 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, April 13

On Friday, you’ll get the chance to hang with Evan Ross and Ashlee Simpson-Ross from E!’s Ashlee + Evan. Regardless of which day you stop by, you’ll enjoy culinary creations by Chef Leandro Bongarra from Saline Restaurant and refreshing CIROC Summer Watermelon Cocktails.

KROQ Coachella House

Bermuda Dunes, Friday, April 12 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday April 13 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sunday, April 14 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

It may be billed as just a “small house party in the desert” but the lineup for this year’s KROQ House is anything but. Experience some of Coachella’s biggest headliners, from The 1975 to Khalid to Billie Eilish in a more intimate setting.

ZOEasis

The Parker, 4200 E. Palm Canyon Dr., Palm Springs, 5-9 p.m.

Cool off with fashionista Rachel Zoe at this Saint Tropez-themed soiree. Inspired by the designer’s latest line, the event will feature custom installations and performances by Pamela Katz Tick and Coco & Breezy. The Sephora Beauty Lounge will provide guests with an immersive beauty experience, while Lyft will offer attendees transportation options to and from the venue. Zoe’s looks will be on display with VIP guests like Victoria Justice, Madison Grace and Kiernan Shipka.

NYLON Midnight Garden Party

The NYLON Estate, 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Before you hit the Rose Garden, you’ll want to hit up this party too. There will be a live performance from JoJo as well as DJ sets by Erika Jayne, star of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Johnny Wujek, Markus Molinari and Pookie. Mixologists will also be serving up specialty cocktails by Ketel One Botanical and CANN, a CBD-THC soda company. Celebrities like Alisha Boe, Naomi Osaka and even the cast of the movie Booksmart will also be making appearances.

Midnight Bloom

Location, 10 p.m.

Poppy x Google are partnering up for a live after-hours performance by rapper Gunna and special guests along with DJ sets by Pedro, Eric D-lux, Fred Matters, Devin Lucien and Honey.

TAO x Revolve Desert Nights

Location is “top secret”, Midnight

The night before day one will be one to remember at this exclusive after-hours party. Those lucky enough to receive an invite will be treated to surprise performances and DJ sets from some of the world’s hottest artists. It’s only the event’s second iteration, but with A-listers like Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott and Nicki Minaj in attendance last year, chances of another star-studded evening are looking good.