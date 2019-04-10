The Ultimate Guide to Coachella Events and Parties
Spend the weekend in the desert at the top industry parties and exclusive events.
Throughout the years, Coachella weekend has formed into a playground of event hoppers with many attendees ditching the fest for the parties across the desert. Aside from the on-trend jewelry and must-try Coachella beauty looks, plan your weekend with the ultimate guide to the experiential pop-ups from the mandatory pit-stop YSL gas station and Cannabis activations to tried and true events including Neon Carnival which will be celebrating its 10th anniversary and the annual Bootsy Bellows McDonalds party. The fun doesn't stop with the festivities, as even on the festival grounds, Kanye West will lead an Easter Sunday Service as more experiences are added to the official Coachella lineup.
-
Thursday, April 11
Donald Glover's Island Party
Location disclosed upon RSVP
Childish Gambino AKA Donald Glover will host a pre-weekend Coachella party in the desert before he takes the stage this weekend. Per the postcard invitation, the Guava Island themed "paradise" event will be hosted in the evening as guests will be transported to a tropical getaway in the Coachella Valley. The minimalist card does include a clue: "The island has no secrets."
Dolls Kill "Quickie Mart"
83186 Highway 111, Indio, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily
Bold fashion retailer Dolls Kill is hosting a pop-up on the way to Coachella so that you can stock up on some last-minute festival looks. The brand is taking over an abandoned gas station on Highway 111 and transforming it into a neon oasis in the middle of the desert with multiple rooms and art installations. There will also be plenty of photo ops for anyone with a trippy Instagram aesthetic as well as new twists on convenience store staples to snack (think: flamin' hot Cheetos) and sip on, including spiked slurpees — natch.
ORLY Color Labs Pop-Up
7621 Beverly Blvd, Los Angeles, 2 to 7 p.m.
The beloved nail brand is setting up shop before everyone makes the trip out to the desert. Guests will get the chance to create their own custom nail polish, get their lashes applied on-site and even meet special guest Natalie Nunn, star of Bad Girls Club.
-
Friday, April 12
Desert Beach Club
Location only available with RSVP, April 12-14, 12 to 6 p.m.
Inspired by the luxury of the French Riviera, co-owner of 1OAK Darren Dzienciol, in collaboration with Velocity Black and V Magazine, is throwing an invite-only three-day party — poolside or under the shade of a cabana all weekend long. Unwind with a cocktail along with complimentary massages and IV drips from Soothe as you groove to intimate performances from Miguel and Charlotte Lawrence. There will also be special guest appearances and surprise performances from stars like Rihanna, Kanye West, Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber and more.
NYX Professional Makeup Glitter Trip
Festival grounds, 12 to 7 p.m. daily
Need a touch-up? Head over to the NYX pop-up to browse the brand’s new “Glitter Goals” collection and get tips from makeup artists to recreate looks by star-artist Nam Vo. With Instagrammable backdrops like a glitter fountain and tongue-shaped slide, you’ll want to snap some pics while you’re at it. The pop-up will be available weekend one or two.
YSL Beauty Hotel x Coachella Music Festival Pop-Up Shop
68899 A Street, Cathedral City, April 12, 3 to 8 p.m.; April 13 and 14, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
If you see a designer gas station on your way to Coachella Valley, it’s not a mirage. Yves Saint Laurent Beauty is hosting a pop-up shop along Route 111 complete with makeup vending machines and beauty experts to help you achieve the perfect festival look.
Vammped Vacancy
The Brick Estate, 40450 Yucca Ln, Bermuda Dunes, Time
A favorite among Post Malone and Vanessa Hudgens, this year’s Vammped Vacancy party will be moving the action to the stunning Vammped estates. Hang by the pool and even a private airplane hangar as you take in performances by Charly Jordan and 3Lau. There will even be SPIN electric scooters to roam the estate on.
Ciroc Summer House
Korakia Pensione, 257 S Patencio Rd, Palm Springs, 12 to 7 p.m. on Friday, April 12, 4 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, April 13
On Friday, you’ll get the chance to hang with Evan Ross and Ashlee Simpson-Ross from E!’s Ashlee + Evan. Regardless of which day you stop by, you’ll enjoy culinary creations by Chef Leandro Bongarra from Saline Restaurant and refreshing CIROC Summer Watermelon Cocktails.
KROQ Coachella House
Bermuda Dunes, Friday, April 12 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday April 13 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sunday, April 14 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
It may be billed as just a “small house party in the desert” but the lineup for this year’s KROQ House is anything but. Experience some of Coachella’s biggest headliners, from The 1975 to Khalid to Billie Eilish in a more intimate setting.
ZOEasis
The Parker, 4200 E. Palm Canyon Dr., Palm Springs, 5-9 p.m.
Cool off with fashionista Rachel Zoe at this Saint Tropez-themed soiree. Inspired by the designer’s latest line, the event will feature custom installations and performances by Pamela Katz Tick and Coco & Breezy. The Sephora Beauty Lounge will provide guests with an immersive beauty experience, while Lyft will offer attendees transportation options to and from the venue. Zoe’s looks will be on display with VIP guests like Victoria Justice, Madison Grace and Kiernan Shipka.
NYLON Midnight Garden Party
The NYLON Estate, 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Before you hit the Rose Garden, you’ll want to hit up this party too. There will be a live performance from JoJo as well as DJ sets by Erika Jayne, star of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Johnny Wujek, Markus Molinari and Pookie. Mixologists will also be serving up specialty cocktails by Ketel One Botanical and CANN, a CBD-THC soda company. Celebrities like Alisha Boe, Naomi Osaka and even the cast of the movie Booksmart will also be making appearances.
Midnight Bloom
Location, 10 p.m.
Poppy x Google are partnering up for a live after-hours performance by rapper Gunna and special guests along with DJ sets by Pedro, Eric D-lux, Fred Matters, Devin Lucien and Honey.
TAO x Revolve Desert Nights
Location is “top secret”, Midnight
The night before day one will be one to remember at this exclusive after-hours party. Those lucky enough to receive an invite will be treated to surprise performances and DJ sets from some of the world’s hottest artists. It’s only the event’s second iteration, but with A-listers like Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott and Nicki Minaj in attendance last year, chances of another star-studded evening are looking good.
-
Saturday, April 13
Childish Gambino-Google Experience
Festival Grounds, Daily
Immerse yourself in the music of this year’s headliner at this interactive art installation. Test out the Google Pixel 3 and have a dance-off with an animated Childish Gambino to songs like “Redbone” and “This Is America.”
Goldenvoice & Corso
Villa Zenyara, 53153 Jackson St, Coachella, Daily
Dubbed the “craziest venue in the valley”, Zenyara is a 37-acre estate complete with its own lake, golf course and petting zoo, among other features. This year, Zenyara will host one of the most exclusive parties of festival season.
Create & Cultivate Pop-Up with Rocky Barnes
The Commune at The Ace Hotel, 701 E. Palm Canyon Dr., Palm Springs, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Take a break from the noise and crowds for a day of inspiration and self-care. The event will include panel discussions featuring keynote speaker Jameela Jamil as well as a number of other female entrepreneurs including influencer Rocky Barnes. There will also be music, refreshments and beauty treatments to indulge in.
Absolut Planet Tent
Festival Grounds, Daily
Conveniently located between the main stage and outdoor theatre, Absolut Vodka wants to help you beat the heat. There will be sets from DJ Storm and Daisy O’Dell, Absolut Grapefruit cocktails and, most importantly, air conditioning!
American Express Card Member Lounge
Festival Grounds, Saturday, April 13 and Sunday, April 14
If you happen to be an American Express member, you’re in luck. The company will have a lounge on the festival grounds where guests can create cool nail art with celebrity nail artist Britney Tokyoor even get their sneakers cleaned by premium shoe care brand Jason Markk. American Express is also offering complimentary embroidery and ferris wheel rides.
American Express Platinum House
Avalon Palm Springs, 415 S Belardo Rd, Palm Springs, Saturday, April 13 and Sunday, April 14, 11 to 5 p.m.
American Express is offering an even more decadent experience for Platinum Card Members. Throughout weekend one, guests will have full access to the Avalon Palm Springs and accommodations like food from Chef Michael Solomonov, chef and owner of Zahav, and cocktails by mixologist Jim Meehan. In addition to live DJ sets, Platinum Members will also get to experience Equinox’s new spa experience EQX Body Lab and curated beauty looks by Milk Makeup co-founder Zanna Roberts Rassi.
BMW x Khalid #RoadtoCoachella Fan Pitstop Party
BMW of Palm Springs, 3737 E Palm Canyon Dr., Palm Springs, 12 to 5:00 p.m.
Be one of the first to see Khalid perform songs off his highly anticipated album Free Spirit and even meet the Grammy-nominated artist. In addition to a performance and meet and greet, there will be a Free Spirit pop-up shop and food trucks — all presented by Mirrored Media. Special guests will even be given a limited edition BMW i8 vehicle designed by Khalid to drive throughout the weekend as part of the pitstop party.
Deep in The Desert with Erick Morillo
Bermuda Dunes, 1 p.m.
Just a short drive from the festival, Deep Space Productions’ latest event is not one you’ll want to miss. The party will be held on a private estate reminiscent of an Ibizan villa, complete with a private beach and swimming pond. With performances from DJ Erick Morillo along with Malio, Tryston Alexander and The Kimonos, you can’t go wrong.
#REVOLVEfestival
V Palm Springs Hotel, 333 E Palm Canyon Dr, Palm Springs,1 to 8:00 p.m. daily
Music meets style at this sought-after event, with celebs like Kendall Jenner and Shay Mitchell slated to attend. In addition to performances from an all-star lineup, you’ll also get to sip cocktails as you shop some of Revolve’s best brands, from House of Harlow to For Love & Lemons. The official line up on Saturday includes SZA, ScHoolboy Q, a special performance by 2 Chainz and more. Sunday will feature Rae Sremmurd, OFFSET, Tyga, A Boogie Wit da Hoodie, Rich the Kid, Saweetie and Saint jHN.
Bootsy Bellows Pool Party
Bootsy Bellows Estate, Rancho Mirage, 2 to 6 p.m.
A Coachella staple now for its seventh year, the Bootsy Bellows Pool Party has garnered celebrity fans like Kendall Jenner, Post Malone and the Hadid sisters. This year’s event will feature DJ sets from Devin Lucien, Fred Matters, Siobhan Bell as well as live performances from Rich the Kid and Roddy Ricch. If you don’t feel like lounging by the pool, there will also be a photo booth, PacSun gifting suite and delicious McDonald’s favorites to snack on.
Neon Carnival
85555 Airport Blvd, Weekends 1 and 3, Thermal, 10 p.m.
For its 10-year anniversary, Neon Carnival is returning to the desert. Whether you’re into dancing the night away to performers like DJ Ruckus and Kayper or unleashing your inner kid on some carnival games and bumper cars, there will be something for everyone here. Past attendees include Even if you can’t make it this weekend, Neon Carnival will be back for Stagecoach on April 27.
Moschino x The Sims
Location disclosed upon RSVP, 10 p.m.
Designer Jeremy Scott of the brand Moschino is teaming up with the game The Sims for an unforgettable after-hours party.
-
Sunday, April 14
4HUNNID Afterparty with YG
HITS Desert Horse Park, 85555 Airport Blvd, Thermal, 10 p.m. to 4 a.m.
Join West Coast rapper YG after his set for one of the hottest afterparties of the weekend — and one of the only ones for those still up following the final performance on Sunday night. Part interactive art display, part pop-up nightclub, deejays Sean G. and Drewbyrd will be playing all night. Sponsor Select CBD will also be providing a variety of hemp-derived products for guests to enjoy.