Late-Night Lately: Hosts on the College Scandal, Kimmel vs. Trump, John Oliver Hits at AT&T
The Hollywood Reporter's Late-Night Lately rounds up the best sketches and guests with a look at what's to come next week.
The Hollywood Reporter's Late-Night Lately is a one-stop shop for all of the most memorable moments of late-night TV, coming to you each Saturday morning to ease you into your weekend.
So fill up your coffee, set your DVR for the week and sit back. Below are a few of the week's best, funniest and strangest late-night moments you can't afford to miss.
This week: First, John Oliver joked about HBO's new parent company AT&T during his show Sunday that focused on robocalls, taunting his new "business daddy" over swipes about AT&T's service. Late-night hosts responded to the news of the college entrance cheating scandal that hit Hollywood this week, in which actresses Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman were involved and charged following the FBI's "Operation Varsity Blues." Then, Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert fired back at President Trump after he attacked late-night hosts via a tweet calling them "weak and untalented."
— Compiled by Jennifer Konerman
-
Hosts Take Aim at College Admissions Bribery Scandal
Late-night hosts took on the news of the college entrance scandal on their Tuesday shows. Stephen Colbert, Trevor Noah, Seth Meyers, Jimmy Kimmel, James Corden and Jimmy Fallon all led their shows with comments on the 40 parents, including actresses Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman, that were charged Tuesday morning in a college-entrance cheating scandal.
Colbert imagined how the 200 FBI agents involved got wise to the alleged scam. "The FBI was tipped off by an essay question on this year's Common Application: 'Reflect on an accomplishment that sparked personal growth and/or list your parents' credit card number. What prompted your choice? What is the three-digit security code?'" Colbert joked.
He then threw in a nod to Loughlin's days as "Aunt Becky" on the sitcom Full House: "I know this is shocking, but this is nothing new: Back in the '90s, Loughlin was part of a notorious scheme where they made a pair of twins pretend to be one person," he joked, referring to the Olson twins.
The Daily Show's Noah announced that the scandal was "the biggest story to rock American colleges since the invention of the red Solo cup."
Noah then pointed out that the story exemplified the wealth inequality in America, and how the rich have always attempted to give their offspring a leg up on the competition: "This story is so infuriating, rich kids should get into college the old-fashioned way — by their parents donating a library," he joked.
Late Night's Meyers made light of Loughlin and Huffman's involvement in the $25 million scheme: "It's the worst thing Huffman's done and the second-worst thing Loughlin has," he said, as an image of Fuller House, the Netflix reboot of Full House, flashed on the screen.
Jimmy Kimmel also had an "Aunt Becky" jab, joking of Loughlin, "They’re saying this could be the Becky with the good hair Beyonce warned us about," referring to a refrain in Beyonce's "Sorry," from her Lemonade album.
Kimmel also reprised his ongoing mockery of friend and actor Matt Damon, saying, "According to prosecutors, it was a nationwide scam with connections to the Boston area. And I have to say I knew: I knew there was a reason Matt Damon got into Harvard."
Jimmy Fallon briefly commented on the scheme. After he explained that the FBI arrested parents that paid for the kids to receive better SAT and ACT scores, Fallon added, "Then 99 percent of the NFL and NBA were like, 'Yeah, that's crazy. Who would do that?'"
James Corden also spoke about the topic as an outsider of sorts. "As someone who didn't grow up here, I can now say, "Ahh, I get it. I understand how Donald Trump got into college.'"
He then told his audience that Huffman and Loughlin were involved in the scheme. "I gotta say, something like this could really hurt Hollywood's reputation."
"For the record, I just want to say nobody helped me. I skipped college all on my own," he concluded.
-
Kimmel, Colbert Respond to Trump's Latest Attack on Late-Night Hosts
Jimmy Kimmel fired back at the president after he attacked late-night hosts (again) on Twitter this week.
"We talk quite a bit about the president on this show, and all the late-night shows do," Kimmel began. "It's unusual that he talks about us."
The host explained that Trump "unleashed a torrent of randomly selected topics on Twitter" following the Senate's vote to block his declaration of a national emergency. Some of Trump's tweets were targeted at Nancy Pelosi, his daughter-in-law, England, National Agriculture Day and late-night hosts.
"The three very weak and untalented late night 'hosts' are 'fighting over table scraps,'" Trump tweeted. "'Carson did a great job, it wasn’t political. I don’t know what they’re going to do in 2024 when he’s no longer President? Will be wacky in the unemployment line.'"
"First of all, I don't know why he would call Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Fallon and Seth Meyers weak and untalented," responded Kimmel. "Those guys are friends of mine and I think that's rude."
He argued that the hosts are not fighting over table scraps. "It's more like a hometown buffet in hell. It's like you get all the crab legs you could eat, but you're never allowed to stop eating them. They just keep coming."
"He wonders what we're gonna do when he's not president anymore. I can't speak for anyone else; I know that I am going to Disneyland on that day," Kimmel said.
Stephen Colbert also addressed the tweet on The Late Show. "First of all, sir, three 'very weak and untalented late-night hosts'? It's not just 11:30 on network anymore. James Corden, Seth Meyers, Sam Bee, Trevor Noah, Conan, Desus and Mero are just as weak and as untalented as me and the double Jim-Jims," he said in response to the tweet. "I mean, for Pete's sake, John Oliver is so weak he has to wear a hidden whale-bone strut in his jacket just to hold up his giant British noggin."
"There were late-night shows before you were president. There will be late-night shows after you're gone," he concluded. "Just watch and see if the warden gives you TV privileges."
-
John Oliver Rips HBO Parent Company AT&T Amid Robocall Rant
John Oliver took a swipe at HBO's new parent company AT&T on Last Week Tonight during his show's main segment, which saw him decry the increasing amount of robocalls and the FCC's unwillingness or inability to do anything about them.
"Everybody is annoyed by robocalls; hatred of them might be the only thing everyone in America agrees on now," he said, adding that the FCC "are definitely aware of the problem."
Noting that it is estimated that nearly half of all mobile calls will be robocalls next year, Oliver said: "This is a real problem for consumers because we have to use our phone. We can't go back to the days when everyone would just shout their message into a jar and then mail that jar across the country. That was a terrible system, as it was only marginally more accurate than having AT&T now."
He then appeared to taunt his new corporate overlords, adding with a dance: "Oh you like that, business daddy? Johnny's acting up again, Johnny's acting up. I bet I'm going to get some spicy jars in the mail about that."
He took another jab later, noting that the only way to get telcom companies to take action against robocallers is to "force them" to listen to the complaints: "And AT&T isn't going to listen to you at all, unless you call them on T-Mobile — how would they hear you otherwise? Their call would drop out. That's right, business daddy. Oh that's right. You've inherited a problem child. Let's dance. Let's dance, you and I."
-
Samantha Bee, Female Animators Look at #MeToo Movement
During Wednesday's Full Frontal, host Samantha Bee gave her take on the #MeToo movement utilizing the perspectives of female animators who share common stories of sexual harassment.
Bee began, “The #MeToo movement has totally reshaped the media industry and those accused are taking time away to make amends for their actions,” adding, “Joke! They’re on TV yelling into Gayle King’s face!” in reference to R. Kelly’s interview.
Bee continued, “It is hard to keep talking about this shit. That’s why we asked some talented animators to draw it.” The show presented: “This is a #MeToo story as told by a group of Fed-The-Fuck-up Female Animators."
Against a backdrop of an animated story starring “nerdy cartoonist girls,” the women spoke about experiencing sexual harassment from male colleagues, particularly Chris Savino, creator of The Loud House on Nickelodeon.
They told the story, through animation, about the Animation Guild getting involved and the women banding together to ensure Savino heard their accusations. At a trial within the guild, one of the women said of Savino, "I was able to tell him, 'I wish I had never met you,' and that was something I thought I would never be able to do."
Another gave a metaphor to illustrate her experience, "That trial was me with my women army and there's this sword that's stuck in the ground, I'm trying to lift it but I can't, and then a bunch of hands come in to help." Following the accusations, Savino was initially suspended for sexual harassment and later fired from Nickelodeon.
-
Mark Ruffalo Takes 'Avengers' Polygraph
Jimmy Fallon hooked a reluctant Mark Ruffalo up to a lie detector to ask him questions about his upcoming film Avengers: Endgame when the actor visited The Tonight Show on Wednesday.
He first asked if his character, the Hulk, is secretly a shape-shifting alien known as a Skrull. "What? No, Jimmy! I can't answer that, man," said the actor. The machine responded by blinking and forcing the needles to move.
For the next question, Fallon asked if there were any hidden clues in the latest trailer. "Not that I'm aware of," he said, though the machine determined that he was lying.
The host next asked if Ruffalo thought that Don Cheadle was the sexier of the two. "Yes," he said.
For the final question, Fallon asked if everyone who disappeared at the end of Avengers: Infinity War are actually gone. "You know what, Jimmy. I'm out of here," he said. Ruffalo then snapped his fingers and magically disappeared.
-
Late-Night Lineup: March 17-23
Monday, March 18
Jimmy Kimmel Live!: A few of the Fab Five from Netflix's Queer Eye, Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness, Karamo Brown, Tan France, talk with Kimmel about their most recent season, which just dropped Friday.
Tuesday, March 19
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Bryant duo Kobe Bryant and Shrill's Aidy Bryant stop by NBC.
Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Another unexpected duo, Sen. Kamala Harris and Mark Hamill, join Kimmel on Tuesday night.
Wednesday, March 20
Late Night With Seth Meyers: Amy Schumer joins Meyers for a chat the day after her latest standup special, Growing, hits Netflix.