Late-Night Lately: Hosts on the College Scandal, Kimmel vs. Trump, John Oliver Hits at AT&T

Late-night hosts took on the news of the college entrance scandal on their Tuesday shows. Stephen Colbert, Trevor Noah, Seth Meyers, Jimmy Kimmel, James Corden and Jimmy Fallon all led their shows with comments on the 40 parents, including actresses Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman, that were charged Tuesday morning in a college-entrance cheating scandal.

Colbert imagined how the 200 FBI agents involved got wise to the alleged scam. "The FBI was tipped off by an essay question on this year's Common Application: 'Reflect on an accomplishment that sparked personal growth and/or list your parents' credit card number. What prompted your choice? What is the three-digit security code?'" Colbert joked.

He then threw in a nod to Loughlin's days as "Aunt Becky" on the sitcom Full House: "I know this is shocking, but this is nothing new: Back in the '90s, Loughlin was part of a notorious scheme where they made a pair of twins pretend to be one person," he joked, referring to the Olson twins.

The Daily Show's Noah announced that the scandal was "the biggest story to rock American colleges since the invention of the red Solo cup."

Noah then pointed out that the story exemplified the wealth inequality in America, and how the rich have always attempted to give their offspring a leg up on the competition: "This story is so infuriating, rich kids should get into college the old-fashioned way — by their parents donating a library," he joked.

Late Night's Meyers made light of Loughlin and Huffman's involvement in the $25 million scheme: "It's the worst thing Huffman's done and the second-worst thing Loughlin has," he said, as an image of Fuller House, the Netflix reboot of Full House, flashed on the screen.

Jimmy Kimmel also had an "Aunt Becky" jab, joking of Loughlin, "They’re saying this could be the Becky with the good hair Beyonce warned us about," referring to a refrain in Beyonce's "Sorry," from her Lemonade album.

Kimmel also reprised his ongoing mockery of friend and actor Matt Damon, saying, "According to prosecutors, it was a nationwide scam with connections to the Boston area. And I have to say I knew: I knew there was a reason Matt Damon got into Harvard."

Jimmy Fallon briefly commented on the scheme. After he explained that the FBI arrested parents that paid for the kids to receive better SAT and ACT scores, Fallon added, "Then 99 percent of the NFL and NBA were like, 'Yeah, that's crazy. Who would do that?'"

James Corden also spoke about the topic as an outsider of sorts. "As someone who didn't grow up here, I can now say, "Ahh, I get it. I understand how Donald Trump got into college.'"

He then told his audience that Huffman and Loughlin were involved in the scheme. "I gotta say, something like this could really hurt Hollywood's reputation."

"For the record, I just want to say nobody helped me. I skipped college all on my own," he concluded.