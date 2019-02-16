Colleen Ballinger Re-Enters Top Comedians Social Media Ranking at No. 3
The chart ranks the most popular comedians based on data from Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Google Plus.
Colleen Ballinger and Jess Hilarious break back into the top five of The Hollywood Reporter’s Top Comedians chart, behind Kevin Hart and Joe Rogan, who lead the Feb. 20-dated list.
The Top Comedians chart is a ranking of the most popular comedians on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Google Plus, with global data provided by social media analytics company MVPindex. The chart's methodology blends social engagement on the platforms along with weekly additions of followers/subscribers. The latest tracking week ended Feb. 12.
The two women are joined by Patton Oswalt as the chart’s re-entries for the week; Oswalt returns to the list at No. 9.
Tommy Chong, meanwhile, rounds out the top five.
See the full top 10 below, and for more charts on The Hollywood Reporter, check out the Top Actors and Top TV Personalities charts.
10. Trevor Noah
Last week: 7
9. Patton Oswalt
Last week: -
“Congrats to @SpeakerPelosi for inventing the ‘fuck you’ clap,” Oswalt tweeted Feb. 6 accompanying a photo of Nancy Pelosi clapping for President Donald Trump at the State of the Union address. The tweet scored 222,000 favorites and was retweeted 46,000 times.
8. Rickey Smiley
Last week: 5
7. D.L. Hughley
Last week: 6
6. Ricky Gervais
Last week: 4
5. Tommy Chong
Last week: 3
4. Jess Hilarious
Last week: -
3. Colleen Ballinger
Last week: -
Ballinger’s latest upload to her YouTube channel, titled “How Pregnancy Ruined My Body,” not only has 3.3 million YouTube views at press time since its Feb. 7 premiere – it also snagged her 401,000 favorites on the service, and she added 33,000 new subscribers.
2. Joe Rogan
Last week: 2
1. Kevin Hart
Last week: 1