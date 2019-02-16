Colleen Ballinger Re-Enters Top Comedians Social Media Ranking at No. 3

Colleen Ballinger and Jess Hilarious break back into the top five of The Hollywood Reporter’s Top Comedians chart, behind Kevin Hart and Joe Rogan, who lead the Feb. 20-dated list.

The Top Comedians chart is a ranking of the most popular comedians on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Google Plus, with global data provided by social media analytics company MVPindex. The chart's methodology blends social engagement on the platforms along with weekly additions of followers/subscribers. The latest tracking week ended Feb. 12.

The two women are joined by Patton Oswalt as the chart’s re-entries for the week; Oswalt returns to the list at No. 9.

Tommy Chong, meanwhile, rounds out the top five.

See the full top 10 below, and for more charts on The Hollywood Reporter, check out the Top Actors and Top TV Personalities charts.