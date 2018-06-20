War for Fox: Does Comcast or Disney Have Better Synergy?

Comcast

The conglomerate paid $4 billion for DreamWorks Animation in 2016, and it would love to further challenge Disney’s dominance in family entertainment with Fox’s Blue Sky Studios, whose Ice Age, Rio and Peanuts franchises would help. But Fox’s Searchlight division might be duplicative of Universal’s Focus Features specialty unit.

Disney

With Fox, Disney would command a 50 percent share of the box office. “Hard to see how that is a positive for the world,” quips BTIG analyst Richard Greenfield. The Marvel parent would like to get Fox’s rights to X-Men, of course, and the art house fare Searchlight provides could help Disney launch one of its streaming services.

Fox

X-Men offers another major comics franchise.