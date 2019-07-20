Late Night Lately: Conan at Comic-Con, Emmy Nominations, Hosts Defend AOC and "The Squad"

After President Trump stirred controversy for his comments that a group of Democratic congresswomen of color should go back to the "broken and crime infested places from which they came," late-night hosts fired back.

In his tweets, Trump referred to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York and her allies in what's become known as "the squad" (Reps. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan).

On The Daily Show, Trevor Noah decided to become a "racism detective" to assess whether Trump is, in fact, a racist. "I don’t know what’s worse," Noah said, "the fact that the president thought it’s acceptable to say 'go back to where you came from,' or the fact he said it to people who are already where they came from." He then added, "It’s almost like in Trump’s head you can’t be a person of color and an American."

When asked about his controversial comments, Trump said the criticism didn't faze him because many people agree with what he said. Noah took a moment to counterargue. "Just because many people agree with you doesn’t mean you aren’t being racist, okay?" Noah said. "Imagine if Hitler was like, 'I know everybody says I’m bad, but have you seen how many people are waving to me in the streets? If I was racist, they would say something, ya?'"

On Late Night, Seth Meyers took a closer look at Trump's "appallingly racist" comment, saying that it's ludicrous to attack the congresswomen when they're actual citizens of this country. "Three of the congresswomen you're attacking were born here, and they're all American citizens. So if you're asking them to fix the totally broken crime-infested governments of their home countries, they're trying," he said.

"This is their country, and they are treating it with a lot more respect and devotion than the racist gargoyle who sits around tweeting from the back nine of his chintzy golf course," he said.

On The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, the host commented on Trump's "personal best at being the worst" moment.

"If that strikes you as a little racist, you do not know the meaning of the word 'little'.... It's a burrito of wrongness," he said. "He is so wrong. Here's the problem: It is insulting to these women to even have to defend them to these racist accusations." Colbert even took a moment to ask, "Is there anybody Trump does think was born in America?"

As for Trump's defensive stance that his comments were not racist, Colbert strongly fired back. "Everything in your life has been handed to you on a silver platter, and yet, you -- every other word out of your mouth is a tantrum that would get a toddler dragged out of a ball pit," Colbert said. "You complain about everything! You don’t like Bette Midler! Who doesn’t like Bette Midler?! … If someone is leaving this country, it should be you! And if you’re looking for a new home, might I suggest that you go to hell!"

On Jimmy Kimmel Live, the host said that Trump was "out of his mind again" before he shared the president's tweets. Kimmel shared a clip of Trump during a press conference, in which he said that the congresswomen should leave the United States if they don't like living in the country. "As soon as he said that, Melania started running to the airport," said Kimmel.

Jimmy Fallon also addressed the tweet, targeting the First Lady and joked that she asked, "Hey, how come they get to leave?" in response to Trump's tweets. "I don't know what's more shocking. That the president sent a racist tweet or that we won't be talking about this in two days," he said.