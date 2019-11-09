Late Night Lately: Conan in Ghana, Kimmel's Halloween Prank, 'Frozen 2' Spoilers
The Hollywood Reporter's Late Night Lately rounds up the best sketches and guests with a look at what's to come next week.
The Hollywood Reporter's Late Night Lately is a one-stop shop for all of the most memorable moments of late-night TV, coming to you each Saturday morning to ease you into your weekend.
So pour your coffee, set your DVR for the week and sit back. Below are a few of the week's best, funniest and strangest late-night moments that you can't afford to miss.
This week: Conan O'Brien traveled to Ghana for his latest Conan Without Borders. Jimmy Kimmel aired the reactions to his annual Halloween candy prank, but many kids weren't having it this time around. And in a week of film spoilers, the cast of Frozen 2 admitted to sharing movie spoilers with their kids, and Chris Evans told the story of how he accidentally spoiled the ending of Avengers: Endgame for costar Anthony Mackie.

Conan Travels to Ghana, Comes Face-to-Face With Conan-Shaped Coffin
TBS' Conan O'Brien traveled to Ghana in his latest Conan Without Borders. "It's important to me that I'm very popular in Ghana," the late-night comedian joked upon arriving. Joined by Veep actor and comedian Sam Richardson, who grew up between the African country and Detroit, the two visited the well-populated Makola Market with guide Agnes Arthur — who didn't speak English. Speaking to locals around town, the host was asked what it's like in the United States. "It's a shitshow," he said. "You can go there ... but not right now." Richardson added, "Give it two years, maybe six."
During the episode, O'brien taped an appearance on Ghana's cooking program McBrown's Kitchen. He followed up that experience by learning about the traditions surrounding the end of one's life. "Death is celebrated, funerals are a huge deal ... Saturday is funeral day," said CO'Brien. He shared another finding: fantastical coffins — explaining that Ghanians can choose to have coffins in the shape of something was meaningful during their lifetime. Meeting a local artist, O'Brien saw a coupe of coffins that people have had made, in the shape of a fish and Coca-Cola bottle.
And suddenly, O'Brien was looking at a coffin made specifically for him, in the shape of his body, by the Ghanian artist. "You got the face right," he said, before making a self-deprecating comment that it's the face he makes when he looks at his own show and realizes that it was never quite what he wanted it to be.
Further into the show, O'Brien recorded a song with Ghanian popstar Kuami Eugene. He also learned that Ghana is famous for creative renderings of movie posters, often of movies they have not seen. He was shown a poster for his own show created by artist Daniel Anum Jasper, featuring the severed head of Dwight D. Eisenhower and O'Brien's face atop a muscular body.
Kids Lash Out at Kimmel Over Annual Halloween Candy Prank
On Monday, Jimmy Kimmel Live! aired the results of its ninth annual "Halloween Candy YouTube Challenge," where parents tell kids they ate all their Halloween candy and film the reactions.
One child told her parents that it was "the worst Halloween I ever had because of you, dumby stupid pants."
Another threatened to call the police when her mom told her that she'd eaten all her candy, while two sisters frantically screamed and cried when they got the news. "We don't want to live with you anymore!" one yelled.
One girl took the news relatively well. After her mom told her that she'd eaten her candy and asked forgiveness, she accepted the apology but added: "Don't do it again. It will make you very sick. You will have to poop all that out."
The segment then transitioned to clips of parents admitting to the ruse and blaming Kimmel. "If I ever saw Jimmy Kimmel, I would punch him in the face," declared one boy.
'Frozen 2' Stars Reveal They Shared Spoilers With Their Kids
The cast of the Frozen 2 movie (Kristen Bell, Josh Gad, Jonathan Groff and Idina Menzel) appeared as guests on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday, chatting with host Jimmy Kimmel about the upcoming release.
While the plot of the sequel has been kept a secret, the cast revealed that they shared spoilers with their children.
"I told my kids all of it," revealed Bell. "You just so badly want your kids to think you're cool and I say to them all the time. I'm like, 'You don't get it. I'm literally a cool mom. You don't understand how cool I am.' They want nothing to do with it."
"So when we first read the script two-and-a-half years ago, three years ago, I came home and I was like, 'OK, here's how it goes down.' And I told them everything and I told them, 'Just keep it a secret,'" she continued. "Then it occurred to me, kids are bad secret keepers and I breached my contract."
While Kimmel told her that spoiling the film for her kids was a bad idea, she explained, "I wanted an ego boost. I wanted them to be like, 'Wow! That happens.'"
Gad added that he showed his kids the film. "I showed it to them and then I started freaking out because I, too, was like, 'I think I signed some Disney agreement that would prevent me from letting them speak about the spoilers,'" he said. "Afterwards, I would put them to bed at night and be like, 'Remember, we don't talk about it.' And they're like, 'We know.' And I'm like, 'Cause, you know, Daddy wants you guys to keep having dinner.'"
Chris Evans Spoiled the 'Avengers: Endgame' for Anthony Mackie
(Spoilers ahead) Avengers: Endgame spoilers were hard to avoid, even for the film's cast. Chris Evans revealed that he accidentally spoiled a pivotal moment in the Marvel film for co-star Anthony Mackie. In the film, Evans' Captain America handed off his shield to Mackie's character, Falcon.
The actor told Jimmy Fallon on Monday's episode of The Tonight Show that the script was very secretive, though he was given the scene for the moment between his and Mackie's characters.
"While we were filming in Atlanta, I had already read the scene. I had a few people over to watch a football game or something and Mackie was the first one to show up," he said. "I didn't know he didn't know what was gonna happen. And he showed up first and I said, 'Hey man, isn't that scene fantastic?' and he said, 'What scene?'
Once Evans realized that Mackie had not yet read the scene, he found a copy of the script for him to read. "I got to watch him read the scene for the first time where he's getting the shield and he was so happy and you immediately feel like, 'Man, maybe I robbed this moment from…maybe Kevin Feige deserved this,'" he said of Marvel's president.
"It was so nice to share it with him. He was so happy and so deserving," Evans continued. "It was a nice way to kind of have, just between us, the transition of characters. It was great."
Hillary Clinton Offers Advice to Democratic Candidates on 'Late Late Show'
Fresh from the release of their non-fiction book The Book of Gutsy Women: Favorite Stories of Courage and Resilience, former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton and her daughter Chelsea appeared on The Late Late Show with James Corden on Tuesday.
Touching on the upcoming election, Corden asked Clinton, as the only Democrat who knows what it's like to debate Trump, if she has any advice for the pool of Democratic candidates. The former secretary of state emphasized being "really prepared," to "make your case" and "keep going at him [Trump]." She added that many "bizarre aspects" will come into play, as they did in her debate, such as "propaganda" and "phony stories" and that candidates have big challenges ahead.
During their interview, the late-night host highlighted a photo of the president where he appears to be lurking behind Clinton. She called his behavior an "alpha-male impersonation," adding that he would sometimes try to "loom" over her. "His capacity to dominate the scene is something that whoever's up against him will have to deal with," Clinton said.
