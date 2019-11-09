Late Night Lately: Conan in Ghana, Kimmel's Halloween Prank, 'Frozen 2' Spoilers

TBS' Conan O'Brien traveled to Ghana in his latest Conan Without Borders. "It's important to me that I'm very popular in Ghana," the late-night comedian joked upon arriving. Joined by Veep actor and comedian Sam Richardson, who grew up between the African country and Detroit, the two visited the well-populated Makola Market with guide Agnes Arthur — who didn't speak English. Speaking to locals around town, the host was asked what it's like in the United States. "It's a shitshow," he said. "You can go there ... but not right now." Richardson added, "Give it two years, maybe six."

During the episode, O'brien taped an appearance on Ghana's cooking program McBrown's Kitchen. He followed up that experience by learning about the traditions surrounding the end of one's life. "Death is celebrated, funerals are a huge deal ... Saturday is funeral day," said CO'Brien. He shared another finding: fantastical coffins — explaining that Ghanians can choose to have coffins in the shape of something was meaningful during their lifetime. Meeting a local artist, O'Brien saw a coupe of coffins that people have had made, in the shape of a fish and Coca-Cola bottle.

And suddenly, O'Brien was looking at a coffin made specifically for him, in the shape of his body, by the Ghanian artist. "You got the face right," he said, before making a self-deprecating comment that it's the face he makes when he looks at his own show and realizes that it was never quite what he wanted it to be.

Further into the show, O'Brien recorded a song with Ghanian popstar Kuami Eugene. He also learned that Ghana is famous for creative renderings of movie posters, often of movies they have not seen. He was shown a poster for his own show created by artist Daniel Anum Jasper, featuring the severed head of Dwight D. Eisenhower and O'Brien's face atop a muscular body.