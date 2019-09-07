Late Night Lately: Conan Visits Greenland, Bill Hader on 'It', Hosts Mock #Sharpiegate
The Hollywood Reporter's Late Night Lately rounds up the best sketches and guests with a look at what's to come next week.
The Hollywood Reporter's Late Night Lately is a one-stop shop for all of the most memorable moments of late-night TV, coming to you each Saturday morning to ease you into your weekend.
So pour your coffee, set your DVR for the week and sit back. Below are a few of the week's best, funniest and strangest late-night moments that you can't afford to miss.
This week: Conan O'Brien's latest travel special features Greenland, following President Trump's apparent interest in purchasing the country. Bill Hader, after learning that It actor Finn Wolfhard originally asked for Hader as his adult counterpart in the sequel, told Jimmy Fallon that the young actor must be the most powerful person in Hollywood. And several hosts go after Trump's "#Sharpiegate" after he displayed a seemingly doctored map of Hurricane Dorian's path.
— Compiled by Jennifer Konerman
-
Conan Travels to Greenland to Investigate Trump's Real Estate Plans
In the latest installment of Conan Without Borders, Conan O'Brien follows up on President Trump's expression of interest in purchasing Greenland by traveling there and speaking to locals about their opinions on becoming part of the United States. This overseas adventure was teased by Conan in a tweet last month, "I may have to go to Greenland now and kick the tires on this deal."
At the top of the show, Conan declares, "As the elder statesman of late night, what if I negotiated the [Greenland] deal?" He adds, "I have as much, if not more, negotiating experience as Trump. I mean, come on, an 11 o'clock time slot on TBS? You don't just get that, ladies and gentleman."
Upon arriving in the capitol city of Nuuk, Conan introduces himself to locals with the greeting, "Hi, I'm here to buy your country." Talking to a local who acts as Conan's tour guide, the late-night host inquires about the interest in Trump purchasing Greenland, to which the local woman explains that she is not excited. "What's wrong with us, we're a great country," Conan says. "But you're all fat," she replies. Conan proceeds to explain what a "terrible" misconception that is about Americans. "Only 90 percent of Americans are fat," he jokes.
Conan later eats local food, such as seal meat, and during the meal asks some children whether Trump is talked about in school and if the potential Greenland purchase is considered a joke. When they say that it is, Conan exclaims, "You think I'd travel all this way for a joke?" before confirming that's exactly what he did. Conan goes on to work with a realtor to get Greenland on the market, and Parliament members to begin negotiations.
"I don't like most of Trump's ideas, I think this might be a good one," Conan tells a group of high school students. He gifts them a hat emblazoned with the words, "Make America Greenland Also."
Heading north after failing to seal the deal on the purchase of Greenland, Conan marvels at icebergs while out on the water. Before his flight home, he buys a waterfront property — a mini iceberg that now houses a "SOLD" sign.
-
'It: Chapter Two': Bill Hader Jokes About Finn Wolfhard's Power in Hollywood
Bill Hader joked that his It co-star Finn Wolfhard is the most powerful person in Hollywood when he stopped by The Tonight Show.
The actors star as the adult and teenage versions, respectively, of Richie Tozier in It: Chapter Two. "When they asked them, 'Who do you want to play you in the sequel?' cause they all grow up, he said he wanted me to," Hader said about Wolfhard. "My agent sent me a little clip of him saying that and I was like, 'Oh, that's nice."'
Hader said that he had a meeting with director Andy Muschietti just a few months later. "I was like, 'This Finn kid's super powerful,'" he said before he compared Wolfhard's power to the Game of Thrones character Joffrey Baratheon. "Like, 'Bring him to me. Bring me the man who played Stefon! I want him to play me in the movie.'"
The Barry star later spoke about his need for a stunt double on set of It: Chapter Two. He admitted that while most of his co-stars did their own stunts, he had to use a stunt double for a simple running scene. "There's a part where we had to run from the clown. I ran four feet and I pulled my groin muscle," he said. "They had to get my stunt guy just to run."
-
Hosts Take On Trump's "Insane" Seemingly Doctored Hurricane Map
Late-night hosts got in on "#Sharpiegate" on Wednesday, going after President Trump for displaying what appeared to be a doctored map of Hurricane Dorian's path that included part of Alabama.
Trump initially claimed on Sunday that the hurricane was expected to go through Alabama, though the National Weather Service in Birmingham, Alabama responded that the state would not be impacted. On Wednesday, the president took his claim to a new level, holding up a seemingly doctored map in the Oval Office. The altered map was similar to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's model from late August, though Trump's map extended past where the original projection ended and featured a smaller, black circle through Alabama that appeared to be drawn in Sharpie.
Stephen Colbert opened The Late Show by poking fun at Trump's map. The host joked that Trump is our "Weather Tracker in Chief" before he shared a clip of the president stating that the hurricane is hard to forecast because it's "erratic."
"Erratic, slow, powerful and destructive. It's like looking in a mirror," Colbert said with a Trump impression.
He added that the doctored map breaks Title 18 U.S. Code 2074, which says "it's illegal to knowingly falsely represent a forecast or warning issued by the Weather Bureau." "We finally caught Trump doing something wrong. Mr. President, you're going to weather jail," he joked. "Because of the fact that the president misinterpreted where the water would go, I'm calling this scandal 'Water-Gate.'"
Jimmy Kimmel compared Trump's map to the original one. "He's not even trying to hide the lies anymore. Not only do we have fake news, we now have fake weather, too," continued the host. "I'm hoping we get fake sports because I want to see the Mets win the World Series."
"He really must think we're a bunch of idiots. I bet he thinks, 'Hey, they let me be president. Let's see what other dumb crap they'll go for,'" concluded Kimmel.
"Did he draw with a Sharpie?" Trevor Noah laughed. "What is life right now? I mean, don't get me wrong. I'm impressed that Trump can locate Alabama on a map, but still."
The host then reiterated that Trump changed the map with a Sharpie "to make himself look right."
"And he thought we wouldn't notice," he said. "All the lines are in white and then there's just this one black line."
After zooming in on Trump's map, Seth Meyers joked, "After this, I have to wonder if his high school report card was legit." A fake report card, which was altered to make F's appear as A's, then appeared onscreen.
Later in the segment, Meyers told his audience that Joe Biden leads Trump by nine points in Wisconsin for the upcoming presidential election. "When Trump heard that, he updated the hurricane map again," said the host before a new altered map showed the hurricane's path reaching to Wisconsin.
-
Pete Buttigieg Talks Debate Strategy
Pete Buttigieg knows that he has to stand out in the upcoming debates if he's going to stand any chance of being the 2020 Democratic nominee.
"Now that it's starting to winnow down, people are starting to look for the contrasts. It will be important for me to convey how I'm different from the others," Buttigieg told Stephen Colbert during an appearance on The Late Show on Thursday. Referencing the fact that his policy ideas are less left-leaning than some of his fellow candidates, he added, "It's not just a matter of style, it's a matter of approach."
The next debate, for which just 10 candidates qualified, will take place Sept. 12. The latest HarrisX and YouGov polls have Buttigieg garnering 4 percent and 6 percent support, respectively, behind Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren.
The South Bend, Ind. mayor also addressed his openness to speaking about his Episcopalian faith on the campaign trail with Colbert, himself a Roman Catholic, during his latest appearance on the CBS show. "I think Democrats have been a little allergic to talking about faith," Buttigieg said. Acknowledging that Democrats have perhaps been loathe to suggest they wouldn't treat people of all faiths equally in office, he added, "at the same time, as we see figures on the right fly in the face not just of my values but their own. It reminds me of the parts of scripture that speak about hypocrisy. I think we have an obligation to call that out," he said.
-
'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' Raising Money for ALS Research After Staffer Diagnosed
Jimmy Kimmel announced this week that his ABC show is raising money for ALS research, to find a cure and help patients diagnosed with the progressive neurodegenerative disease.
"One of our longtime and most beloved co-workers has been diagnosed with ALS," Kimmel said in a video announcing the fundraising drive. "To support him and to support others affected by this terrible disease, our gang here at Jimmy Kimmel Live! is raising money for ALS research and to help patients who have ALS."
He explained that they regularly ask audience members to make donations and shared the website where anyone can contribute. Kimmel added that he is offering one winner and a guest to attend a taping of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, which includes free round-trip flights and three nights in a hotel. After the taping, Kimmel will draw a portrait of the winner.
"I happen to be working on a portrait right now of one of my favorite subjects," Kimmel said before it was revealed that he was drawing a nude portrait of his sidekick Guillermo Rodriguez.
-
Late-Night Lineup: September 8-14
Monday, September 9
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice stops by the late night show.
Tuesday, September 10
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Journalists Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey, who broke the story of Harvey Weinstein's decades of harassment and abuse, discuss their new book, She Said: Breaking the Sexual Harassment Story That Helped Ignite a Movement.
Jimmy Kimmel Live!: The ABC show lists a "Mystery Musical Guest" for Sept. 10-12.