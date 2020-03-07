Late Night Lately: Coronavirus Thoughts, Hillary Clinton on Super Tuesday, Ben Affleck's Birthday Surprise

Late night hosts took on coronavirus headlines from the past weekend, including President Trump's response to the outbreak, during Monday's episodes.

Trump previously dismissed the severity of the virus on Thursday and said that it is "like a miracle that will disappear." During a rally on Friday, the president said that Democrats are "politicizing" the virus and called their criticism of his administration's response to the outbreak a "hoax."

Late Night With Seth Meyers dedicated a "Closer Look" segment to Trump's response to the outbreak. While discussing the virus on Thursday, the president said he spoke to experts about the outbreak and "nobody really knows" how serious the disease is. "I can't even begin to imagine a conversation between a scientist and Donald Trump. It would be like watching Bill Gates explain the internet to a dog," he joked.

Meyers then responded to Trump's "hoax" comment. "A hoax? I think part of the problem here is that Trump only knows, like, five words and 'hoax' is one of them," he said. "His brain is like a Mad Lib with the same word written in for every sentence."

The host added that there's new evidence that the virus may have been spreading for weeks and that the problem worsened because there hasn't been widespread national testing.

Meyers then shared a montage of clips that showed Trump stating that the virus would go away in April. "Where did you get this idea that it goes away in April?" he asked. "Are you confusing it with Lent?"

Stephen Colbert joked that the outbreak has put an end to his "beloved" international travel segment, "Stephen Colbert: Nose Licker," deadpanning that his team was "going to go to Italy next."

Colbert next played the clip of President Trump calling the coronavirus the Democrats' new hoax. "It's not a hoax. It's a crisis. But Trump's more concerned with covering his ass than protecting the American people, which explains his new emergency broadcast message, 'Beeep. This is only a hoax. If this was a real emergency, I would call it a hoax,'" the host said while impersonating Trump.

In response to a woman in New York City contracting the virus, businesses are taking precautions to try to stay open during a possible outbreak. Colbert shared that one bar owner wrote a letter to the mayor asking if the city can offer licenses for takeout cocktails. "You know the old saying. 'Feed a cold, margarita a fever,'" said the host.

Trevor Noah discussed the coronavirus during his ongoing segment, "Is This How We Die?" The host explained that people in France have been told not to kiss each other hello due to the virus. "That's such an ingrained part of their culture," he said. "It's like telling New Yorkers not to jack off on the subway. That's how we say hello."

"Greeting people with physical contact is not a good idea right now, and black people are the only people who are really prepared for this," Noah added. "Everyone else is like shaking hands, but black people have many different ways to greet each other, you know? We've got the distant head nod, you know? It's like that whole thing. You know, you just, 'You look sick. Stay over there.'"

Correspondent Roy Wood Jr. later joined the host to discuss the virus. After Noah admitted he was panicked about the disease, Wood told him to calm down. He added that the most important thing to remember is to wash your hands "for at least the length of one verse of a Cardi B song."

Jimmy Kimmel thanked his audience for "risking the coronavirus" to attend the taping. Kimmel and Guillermo Rodriguez then showed off new handshakes that will help prevent the spread of the virus. Named the "Patella Hello," the first handshake included the two men nodding at each other and then bumping their knees. The duo also demonstrated the "Hello-Bow," which had them bump their elbows together.

Jimmy Fallon informed his audience about the first confirmed case of the coronavirus in New York. "You can tell New Yorkers are real worried because the price of Hamilton tickets dropped to just $9,000," he joked.