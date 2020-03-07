Late Night Lately: Coronavirus Thoughts, Hillary Clinton on Super Tuesday, Ben Affleck's Birthday Surprise
The Hollywood Reporter's Late Night Lately rounds up the best sketches and guests with a look at what's to come next week.
The Hollywood Reporter's Late Night Lately is a one-stop shop for all of the most memorable moments of late night TV
So pour your coffee, set your DVR for the week and sit back. Below are a few of the week's best, funniest and strangest late night moments that you can't afford to miss.
This week: Several hosts took on coronavirus headlines from the past week, like Trump's "hoax" response. Hillary Clinton talked to Jimmy Fallon about Super Tuesday, Bernie Sanders and other presidential hopefuls. Meanwhile, Ben Affleck told Jimmy Kimmel about how Adam Driver saved his son's birthday party.
— Compiled by Jennifer Konerman
Hosts Take on Trump's Coronavirus "Hoax" Comment
Late night hosts took on coronavirus headlines from the past weekend, including President Trump's response to the outbreak, during Monday's episodes.
Trump previously dismissed the severity of the virus on Thursday and said that it is "like a miracle that will disappear." During a rally on Friday, the president said that Democrats are "politicizing" the virus and called their criticism of his administration's response to the outbreak a "hoax."
Late Night With Seth Meyers dedicated a "Closer Look" segment to Trump's response to the outbreak. While discussing the virus on Thursday, the president said he spoke to experts about the outbreak and "nobody really knows" how serious the disease is. "I can't even begin to imagine a conversation between a scientist and Donald Trump. It would be like watching Bill Gates explain the internet to a dog," he joked.
Meyers then responded to Trump's "hoax" comment. "A hoax? I think part of the problem here is that Trump only knows, like, five words and 'hoax' is one of them," he said. "His brain is like a Mad Lib with the same word written in for every sentence."
The host added that there's new evidence that the virus may have been spreading for weeks and that the problem worsened because there hasn't been widespread national testing.
Meyers then shared a montage of clips that showed Trump stating that the virus would go away in April. "Where did you get this idea that it goes away in April?" he asked. "Are you confusing it with Lent?"
Stephen Colbert joked that the outbreak has put an end to his "beloved" international travel segment, "Stephen Colbert: Nose Licker," deadpanning that his team was "going to go to Italy next."
Colbert next played the clip of President Trump calling the coronavirus the Democrats' new hoax. "It's not a hoax. It's a crisis. But Trump's more concerned with covering his ass than protecting the American people, which explains his new emergency broadcast message, 'Beeep. This is only a hoax. If this was a real emergency, I would call it a hoax,'" the host said while impersonating Trump.
In response to a woman in New York City contracting the virus, businesses are taking precautions to try to stay open during a possible outbreak. Colbert shared that one bar owner wrote a letter to the mayor asking if the city can offer licenses for takeout cocktails. "You know the old saying. 'Feed a cold, margarita a fever,'" said the host.
Trevor Noah discussed the coronavirus during his ongoing segment, "Is This How We Die?" The host explained that people in France have been told not to kiss each other hello due to the virus. "That's such an ingrained part of their culture," he said. "It's like telling New Yorkers not to jack off on the subway. That's how we say hello."
"Greeting people with physical contact is not a good idea right now, and black people are the only people who are really prepared for this," Noah added. "Everyone else is like shaking hands, but black people have many different ways to greet each other, you know? We've got the distant head nod, you know? It's like that whole thing. You know, you just, 'You look sick. Stay over there.'"
Correspondent Roy Wood Jr. later joined the host to discuss the virus. After Noah admitted he was panicked about the disease, Wood told him to calm down. He added that the most important thing to remember is to wash your hands "for at least the length of one verse of a Cardi B song."
Jimmy Kimmel thanked his audience for "risking the coronavirus" to attend the taping. Kimmel and Guillermo Rodriguez then showed off new handshakes that will help prevent the spread of the virus. Named the "Patella Hello," the first handshake included the two men nodding at each other and then bumping their knees. The duo also demonstrated the "Hello-Bow," which had them bump their elbows together.
Jimmy Fallon informed his audience about the first confirmed case of the coronavirus in New York. "You can tell New Yorkers are real worried because the price of Hamilton tickets dropped to just $9,000," he joked.
Hillary Clinton Offers Super Tuesday Thoughts
Hillary Clinton shared her reaction to Super Tuesday results and previewed her documentary Hillary while visiting Jimmy Fallon.
Before sitting down to talk politics, the two bumped elbows rather than shaking hands as a coronavirus precaution. When Fallon asked the former secretary of state for her thoughts on President Trump's handling of the outbreak, she stressed, "You can't pretend this is a hoax." Clinton also noted that while there is no vaccine for the coronavirus, she strongly recommended that anyone who has not received a flu shot to get one.
As for her reactions to Super Tuesday, Clinton noted it was "the first time that the real diversity of our country is going to go out and vote, and that vote will have a big impact on the outcome."
Of former Vice President Joe Biden she said, "He is a deeply decent person," Clinton shared. "He doesn't take cheap shots at people. … He is such the opposite of what we currently have in the White House."
When asked if any current Democratic candidates have reached out for advice, Clinton admitted "practically all." She noted that "running for president is such an audacious and difficult decision to make," and has been in touch with some candidates in person or over the phone for more than a year.
In terms of advice she could offer, Clinton remarked that anyone running right now must pay attention to foreign interference in the general election and voters should "not be fooled by the propaganda," adding, "You can pay to put lies on Facebook."
Ben Affleck Tells Story of Adam Driver Surprising His 'Star Wars' Fan Son
Ben Affleck shared how Adam Driver made his son's birthday when he stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday.
After explaining that he is currently filming a movie with Driver, Affleck noted that his son is a big fan of Star Wars. His son's birthday happened during the filming of the movie, so Affleck specifically asked to be home for his son's surprise party. He had arranged for presents to be delivered so that he could easily pick up the gifts and arrive at the party shortly after his flight landed.
"My son knows that I do movies that are kind of fake and his mom does movies and that's all pretend, but he also knows that Star Wars is real," said Affleck. "I told him I'm actually in this movie with Kylo Ren, and his mind opened in two. He was like, 'But dad! But how?'"
Affleck asked Driver if he would make a video wishing his son a happy birthday. "He did and it was very kind." Affleck flew from London to Los Angeles, but he was delayed, and when he finally got to his house, he found out that his son's presents hadn't arrived. "So I had to show up to my son's party with no gift for him," Affleck said. "It was this sort of sinking, awful feeling."
Someone who works for Affleck then informed him that Driver had arranged a surprise for Affleck's son. "He said, 'Well, Adam heard you say it was your son's birthday and so he called your assistant and got your address and sent some presents and signed a card and a picture from Kylo Ren.'"
"I took those presents and went to that surprise party and watched him open all his other presents. And I said, 'Sam, my presents didn't get here on time, but I did get a present from somebody who really wanted to make sure that you had a gift,'" he said. "And he was like, 'Who?' And I said, 'Kylo Ren.'"
"He opened the presents. I played him the video of Kylo Ren," he continued. "It was an incredibly moving and powerful moment. Adam made me a hero to my kid and I will never, ever, ever forget it."
Hosts React to Super Tuesday Results, Biden's "Crazy Comeback"
Late night hosts reacted to the results from Super Tuesday during their Wednesday shows. Former Vice President Joe Biden took the lead with 10 states, followed by Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders with four. New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg won a single U.S. territory, though he dropped out of the race the following day.
Over on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the host joked that "Joe Biden has risen from the dead" and that "Super Tuesday was like Easter Sunday for Joe Biden."
Kimmel added that the biggest surprise of the night was when "Biden revealed he is also the banana on The Masked Singer."
"It's essentially now a two-man contest. It's Joe and Bernie fighting for the nomination like it's the last bowl of Jell-O at the senior center," said Kimmel. "And nothing against either one of those guys, but isn't your late 70s a weird time to start a new job? The only job you should start in your 70s is Walmart greeter."
Stephen Colbert greeted his audience and announced, "It is the day after Super Tuesday, also known as 'Old Man Wednesday.'"
"Biden was fired up from his big win. Maybe a little too fired up. He can be hard to follow on a low-energy day and last night he sounded like they ground up some monkey adrenal glands and just injected them straight into his brain stem," Colbert said before airing clips of Biden addressing the crowd at his Super Tuesday event.
Colbert noted that Biden won in Massachusetts, which is Elizabeth Warren's home state. Biden notably did not visit Massachusetts during his campaign. "If I'm Elizabeth Warren right now, that's the last time I campaign coherently," said Colbert. "Next time it's just going to be 'Crazy Aunt Lizzie No Malarkey Stream of Consciousness Folksy-rific Wooden Nickel in Every Garage Campaign-ganza.'"
Jimmy Fallon recapped Super Tuesday during The Tonight Show's monologue. "And today for Mike Bloomberg it was 'Oh My God I Wasted a Billion Dollars Wednesday.'" The host said that no one saw Biden's win coming. "Even Jesus is thinking, 'Wow, this is a crazy comeback.'"
One segment cut to Fallon acting as Biden during his speech. "Slap your ass and call my lawyer. We did it," Fallon told the crowd. "No one thought I'd be standing here on Super Thursday in the great state of — what do you call it?"
Seth Meyers dedicated a portion of Late Night's "A Closer Look" segment to Super Tuesday. Meyers was quick to address Biden's viral onstage mixup of his wife, Jill, and his sister, Valerie. "One of the first rules of politics: You never want to confuse your wife and your sister," he said. "Unless you're starring on a reality show on TLC."
The host then moved on to discuss Bloomberg dropping out of the race. "In the end, he only won one contest and it wasn't even in one of the 50 states," he said. "He only won one caucus in American Samoa. These results were so bad for Bloomberg, he said, 'Screw it' and drank a Big Gulp while smoking a cigarette inside a bar."
"Bloomberg spent half a billion dollars and all he got was a nationally televised atomic wedgie from Elizabeth Warren in the debates," Meyers added.
Now that the race has been narrowed down to two Democratic nominees, Meyers noted that many people are concerned about who is more electable. "It's insane that we're still talking about electability three years into the presidency of the least electable person in the history of elections," said the host. "Donald Trump is like a lab experiment where a bunch of scientists got together and tried to create the most unelectable candidate possible."
James Corden joked, "One thing's for sure. When it happens, those debates between Biden and Trump are definitely gonna need subtitles."
He added that Biden has surpassed Sanders in the total delegate count. "What Bernie lacks in delegates, he more than makes up for in crumbled crackers in his jacket pocket," Corden joked.
He then addressed Bloomberg's decision to drop out of the race. "It just goes to show you, you can't buy the American presidency," he said. "You can steal it with the help of Russians, but you can't buy it."
Trevor Noah poked fun at Biden excitedly listing off the states that he won in. "That's a Joe Biden that we haven't seen in a while," he said. "Smiling, full of energy, naming states that actually exist." Noah added, "We were all waiting for him to give a shout-out to Pennsyl-chusetts."
Noah next addressed the animal rights protestors that stormed the stage during Biden's rally. In another moment that went viral, Jill Biden intercepted a protestor and held her back until security could intervene. "Stepped in and blocked that protestor like a white lady Jackie Chan," said the host. "I knew she was a doctor. I just didn't know her Ph.D. was in ass-whooping."
"The gloves are officially off. The dentures are in," the host concluded. "Things are about to get messy between these two. Not just because there's Vicks VapoRub everywhere."
Conan O'Brien shared his idea for Biden's new campaign slogan. After noting that Biden won in many states he didn't visit, the TBS host suggested that he use the slogan "Vote for me or I'll come talk to you."
He next addressed Jill Biden's quick response in protecting her husband from the protestors. "Today Melania Trump said, 'Why would she do that?'" O'Brien joked.
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Praises Elizabeth Warren for "Historic Candidacy"
Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez stopped by Late Night With Seth Meyers on Thursday, where she was quick to praise Elizabeth Warren and explain why she's endorsing Bernie Sanders for president.
Ocasio-Cortez commended Warren for her "historic candidacy." "She's a champion, and I think that she ran an absolutely stunning, incredible race," Ocasio-Cortez told Meyers.
Further addressing the 2020 election, Ocasio-Cortez explained why she's endorsing Sanders for president. "To have a candidate that really saw our community was really impactful," she said of Sanders. Ocasio-Cortez said being in Congress now, as Sanders runs for president, marks a "full-circle" moment for her.
Ocasio-Cortez also shared how she's handling the coronavirus anxiety. "It can be overwhelming. I'm trying to make sure I'm practicing good hygiene." Though the House voted to approve an $8 billion coronavirus aid package, Ocasio-Cortez expressed her disappointment in Trump's decision to have Vice President Mike Pence be in charge of the coronavirus task force.
"I think that we should have a person who believes in science in charge. Ideally what we have is a person who believes in universal health care and paid sick leave and an agenda that actually can help prevent the transmission of disease," she explained.
