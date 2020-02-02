Costume Designer Sandy Powell Breaks Down Her Red Carpet Style: Sustainable Chic, With an Ode to Bowie

"I wore trouser suits for the first time in 2016 at the BAFTAS and Oscars, when I was nominated for Carol and Cinderella and, again in 2018, for The Favourite and Mary Poppins Returns," says three-time Oscar-winning costume designer Sandy Powell. "I then realized that a jacket is more comfortable than a gown. It’s always freezing inside the auditoriums. Suits can also be worn with a flat or platform shoe, which also makes walking and standing around for hours much more comfortable. The evenings are so long!"

This awards season — during which the 15-time nominee is campaigning for her fourth Oscar, for her work on Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman alongside Christopher Peterson — Powell’s suits are also demonstrating her commitment to sustainability ("Everything is recycled and borrowed," she says) as well as David Bowie, whose directional flamboyance she has long admired.