Courteney Cox, John Mulaney and 8 More Top Actors on How They Landed Guest-Starring Gigs

HOW I SCORED THE ROLE

“I heard a rumor from my manager that there was a possibility of a guest spot — I am obsessed with that show, obsessed with it. I knew there was hope that this character might carry on, so I was very excited about it. The show means so much to me and I think it’s such an incredible cultural artistic achievement that for me — and I’ve got some mileage on me — it was like getting a guest spot on The Godfather: Part II. I couldn’t believe it, I was stunned by the possibility. There’s a very interesting quality to this guy that was elusive and the first scene, I remember being in my dressing room and you really didn’t know where this character was going to go from the writing that I had. I usually want to know more about what I’m going to do, especially on the first day, but I very consciously said to myself in the dressing room, 'Fuck it, we’ll find it.' But again, the imagery is so iconic and when you’re sitting and talking to a handmaid, the first take probably stunk because the subtext was, 'I can’t believe I’m on The Handmaid’s Tale.' "

