Creative Arts Emmys: Winners List (Updating Live)

4:45 PM 9/14/2019

by Christi Carras

The Creative Arts Emmy Awards are being handed out Sept. 14 and 15 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

The Academy of Television Arts & Sciences is handing out its 2019 Creative Arts Emmys over two nights this weekend.

The awards ceremonies, which honor artistic and technical achievements in television, will start at 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. FXX will broadcast the awards on Sept. 21, followed by Fox's live broadcast of the Primetime Emmy Awards the next day.

The 2019 Creative Arts Emmy Awards will feature a star-studded lineup of presenters. On Saturday, Roy Choi and Jon Favreau, Jeff Goldblum, Marie Kondo, Lisa Kudrow, Derek Hough, Wanda Sykes, Will Arnett, W. Kamau Bell, Terry Crews and Nick Kroll are among those set to present. Sunday's show will feature presenters including Laverne Cox, Rachel Bloom. Neil Patrick Harris, Natasha Lyonne, Olivia Munn, Patton Oswalt and Jane Seymour.

The Hollywood Reporter will be updating the list of Creative Arts Emmy winners below as they are announced during both ceremonies. Refresh for the latest, and keep up with all the latest Emmys news here.

  • Outstanding Animated Program

    The Simpsons • "Mad About the Toy" • FOX • Gracie Films in association with 20th Century Fox Television (WINNER)

    James L. Brooks, Executive Producer
    Matt Groening, Executive Producer
    Al Jean, Executive Producer
    Matt Selman, Executive Producer
    John Frink, Executive Producer
    J. Stewart Burns, Co-Executive Producer
    Bill Odenkirk, Co-Executive Producer
    Joel H. Cohen, Co-Executive Producer
    Rob LaZebnik, Co-Executive Producer
    Jeff Westbrook, Co-Executive Producer
    Brian Kelley, Co-Executive Producer
    Dan Vebber, Co-Executive Producer
    Ryan Koh, Co-Executive Producer
    Richard Raynis, Produced by
    Tom Klein, Animation Producer
    Andrea Romero, Animation Producer
    Mike B. Anderson, Supervising Producer
    Michael Price, Written by
    Rob Oliver, Directed by
    Eddie Rosas, Assistant Director
    Carlton Batten, Lead Animation Timer

    Big Mouth • "The Planned Parenthood Show" • Netflix • A Netflix Original Production
    Nick Kroll, Executive Producer
    Andrew Goldberg, Executive Producer
    Mark J. Levin, Executive Producer
    Jennifer Flackett, Executive Producer
    Joe Wengert, Supervising Producer
    Ben Kalina, Supervising Producer
    Chris Prynoski, Supervising Producer
    Shannon Prynoski, Supervising Producer
    Anthony Lioi, Supervising Producer
    Gil Ozeri, Producer
    Kelly Galuska, Producer
    Nate Funaro, Produced by
    Emily Altman, Written by
    Bryan Francis, Directed by
    Mike L. Mayfield, Co-Supervising Director
    Jerilyn Blair, Animation Timer
    Bill Buchanan, Animation Timer
    Sean Dempsey, Animation Timer
    Jamie Huang, Animation Timer

    Bob's Burgers • "Just One of The Boyz 4 Now for Now" • FOX • 20th Century Fox Television
    Loren Bouchard, Executive Producer
    Jim Dauterive, Executive Producer
    Dan Fybel, Executive Producer
    Rich Rinaldi, Executive Producer
    Jon Schroeder, Executive Producer
    Nora Smith, Executive Producer
    Greg Thompson, Executive Producer
    Steven Davis, Co-Executive Producer
    Scott Jacobson, Co-Executive Producer
    Holly Schlesinger, Co-Executive Producer
    Kelvin Yu, Co-Executive Producer
    Lizzie Molyneux, Co-Executive Producer/Writer Wendy Molyneux, Co-Executive Producer/Writer
    Janelle Momary-Neely, Supervising Producer
    Joel Kuwahara, Animation Executive Producer
    Scott Greenberg, Animation Executive Producer
    Mike Penketh, Animation Producer
    Ian Hamilton, Director
    Bernard Derriman, Supervising Director
    Tony Gennaro, Supervising Director
    Doug Gallery, Timing Supervisor

    BoJack Horseman • "Free Churro" • Netflix • Tornante Productions, LLC
    Raphael Bob-Waksberg, Executive Producer/Written by
    Noel Bright, Executive Producer
    Steven A. Cohen, Executive Producer Will Arnett, Executive Producer
    Aaron Paul, Executive Producer
    Peter A. Knight, Co-Executive Producer
    Elijah Aron, Co-Executive Producer
    Kate Purdy, Co-Executive Producer
    Lisa Hanawalt, Supervising Producer
    Joanna Calo, Supervising Producer
    Kelly Galuska, Producer
    Nick Adams, Producer
    Alex Bulkley, Producer
    Corey Campodonico, Producer
    Richard Choi, Producer
    Mike Hollingsworth, Producer/Supervising Director
    Amy Winfrey, Directed by
    Peter Merryman, Assistant Director
    Anne Walker Farrell, Animation Director
    Adam Parton, Animation Director

    Adventure Time • "Come Along With Me" • Cartoon Network • Cartoon Network Studios
    Pendleton Ward, Executive Producer/Story by
    Adam Muto, Executive Producer/Story by
    Rob Sorcher, Executive Producer
    Brian A. Miller, Executive Producer
    Jennifer Pelphrey, Executive Producer
    Conrad Montgomery, Co-Executive Producer
    Kelly Crews, Supervising Producer
    Keith Mack, Producer
    Tom Herpich, Written by/Story by
    Steve Wolfhard, Written by/Story by
    Somvilay Xayaphone, Written by
    Seo Kim, Written by
    Aleks Sennwald, Written by
    Hanna K. Nyström, Written by
    Graham Falk, Written by
    Kent Osborne, Story by
    Jack Pendarvis, Story by
    Julia Pott, Story by
    Cole Sanchez, Supervising Director
    Diana Lafyatis, Supervising Director
    Lindsey Pollard, Animation Director

  • Outstanding Children's Program

    Carmen Sandiego • Netflix • Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Publishing and DHX Media
    Caroline Fraser, Executive Producer
    CJ Kettler, Executive Producer
    Kirsten Newlands, Executive Producer
    Anne Loi, Executive Producer
    Duane Capizzi, Co-Executive Producer
    Brian Hulme, Producer

    A Series of Unfortunate Events • Netflix • A Netflix Original Production
    Daniel Handler, Executive Producer
    Neil Pat rick Harris, Executive Producer
    Rose Lam, Executive Producer
    Barry Sonnenfeld, Executive Producer
    Joe Tracz, Producer
    Rand Geiger, Producer

    Song of Parkland • HBO • HBO Original Programming
    Nancy Abraham, Executive Producer
    Lisa Heller, Executive Producer
    Sara Rodriguez, Supervising Producer
    Amy Schatz, Produced by

    Star Wars Resistance • Disney Channel • Lucasfilm Animation Ltd.
    Dave Filoni, Executive Producer
    Brandon Auman, Executive Producer
    Athena Yvette Portillo, Executive Producer
    Justin Ridge, Executive Producer
    Shuzo John Shiota, Executive Producer
    Jack Liang, Producer

    When You Wish Upon a Pickle: A Sesame Street Special • HBO • Sesame Street Workshop
    Brown Johnson, Executive Producer
    Benjamin Lehmann, Executive Producer
    Ken Scarborough, Executive Producer
    Mindy Fila, Producer
    Karyn Leibovich, Producer
    Stephanie Longardo, Producer

  • Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series

    Our Planet • Netflix • Silverback Films (WINNER)

    Sophie Lanfear, Produced by
    Alastair Fothergill, Series Producer
    Keith Scholey, Series Producer

    American Masters • PBS • Thirteen Productions, LLC
    Michael Kantor, Producer/Executive Producer
    Sally Rosenthal, Producer
    Julie Sacks, Series Producer
    Junko Tsunashima, Supervising Producer

    Chef's Table • Netflix • Boardwalk Pictures
    Matthew Weaver, Executive Producer
    Brian McGinn, Executive Producer
    Andrew Fried, Executive Producer
    David Gelb, Executive Producer
    Dane Lillegard, Co-Executive Producer

    Hostile Planet • National Geographic • Plimsoll Productions
    Guillermo Navarro, Executive Producer
    Martha Holmes, Executive Producer
    Grant Mansfield, Executive Producer
    Bear Grylls, Executive Producer
    Kevin Tao Mohs, Executive Producer
    Tim Pastore, Executive Producer
    Tom Hugh-Jones, Series Producer

    30 for 30 • ESPN • ESPN Films
    Philip Aromando, Produced by
    Connor Schell, Executive Producer
    John Dahl, Executive Producer
    Libby Geist, Executive Producer
    Rob King, Executive Producer
    Jonathan Hock, Executive Producer
    Erin Leyden, Senior Producer

  • Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special

    Leaving Neverland • HBO • HBO Documentary Films in association with Channel 4 and Amos Pictures (WINNER)

    Dan Reed, Produced by
    Nancy Abraham, Executive Producer
    Lisa Heller, Executive Producer

    FYRE: The Greatest Party That Never Happened • Netflix • Jerry Media, Library Films, Matte Projects and Vice Studios
    Danny Gabai, Producer
    Chris Smith, Producer
    Mick Purzycki, Producer
    Gabrielle Bluestone, Executive Producer

    The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley • HBO • HBO Documentary Films and Jigsaw Productions
    Alex Gibney, Produced by
    Erin Edeiken, Produced by
    Jessie Deeter, Produced by
    Nancy Abraham, Executive Producer
    Sara Bernstein, Executive Producer
    Graydon Carter, Executive Producer
    Stacey Offman, Co-Executive Producer

    Jane Fonda in Five Acts • HBO • HBO Documentary Films in association with Pentimento
    Susan Lacy, Produced by
    Jessica Levin, Produced by
    Emma Pildes, Produced by

    Love, Gilda • CNN • CNN Films, 3 Faces Films, Motto Pictures
    Lisa D'Apolito, Produced by
    James Tumminia, Produced by
    Bronwyn Berry, Produced by
    Meryl Goldsmith, Produced by
    Alan Zweibel, Executive Producer
    Amy Entelis, Executive Producer
    Courtney Sexton, Executive Producer

    Minding the Gap • Hulu • Kartemquin, American Documentary | POV and ITVS
    Diane Quon, Produced by
    Bing Liu, Produced by
    Gordon Quinn, Executive Producer
    Steve James, Executive Producer
    Sally Jo Fifer, Executive Producer
    Justine Nagan, Executive Producer
    Chris White, Executive Producer

  • Outstanding Informational Series or Special

    Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown • CNN • CNN Original Series, Zero Point Zero Production, Inc. (WINNER)

    Anthony Bourdain, Executive Producer
    Christopher Collins, Executive Producer
    Lydia Tenaglia, Executive Producer
    Sandra Zweig, Executive Producer
    Jared Andrukanis, Co-Executive Producer
    Michael Steed, Producer
    Jonathan Cianfrani, Producer

    Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee • Netflix • Embassy Row
    Jerry Seinfeld, Executive Producer
    George Shapiro, Executive Producer
    Tammy Johnston, Executive Producer
    Melissa Miller, Producer

    Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath • A&E • The Intellectual Property Corporation in association with No Seriously Productions
    Leah Remini, Executive Producer
    Eli Holzman, Executive Producer
    Aaron Saidman, Executive Producer
    Myles Reiff, Executive Producer
    Mike Rinder, Co-Executive Producer
    Meaghan Rady, Co-Executive Producer
    Kai Bowe, Co-Executive Producer

    My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman • Netflix • Zero Point Zero Production, Inc. and Worldwide Pants
    Chris Cechin-De La Rosa, Executive Producer
    Lydia Tenaglia, Executive Producer
    Tom Keaney, Executive Producer
    Sandra Zweig, Executive Producer
    Mary Barclay, Executive Producer
    Michael Steed, Producer
    Helen Cho, Producer

    Surviving R. Kelly • Lifetime • Kreativ Inc.
    Joel Karsberg, Executive Producer
    Dream Hampton, Executive Producer
    Tamra Simmons, Executive Producer
    Jesse Daniels, Executive Producer
    Brie Miranda Bryant, Executive Producer
    Jessica Everleth, Co-Executive Producer
    Maria Pepin, Co-Executive Producer

  • Outstanding Interactive Program

    NASA and SpaceX: The Interactive Demo-1 Launch • YouTube • NASA and SpaceX (WINNER)

    NASA

    Conan • TBS • Team Coco/Conaco, LLC
    Conan O'Brien, Executive Producer/Host
    Jeff Ross, Executive Producer
    Steve Beslow, Producer
    Aaron Bleyaert, Producer
    Ruthie Wyatt, Producer

    The Daily Show With Trevor Noah • Comedy Central • Central Productions, LLC
    Trevor Noah, Executive Producer/Host
    The Daily Show
    Comedy Central

    Last Week Tonight With John Oliver • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Sixteen String Jack Productions and Avalon Television
    Partially Important Productions

    The Late Late Show With James Corden • CBS • CBS Television Studios / Fulwell 73
    James Corden, Host
    Ben Winston, Executive Producer
    Rob Crabbe, Executive Producer
    Adam Abramson, Director of Digital
    Tyler White, Social Media Producer

    The Late Show With Stephen Colbert • CBS • CBS Television Studios
    Stephen Colbert, Executive Producer
    Chris Licht, Executive Producer
    Opus Moreschi, Head Writer
    Ariel Dumas, Digital Content Producer
    Matt Simpson, Director, Content & Product Strategy

  • Outstanding Original Interactive Program

    First Man VR • Windows Mixed Reality • Universal Pictures, Create Advertising and RYOT
    Austin Barker, Executive Producer
    Lindsey Townley, Executive Producer
    Jake Sally, Executive Producer
    Jake Black, Director

    Create Advertising HQ Trivia x Warner Bros.: A Live and Interactive Animation First • HQ Trivia App • HQ Trivia, Warner Bros. Pictures, Animal
    Logic
    Brandon Teitel, Senior Vice President
    Dylan Abruscato, Director of Partnerships
    Scott Rogowsky, Host
    Nick Gallo, Head of Content Development
    Ellen Burke, Production Manager

    NASA's InSight Mars Landing • NASA TV • NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory
    NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory

    Traveling While Black • Oculus • Felix & Paul Studios
    Roger Ross Williams, Director, Producer
    Bonnie Nelson Schwartz, Executive Producer
    Felix & Paul Studios
    Oculus from Facebook
    The New York Times

    You vs. Wild • Netflix • Electus and Bear Grylls Ventures
    Rob Buchta, Executive Producer
    Bear Grylls, Executive Producer
    Chris Grant, Executive Producer
    Delbert Shoopman, Executive Producer
    Ben Simms, Director

  • Outstanding Structured Reality Program

    Queer Eye • Netflix • Scout Productions and ITV Entertainment (WINNER)

    David Collins, Executive Producer
    Michael Williams, Executive Producer
    Rob Eric, Executive Producer
    Jennifer Lane, Executive Producer
    Jordana Hochman, Executive Producer
    David George, Executive Producer
    Adam Sher, Executive Producer
    David Eilenberg, Executive Producer
    Rachelle Mendez, Co-Executive Producer
    Mark Bracero, Co-Executive Producer

    Antiques Roadshow • PBS • WGBH Educational Foundation
    Marsha Bemko, Executive Producer
    Sam Farrell, Senior Producer
    Sarah K. Elliott, Producer

    Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives • Food Network • Citizen Pictures
    Guy Fieri, Executive Producer
    Frank Matson, Executive Producer
    Tim McOsker, Executive Producer
    Jen Darrow, Executive Producer

    Shark Tank • ABC • MGM Television in association with Sony Pictures Television
    Mark Burnett, Executive Producer
    Clay Newbill, Executive Producer
    Yun Lingner, Executive Producer
    Max Swedlow, Executive Producer
    Phil Gurin, Executive Producer
    Brandon Wallace, Co-Executive Producer
    Becky Blitz, Supervising Producer
    Laura Roush, Senior Producer
    Heather Dreiling, Senior Producer
    Sami Aziz, Senior Producer
    Shaun Polakow, Senior Producer
    Alan Kirk, Producer
    Christina Reynolds, Producer
    Nicole Edholm, Producer
    Shawn Aly, Producer

    Tidying Up With Marie Kondo • Netflix • A Netflix Original Production
    Gail Berman, Executive Producer
    Joe Earley, Executive Producer
    Marie Kondo, Executive Producer
    Takumi Kawahara, Executive Producer
    Hend Baghdady, Executive Producer
    Bianca Barnes-Williams, Executive Producer
    Heather Crowe, Co-Executive Producer
    Scott Mlodzinski, Co-Executive Producer
    Ian Samplin, Supervising Producer

    Who Do You Think You Are? • TLC • Shed Media in association with Is Or Isn't Entertainment
    Pam Healey, Executive Producer
    Lisa Kudrow, Executive Producer
    Dan Bucatinsky, Executive Producer
    Stephanie Schwam, Executive Producer
    Anna Pousho, Co-Executive Producer
    Aleta Rozanski, Co-Executive Producer
    Justin Robertson, Supervising Producer
    Annie Powers, Producer

  • Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program

    United Shades of America With W. Kamau Bell • CNN • CNN Original Series, Main Event Media, All3Media America (WINNER)

    W. Kamau Bell, Executive Producer
    Jimmy Fox, Executive Producer
    Layla Smith, Executive Producer
    Tim Pastore, Executive Producer
    Justin Yungfleisch, Executive Producer
    Amy Entelis, Executive Producer
    Lizzie Fox, Executive Producer
    Lauren Thompson, Co-Executive Producer
    David E.J. Berger, Supervising Producer
    Dwayne Kennedy, Supervising Producer
    Geraldine L. Porras, Supervising Producer

    Born This Way • A&E • Bunim/Murray Productions
    Gil Goldschein, Executive Producer
    Jonathan Murray, Executive Producer
    Elaine Bryant, Executive Producer
    Shelly Tat ro, Executive Producer
    Laura Korkoian, Executive Producer
    Kasey Barrett, Co-Executive Producer
    Millee Taggart-Ratcliffe, Co-Executive Producer William Jarrod Burt
    Jacob Lane, Supervising Producer

    Deadliest Catch • Discovery Channel • Original Productions, LLC
    Jeff Hasler, Executive Producer
    Brian Lovett, Executive Producer
    Ernest Avila, Executive Producer
    R. Decker Watson Jr., Executive Producer
    Arom Starr-Paul, Executive Producer
    Thom Beers, Executive Producer
    Joseph Boyle, Executive Producer
    Bill Howard, Executive Producer
    Geoff Miller, Co-Executive Producer
    Rob Butler, Supervising Producer Will Gatlin, Supervising Producer
    Adam Flacks, Series Producer

    Life Below Zero • National Geographic • BBC Studios
    Travis Shakespeare, Executive Producer
    Joseph Litzinger, Executive Producer
    Kevin Tao Mohs, Executive Producer
    Nicholas Bunker, Supervising Producer
    Scott A. Sandman, Supervising Producer
    Crofton Diack, Producer
    Daniel Espy, Producer
    Chris Multop, Producer
    Rob Pollard, Producer
    Brad Carper, Producer

    RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked • VH1 • World of Wonder Productions
    Pamela Post, Executive Producer
    Tim Palazzola, Executive Producer
    Randy Barbato, Executive Producer
    Fenton Bailey, Executive Producer
    Tom Campbell, Executive Producer
    RuPaul Charles, Executive Producer
    San Heng, Executive Producer
    Steven Corfe, Executive Producer
    Mandy Salangsang, Executive Producer
    Kenneth Leslie, Co-Executive Producer
    Thairin Smothers, Senior Producer
    Jen Passovoy, Producer

    Somebody Feed Phil • Netflix • Zero Point Zero Production, Inc.
    Rich Rosenthal, Executive Producer
    John Bedolis, Executive Producer
    Phil Rosenthal, Executive Producer
    Christopher Collins, Executive Producer
    Lydia Tenaglia, Executive Producer
    Joe Caterini, Executive Producer
    Shawn Cuddy, Executive Producer

  • Outstanding Variety Special (Live)

    The 76th annual Golden Globe Awards • NBC • dick clark productions, inc. in association with the Hollywood Foreign Press Association
    Allen Shapiro, Executive Producer
    Mike Mahan, Executive Producer
    Barry Adelman, Executive Producer
    Meher Tatna, Executive Producer
    Anke Hofmann, Executive Producer
    Janet Nepales, Executive Producer
    Ali Sar, Executive Producer
    Linda Gierahn, Supervising Producer
    Eric Gurian, Producer
    Andy Samberg, Host
    Sandra Oh, Host

    The 61st Grammy Awards • CBS • AEG Ehrlich Ventures, LLC
    Ken Ehrlich, Executive Producer
    Ben Winston, Executive Producer
    Eric Cook, Supervising Producer
    Jesse Collins, Producer
    Raj Kapoor, Producer
    Chantel Sausedo, Producer
    David Wild, Producer
    Alicia Keys, Host

    Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear’s All in the Family and The Jeffersons • ABC • Smoking Baby Productions, ACT III Productions, Gary Sanchez Productions, D’Arconville and Sony Pictures Television
    Norman Lear, Executive Producer
    Jimmy Kimmel, Executive Producer
    Adam McKay, Executive Producer
    Justin Theroux, Executive Producer Will Ferrell, Executive Producer
    Brent Miller, Executive Producer
    Eric Cook, Co-Executive Producer

    The Oscars • ABC • The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences
    Donna Gigliotti, Produced by
    Glenn Weiss, Produced by
    Rob Paine, Supervising Producer

    RENT • FOX • 20th Century Fox Television
    Marc Platt, Executive Producer
    Adam Siegel, Executive Producer
    Julie Larson, Executive Producer
    Allan Larson, Executive Producer
    Vince Totino, Executive Producer
    Scott Hemming, Executive Producer
    Marla Levine, Executive Producer
    Alex Rudzinski, Executive Producer
    Kenneth Ferrone, Producer
    Gregory Sills, Produced by

    72nd annual Tony Awards • CBS • White Cherry Entertainment
    Ricky Kirshner, Executive Producer
    Glenn Weiss, Executive Producer
    Allen Kelman, Supervising Producer
    Sara Bareilles, Host
    Josh Groban, Host

  • Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)

    Carpool Karaoke: When Corden Met McCartney Live From Liverpool • CBS • CBS Television Studios / Fulwell 73 (WINNER)

    Ben Winston, Executive Producer
    Rob Crabbe, Executive Producer
    James Longman, Co-Executive Producer
    Josie Cliff, Supervising Producer
    Sheila Rogers, Supervising Producer
    Jeff Kopp, Supervising Producer
    Carly Shackleton, Supervising Producer
    James Corden, Producer
    Lou Fox, Producer
    Lauren Greenberg, Producer
    Ian Karmel, Producer
    Diana Miller, Producer
    Benjamin Riad, Producer
    Gabe Turner, Producer

    Hannah Gadsby: Nanette • Netflix • A Netflix Original Production
    Kevin Whyte, Executive Producer
    Kathleen McCarthy, Executive Producer
    Frank Bruzzese, Producer
    Hannah Gadsby, Performer

    Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé • Netflix • Parkwood Entertainment
    Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Executive Producer/Performer
    Steve Pamon, Executive Producer
    Erinn Williams, Executive Producer
    Ed Burke, Executive Producer

    Springsteen on Broadway • Netflix • Thrill Hill Productions, Inc.
    Bruce Springsteen, Executive Producer/Performer
    Jon Landau, Producer
    George Travis, Producer
    Thom Zimny, Producer

    Wanda Sykes: Not Normal • Netflix • Push It Productions
    Wanda Sykes, Executive Producer/Performer
    Page Hurwitz, Executive Producer

  • Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

    Fiona Shaw as Counsellor
    Fleabag • "Episode 2" • Prime Video • All3Media International Limited and Amazon Studios

    Kristin Scott Thomas as Belinda
    Fleabag • "Episode 3" • Prime Video • All3Media International Limited and Amazon Studios

    Maya Rudolph as The Judge
    The Good Place • "Chidi Sees the Time-Knife" • NBC • Universal Television in association with Fremulon and 3 Arts Entertainment

    Jane Lynch as Sophie Lennon
    The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • "Vote for Kennedy, Vote for Kennedy" • Prime Video • Amazon Studios

    Emma Thompson as Host
    Saturday Night Live • "Host: Emma Thompson" • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video

    Sandra Oh as Host
    Saturday Night Live • "Host: Sandra Oh" • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video

  • Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

    Luke Kirby as Lenny Bruce
    The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • "All Alone" • Prime Video • Amazon Studios

    Rufus Sewell as Declan Howell
    The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • "Look, She Made a Hat" • Prime Video • Amazon Studios

    Adam Sandler as Host
    Saturday Night Live • "Host: Adam Sandler" • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video

    John Mulaney as Host
    Saturday Night Live • "Host: John Mulaney" • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video

    Matt Damon as Host
    Saturday Night Live • "Host: Matt Damon" • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video

    Robert De Niro as Robert Mueller
    Saturday Night Live • "Host: Sandra Oh" • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video

    Peter MacNicol as Jeff Kane
    Veep • "Oslo" • HBO • HBO Entertainment

  • Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series

    Bradley Whitford as Commander Joseph Lawrence
    The Handmaid's Tale • "Postpartum" • Hulu • MGM, Daniel Wilson Productions, The Littlefield Company, White Oak Pictures

    Glynn Turman as Nate Lahey, Sr.
    How to Get Away With Murder • "It Was the Worst Day of My Life" • ABC • ABC Studios

    Ron Cephas Jones as William
    This Is Us • "A Philadelphia Story" • NBC • 20th Century Fox Television

    Michael Angarano as Nick Pearson
    This Is Us • "Songbird Road: Part One" • NBC • 20th Century Fox Television

    Kumail Nanjiani as Samir Wassan
    The Twilight Zone • "The Comedian" • CBS (CBS All Access) • CBS Television Studios/Monkeypaw Productions/Genre Films

  • Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series

    Jessica Lange as Constance Langdon
    American Horror Story: Apocalypse • "Return to Murder House" • FX Networks • Twentieth Century Fox Television

    Carice van Houten as Melisandre
    Game Of Thrones • "The Long Night" • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Bighead, Littlehead; 360 Television/Startling Television

    Cherry Jones as Holly
    The Handmaid's Tale • "Holly" • Hulu • MGM, Daniel Wilson Productions, The Littlefield Company, White Oak Pictures

    Cicely Tyson as Ophelia Harkness
    How To Get Away With Murder • "Where Are Your Parents?" • ABC • ABC Studios

    Laverne Cox as Sophia Burset
    Orange Is The New Black • "Well This Took a Dark Turn" • Netflix • Lionsgate Television

    Phylicia Rashad as Carol Clarke
    This Is Us • "My Little Island Girl" • NBC • 20th Century Fox Television

  • Outstanding Casting for a Comedy Series

    Barry • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Alec Berg and Hanarply
    Sherry Thomas, CSA, Casting by
    Sharon Bialy, CSA, Casting by

    Fleabag • Prime Video • All3Media International Limited and Amazon Studios
    Olivia Scott-Webb, Casting by

    The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • Prime Video • Amazon Studios
    Cindy Tolan, Casting by

    Russian Doll • Netflix • Universal Television in association with Jax Media, Paper Kite Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment, Shoot to Midnight, Avenue A
    Christine Kromer, CSA, Casting by

    Veep • HBO • HBO Entertainment
    Dorian Frankel, CSA, Casting by
    Sibby Kirchgessner, CSA, Casting by

  • Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series

    Game of Thrones • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Bighead, Littlehead; 360 Television/Startling Television
    Nina Gold, Casting by
    Robert Sterne, Casting by
    Carla St ronge, Location Casting

    Killing Eve • BBC America • Sid Gentle Films Ltd.
    Suzanne Crowley, Casting by
    Gilly Poole, Casting by

    Ozark • Netflix • Media Rights Capital
    Alexa L. Fogel, CSA, Casting by
    Tara Feldstein Bennett, CSA, Location Casting
    Chase Paris, CSA, Location Casting

    Pose • FX Networks • Fox 21 Television Studios and FX Productions
    Alexa L. Fogel, CSA, Casting by

    Succession • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Project Zeus and Gary Sanchez Productions
    Francine Maisler, CSA, Original Casting by
    Douglas Aibel, CSA, Casting by
    Henry Russell Bergstein, CSA, Casting by

  • Outstanding Casting for a Limited Series, Movie or Special

    Chernobyl • HBO • HBO Miniseries and SKY in association with Word Games, The Mighty Mint and Sister Pictures
    Nina Gold, Casting by
    Robert Sterne, Casting by

    Escape at Dannemora • Showtime • Red Hour, Busyhands, The White Mountain Company, Michael De Luca Productions, BZ Entertainment
    Rachel Tenner, CSA, Casting by

    Fosse/Verdon • FX Networks • Fox 21 Television Studios and FX Productions
    Bernie Telsey, CSA, Casting by
    Tiffany Little Canfield, CSA, Casting by

    Sharp Objects • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with eOne and Tiny Pyro Productions, Blumhouse Television, Fourth Born, Crazyrose Productions
    David Rubin, Casting by

    When They See Us • Netflix • Participant Media, Tribeca Productions, Harpo Films, Array Filmworks
    Aisha Coley, CSA, Casting by
    Billy Hopkins, Location Casting
    Ashley Ingram, Location Casting

  • Outstanding Casting for a Reality Program

    Queer Eye • Netflix • Scout Productions, Inc. and ITV Entertainment, LLC (WINNER)

    Gretchen Palek, SVP, Casting & Talent
    Danielle Gervais, VP, Casting & Talent
    Quinn Fegan, Casting Producer
    Ally Capriotti Grant, Location Casting
    Pamela Vallarelli, Location Casting

    Born This Way • A&E • Bunim/Murray Productions
    Sasha Alpert, Supervising Casting Producer
    Megan Sleeper, Casting Producer
    Caitlyn Audet, Senior Casting Coordinator

    RuPaul's Drag Race • VH1 • World of Wonder Productions
    Goloka Bolte, CSA, Casting by
    Ethan Petersen, CSA, Casting by
    Shark Tank • ABC • MGM Television in association with Sony Pictures Television
    Mindy Zemrak, CSA, Supervising Casting Producer
    Jen Rosen, Casting Manager

    The Voice • NBC • MGM Television, Talpa Media USA, Inc. and Warner Horizon Unscripted & Alternative Television
    Michelle McNulty, CSA, Supervising Casting Producer
    Holly Dale, Senior Casting Producer
    Courtney Burns, Casting Producer

  • Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (Half-Hour)

    Ballers • "Rough Ride" • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Seven Bucks Productions, Leverage Entertainment and Closest to the Hole Productions
    Anthony Hardwick, Director of Photography

    Fleabag • "Episode 1" • Prime Video • All3Media International Limited and Amazon Studios
    Tony Miller, Director of Photography

    Homecoming • "Optics" • Prime Video • UCP and Amazon Studios
    Tod Campbell, Director of Photography

    Insecure • "High-Like" • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Issa Rae Productions, Penny for Your Thoughts
    Entertainment and 3 Arts Entertainment
    Ava Berkofsky, Director of Photography

    Russian Doll • "Ariadne" • Netflix • Universal Television in association with Jax Media, Paper Kite Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment, Shoot to Midnight, Avenue A
    Chris Teague, Director of Photography

    What We Do in the Shadows • "Manhattan Night Club" • FX Networks • FX Productions
    DJ Stipsen, Director of Photography

  • Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (One Hour)

    Game of Thrones • "The Iron Throne" • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Bighead, Littlehead; 360 Television/Startling Television
    Jonathan Freeman, ASC, Director of Photography

    The Handmaid's Tale • "Holly" • Hulu • MGM, Daniel Wilson Productions, The Littlefield Company, White Oak Pictures
    Zoë White, Director of Photography

    The Handmaid's Tale • "The Word" • Hulu • MGM, Daniel Wilson Productions, The Littlefield Company, White Oak Pictures
    Colin Watkinson, Director of Photography

    Hanna • "Forest" • Prime Video • Universal Media Studios International and Amazon Studios
    Dana Gonzales, ASC, Director of Photography

    The Man in the High Castle • "Jahr Null" • Prime Video • Amazon Studios
    Gonzalo Amat, Director of Photography

    The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • "Simone" • Prime Video • Amazon Studios
    M. David Mullen, ASC, Director of Photography

    Ray Donovan • "Staten Island: Part 1" • Showtime • The Mark Gordon Company, David Hollander Productions
    Robert McLachlan, ASC, Director of Photography

  • Outstanding Cinematography for a Limited Series or Movie

    Chernobyl • "Please Remain Calm" • HBO • HBO Miniseries and SKY in association with Word Games, The Mighty Mint and Sister Pictures
    Jakob Ihre, FSF, Director of Photography

    Deadwood: The Movie • HBO • HBO Films in association with Red Board and The Mighty Mint
    David Klein, ASC, Director of Photography

    True Detective • "The Great War and Modern Memory" • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Neon Black, Passenger and Parliament of Owls
    Germain McMicking, ACS, Director of Photography

    When They See Us • "Part One" • Netflix • Participant Media, Tribeca Productions, Harpo Films, Array Filmworks
    Bradford Young, ASC, Director of Photography

  • Outstanding Cinematography for a Multi-Camera Series

    The Ranch • "Reckless" • Netflix • Ranch Hand Productions
    Donald A. Morgan, ASC, Director of Photography

    Rel • "Halloween" • FOX • 20th Century Fox Television
    George Mooradian, ASC, Director of Photography

    Will & Grace • "Family, Trip" • NBC • Universal Television in association with KoMut Entertainment and Three Princesses and a P
    Gary Baum, ASC, Director of Photography

  • Outstanding Cinematography for a Nonfiction Program

    Free Solo • National Geographic • National Geographic Documentary Films, Little Monster Films, Itinerant Media, Parkes+MacDonald/Image Nation (WINNER)

    Jimmy Chin, Director of Photography
    Clair Popkin, Director of Photography
    Mikey Schaefer, Cinematography by

    Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown • "Bhutan" • CNN • CNN Original Series, Zero Point Zero Production, Inc.Morgan Fallon, Director of Photography
    Todd Liebler, Director of Photography
    Zach Zamboni, Director of Photography

    Our Planet • "Coastal Seas" • Netflix • Silverback Films
    Doug Anderson, Director of Photography
    Gavin Thurston, Director of Photography

    Our Planet • "Jungles" • Netflix • Silverback Films
    Alastair MacEwen, Director of Photography
    Matt Aeberhard, Director of Photography

    Our Planet • "One Planet" • Netflix • Silverback Films
    Jamie McPherson, Director of Photography
    Roger Horrocks, Director of Photography

  • Outstanding Cinematography for a Reality Program

    Life Below Zero • Series Body of Work • National Geographic • BBC Studios (WINNER)

    Mike Cheeseman, Director of Photography
    Danny Day, Director of Photography
    David Lovejoy, Director of Photography
    Ben Mullin, Director of Photography
    John Griber, Director of Photography
    Benji Lanpher, Director of Photography
    Terry Pratt, Director of Photography

    Deadliest Catch • Series Body of Work • Discovery Channel • Original Productions, LLCDavid Reichert, Director of Photography
    Kelvon Agee, Director of Photography
    Ben Staley, Director of Photography
    Charlie Beck, Director of Photography
    Josh Thomas, Director of Photography
    Shane Moore, Director of Photography
    Jacob Tawney, Director of Photography
    Ben Zupo, Director of Photography
    Eric Babisch, Director of Photography
    Dave Duce, Director of Photography
    Bryan Miller, Director of Photography
    Beth Skabar, Director of Photography
    Christopher Smith, Director of Photography
    Jeff Ball, Camera
    George Desort, Camera
    Jacob Zavertnik, Camera
    Jeremy Baron, Camera
    Ryan Dillow, Camera
    Jameson Posey, Camera
    Molly Wilson, Camera
    Rebecca MacNeice, Camera
    Nathaniel Chambers, Camera
    Chris Ho, Camera
    David Arnold, Director of Photography/Aerial Photographer
    Nathan Garofalos, Gimbal Operator

    Queer Eye • "God Bless Gay" • Netflix • Scout Productions, Inc. and ITV Entertainment, LLC
    Garrett Rose, Director of Photography

    RuPaul's Drag Race • "Trump: The Rusical" • VH1 • World of Wonder Productions
    Jake Kerber, Director of Photography
    Jay Mack Arnette, Camera
    Justin Umphenour, Camera
    Jon "Sarge" Schneider, Camera
    Brett Smith, Camera

    Survivor • Series Body of Work • CBS • MGM Television
    Peter Wery, Director of Photography
    Russ Fill, Director of Photography
    Paulo Castillo, Camera
    Marc Bennett, Camera
    James Boon, Camera
    Rodney Chauvin, Camera
    Lee Doig, Camera
    Eric Freeburg, Camera
    Ben Gamble, Camera
    Kevin Garrison, Camera
    Derek Hoffmann, Camera
    Matthias Hoffmann, Camera
    Toby Hogan, Camera
    Efrain "Mofi" Laguna, Camera
    Ian Miller, Camera
    Thomas Pretorius, Camera
    Jeff Phillips, Camera
    Louis Powell, Camera
    Dirk Steyn, Camera
    John Tattersall, Camera
    Paulo Velozo, Camera
    Nico Nyoni, Camera
    Christopher Barker, Aerial Camera Operator
    Granger Scholtz, Aerial Camera Operator
    David Arnold, Aerial Director of Photography
    Mark Hryma, Aerial Director of Photography
    Scott Duncan, Director of Photography (main title)

  • Outstanding Creative Achievement in Interactive Media Within a Scripted Program

    Bandersnatch (Black Mirror) • Netflix • House of Tomorrow
    Netflix
    House of Tomorrow

    Game of Thrones • Fight for the Living: Beyond the Wall Virtual Reality Experience • HBO • Framestore, TwentyFour 7
    HBO
    AT&T

    The Good Place • Interactive Fan Experience • NBC • NBC Entertainment
    NBC Entertainment Marketing & Digital

  • Outstanding Creative Achievement in Interactive Media Within an Unscripted Program

    Free Solo • 360 • National Geographic • National Geographic Documentary Films (WINNER)

    Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi, Directed by/Produced by
    Jimmy Chin, Directed by/Produced by
    Evan Hayes, Produced by
    National Geographic
    Framestore

    Conan Without Borders • "Japan & Australia" • TBS • Team Coco/Conaco, LLC
    Conan O'Brien, Executive Producer/Host
    Jeff Ross, Executive Producer
    Mike Sweeney, Producer
    Aaron Bleyaert, Producer
    Ruthie Wyatt, Producer

    The Late Late Show Carpool Karaoke Primetime Special 2019 • CBS • CBS Television Studios / Fulwell 73
    James Corden, Host
    Ben Winston, Executive Producer
    Rob Crabbe, Executive Producer
    Adam Abramson, Director of Digital
    Ryan McKee, Senior Digital Producer

    The Oscars • Digital Experience • ABC • ABC Digital, The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences
    Meghan de Boer, Executive Producer
    Richard A. Preuss, Co-Executive Producer
    Augie Max Vargas, Producer
    Kimberly Weisberg, Producer
    Jeanne Cheung, Producer

  • Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Drama Series

    Game of Thrones • "The Iron Throne" • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Bighead, Littlehead; 360 Television/Startling Television
    Katie Weiland, ACE, Editor

    Game of Thrones • "The Long Night" • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Bighead, Littlehead; 360 Television/Startling Television
    Tim Porter, ACE, Editor

    Game of Thrones • "Winterfell" • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Bighead, Littlehead; 360 Television/Startling Television
    Crispin Green, Editor

    The Handmaid's Tale • "The Word" • Hulu • MGM, Daniel Wilson Productions, The Littlefield Company, White Oak Pictures
    Wendy Hallam Martin, ACE, Editor

    Killing Eve • "Desperate Times" • BBC America • Sid Gentle Films Ltd.
    Dan Crinnion, Editor

    Ozark • "One Way Out" • Netflix • Media Rights Capital
    Cindy Mollo, ACE, Editor
    Heather Goodwin Floyd, Editor

  • Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Comedy Series

    Barry • "berkman > block" • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Alec Berg and Hanarply
    Kyle Reiter, ACE, Editor

    Barry • "ronny/lily" • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Alec Berg and Hanarply
    Jeff Buchanan, Editor

    Fleabag • "Episode 1" • Prime Video • All3Media International Limited and Amazon Studios
    Gary Dollner, ACE, Editor

    The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • "Simone" • Prime Video • Amazon Studios
    Kate Sanford, ACE, Editor

    The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • "We're Going To The Catskills!" • Prime Video • Amazon Studios
    Tim Streeto, ACE, Editor

    Russian Doll • "Ariadne" • Netflix • Universal Television in association with Jax Media, Paper Kite Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment, Shoot to Midnight, Avenue A
    Laura Weinberg, Editor

  • Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Limited Series or Movie

    Chernobyl • "Open Wide, O Earth" • HBO • HBO Miniseries and SKY in association with Word Games, The Mighty Mint and Sister Pictures
    Jinx Godfrey, Editor

    Chernobyl • "Please Remain Calm" • HBO • HBO Miniseries and SKY in association with Word Games, The Mighty Mint and Sister Pictures
    Simon Smith, Editor

    Deadwood: The Movie • HBO • HBO Films in association with Red Board and The Mighty Mint
    Martin Nicholson, ACE, Editor
    Erick Fefferman, Editor
    Cindy Mollo, ACE, Additional Editor

    Fosse/Verdon • "Life Is a Cabaret" • FX Networks • Fox 21 Television Studios and FX Productions
    Tim Streeto, ACE, Editor

    Sharp Objects • "Fix" • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with eOne and Tiny Pyro Productions, Blumhouse Television, Fourth Born, Crazyrose Productions
    Véronique Barbe, Editor
    Justin Lachance, Editor
    Maxime Lahaie, Editor
    Émile Vallée, Editor
    Jai M. Vee, Editor

    True Detective • "If You Have Ghosts" • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Neon Black, Passenger and Parliament of Owls
    Leo Trombetta, ACE, Editor

  • Outstanding Multi-Camera Picture Editing for a Comedy Series

    The Big Bang Theory • "The Stockholm Syndrome" • CBS • Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc. in association with Warner Bros. Television
    Peter Chakos, Editor

    The Conners • "Keep on Truckin' " • ABC • Carsey-Werner Television
    Brian Schnuckel, ACE, Editor

    Mom • "Big Floor Pillows and a Ball of Fire" • CBS • Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc. in association with Warner Bros. Television
    Joe Bella, Editor

    One Day at a Time • "The Funeral" • Netflix • Sony Pictures Television
    Pat Barnett, ACE, Editor

    Will & Grace • "Family, Trip" • NBC • Universal Television in association with KoMut Entertainment and Three Princesses and a P
    Peter Beyt, ACE, Editor

  • Outstanding Picture Editing for a Nonfiction Program

    Free Solo • National Geographic • National Geographic Documentary Films, Little Monster Films, Itinerant Media, Parkes+MacDonald/Image Nation (WINNER)

    Bob Eisenhardt, ACE, Editor

    Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown • "Lower East Side" • CNN • CNN Original Series, Zero Point Zero Production, Inc.
    Tom Patterson, Editor

    Leaving Neverland • HBO • HBO Documentary Films in association with Channel 4 and Amos Pictures
    Jules Cornell, Editor

    RBG • CNN • CNN Films, Storyville Films
    Carla Gutierrez, ACE, Editor

    Three Identical Strangers • CNN • CNN Films, RAW in association with Channel 4
    Michael Harte, ACE, Editor

  • Outstanding Picture Editing For A Structured Reality Or Competition Program

    Queer Eye • Series Body of Work • Netflix • Scout Productions, Inc. and ITV Entertainment, LLC (WINNER)

    Joseph DeShano, Editor
    Matthew Miller, Editor
    Ryan Taylor, Editor
    Carlos Gamarra, Editor
    Iain Tibbles, Editor
    Tony Zajkowski, Editor

    The Amazing Race • "Who Wants a Rolex?" • CBS • WorldRace Productions, Inc.
    Kellen Cruden, Editor
    Christina Fontana, Editor
    Jay Gammill, Editor
    Katherine Griffin, Editor
    Josh Lowry, Editor
    Steve Mellon, Editor
    Jason Pedroza, Editor

    RuPaul's Drag Race • Series Body of Work • VH1 • World of Wonder Productions
    Jamie Martin, Lead Editor
    Michael Lynn Deis, Editor
    Julie Tseselsky Kirschner, Editor
    John Lim, Editor
    Ryan Mallick, Editor
    Michael Roha, Editor
    Corey Ziemniak, Editor

    RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars • "Jersey Justice" • VH1 • World of Wonder Productions
    Molly Shock, ACE, Editor
    Eileen Finkelstein, Editor
    Michael Lynn Deis, Editor
    Myron Santos, Editor
    Steve Brown, Editor
    Ray Van Ness, Editor
    Michael Hellwig, Editor
    Malinda Zehner, Editor

    Survivor • "Appearances Are Deceiving" • CBS • MGM Television
    Fred Hawthorne, Supervising Editor
    Andrew Bolhuis, Editor
    Joubin Mortazavi, Editor
    Plowden Schumacher, Editor
    David Armst rong, Editor
    Evan Mediuch, Editor
    Jacob Teixeira, Editor

  • Outstanding Picture Editing for an Unstructured Reality Program

    United Shades of America With W. Kamau Bell • "Hmong Americans and the Secret War" • CNN • CNN Original Series, Main Event Media, All3Media America (WINNER)

    Alessandro Soares, Editor

    Born This Way • Series Body of Work • A&E • Bunim/Murray Productions
    William Jarrod Burt, Editor
    Jacob Lane, Editor
    Annie Ray, Editor
    Steve Miloszewski, Editor
    Malinda Guerra, Editor
    David G Henry, Editor
    Stephanie Lyra, Editor
    Dana Martell, Editor
    David McIntosh, Editor
    Svein Mikkelsen, Editor
    Patrick Post, Editor
    Ryan Rambach, Editor
    Peggy Tachdjian, Editor
    Lisa Trulli, Editor
    Kjerstin Westbye, Editor
    Dan Zimmerman, Editor

    Deadliest Catch • "Battle of Kings" • Discovery Channel • Original Productions, LLC
    Rob Butler, ACE, Supervising Editor
    Isaiah Camp, Supervising Editor
    Nathen Araiza, Lead Editor
    Ben Bulatao, ACE, Editor
    Greg Cornejo, Editor

    Life Below Zero • "Cost of Winter" • National Geographic • BBC Studios
    Tony Diaz, Editor
    Matt Mercer, Editor
    Jennifer Nelson, Editor
    Eric Michael Schrader, Editor
    Michael Swingler, Editor

    RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked • Series Body of Work • VH1 • World of Wonder Productions
    Kendra Pasker, Lead Editor
    Shayna Casey, Editor
    Stavros Stavropoulos, Editor

  • Outstanding Picture Editing for Variety Programming

    Last Week Tonight With John Oliver • "The Wax & The Furious" (segment) • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Sixteen String Jack Productions and Avalon Television (WINNER)

    Ryan Barger, Editor

    Carpool Karaoke: When Corden Met McCartney Live From Liverpool • CBS • CBS Television Studios / Fulwell 73
    Tom Jarvis, Editor

    Drunk History • "Are You Afraid of the Drunk?" • Comedy Central • Gary Sanchez Productions, Central Productions, LLC
    John Cason, Editor

    Last Week Tonight With John Oliver • "The Journey of ChiiJohn" (segment) • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Sixteen String Jack Productions and Avalon Television
    Anthony Miale, Editor

    Who Is America? • "Episode 102" • Showtime • Spelthorne Community Television, Four By Two Television
    Vera Drew, Editor
    Eric Notarnicola, Editor
    Roger Nygard, ACE, Editor
    Mark Davies, Editor
    Matt Davis, Additional Editor
    Jeremy Cohen, Additional Editor

  • Outstanding Contemporary Costumes

    Black-ish • "Purple Rain" • ABC • ABC Studios
    Michelle R. Cole, Costume Designer
    Devon Patterson, Costume Supervisor

    Escape at Dannemora • "Episode 6" • Showtime • Red Hour, Busyhands, The White Mountain Company, Michael De Luca
    Productions, BZ Entertainment
    David Robinson, Costume Designer
    Ann Bryant, Assistant Costume Designer
    Barbara Hause, Costume Supervisor

    Grace and Frankie • "The Wedding" • Netflix • Skydance Productions
    Allyson B. Fanger, Costume Designer
    Kristine Haag, Assistant Costume Designer
    Lori DeLapp, Costume Supervisor

    Russian Doll • "Superiority Complex" • Netflix • Universal Television in association with Jax Media, Paper Kite Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment, Shoot to Midnight, Avenue A
    Jennifer Rogien, Costume Designer
    Charlotte Svenson, Assistant Costume Designer
    Melissa Stanton, Costume Supervisor

    Schitt's Creek • "The Dress" • Pop TV • Not A Real Company Productions, Inc.
    Debra Hanson, Costume Designer
    Darci Cheyne, Assistant Costume Designer

    Sharp Objects • "Closer" • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with eOne and Tiny Pyro Productions, Blumhouse Television, Fourth Born, Crazyrose Productions
    Alix Friedberg, Costume Designer
    Shawn Barry, Costume Supervisor

  • Outstanding Period Costumes

    Chernobyl • "Please Remain Calm" • HBO • HBO Miniseries and SKY in association with Word Games, The Mighty Mint and Sister Pictures
    Odile Dicks-Mireaux, Costume Designer
    Daiva Petrulyte, Assistant Costume Designer
    Holly McLean, Assistant Costume Designer
    Anna Munro, Costume Supervisor
    Sylvie Ong, Costume Supervisor

    Fosse/Verdon • "Life Is a Cabaret" • FX Networks • Fox 21 Television Studios and FX Productions
    Melissa Toth, Costume Designer
    Joseph La Corte, Costume Designer
    Catherine Crabtree, Assistant Costume Designer
    Isabelle Simone, Assistant Costume Designer
    Kristin Isola, Assistant Costume Designer
    Virginia Patton, Costume Supervisor

    GLOW • "Every Potato Has a Receipt" • Netflix • A Netflix Original Series in association with Tilted Productions
    Beth Morgan, Costume Designer
    Alexandra Casey, Assistant Costume Designer
    Sharon Taylor Sampson, Costume Supervisor

    The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • "We're Going to the Catskills!" • Prime Video • Amazon Studios
    Donna Zakowska, Costume Designer
    Marina Reti, Assistant Costume Designer
    Tim McKelvey, Costume Supervisor

    Pose • "Pilot" • FX Networks • Fox 21 Television Studios and FX Productions
    Lou Eyrich, Costume Designer
    Analucia McGorty, Costume Designer
    Amy Ritchings, Assistant Costume Designer
    Kevin Ritter, Costume Supervisor

  • Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes

    American Horror Story: Apocalypse • "Forbidden Fruit" • FX Networks • Twentieth Century Fox Television
    Lou Eyrich, Costume Designer
    Paula Bradley, Costume Designer
    Rebecca Guzzi, Assistant Costume Designer
    Charlene Amateau, Costume Supervisor

    Game of Thrones • "The Bells" • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Bighead, Littlehead; 360 Television/Startling Television
    Michele Clapton, Costume Designer
    Emma O'Loughlin, Assistant Costume Designer
    Kate O'Farrell, Costume Supervisor

    Good Omens • "Hard Times" • Prime Video • BBC Worldwide Limited and Amazon Studios
    Claire Anderson, Costume Designer
    Bobbie Edwards, Assistant Costume Designer
    Beth Lewis, Costume Supervisor

    The Handmaid's Tale • "The Word" • Hulu • MGM, Daniel Wilson Productions, The Littlefield Company, White Oak Pictures
    Ane Crabt ree, Costume Designer
    Natalie Bronfman, Costume Supervisor

    A Series of Unfortunate Events • "Penultimate Peril: Part 2" • Netflix • A Netflix Original Production
    Cynthia Ann Summers, Costume Designer
    Kelsey Chobotar, Assistant Costume Designer
    Phoebe Parsons, Assistant Costume Designer
    Lorelei Burk, Costume Supervisor
    Courtney McKenzie, Costume Supervisor

  • Outstanding Costumes for Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Programming

    RuPaul's Drag Race • "Trump: The Rusical" • VH1 • World of Wonder Productions (WINNER)

    Zaldy Goco, Costume Designer (RuPaul)
    Art Conn, Costume Designer (Michelle Visage)

    Dancing With the Stars • "The Premiere" • ABC • BBC Studios
    Daniela Gschwendtner, Costume Designer
    Steven Lee, Costume Designer
    Polina Roytman, Assistant Costume Designer
    Candice Rainwater, Assistant Costume Designer
    Howard Sussman, Costume Supervisor

    Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé • Netflix • Parkwood Entertainment
    Marni Senofonte, Costume Designer
    Olivier Rousteing, Costume Designer
    Timothy White, Costume Supervisor

    The Masked Singer • "Finale" • FOX • Smart Dog Media / Endemol Shine North America
    Marina Toybina, Costume Designer
    Grainne O'Sullivan, Costume Supervisor

    Saturday Night Live • "Host: Sandra Oh" • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video
    Tom Broecker, Costume Designer
    Eric Justian, Costume Designer
    Cristina Natividad, Assistant Costume Designer
    Karena Sanchez, Assistant Costume Designer
    Ashley Dudek, Assistant Costume Designer

  • Outstanding Hairstyling for a Single-Camera Series

    American Horror Story: Apocalypse • "Forbidden Fruit" • FX Networks • Twentieth Century Fox Television
    Michelle Ceglia, Department Head Hairstylist
    Helena Cepeda, Assistant Department Head Hairstylist
    Lydia Fantini, Hairstylist
    Romaine Markus Myers, Hairstylist

    Game of Thrones • "The Long Night" • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Bighead, Littlehead; 360 Television/Startling Television
    Kevin Alexander, Department Head Hairstylist
    Candice Banks, Key Hairstylist
    Nicola Mount, Hairstylist
    Rosalia Culora, Hairstylist

    GLOW • "The Good Twin" • Netflix • A Netflix Original Series in association with Tilted Productions
    Theraesa Rivers, Department Head Hairstylist
    Valerie Jackson, Key Hairstylist
    Mishell Chandler, Hairstylist
    Deborah Pierce, Hairstylist
    Loretta Nero, Hairstylist
    Jason Green, Hairstylist

    The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • "We're Going to the Catskills!" • Prime Video • Amazon Studios
    Jerry DeCarlo, Department Head Hairstylist
    Jon Jordan, Key Hairstylist
    Peg Schierholz, Personal Hairstylist
    Christine Cant rell, Hairstylist
    Sabana Majeed, Hairstylist

    Pose • "Pilot" • FX Networks • Fox 21 Television Studios and FX Productions
    Chris Clark, Department Head Hairstylist
    Barry Lee Moe, Key Hairstylist
    Jameson Eaton, Hairstylist
    Mia Neal, Additional Hairstylist
    Tim Harvey, Additional Hairstylist
    Sabana Majeed, Additional Hairstylist

  • Outstanding Hairstyling for a Multi-Camera Series or Special

    RuPaul's Drag Race • "Trump: The Rusical" • VH1 • World of Wonder Productions (WINNER)

    Hector Pocasangre, Hairstylist

    Dancing With the Stars • "Halloween Night" • ABC • BBC Studios
    Kimi Messina, Department Head Hairstylist
    Gail Ryan, Key Hairstylist
    Cheryl Eckert, Hairstylist
    Brittany Spaulding, Hairstylist
    Rhonda O'Neal, Hairstylist
    Jani Kleinbard, Hairstylist

    Saturday Night Live • Host: Adam Sandler • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video
    Jodi Mancuso, Department Head Hairstylist
    Cara Hannah Sullivan, Key Hairstylist
    Inga Thrasher, Hairstylist
    Gina Ferrucci, Hairstylist
    Joseph C. Whitmeyer, Hairstylist
    Amanda Duffy Evans, Hairstylist

    The Voice • "Live Top 13 Performances" • NBC • MGM Television, Talpa Media USA, Inc. and Warner Horizon Unscripted & Alternative Television
    Jerilynn Stephens, Department Head Hairstylist
    Meagan Herrera-Schaaf, Key Hairstylist
    Renee Ferruggia, Hairstylist
    Darbie Wieczorek, Hairstylist
    Stacey Morris, Hairstylist
    Amber Maher, Hairstylist

    World of Dance • "Episode 306" • NBC • Universal Television Alternative Studio in association with Nuyorican Productions and World of Dance
    Dean Banowetz, Department Head Hairstylist
    Meagan Herrera-Schaaf, Key Hairstylist
    Cory Rotenberg, Hairstylist
    Yuko Koach, Hairstylist
    John McCormick, Hairstylist
    Melanie Verkins, Hairstylist

  • Outstanding Hairstyling for a Limited Series or Movie

    Chernobyl • HBO • HBO Miniseries and SKY in association with Word Games, The Mighty Mint and Sister Pictures
    Julio Parodi, Key Hairstylist
    Jovana Jovanavic, Hairstylist

    Deadwood: The Movie • HBO • HBO Films in association with Red Board and The Mighty Mint
    Melissa Yonkey, Department Head Hairstylist
    Laine Trzinski, Assistant Department Head Hairstylist
    Jose Zamora, Key Hairstylist

    Fosse/Verdon • FX Networks • Fox 21 Television Studios and FX Productions
    Christopher Fulton, Department Head Hairstylist
    Christen Edwards, Key Hairstylist
    Nicole Bridgeford, Personal Hairstylist
    Christine Cant rell, Hairstylist
    Stanley Tines, Hairstylist
    Charlene Belmond, Additional Hairstylist

    Sharp Objects • "Closer" • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with eOne and Tiny Pyro Productions, Blumhouse Television, Fourth Born, Crazyrose Productions
    Michelle Ceglia, Co-Department Head Hairstylist
    Jose Zamora, Co-Department Head Hairstylist
    Jocelyn Mulhern, Key Hairstylist
    Patti Dehaney, Personal Hairstylist
    Melissa Yonkey, Hairstylist
    Stacey K. Black, Hairstylist

    True Detective • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Neon Black, Passenger and Parliament of Owls
    Brian B. Badie, Department Head Hairstylist
    Andrea Mona Bowman, Key Hairstylist
    Lawrence Cornell Davis, Personal Hairstylist

  • Outstanding Makeup for a Single-Camera Series (Non-Prosthetic)

    American Horror Story: Apocalypse • "Forbidden Fruit" • FX Networks • Twentieth Century Fox Television
    Eryn Krueger Mekash, Department Head Makeup Artist
    Kim Ayers, Assistant Department Head Makeup Artist
    Michael Mekash, Key Makeup Artist
    Silvina Knight, Makeup Artist
    Jamie Leigh DeVilla, Makeup Artist

    Game of Thrones • "The Long Night" • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Bighead, Littlehead; 360 Television/Startling Television
    Jane Walker, Department Head Makeup Artist
    Kay Bilk, Makeup Artist
    Marianna Kyriacou, Makeup Artist
    Nicola Matthews, Makeup Artist
    Pamela Smyth, Makeup Artist

    GLOW • "The Good Twin" • Netflix • A Netflix Original Series in association with Tilted Productions
    Lana Horochowski, Department Head Makeup Artist
    Maurine Burke, Key Makeup Artist
    Lesa Nielsen Duff, Makeup Artist
    Melissa Buell, Makeup Artist
    Kristina Frisch, Makeup Artist

    The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • "We're Going to the Catskills!" • Prime Video • Amazon Studios
    Pat ricia Regan, Department Head Makeup Artist
    Claus Lulla, Key Makeup Artist
    Joseph A. Campayno, Key Makeup Artist

    Pose • "Pilot" • FX Networks • Fox 21 Television Studios and FX Productions
    Sherri Berman Laurence, Department Head Makeup Artist
    Nicky Pattison Illum, Key Makeup Artist
    Chris Milone, Makeup Artist
    Deja Smith, Makeup Artist
    Lucy O'Reilly, Makeup Artist
    Andrew Sotomayor, Makeup Artist

  • Outstanding Makeup for a Multi-Camera Series or Special (Non-Prosthetic)

    Saturday Night Live • "Host: Adam Sandler" • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video (WINNER)

    Louie Zakarian, Department Head Makeup Artist
    Amy Tagliamonti, Key Makeup Artist
    Jason Milani, Key Makeup Artist
    Rachel Pagani, Additional Makeup Artist
    Sarah Egan, Makeup Artist
    Young Beck, Makeup Artist

    Dancing With the Stars • "Halloween Night" • ABC • BBC Studios
    Zena Shteysel, Department Head Makeup Artist
    Angela Moos, Key Makeup Artist
    Patti Ramsey-Bortoli, Additional Makeup Artist
    Julie Socash, Additional Makeup Artist
    Alison Gladieux, Additional Makeup Artist
    Donna Bard, Additional Makeup Artist
    RENT • FOX • 20th Century Fox Television
    Zena Shteysel, Department Head Makeup Artist
    Angela Moos, Key Makeup Artist
    Donna Bard, Additional Makeup Artist
    Julie Socash, Additional Makeup Artist
    Rocky Faulkner, Additional Makeup Artist
    Bruce Grayson, Additional Makeup Artist

    RuPaul's Drag Race • "Trump: The Rusical" • VH1 • World of Wonder Productions Adam Burrell, Makeup Artist
    Nicole Faulkner, Makeup Artist
    Jen Fregozo, Makeup Artist
    Natasha Marcelina, Makeup Artist
    Karan Mitchell, Makeup Artist

    So You Think You Can Dance • "Finale" • FOX • dick clark productions, inc. and 19 Entertainment
    Tonia Green, Department Head Makeup Artist
    Danielle Saunders Rush, Key Makeup Artist
    Alison Gladieux, Makeup Artist
    Silvia Leczel, Key Makeup Artist
    Michelle Ramos, Makeup Artist

    The Voice • "Live Top 13 Performances" • NBC • MGM Television, Talpa Media USA, Inc. and Warner Horizon Unscripted & Alternative Television
    Darcy Gilmore, Department Head Makeup Artist
    Kristene Bernard, Key Makeup Artist
    Gina Ghiglieri, Additional Makeup Artist
    Kathleen Karridene, Additional Makeup Artist
    Nikki Carbonetta, Additional Makeup Artist
    Erin Guth, Additional Makeup Artist

  • Outstanding Makeup for a Limited Series or Movie (Non-Prosthetic)

    Chernobyl • HBO • HBO Miniseries and SKY in association with Word Games, The Mighty Mint and Sister Pictures
    Daniel Parker, Department Head Makeup Artist
    Natasha Nikolic-Dunlop, Key Makeup Artist

    Deadwood: The Movie • HBO • HBO Films in association with Red Board and The Mighty Mint
    Lana Horochowski, Department Head Makeup Artist
    Maurine Burke, Key Makeup Artist
    Lesa Nielsen Duff, Makeup Artist
    Ron Pipes, Makeup Artist
    Mary Kay Morse Witt, Makeup Artist

    Fosse/Verdon • FX Networks • Fox 21 Television Studios and FX Productions
    Debbie Zoller, Department Head Makeup Artist
    Blair Aycock, Co-Department Head Makeup Artist
    Dave Presto, Key Makeup Artist
    Sherri Berman Laurence, Makeup Artist
    Nicky Pattison Illum, Makeup Artist
    Jackie Risotto, Personal Makeup Artist

    Sharp Objects • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with eOne and Tiny Pyro Productions, Blumhouse Television, Fourth Born, Crazyrose Productions
    Michelle Radow, Department Head Makeup Artist
    Erin Rosenmann, Key Makeup Artist
    Kate Biscoe, Personal Makeup Artist
    Karen Rent rop, Makeup Artist

    True Detective • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Neon Black, Passenger and Parliament of Owls
    John Blake, Department Head Makeup Artist
    Francisco X. Perez, Key Makeup Artist
    Debi Young, Personal Makeup Artist

  • Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup for a Series, Limited Series, Movie or Special

    American Horror Story: Apocalypse • "Apocalypse Then" • FX Networks • Twentieth Century Fox Television
    Eryn Krueger Mekash, Department Head Makeup Artist
    Michael Mekash, Special Makeup Effects Assistant Department Head
    Steve LaPorte, Special Makeup Effects Artist
    Jake Garber, Special Makeup Effects Artist
    Vance Hartwell, Special Makeup Effects Artist
    Silvina Knight, Makeup Artist
    Glen Eisner, Prosthetic Designer
    David Leroy Anderson, Prosthetic Designer

    Chernobyl • HBO • HBO Miniseries and SKY in association with Word Games, The Mighty Mint and Sister Pictures
    Barrie Gower, Special Makeup Effects Department Head
    Paul Spateri, Special Makeup Effects Department Head
    Daniel Parker, Prosthetic Designer
    Victoria Bancroft-Perry, Key Makeup Artist
    Robin Pritchard, Key Makeup Artist
    Patt Foad, Special Makeup Effects Artist
    Lucy Pittard, Special Makeup Effects Artist

    Fosse/Verdon • FX Networks • Fox 21 Television Studios and FX Productions
    Debbie Zoller, Department Head Makeup Artist
    Dave Presto, Key Makeup Artist
    Jackie Risotto, Personal Makeup Artist
    Yoichi Art Sakamoto, Special Makeup Effects Artist
    Vincent Van Dyke, Prosthetic Designer

    Game of Thrones • "The Long Night" • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Bighead, Littlehead; 360 Television/Startling Television
    Emma Faulkes, Special Makeup Effects Artist
    Paul Spateri, Special Makeup Effects Artist
    Chloe Muton-Phillips, Special Makeup Effects Artist
    Duncan Jarman, Special Makeup Effects Artist
    Patt Foad, Special Makeup Effects Artist
    John Eldred-Tooby, Special Makeup Effects Artist
    Barrie Gower, Prosthetic Designer
    Sarah Gower, Prosthetic Designer

    Star Trek: Discovery • "If Memory Serves" • CBS (CBS All Access) • CBS Television Studios / Secret Hideout / Roddenberry Entertainment
    Glenn Het rick, Special Makeup Effects Department Head
    James Mackinnon, Special Makeup Effects Department Head
    Hugo Villasenor, Special Makeup Effects Artist
    Rocky Faulkner, Special Makeup Effects Artist
    Chris Bridges, Special Makeup Effects Artist
    Nicola Bendrey, Special Makeup Effects Artist
    Mike O'Brien, Prosthetic Designer
    Neville Page, Prosthetic Designer

  • Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour or More)

    Escape at Dannemora • Showtime • Red Hour, Busyhands, The White Mountain Company, Michael De Luca Productions, BZ Entertainment
    Mark Ricker, Production Designer
    James Truesdale, Art Director
    Cherish M. Hale, Set Decorator

    The Handmaid's Tale • "Holly" • Hulu • MGM, Daniel Wilson Productions, The Littlefield Company, White Oak Pictures
    Elisabeth Williams, Production Designer
    Martha Sparrow, Art Director
    Robert Hepburn, Set Decorator

    Killing Eve • "The Hungry Caterpillar" • BBC America • Sid Gentle Films Ltd.
    Laurence Dorman, Production Designer
    Beckie Harvey, Art Director
    Linda Wilson, Set Decorator

    Ozark • "Outer Darkness, "The Gold Coast" • Netflix • Media Rights Capital
    Derek R. Hill, Production Designer
    John Richardson, Art Director
    Kim Leoleis, Set Decorator

    The Umbrella Academy • "We Only See Each Other at Weddings and Funerals" • Netflix • UCP
    Mark Worthington, Production Designer
    Mark Steel, Art Director
    Jim Lambie, Set Decorator

  • Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Period or Fantasy Program (One Hour or More)

    Chernobyl • HBO • HBO Miniseries and SKY in association with Word Games, The Mighty Mint and Sister Pictures
    Luke Hull, Production Designer
    Karen Wakefield, Art Director
    Claire Levinson-Gendler, Set Decorator

    Fosse/Verdon • FX Networks • Fox 21 Television Studios and FX Productions
    Alex DiGerlando, Production Designer
    Anu Schwartz, Supervising Art Director
    Lydia Marks, Set Decorator

    Game of Thrones • "The Bells" • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Bighead, Littlehead; 360 Television/Startling Television
    Deborah Riley, Production Designer
    Paul Ghirardani, Art Director
    Rob Cameron, Set Decorator

    The Man in the High Castle • "Now More Than Ever, We Care About You" • Prime Video • Amazon Studios
    Drew Boughton, Production Designer
    Dean O'Dell, Art Director
    Jonathan Lancaster, Set Decorator
    Lisa Lancaster, Set Decorator

    The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • "Simone" • We're Going To The Catskills! • Prime Video • Amazon Studios
    Bill Groom, Production Designer
    Neil Prince, Art Director
    Ellen Christiansen, Set Decorator

    A Series of Unfortunate Events • "Penultimate Peril: Part 1" • Netflix • A Netflix Original Production
    Bo Welch, Production Designer
    Don MacAulay, Art Director
    Kate Marshall, Set Decorator

  • Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Program (Half-Hour)

    Barry • "ronny/lily" • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Alec Berg and Hanarply
    Tyler B. Robinson, Production Designer
    Eric Schoonover, Art Director
    Rachael Ferrara, Set Decorator

    Russian Doll • "Nothing in This World Is Easy" • Netflix • Universal Television in association with Jax Media, Paper Kite Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment, Shoot to Midnight, Avenue A
    Michael Bricker, Production Designer
    John Cox, Art Director
    Jessica Pet ruccelli, Set Decorator

    Veep • "Veep" • HBO • HBO Entertainment
    Jim Gloster, Production Designer
    Andrew Leitch, Art Director
    Kimberly Wannop, SDSA, Set Decorator
    David Smith, Set Decorator

    Will & Grace • "Jack's Big Gay Wedding" • NBC • Universal Television in association with KoMut Entertainment and Three Princesses and a P
    Glenda Rovello, Production Designer
    Conny Marinos, Art Director
    Peter Gurski, SDSA, Set Decorator

  • Outstanding Production Design for a Variety, Reality Or Competition Series

    Saturday Night Live • "Host: John Mulaney" • "Host: Emma Stone" • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video (WINNER)

    Eugene Lee, Production Designer
    Akira Yoshimura, Production Designer
    Keith Ian Raywood, Production Designer
    Joseph DeTullio, Production Designer

    At Home With Amy Sedaris • "Teenagers" • truTV • A truTV production in association with A24
    Jason Singleton, Production Designer
    Naomi Munro, Art Director
    Kim Fischer, Set Decorator

    Last Week Tonight With John Oliver • "Authoritarianism" • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Sixteen String Jack Productions and Avalon Television
    Eric Morrell, Production Designer
    Ipek Celik, Set Decorator

    Queer Eye • "Jones Bar-B-Q" • Netflix • Scout Productions, Inc. and ITV Entertainment, LLC
    Thomas Rouse, Production Designer

    The Voice • "Live Cross Battles Part 1" • NBC • MGM Television, Talpa Media USA, Inc. and Warner Horizon Unscripted & Alternative Television
    Anton Goss, Production Designer
    James Pearse Connelly, Production Designer
    Zeya Maurer, Art Director
    Brittany Perham-MacWhorter, Art Director
    Emily Auble, Set Decorator

  • Outstanding Production Design for a Variety Special

    RENT • FOX • 20th Century Fox Television (WINNER)

    Jason Sherwood, Production Designer
    Adam Rowe, Art Director
    John Sparano, Set Decorator

    The 61st Grammy Awards • CBS • AEG Ehrlich Ventures, LLC
    Brian Stonest reet, Production Designer
    Kristen Merlino, Art Director
    Gloria Lamb, Art Director

    Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé • Netflix • Parkwood Entertainment
    Ric Lipson, Production Designer
    Rachel Duncan, Production Designer
    Andrew Makadsi, Art Director

    Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear’s All in the Family and The Jeffersons • ABC • Smoking Baby Productions, ACT III Productions, Gary Sanchez Productions, D’Arconville and Sony Pictures Television
    Bernard Vyzga, Production Designer
    Richard Rohrer, Art Director
    Ron Olsen, Set Decorator

    The Oscars • ABC • The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences
    David Korins, Production Designer
    Alana Billingsley, Art Director

  • Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control for a Series

    Last Week Tonight With John Oliver • "Psychics" • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Sixteen String Jack Productions and Avalon Television (WINNER)

    Dave Saretsky, Technical Director
    August Yuson, Senior Video Control
    John Harrison, Camera
    Dante Pagano, Camera
    Jake Hoover, Camera
    Phil Salanto, Camera

    The Big Bang Theory • "The Stockholm Syndrome" • CBS • Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc. in association with Warner Bros. Television
    John D. O'Brien, Video Control
    John Pierre Dechene, Camera
    Richard G. Price, Camera
    James L. Hitchcock, Camera
    Brian Wayne Armst rong, Camera
    John E. Goforth, Camera

    Conan • "Episode 1232" • TBS • Conaco, LLC
    Iqbal S. Hans, Technical Director
    John Palacio Jr., Video Control
    Seth Saint Vincent, Camera
    Nicholas Kober, Camera
    Ken Dahlquist, Camera
    James Palczewski, Camera
    Ted Ashton, Camera

    The Late Late Show With James Corden • "Post AFC Championship Show With Chris Pratt and Russell Wilson" • CBS • CBS Television Studios / Fulwell 73
    Oleg Sekulovski, Technical Director
    Taylor Campanian, Video Control
    Joel Binger, Camera
    Scott Daniels, Camera
    Peter Hutchinson, Camera
    Michael Jarocki, Camera
    Adam Margolis, Camera
    Mark McIntire, Camera
    Jimmy Verlande, Camera
    John Perry, Camera

    Saturday Night Live • "Host: Adam Sandler" • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video
    Steven Cimino, Technical Director
    Frank Grisanti, Video Control
    Susan Noll, Video Control
    John Pinto, Camera
    Paul Cangialosi, Camera
    Len Wechsler, Camera
    Dave Driscoll, Camera
    Eric A. Eisenstein, Camera

    The Voice • "Live Finale, Part 2" • NBC • MGM Television, Talpa Media USA, Inc. and Warner Horizon Unscripted & Alternative Television
    Allan Wells, Technical Director
    Terrance Ho, Senior Video Control
    Diane Biederbeck, Camera
    Danny Bonilla, Camera
    Manny Bonilla, Camera
    Robert Burnette, Camera
    Suzanne Ebner, Camera
    Guido Frenzel, Camera
    Nick Gomez, Camera
    Alex Hernandez, Camera
    Marc Hunter, Camera
    Scott Hylton, Camera
    Katherine Iacofano, Camera
    Scott Kaye, Camera
    Steve Martyniuk, Camera
    Jofre Rosero, Camera
    Steve Simmons, Camera

  • Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control for a Special

    The Late Late Show Carpool Karaoke Primetime Special 2019 • CBS • CBS Television Studios / Fulwell 73 (WINNER)

    Oleg Sekulovski, Technical Director
    Taylor Campanian, Video Control
    Joel Binger, Camera
    Jim Velarde, Camera
    Edward Nelson, Camera
    Mark McIntire, Camera
    Adam Margolis, Camera
    Jorge Ferris, Camera
    Mike Jarocki, Camera
    Peter Hutchison, Camera
    Charlie Wupperman, Camera
    Joshua Gitersonke, Camera
    Ian McGlocklin, Camera
    Doug Longwill, Camera
    Joshua Greenrock, Camera
    Trace Dantzig, Camera William O'Donnell, Camera
    Max Kerby, Camera
    Scott Acosta, Camera

    The Kennedy Center Honors • CBS • White Cherry Entertainment
    Eric Becker, Technical Director
    J.M. Hurley, Senior Video Control
    Susan Noll, Video Control
    Rob Balton, Camera
    David Eastwood, Camera
    Pat rick Gleason, Camera
    Danny Bonilla, Camera
    Charlie Huntley, Camera
    Helene Haviland, Camera
    Steven R. Martyniuk, Camera
    Jay Kulick, Camera
    Freddy Frederick, Camera
    Jimmy O'Donnell, Camera
    Lyn Noland, Camera
    Mark Whitman, Camera
    Easter Xua, Camera

    The Oscars • ABC • The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences
    Kenneth Shapiro, Technical Director
    Eric Becker, Technical Director
    John Pritchett, Technical Director
    Terrence Ho, Video Control
    Guy Jones, Video Control
    Keith Winikoff, Video Control
    Ralph Bolton, Camera
    David Carline, Camera
    Bob Del Russo, Camera
    David Eastwood, Camera
    Suzanne Ebner, Camera
    Freddy Frederick, Camera
    Shaun Harkins, Camera
    Garrett Hurt, Camera
    Jay Kulick, Camera
    Tore Livia, Camera
    Allen Merriweather, Camera
    Lyn Noland, Camera
    George Prince, Camera
    Dan Webb, Camera
    Rob Palmer, Camera
    David Plakos, Camera
    Easter Xua, Camera
    Rob Balton, Camera
    Danny Bonilla, Camera

    RENT • FOX • 20th Century Fox Television
    Eric Becker, Technical Director
    Charles Ciup, Technical Director
    Emelie Scaminaci, Video Control
    Chris Hill, Video Control
    Bert Atkinson, Camera
    Nat Havholm, Camera
    Ron Lehman, Camera
    David Levisohn, Camera
    Tore Livia, Camera
    Adam Margolis, Camera
    Rob Palmer, Camera
    Brian Reason, Camera
    Dylan Sanford, Camera
    Damien Tuffereau, Camera
    Andrew Waruszewski, Camera

    72nd annual Tony Awards • CBS • White Cherry Entertainment
    Eric Becker, Technical Director
    Mike Anderson, Technical Director
    J.M. Hurley, Senior Video Control
    Ka-Lai Wong, Video Control
    Rob Balton, Camera
    Bob Del Russo, Camera
    Charlie Huntley, Camera
    Jay Kulick, Camera
    John Kosmaczewski, Camera
    Tore Livia, Camera
    James Scurti, Camera
    Lyn Noland, Camera
    Jimmy O'Donnell, Camera
    Jim Tufaro, Camera
    Mark Whitman, Camera
    David Smith, Camera

  • Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special

    Hannah Gadsby: Nanette • Netflix • A Netflix Original Production (WINNER)

    Hannah Gadsby, Written by

    Adam Sandler: 100% Fresh • Netflix • Irwin Entertainment l Happy Madison Productions
    Adam Sandler, Written by

    Amy Schumer Growing • Netflix • It's So Easy Productions, Inc.
    Amy Schumer, Written by

    Carpool Karaoke: When Corden Met McCartney Live From Liverpool • CBS • CBS Television Studios / Fulwell 73
    Matt Roberts, Head Writer
    James Corden, Written by
    Rob Crabbe, Written by
    Lawrence Dai, Written by
    Dicky Eagan, Written by
    Nate Fernald, Written by
    Lauren Greenberg, Written by
    John Kennedy, Written by
    Ian Karmel, Written by
    James Longman, Written by
    Jared Moskowitz, Written by y
    Sean O'Connor, Written by
    Tim Siedell, Written by
    Benjamin Stout , Written by
    Louis Waymouth, Written by
    Ben Winston, Written by

    Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé • Netflix • Parkwood Entertainment
    Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Written by

    Wanda Sykes: Not Normal • Netflix • Push It Productions
    Wanda Sykes, Written by

  • Outstanding Writing for a Nonfiction Program

    Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown • "Kenya" • CNN • CNN Original Series, Zero Point Zero Production, Inc. (WINNER)

    Anthony Bourdain, Written by

    The Case Against Adnan Syed • "Forbidden Love" • HBO • HBO Documentary Films in association with Instinct, Working Title Television, Disarming Films and Sky
    Amy J. Berg, Written by

    Fyre Fraud • Hulu • Hulu in association with Cinemart
    Julia Willoughby Nason, Written by
    Jenner Furst, Written by

    Hostile Planet • "Grasslands" • National Geographic • Plimsoll Productions
    Bruce Kennedy, Written by

    Our Planet • "Jungles" • Netflix • Silverback Films
    Huw Cordey, Written by
    Keith Scholey, Written by
    Alastair Fothergill, Written by
    Sir David Attenborough, Written by

    Wu-Tang Clan: Of Mics and Men • "Episode 1" • Showtime • A Mass Appeal Production in association with Endeavor Content
    Paul Greenhouse, Written by
    Sacha Jenkins, Written by
    Peter J. Scalettar, Written by

  • Outstanding Choreography for a Variety or Reality Programming

    World of Dance • Routines: "Piece by Piece," "Don't Wanna Think," "Fix You" • NBC • Universal Television Alternative Studio in association with Nuyorican Productions and World of Dance (WINNER)

    Tessandra Chavez, Choreographer

    So You Think You Can Dance • Routines: "It Takes a Lot to Know a Man," "Glass Heart Concerto" • FOX • dick clark productions, inc. and 19 Entertainment
    Travis Wall, Choreographer

    So You Think You Can Dance • Routines: "Juice," "Bump," "Yummy" • FOX • dick clark productions, inc. and 19 Entertainment
    Luther Brown, Choreographer

    World of Dance • Routines: "Drop It Like It's Hot," "Headband," "DNA" • NBC • Universal Television Alternative Studio in association with Nuyorican Productions and World of Dance
    Melvin Timtim, Choreographer

    World of Dance • Routines: "Malhari," "Yeh Raat," "O Fortuna + Aadevadanna Eedevadanna" • NBC • Universal Television Alternative Studio in association with Nuyorican Productions and World of Dance
    Suresh Mukund, Choreographer

    World of Dance • Routines: "Pegate," "La Malanga," "Caminare" • NBC • Universal Television Alternative Studio in association with Nuyorican Productions and World of Dance
    Karen Forcano, Choreographer
    Ricardo Vega, Choreographer

  • Outstanding Commercial

    "Behind the Mac - Make Something Wonderful" • Macbook
    TBWA\Media Arts Lab, Ad Agency

    "Dream Crazy" • Nike
    Wieden+Kennedy, Ad Agency
    Park Pictures, Production Company

    "A Great Day in Hollywood" • Netflix
    Kamp Grizzly, Ad Agency
    PRETTYBIRD, Production Company

    "Point of View" • Sandy Hook Promise
    BBDO New York, Ad Agency
    MJZ, Production Company

    "Shot on iPhone XS - Don't Mess With Mother" • iPhone
    TBWA\Media Arts Lab, Ad Agency
    Camp4 Collective, Production Company

  • Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program

    RuPaul's Drag Race • VH1 • World of Wonder Productions (WINNER)

    RuPaul, Host

    Ellen's Game of Games • NBC • Warner Horizon Unscripted and Alternative Television in association with Telepictures and A Very Good Production
    Ellen DeGeneres, Host

    Making It • NBC • Universal Television Alternative Studio, 3 Arts Entertainment, Paper Kite Productions
    Amy Poehler, Host
    Nick Offerman, Host

    Tidying Up With Marie Kondo • Netflix • A Netflix Original Production
    Marie Kondo, Host

    The World's Best • CBS • Warner Horizon Unscripted & Alternative Television, MGM Television, Fulwell 73
    James Corden, Host

  • Outstanding Narrator

    Our Planet • "One Planet" • Netflix • Silverback Films (WINNER)

    Sir David Attenborough, Narrator

    The Flood • "First Pulse" • National Geographic • Icon Films in association with Natural History Film Unit Botswana
    Angela Bassett, Narrator

    The Many Lives of Nick Buoniconti • HBO • HBO Sports
    Liev Schreiber, Narrator

    Queens of Mystery • "Murder in the Dark: First Chapter" • Acorn TV • A Sly Fox Production in association with Acorn Media Enterprises and Ferncroft Media
    Juliet Stevenson, Narrator

    Savage Kingdom • "Fall of the Queen" • National Geographic • Icon Films in association with Natural History Film Unit Botswana
    Charles Dance, Narrator

    Wonders of Mexico • PBS • A BBC production in association with PBS
    Anthony Mendez, Narrator

  • Outstanding Main Title Design

    Conversations With a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes • Netflix • A Radical Media Production in association with Third Eye Motion
    Picture Company
    Lisa Bolan, Creative Director
    Peter Murphy, Animator
    Alyssa Oh, Editor
    June Cho, Designer

    Game of Thrones • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Bighead, Littlehead; 360 Television/Startling Television
    Angus Wall, Creative Director
    Kirk H. Shintani, Art Director
    Shahana Khan, Lead Compositor
    Ian Ruhfass, 3D Lead
    Rustam Hasanov, Lead Conceptual Designer

    Star Trek: Discovery • CBS (CBS All Access) • CBS Television Studios / Secret Hideout / Roddenberry Entertainment
    Ana Criado, Creative Director
    Nader Husseini, Art Director/Animator
    Francisco Sánchez de Cañete, Art Director
    Zachary Kinney, Animator
    Christian Antolin, Designer
    Kyle Cooper, Creative Director

    True Detective • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Neon Black, Passenger and Parliament of Owls
    Pat rick Clair, Creative Director
    Nic Pizzolatto, Creative Director
    Raoul Marks, Designer/Creative Director Woosung Kang, Designer/Compositor/Art Director/Animator
    Kyle Moore, Designer/Compositor/Art Director/Animator
    Victor Jory, Editor

    Warrior • Cinemax • Tropper Ink, Perfect Storm, Bruce Lee Entertainment
    John Likens, Creative Director Wesley Ebelhar, Art Director
    Arisu Kashiwagi, Designer/Art Director

  • Exceptional Merit in Documentary Filmmaking

    RBG • CNN • CNN Films, Storyville Films (WINNER - TIE)

    Julie Cohen, Produced by
    Betsy West, Produced by
    Amy Entelis, Executive Producer
    Courtney Sexton, Executive Producer 

    The Sentence • HBO • HBO Documentary Films in association with Park Pictures (WINNER - TIE)

    Sam Bisbee, Produced by
    Jackie Kelman Bisbee, Produced by
    Rudy Valdez, Executive Producer
    Theodora Dunlap, Executive Producer

    Divide and Conquer: The Story of Roger Ailes • A&E • A Jigsaw Production in association with Baird Films
    Alexis Bloom, Produced by
    Will Cohen, Produced by
    Molly Thompson, Executive Producer
    Alex Gibney, Executive Producer

    Hale County This Morning, This Evening • PBS • Idiom Film, LLC and Louverture Films in association with Field of Vision
    RaMell Ross, Produced by
    Joslyn Barnes, Produced by
    Su Kim, Produced by
    Lois Vossen, Executive Producer

    Three Identical Strangers • CNN • CNN Films, RAW in association with Channel 4
    Becky Read, Produced by
    Grace Hughes-Hallett, Producer

  • Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)

    Better Call Saul • "Talk" • AMC • High Bridge, Crystal Diner, Gran Via Productions and Sony Pictures Television
    Kurt Nicholas Forshager, Sound Supervisor
    Kathryn Madsen, ADR Supervisor
    Matt Temple, FX Editor
    Mark Cookson, FX Editor
    Jane Boegel-Koch, Dialogue Editor
    Jason Tregoe Newman, Music Editor
    Jeff Cranford, Foley Editor
    Gregg Barbanell, Foley Artist
    Laura Macias, Foley Artist

    Game of Thrones • "The Long Night" • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Bighead, Littlehead; 360 Television/Startling Television
    Tim Kimmel, MPSE, Sound Supervisor
    Tim Hands, Supervising ADR Editor
    Paula Fairfield, Sound Designer
    Bradley C. Katona, MPSE, Sound Effects Editor
    Paul Bercovitch, Supervising Dialogue Editor
    John Matter, Dialogue Editor
    David Klotz, Music Editor
    Brett Voss, Foley Editor
    Jeffrey Wilhoit, Foley Artist
    Dylan Tuomy-Wilhoit, Foley Artist

    Gotham • "Legend of the Dark Knight: I Am Bane" • FOX • Warner Bros. Television
    George Haddad, MPSE, Sound Supervisor
    Chad J. Hughes, MPSE, Sound Designer
    Julie Altus, ADR Editor
    Ashley Revell, Music Editor
    Joseph T. Sabella, Foley Artist
    Rick Owens, Foley Artist

    Star Trek: Discovery • "Such Sweet Sorrow, Part 2" • CBS (CBS All Access) • CBS Television Studios / Secret Hideout / Roddenberry Entertainment
    Matthew E. Taylor, Sound Supervisor
    Tim Farrell, Sound Designer
    Mike Schapiro, Sound Effects Editor
    Clayton Weber, Sound Effects Editor
    Dan Kenyon, Sound Effects Editor
    Rickley W. Dumm, ADR Editor
    Sean Heissinger, Dialogue Editor
    Bob Jackson, Dialogue Editor
    Matt Decker, Music Editor
    Alyson Dee Moore, Foley Artist
    Chris Moriana, Foley Artist

    Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan • "Pilot" • Prime Video • Paramount and Amazon Studios
    Benjamin Cook, MPSE, Co-Supervising Sound Editor
    Jon Wakeham, Co-Supervising Sound Editor
    Hector Gika, Sound Effects Editor
    David Esparza, MPSE, Sound Effects Editor
    Tim Tuchrello, Dialogue Editor
    Alex Levy, Music Editor
    Brett Voss, Foley Editor
    Jeff Wilhoit, Foley Artist
    Dylan Tuomy-Wilhoit, Foley Artist

  • Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation

    Ballers • "This Is Not Our World" • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Seven Bucks Productions, Leverage Entertainment and Closest to the Hole Productions
    Mark Relyea, Sound Supervisor
    David Barbee, Sound Effects Editor
    Russell Topal, Sound Effects Editor
    Julie Altus, ADR Supervisor
    Chris Kahwaty, Dialogue Editor
    Bruno Roussel, MPSE, Music Editor
    Damien Smith, Foley Editor
    Joseph T. Sabella, Foley Artist
    Jesi Ruppel, Foley Artist

    Barry • "ronny/lily" • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Alec Berg and Hanarply
    Matthew E. Taylor, Co-Supervising Sound Editor
    Sean Heissinger, Co-Supervising Sound Editor
    Rickley W. Dumm, MPSE, Sound Effects Editor
    Mark Allen, Sound Effects Editor
    John Creed, Dialogue Editor
    Harrison Meyle, Dialogue Editor
    Michael Brake, MPSE, Music Editor
    Clayton Weber, Foley Editor
    Alyson Dee Moore, Foley Artist
    Chris Moriana, Foley Artist

    Love, Death & Robots • "The Secret War" • Netflix • Blur Studio
    Brad North, Sound Supervisor/Dialogue Editor
    Craig Henighan, Sound Designer
    Jordan Wilby, Sound Effects Editor
    Troy Prehmus, Sound Effects Editor
    Jeff Charbonneau, Music Editor
    Alicia Stevenson, Foley Artist
    Dawn Lunsford, Foley Artist

    Russian Doll • "The Way Out" • Netflix • Universal Television in association with Jax Media, Paper Kite Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment, Shoot to Midnight, Avenue A
    Lewis Goldstein, Sound Supervisor
    Alex Soto, Sound Effects Editor
    Jerrell Suelto, Dialogue Editor
    Alfred DeGrand, Dialogue Editor Wen-Hsuan Tseng, Foley Editor

    What We Do in the Shadows • "Werewolf Feud" • FX Networks • FX Productions
    Steffan Falesitch, Supervising Sound Editor
    David Barbee, Sound Effects Editor
    Angelina Faulkner, Dialogue Editor
    Steve Griffen, Music Editor
    Sam Lewis, Supervising Foley Editor
    John Guentner, Foley Editor
    Ginger Geary, Foley Artist

  • Outstanding Sound Editing for a Limited Series, Movie or Special

    Catch-22 • "Episode 1" • Hulu • Paramount Television, Anonymous Content, Smokehouse Pictures
    Jerry Ross, Sound Supervisor
    Doug Mountain, Dialogue Editor
    Byron Wilson, Dialogue Editor
    Chris Assells, Sound Designer
    Jeff Fuller, Sound Effects Editor
    Michael Alexander, Music Editor
    Clayton Weber, Foley Editor
    Catherine Harper, Foley Artist
    Catherine Rose, Foley Artist

    Chernobyl • "1:23:45" • HBO • HBO Miniseries and SKY in association with Word Games, The Mighty Mint and Sister Pictures
    Stefan Henrix, Supervising Sound Editor
    Joe Beal, Sound Designer
    Michael Maroussas, Dialogue Editor
    Harry Barnes, ADR Supervisor
    Andy Wade, Music Editor
    Philip Clements, Foley Editor
    Anna Wright, Foley Artist

    Deadwood: The Movie • HBO • HBO Films in association with Red Board and The Mighty Mint
    Mandell Winter, MPSE, Sound Supervisor
    Daniel Colman, MPSE, Supervising Sound Effects Editor
    Ben Cook, MPSE, Sound Designer
    Bernard Weiser, MPSE, Dialogue Editor
    Brian Armst rong, MPSE, Dialogue Editor
    Shane Hayes, Dialogue Editor
    Rob Chen, ADR Editor
    Dhyanna Carlton-Tims, ADR Editor
    Micha Liberman, Music Editor
    Eryne Prine, MPSE, Foley Editor
    John Sievert, Foley Artist
    Stefan Fraticelli, Foley Artist
    Jason Charbonneau, Foley Artist

    True Detective • "The Great War and Modern Memory" • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Neon Black, Passenger and Parliament of Owls
    Mandell Winter, MPSE, Sound Supervisor
    David Esparza, MPSE, Sound Designer
    Micah Loken, MPSE, Dialogue Editor
    Bernard Weiser, MPSE, Dialogue Editor
    Ryan Collins, MPSE, Sound Effects Editor
    Fernand Bos, MPSE, Music Editor
    Jason Wormer, Music Editor
    Eryne Prine, MPSE, Foley Editor
    Sarah Monat, Foley Artist
    Robin Harlan, Foley Artist

    When They See Us • "Part Four" • Netflix • Participant Media, Tribeca Productions, Harpo Films, Array Filmworks
    John Benson, Sound Supervisor
    Susan Dudeck, Supervising ADR/Dialogue Editor
    Bruce Tanis, Sound Designer
    Chase Keene, Dialogue/ADR Editor
    Jesse Pomeroy, Dialogue Editor
    Naaman Haynes, Dialogue Editor
    Bobbi Banks, Dialogue Editor
    Elliott Koretz, Sound Effects Editor
    Matt Wilson, Sound Effects Editor
    Suat Ayas, Sound Effects Editor
    Jen Monnar, Supervising Music Editor
    Dawn Lunsford, Foley Artist
    Alicia Stevenson, Foley Artist

  • Outstanding Sound Editing for a Nonfiction Program (Single Or Multi-Camera)

    Free Solo • National Geographic • National Geographic Documentary Films, Little Monster Films, Itinerant Media, Parkes+MacDonald/Image Nation (WINNER)

    Deborah Wallach, Sound Supervisor
    Filipe Messeder, Sound Effects Editor
    Jim Schultz, Music Editor
    Roland Vajs, Foley Editor
    Nuno Bento, Foley Artist

    Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown • "Far West Texas" • CNN • CNN Original Series, Zero Point Zero Production, Inc.
    Benny Mouthon, Sound Supervisor
    Hunter Gross, Sound Editor

    FYRE: The Greatest Party That Never Happened • Netflix • Jerry Media, Library Films, Matte Projects and Vice Studios
    Nathan Hasz, Sound Supervisor
    Tom Paul, Sound Designer
    Jeremy Bloom, Sound Effects Editor
    Esther Regelson, Dialogue Editor
    Daniel Ward, Dialogue Editor
    Jon Karmen, Sound Editor
    Curtis Henderson, Foley Artist

    Leaving Neverland • HBO • HBO Documentary Films in association with Channel 4 and Amos Pictures
    Ross Millership, Dialogue Editor
    Poppy Kavanagh, Music Editor

    Our Planet • "Frozen Worlds" • Netflix • Silverback Films
    Kate Hopkins, Sound Supervisor
    Tim Owens, Sound Editor

  • Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)

    Better Call Saul • "Talk" • AMC • High Bridge, Crystal Diner, Gran Via Productions and Sony Pictures Television
    Larry Benjamin, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer
    Kevin Valentine, Re-Recording Mixer
    Phillip W. Palmer, CAS, Production Mixer

    Game of Thrones • "The Long Night" • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Bighead, Littlehead; 360 Television/Startling Television
    Onnalee Blank, Re-Recording Mixer
    Mathew Waters, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer
    Simon Kerr, Production Mixer
    Danny Crowley, Production Mixer
    Ronan Hill, CAS, Production Mixer

    The Handmaid's Tale • "Holly" • Hulu • MGM, Daniel Wilson Productions, The Littlefield Company, White Oak Pictures
    Lou Solakofski, Re-Recording Mixer
    Joe Morrow, Re-Recording Mixer
    Sylvain Arseneault, Production Mixer

    The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • "Vote for Kennedy, Vote for Kennedy" • Prime Video • Amazon Studios
    Ron Bochar, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer
    Mathew Price, CAS, Production Mixer
    David Boulton, ADR Mixer
    George A. Lara, Foley Mixer

    Ozark • "The Badger" • Netflix • Media Rights Capital
    Larry Benjamin, Re-Recording Mixer
    Kevin Valentine, Re-Recording Mixer
    Felipe 'Flip' Borrero, Production Mixer
    David Michael Torres, CAS, Foley Mixer

  • Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation

    Barry • "ronny/lily" • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Alec Berg and Hanarply
    Elmo Ponsdomenech, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer
    Jason "Frenchie" Gaya, Re-Recording Mixer
    Aaron Hasson, ADR Mixer
    Benjamin Pat rick, CAS, Production Mixer

    The Kominsky Method • "Chapter 1: An Actor Avoids" • Netflix • Warner Bros. Television
    Yuri Reese, Re-Recording Mixer
    Bill Smith, Re-Recording Mixer
    Michael Hoffman, CAS, Production Mixer

    Modern Family • "A Year of Birthdays" • ABC • 20th Century Fox Television in association with Steven Levitan Productions and Picador Productions
    Dean Okrand, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer
    Brian R. Harman, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer
    Stephen Alan Tibbo, CAS, Production Mixer

    Russian Doll • "The Way Out" • Netflix • Universal Television in association with Jax Media, Paper Kite Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment, Shoot to Midnight, Avenue A
    Lewis Goldstein, Re-Recording Mixer
    Thomas Ryan, Re-Recording Mixer
    Phil Rosati, Production Mixer

    Veep • "Veep" • HBO • HBO Entertainment
    John W. Cook II, Re-Recording Mixer
    William Freesh, Re-Recording Mixer
    William MacPherson, CAS, Production Mixer

  • Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Limited Series or Movie

    Chernobyl • "1:23:45 "• HBO • HBO Miniseries and SKY in association with Word Games, The Mighty Mint and Sister Pictures
    Stuart Hilliker, Re-Recording Mixer
    Vincent Piponnier, Production Mixer

    Deadwood: The Movie • HBO • HBO Films in association with Red Board and The Mighty Mint
    John W. Cook II, Re-Recording Mixer William Freesh, Re-Recording Mixer
    Geoffrey Patterson, CAS, Production Mixer

    Fosse/Verdon • "All I Care About Is Love" • FX Networks • Fox 21 Television Studios and FX Productions
    Joseph White Jr., CAS, Production Mixer
    Tony Volante, Re-Recording Mixer
    Bobby Johanson, ADR Mixer
    Derik Lee, Score Mixer

    True Detective • "The Great War and Modern Memory: • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Neon Black, Passenger and Parliament of Owls
    Tateum Kohut, Re-Recording Mixer
    Greg Orloff, Re-Recording Mixer
    Geoffrey Patterson, CAS, Production Mixer
    Biff Dawes, Scoring Mixer

    When They See Us • "Part Four" • Netflix • Participant Media, Tribeca Productions, Harpo Films, Array Filmworks
    Joe DeAngelis, Re-Recording Mixer
    Chris Carpenter, Re-Recording Mixer
    Jan McLaughlin, Production Mixer

  • Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Variety Series or Special

    Aretha! A Grammy Celebration for The Queen of Soul • CBS • AEG Ehrlich Ventures, LLC (WINNER)

    Paul Wittman, Production Mixer
    Josh Morton, Re-Recording Mixer
    Paul Sandweiss, Music Mixer
    Kristian Pedregon, Music Mixer
    Christian Schrader, Supplemental Audio
    Michael Parker, Monitor Mixer
    Pat rick Baltzell, House PA Mixer

    Carpool Karaoke: When Corden Met McCartney Live From Liverpool • CBS • CBS Television Studios / Fulwell 73
    Conner Moore, Re-Recording Mixer
    Paul Boothroyd, FOH Production Mixer
    David Kahne, Audio Mixer

    The 61st Grammy Awards • CBS • AEG Ehrlich Ventures, LLC
    Thomas Holmes, Production Mixer
    Mikael Stewart, FOH Production Mixer
    John Harris, Broadcast Music Mixer
    Erik Schilling, Broadcast Music Mixer
    Ron Reaves, FOH Music Mixer
    Thomas Pesa, Foldback Mixer
    Michael Parker, Foldback Mixer
    Eric Johnston, Playback Music Mixer
    Pablo Munguia, Pre-Recorded Music Mixer
    Juan Pablo Velasco, Pre-Recorded Music Mixer
    Josh Morton, Video Package Audio Mixer
    Paul Sandweiss, Video Package Audio Mixer
    Kristian Pedregon, Video Package Audio Mixer
    Bob LaMasney, Sweetening Mixer

    Last Week Tonight With John Oliver • "Authoritarianism" • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Sixteen String Jack Productions and Avalon Television
    Steve Watson, A1 Production Mixer
    Charlie Jones, Supervising/ProTools Mixer
    Max Perez, ProTools Mixer
    Steve Lettie, Front of House PA Mixer

    The Oscars • ABC • The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences
    Paul Sandweiss, Production Mixer
    Tommy Vicari, Orchest ra/Music Mixer
    Pablo Munguia, Pre-Recorded Music Programming Supervisor
    Kristian Pedregon, Post Audio
    Pat rick Baltzell, PA Mixer
    Michael Parker, Monitor Mixer
    Christian Schrader, Supplemental Audio
    John Perez, VO Mixer
    Tom Pesa, Orchest ra Monitor Mixer
    Mark Repp, Orchest ra Monitor Mixer
    Biff Dawes, Orchest ra/Music Mixer

  • Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Nonfiction Program (Single or Multi-Camera)

    Free Solo • National Geographic • National Geographic Documentary Films, Little Monster Films, Itinerant Media, Parkes+MacDonald/Image Nation (WINNER)

    Tom Fleischman, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer
    Ric Schnupp, Re-Recording Mixer
    Tyson Lozensky, Scoring Mixer
    Jim Hurst, Production Mixer

    Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown • "Kenya" • CNN • CNN Original Series, Zero Point Zero Production, Inc.
    Brian Bracken, Re-Recording Mixer

    FYRE: The Greatest Party That Never Happened • Netflix • Jerry Media, Library Films, Matte Projects and Vice Studios
    Tom Paul, Re-Recording Mixer
    Allison Casey, Re-Recording Mixer

    Leaving Neverland • HBO • HBO Documentary Films in association with Channel 4 and Amos Pictures
    Matt Skilton, Re-Recording Mixer
    Marguerite Gaudin, Production Mixer

    Our Planet • "One Planet" • Netflix • Silverback Films
    Graham Wild, Re-Recording Mixer

  • Outstanding Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score)

    Barry • "What?!" • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Alec Berg and Hanarply
    David Wingo, Music by

    Game of Thrones • "The Long Night" • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Bighead, Littlehead; 360 Television/Startling Television
    Ramin Djawadi, Music by

    The Handmaid's Tale • "The Word" • Hulu • MGM, Daniel Wilson Productions, The Littlefield Company, White Oak Pictures
    Adam Taylor, Music by

    House of Cards • "Chapter 73" • Netflix • Donen/Fincher/Roth and Trigger Street Productions, Inc. in association with Media Rights Capital
    Jeff Beal, Music by

    This Is Us • "Songbird Road: Part One" • NBC • 20th Century Fox Television
    Siddhartha Khosla, Music by

  • Outstanding Music Composition for a Limited Series, Movie or Special (Original Dramatic Score)

    Chernobyl • "Please Remain Calm" • HBO • HBO Miniseries and SKY in association with Word Games, The Mighty Mint and Sister Pictures
    Hildur Guðnadóttir, Music by

    Escape at Dannemora • "Episode 5" • Showtime • Red Hour, Busyhands, The White Mountain Company, Michael De Luca Productions, BZ Entertainment
    Edward Shearmur, Music by

    Good Omens • "In the Beginning" • Prime Video • BBC Worldwide Limited and Amazon Studios
    David Arnold, Music by

    True Detective • "The Final Country" • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Neon Black, Passenger and Parliament of Owls
    T Bone Burnett, Music by
    Keefus Ciancia, Music by

    When They See Us • "Part Two" • Netflix • Participant Media, Tribeca Productions, Harpo Films, Array Filmworks
    Kris Bowers, Music by

  • Outstanding Music Composition for a Documentary Series or Special (Original Dramatic Score)

    Free Solo • National Geographic • National Geographic Documentary Films, Little Monster Films, Itinerant Media, Parkes+MacDonald/Image Nation (WINNER)

    Marco Beltrami, Music by Brandon Roberts, Music by 

    Game of Thrones: The Last Watch • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Glimmer Films
    Hannah Peel, Music by 

    Hostile Planet • "Oceans" • National Geographic • Plimsoll Productions
    Benjamin Wallfisch, Music by

    Love, Gilda • CNN • CNN Films, 3 Faces Films, Motto Pictures
    Miriam Cutler, Music by

    Our Planet • "One Planet" • Netflix • Silverback Films
    Steven Price, Music by

  • Outstanding Music Direction

    Fosse/Verdon • "Life Is a Cabaret" • FX Networks • Fox 21 Television Studios and FX Productions (WINNER)

    Alex Lacamoire, Music Direction by

    Aretha! A Grammy Celebration for The Queen of Soul • CBS • AEG Ehrlich Ventures, LLC
    Rickey Minor, Music Direction by

    Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé • Netflix • Parkwood Entertainment
    Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Music Direction by
    Derek Dixie, Music Direction by

    The Oscars • ABC • The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences
    Rickey Minor, Music Direction by

    Q85: A Musical Celebration for Quincy Jones • "Part 1" • BET Networks • AEG Ehrlich Ventures, LLC
    Greg Phillinganes, Music Direction by

    Saturday Night Live • "Host: Adam Sandler" • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video
    Lenny Pickett, Music Direction by
    Leon Pendarvis, Music Direction by
    Eli Brueggemann, Music Direction by

  • Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics

    Crazy Ex-Girlfriend • "I Have to Get Out" / Song Title: "Antidepressants Are So Not a Big Deal" • CW • CBS Television Studios in association with Warner Bros. Television (WINNER)

    Adam Schlesinger, Music & Lyrics by
    Rachel Bloom, Music & Lyrics by
    Jack Dolgen, Lyrics by

    Documentary Now! Original Cast Album: Co-op / Song Title: "Holiday Party (I Did a Little Cocaine Tonight)" • IFC • Broadway Video
    Eli Bolin, Music by
    John Mulaney, Lyrics by
    Seth Meyers, Lyrics by

    Flight of the Conchords: Live in London • Song Title: "Father & Son" • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Done + Dusted Productions
    Bret McKenzie, Music & Lyrics by
    Jemaine Clement, Music & Lyrics by

    Saturday Night Live • "Host: James McAvoy" / Song Title: "The Upper East Side" • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video
    Eli Brueggemann, Music by
    Bryan Tucker, Lyrics by
    Leslie Jones, Lyrics by

    Song of Parkland • Song Title: "Beautiful Things Can Grow" • HBO • HBO Original Programming
    Mark Sonnenblick, Music by
    Ashley Paseltiner, Lyrics by
    Molly Reichard, Lyrics by

    72nd annual Tony Awards • Song Title: "This One's for You" • CBS • White Cherry Entertainment
    Sara Bareilles, Music & Lyrics by
    Josh Groban, Music & Lyrics by
    Shaina Taub, Music & Lyrics by

  • Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music

    Castle Rock • Hulu • Bad Robot, Darkbloom, Warner Bros.
    Thomas Newman, Theme by

    Crazy Ex-Girlfriend • CW • CBS Television Studios in association with Warner Bros. Television
    Rachel Bloom, Theme by
    Jack Dolgen, Theme by
    Adam Schlesinger, Theme by

    Good Omens • Prime Video • BBC Worldwide Limited and Amazon Studios
    David Arnold, Theme by

    Our Planet • Netflix • Silverback Films
    Steven Price, Theme by

    Succession • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Project Zeus and Gary Sanchez Productions
    Nicholas Britell, Theme by

  • Outstanding Music Supervision

    Better Call Saul • "Something Stupid" • AMC • High Bridge, Crystal Diner, Gran Via Productions and Sony Pictures Television
    Thomas Golubić, Music Supervisor

    Fosse/Verdon • "Life Is a Cabaret" • FX Networks • Fox 21 Television Studios and FX Productions
    Steven Gizicki, Music Supervisor

    The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • "We're Going to the Catskills!" • Prime Video • Amazon Studios
    Robin Urdang, Music Supervisor
    Amy Sherman-Palladino, Music Supervisor
    Daniel Palladino, Music Supervisor

    Quincy • Netflix • Le Train Train, Bob's Your Uncle, Tribeca
    Jasper Leak, Music Supervisor

    Russian Doll • "Nothing in This World Is Easy" • Netflix • Universal Television in association with Jax Media, Paper Kite Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment, Shoot to Midnight, Avenue A
    Brienne Rose, Music Supervisor

  • Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance

    Family Guy • "Con Heiress" • FOX • 20th Century Fox Television (WINNER)

    Seth MacFarlane as Peter Griffin, Stewie Griffin, Brian Griffin, Glenn Quagmire, Tom Tucker, Seamus

    F Is for Family • "The Stinger" • Netflix • Wild West Television in association with Gaumont Television
    Kevin Michael Richardson as Rosie

    Family Guy • "Throw It Away" • FOX • 20th Century Fox Television
    Alex Borstein as Lois Griffin, Tricia Takanawa

    The Simpsons • "From Russia Without Love" • FOX • Gracie Films in association with 20th Century Fox Television
    Hank Azaria as Moe, Carl, Duffman, Kirk

    When You Wish Upon a Pickle: A Sesame Street Special • HBO • Sesame Street Workshop
    Eric Jacobson as Bert, Grover, Oscar

  • Outstanding Actress in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series

    Hack Into Broad City • Comedy Central • JAX Media
    Ilana Glazer as Ilana Wexler

    Hack Into Broad City • Comedy Central • JAX Media
    Abbi Jacobson as Abbi Abrams

    Special • Netflix • Stage 13 and That's Wonderful Productions
    Jessica Hecht as Mom

    Special • Netflix • Stage 13 and That's Wonderful Productions
    Punam Patel as Kim Laghari

    State Of The Union • SundanceTV • See-Saw Films
    Rosamund Pike as Louise

  • Outstanding Actor in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series

    Beto Breaks The Internet • NBC (YouTube) • Broadway Video and Universal Television
    Jimmy Fallon as Beto O'Rourke

    CTRL ALT DELETE • Vimeo • small & mighty productions
    Ed Begley Jr. as Dr. Rosenblatt

    An Emmy for Megan • anemmyformegan.com • Abso Lutely Productions
    Patton Oswalt as Patton

    Special • Netflix • Stage 13 and That's Wonderful Productions
    Ryan O'Connell as Ryan Hayes

    State of the Union • SundanceTV • See-Saw Films
    Chris O'Dowd as Tom

  • Outstanding Short Form Animated Program

    Love, Death & Robots • "The Witness" • Netflix • Blur Studio (WINNER)

    David Fincher, Executive Producer
    Tim Miller, Executive Producer
    Jennifer Miller, Executive Producer
    Joshua Donen, Executive Producer
    Victoria Howard, Supervising Producer
    Gennie Rim, Producer
    Alberto Mielgo, Written by/Directed by
    Gabriele Pennacchioli, Supervising Director

    Robot Chicken • "Why Is It Wet?" • Adult Swim • Stoopid Buddy Stoodios
    Seth Green, Executive Producer/Written by
    Matthew Senreich, Executive Producer/Written by
    John Harvatine IV, Executive Producer
    Eric Towner, Executive Producer
    Keith Crofford, Executive Producer
    Mike Lazzo, Executive Producer
    Tom Root, Executive Producer/Head Writer
    Doug Goldstein, Executive Producer/Head Writer
    Margaret M. Dean, Supervising Producer
    Ollie Green, Producer
    Mike Fasolo, Written by
    Kiel Kennedy, Written by
    Michael Poisson, Written by
    Ellory Smith, Written by
    Tom Sheppard, Written by/Directed by
    Alex Kamer, Animation Director
    Scott DaRos, Co-Animation Director
    Matt Sheldon, Assistant Director

    SpongeBob SquarePants • "Plankton Paranoia" • Nickelodeon • Nickelodeon
    Stephen Hillenburg, Executive Producer
    Marc Ceccarelli, Supervising Producer
    Vincent Waller, Supervising Producer
    Jennie Monica, Produced by
    Luke Brookshier, Written by
    Adam Paloian, Supervising Director
    Alan Smart, Supervising Director
    Tom Yasumi, Animation Director

    Steven Universe • "Reunited" • Cartoon Network • Cartoon Network Studios
    Rebecca Sugar, Executive Producer/Story by
    Rob Sorcher, Executive Producer
    Brian A. Miller, Executive Producer
    Jennifer Pelphrey, Executive Producer
    Curtis Lelash, Executive Producer
    Jackie Buscarino, Producer
    Paul Villeco, Written by
    Katie Mit roff, Written by
    Jeff Liu, Written by
    Miki Brewster, Written by
    Matt Burnett, Story by
    Ben Levin, Story by
    Kat Morris, Story by
    Tom Herpich, Story by
    Joe Johnston, Story by/Supervising Director
    Nick DeMayo, Animation Director
    Kimson Albert, Sheet Timing
    Maureen Mlynarczyk, Sheet Timing

    Teen Titans Go! • "Nostalgia Is Not a Substitute for an Actual Story" • Cartoon Network • Warner Bros. Animation
    Sam Register, Executive Producer
    Aaron Horvath, Executive Producer
    Michael Jelenic, Executive Producer
    Peter Rida Michail, Producer
    Peggy Regan, Producer
    Amy Wolfram, Written by
    James Krenzke, Directed by
    Luke Cormican, Supervising Director
    Eric J. Pringle, Animation Director

  • Outstanding Short Form Comedy or Drama Series

    An Emmy for Megan • anemmyformegan.com • Abso Lutely Productions
    Megan Amram, Executive Producer
    Janel Kranking, Executive Producer
    Dave Kneebone, Executive Producer
    Joseph Carnegie, Producer

    Hack Into Broad City • Comedy Central • JAX Media
    Tony Hernandez, Executive Producer
    Lilly Burns, Executive Producer
    Abbi Jacobson, Executive Producer
    Ilana Glazer, Executive Producer
    Kelsie Kiley, Co-Executive Producer
    Nick Paley, Producer

    It's Bruno! • Netflix • Stage 13, Phiphen Pictures and SLI Productions Solvan "Slick" Naim, Executive Producer
    Molly Conners, Producer
    Amanda Bowers, Producer
    Vincent Morano, Producer

    Special • Netflix • Stage 13 and That's Wonderful Productions
    Jim Parsons, Executive Producer
    Todd Spiewak, Executive Producer
    Eric Norsoph, Executive Producer
    Ryan O'Connell, Executive Producer
    Anna Dokoza, Executive Producer

    State of the Union • SundanceTV • SundanceTV in co-production with See-Saw Films
    Nick Hornby, Executive Producer
    Stephen Frears, Executive Producer
    Jamie Laurenson, Executive Producer
    Hakan Kousetta, Executive Producer
    Iain Canning, Executive Producer
    Emile Sherman, Executive Producer

  • Outstanding Short Form Nonfiction or Reality Series

    Creating Saturday Night Live • NBC (nbc.com) • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video (WINNER)

    Lorne Michaels, Executive Producer
    Oz Rodriguez, Co-Executive Producer
    Chris Voss, Co-Executive Producer
    Matt Yonks, Co-Executive Producer
    Michael Scogin, Supervising Producer
    Erin Doyle, Producer

    Fosse/Verdon (Inside Look) • FX Networks • Riverside Entertainment
    Pastor Alvaro, Executive Producer
    Stephanie Gibbons, Executive Producer
    Sally Daws, Executive Producer
    Kenna McCabe, Executive Producer
    Maureen Timpa, Executive Producer
    Iaian Smallwood, Producer

    Pose: Identity, Family, Community (Inside Look) • FX Networks • More Media
    Ryan Murphy, Executive Producer
    Tanase Popa, Executive Producer
    Stephanie Gibbons, Executive Producer
    Kenna McCabe, Executive Producer
    Sally Daws, Executive Producer
    Maureen Timpa, Executive Producer

    RuPaul’s Drag Race’s: Out of the Closet • VH1 • VH1
    Tyler Hissey, Executive Producer
    Ray Hunt, Executive Producer
    Brittany Travis, Executive Producer
    Joseph Gerbino, Senior Producer
    Robert Diminico, Producer

    RuPaul’s Drag Race’s: Portrait of a Queen • VH1 • VH1
    Tyler Hissey, Executive Producer
    Ray Hunt, Executive Producer
    Brittany Travis, Executive Producer
    Joseph Gerbino, Senior Producer

  • Outstanding Short Form Variety Series

    Carpool Karaoke: The Series • Apple Music • CBS Television Studios / Fulwell 73 (WINNER)

    Ben Winston, Executive Producer
    James Corden, Executive Producer
    Eric Pankowski, Executive Producer
    David Young, Supervising Producer
    Sheila Rogers, Supervising Producer
    Diana Miller, Producer

    Billy on the Street • FunnyOrDie • Funny Or Die and Lyft Entertainment
    Billy Eichner, Executive Producer/Host
    Mike Farah, Executive Producer
    Doug Brady, Executive Producer
    Bill Parker, Executive Producer
    Elizabeth Baquet, Producer
    Ciara Pavia, Producer

    Gay of Thrones • FunnyOrDie • Funny Or Die
    Erin Gibson, Executive Producer
    Jonathan Van Ness, Executive Producer
    Mike Farah, Executive Producer
    Matt Mazany, Co-Executive Producer
    Ross Buran, Supervising Producer Whitney Hodack, Produced by

    Honest Trailers • YouTube • Fandom
    Spencer Gilbert, Producer
    Dan Murrell, Producer
    Joe Starr, Producer

    The Randy Rainbow Show • YouTube • 4 Irene Productions, Inc.
    Randy Rainbow, Executive Producer
    Tanase Popa, Producer
    John Retsios, Producer
    Rich Super, Producer
    Jeff Romley, Producer

  • Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Comedy Series or Variety Program

    Barry • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Alec Berg and Hanarply
    Wade Allen, Stunt Coordinator

    Cobra Kai • YouTube Premium • Overbrook Entertainment in association with Sony Pictures Television
    Hiro Koda, Stunt Coordinator
    Jahnel Curfman, Stunt Coordinator

    GLOW • Netflix • A Netflix Original Series in association with Tilted Productions
    Shauna Duggins, Stunt Coordinator

    Russian Doll • Netflix • Universal Television in association with Jax Media, Paper Kite Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment, Shoot to Midnight, Avenue A
    Christopher Place, Stunt Coordinator

    The Tick • Prime Video • Sony Pictures Television and Amazon Studios
    Chris Cenatiempo, Stunt Coordinator

  • Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Drama Series, Limited Series or Movie

    The Blacklist • NBC • Davis Entertainment and Universal Television in association with Sony Pictures Television
    Cort L. Hessler III, Stunt Coordinator

    Blindspot • NBC • Berlanti Productions and Quinn’s House, Inc. in association with Warner Bros. Television
    Christopher Place, Stunt Coordinator

    Game of Thrones • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Bighead, Littlehead; 360 Television/Startling Television
    Rowley Irlam, Stunt Coordinator

    S.W.A.T. • CBS • MiddKid Productions, Original Film, Perfect Storm Entertainment and Wyandotte Entertainment in association with CBS Television Studios and Sony Pictures Television
    Charlie Brewer, Stunt Coordinator

    SEAL Team • CBS • CBS Television Studios
    Peewee Piemonte, Stunt Coordinator
    Julie Michaels, Stunt Coordinator

  • Outstanding Special Visual Effects

    Game of Thrones • "The Bells" • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Bighead, Littlehead; 360 Television/Startling Television
    Joe Bauer, Lead Visual Effects Supervisor
    Steve Kullback, Lead Visual Effects Producer
    Adam Chazen, Visual Effects Associate Producer
    Sam Conway, Special Effects Supervisor
    Mohsen Mousavi, Visual Effects Supervisor
    Martin Hill, Visual Effects Supervisor
    Ted Rae, Visual Effects Plate Supervisor
    Pat rick Tiberius Gehlen, Previs Lead
    Thomas Schelesny, Visual Effects and Animation Supervisor

    The Man in the High Castle • "Jahr Null" • Prime Video • Amazon Studios
    Lawson Deming, Senior VFX Supervisor
    Cory Jamieson, VFX Executive Producer
    Casi Blume, CG Supervisor
    Nick Chamberlain, Comp Supervisor
    Bill Parker, Comp Supervisor
    Saber Jlassi, Dynamics Lead
    Chris Parks, Animation Lead
    Brian Hobert, Comp Lead
    Danielle Malambri, VFX Coordinator

    The Orville • "Identity Part II" • FOX • 20th Century Fox Television
    Luke McDonald, Visual Effects Supervisor
    Tommy Tran, Visual Effects Supervisor
    Kevin Lingenfelser, Visual Effects Supervisor
    Nhat Phong Tran, Visual Effects Supervisor
    Brooke Noska, Visual Effects Producer
    Melissa Delong, Visual Effects Producer
    Brandon Fayette, DFX Supervisor
    Matt Von Brock, CG Supervisor
    Joseph Vincent Pike, Compositing Supervisor

    Star Trek: Discovery • "Such Sweet Sorrow, Part 2" • CBS (CBS All Access) • CBS Television Studios / Secret Hideout / Roddenberry Entertainment
    Jason Michael Zimmerman, VFX Supervisor
    Ante Dekovic, VFX Supervisor
    Ivan Kondrup Jensen, VFX Supervisor
    Mahmoud Rahnama, Associate VFX Supervisor
    Alexander Wood, VFX Plate Supervisor
    Aleksandra Kochoska, VFX Producer
    Charles Collyer, Lead VFX Artist
    Fausto Tejeda, CG Supervisor
    Darcy Callaghan, Special Effects Coordinator

    The Umbrella Academy • "The White Violin" • Netflix • UCP
    Everett Burrell, Senior Visual Effects Supervisor
    R. Christopher White, Visual Effects Supervisor
    Jeff Campbell, Visual Effects Supervisor
    Sebastien Bergeron, Visual Effects Supervisor
    Sean Schur, Visual Effects Supervisor
    Steve Dellerson, Visual Effects Producer
    Libby Hazell, Visual Effects Producer
    Carrie Richardson, Visual Effects Producer
    Misato Shinohara, Visual Effects Production Manager

  • Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Supporting Role

    Catch-22 • "Episode 4" • Hulu • Paramount Television, Anonymous Content, Smokehouse Pictures
    Matt Kasmir, VFX Supervisor
    Brian Connor, VFX Supervisor
    Dan Charbit, VFX Supervisor
    Matthew Wheelon Hunt, VFX Producer
    Alun Cummings, VFX Producer
    Gavin Harrison, CG Supervisor
    Giovanni Casadei, CG Supervisor
    Remi Martin, 2D Compositing Supervisor
    Peter Farkas, 2D Compositing Supervisor

    Chernobyl • "1:23:45" • HBO • HBO Miniseries and SKY in association with Word Games, The Mighty Mint and Sister Pictures
    Lindsay McFarlane, Overall VFX Producer
    Max Dennison, Overall VFX Supervisor: DNEG
    Claudius Christian Rauch, SFX Supervisor
    Clare Cheetham, VFX Producer: DNEG
    Laura Bethencourt Montes, VFX Line Producer: DNEG
    Steven Godfrey, CG Supervisor: DNEG
    Luke Letkey, 2D Supervisor: DNEG
    Christian Waite, FX Supervisor: DNEG
    William Foulser, Environments Supervisor: DNEG

    Deadwood: The Movie • HBO • HBO Films in association with Red Board and The Mighty Mint
    Eric Hayden, VFX Supervisor
    David Altenau, VFX Supervisor
    Alex Torres, VFX Producer
    Joseph Vincent Pike, Compositor
    Ian Northrop, Compositor
    Christopher Flynn, Compositor
    David Blumenfeld, Animator
    Matthew Rappaport, Animator
    David Rand, Animator

    Escape at Dannemora • "Episode 6" • Showtime • Red Hour, Busyhands, The White Mountain Company, Michael De Luca
    Productions, BZ Entertainment
    Steven Kirshoff, Special Effects Supervisor
    Joe Heffernan, Special Effects Coordinator
    John Bair, Visual Effects Supervisor
    Djuna Wahlrab, Visual Effects Supervisor
    Matthew Griffin, Visual Effects Producer
    Shannen Walsh, Visual Effects Coordinator
    Joseph Brigati, Lead Compositor
    Vance Miller, CG Supervisor
    Min Hwa Jung, Senior Compositor

    Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan • "Pilot" • Prime Video • Paramount and Amazon Studios
    Erik Henry, Senior Visual Effects Supervisor
    Matt Robken, Senior Visual Effects Producer
    Jamie Klein, Senior Visual Effects Coordinator
    Pau Costa Moeller, Special Effects Supervisor
    Bobo Skipper, Visual Effects Supervisor
    Deak Ferrand, Matte Painter
    Crawford Reilly, 2D Lead
    Francois Lambert, 2D Lead
    Joseph Kasparian, CG Lead

  • Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Variety Special

    RENT • FOX • 20th Century Fox Television (WINNER)

    Al Gurdon, Lighting Designer
    Madigan Stehly, Lighting Director
    Ben Green, Lighting Director
    Ryan Tanker, Lighting Director
    Patrick Brazil, Lighting Director

    The 61st Grammy Awards • CBS • AEG Ehrlich Ventures, LLC
    Robert A. Dickinson, Lighting Designer
    Noah Mitz, Lighting Director
    Michael Berger, Lighting Director Will Gossett, Lighting Director
    Madigan Stehly, Lighting Director
    Andy O'Reilly, Lighting Director
    Pat rick Boozer, Lighting Director
    Ryan Tanker, Lighting Director

    The Kennedy Center Honors • CBS • White Cherry Entertainment
    Robert A. Dickinson, Lighting Designer
    Travis Hagenbuch, Lighting Director
    Michael Berger, Lighting Director
    Harry Sangmeister, Lighting Director

    The Oscars • ABC • The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences
    Robert A. Dickinson, Lighting Designer
    Travis Hagenbuch, Lighting Director
    Michael Berger, Lighting Director
    Andy O'Reilly, Lighting Director
    Pat rick Boozer, Lighting Director
    Ben Green, Lighting Director

    72nd annual Tony Awards • CBS • White Cherry Entertainment
    Robert A. Dickinson, Lighting Designer
    Noah Mitz, Lighting Director
    Ed McCarthy, Lighting Director
    Harry Sangmeister, Lighting Director

  • Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Variety Series

    Saturday Night Live • "Host: John Mulaney" • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video (WINNER)

    Richard McGuinness, Lighting Director
    Geoffrey Amoral, Lighting Director William McGuinness, Lighting Director
    Trevor Brown, Lighting Director
    Tim Stasse, Lighting Director

    America's Got Talent • "Semi Final #1 Performance Show" • NBC • FremantleMedia North America, Inc. and Syco Entertainment
    Noah Mitz, Lighting Designer
    Michael Berger, Lighting Director Will Gossett, Lighting Director
    Ryan Tanker, Lighting Director
    Matthew Benson, Lighting Director
    Andrew Webberley, Lighting Director

    Dancing With the Stars • "Semi-Finals" • ABC • BBC Studios
    Simon Miles, Lighting Designer
    Suzanne Sotelo, Lighting Director
    Pete Radice, Lighting Director
    Matt McAdam, Lighting Director

    So You Think You Can Dance • "Finale" • FOX • dick clark productions, inc. and 19 Entertainment
    Robert Barnhart, Lighting Designer
    Pat rick Boozer, Lighting Director
    Pete Radice, Lighting Director
    Madigan Stehly, Lighting Director
    Matt Firestone, Lighting Director

    The Voice • "Live Finale, Part 1" • NBC • MGM Television, Talpa Media USA, Inc. and Warner Horizon Unscripted & Alternative Television
    Oscar Dominguez, Lighting Designer
    Daniel Boland, Lighting Director
    Craig Housenick, Lighting Director
    Ronald Wirsgalla, Lighting Director
    Johnny Bradley, Lighting Director

  • Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special

    Springsteen on Broadway • Netflix • Thrill Hill Productions, Inc. (WINNER)

    Thom Zimny, Directed by

    Carpool Karaoke: When Corden Met McCartney Live From Liverpool • CBS • CBS Television Studios / Fulwell 73
    Ben Winston, Directed by

    Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé • Netflix • Parkwood Entertainment
    Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Directed by
    Ed Burke, Directed by

    Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear's All in the Family and The Jeffersons • ABC • Smoking Baby Productions, ACT III Productions, Gary Sanchez Productions, D'Arconville and Sony Pictures Television
    James Burrows, Directed by
    Andy Fisher, Directed by

    The Oscars • ABC • The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences
    Glenn Weiss, Directed by

  • Outstanding Directing for a Documentary/Nonfiction Program

    Free Solo • National Geographic • National Geographic Documentary Films, Little Monster Films, Itinerant Media, Parkes+MacDonald/Image Nation (WINNER)

    Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi, Directed by
    Jimmy Chin, Directed by

    FYRE: The Greatest Party That Never Happened • Netflix • Jerry Media, Library Films, Matte Projects and Vice Studios
    Chris Smith, Directed by

    Leaving Neverland • HBO • HBO Documentary Films in association with Channel 4 and Amos Pictures
    Dan Reed, Directed by

    RBG • CNN • CNN Films, Storyville Films
    Julie Cohen, Directed by
    Betsy West, Directed by

    Three Identical Strangers • CNN • CNN Films, RAW in association with Channel 4
    Tim Wardle, Directed by

  • Outstanding Directing for a Reality Program

    Queer Eye • "Black Girl Magic" • Netflix • Scout Productions, Inc. and ITV Entertainment, LLC (WINNER)

    Hisham Abed, Directed by

    The Amazing Race • "Who Wants a Rolex?" • CBS • WorldRace Productions, Inc.
    Bertram van Munster, Directed by

    American Ninja Warrior • "Minneapolis City Qualifiers" • NBC • A. Smith & Co. Productions
    Patrick McManus, Directed by

    RuPaul's Drag Race • "Whatcha Unpackin?" • VH1 • World of Wonder Productions
    Nick Murray, Directed by

    Shark Tank • "Episode 1002" • ABC • MGM Television in association with Sony Pictures Television
    Ken Fuchs, Directed by