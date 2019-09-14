Creative Arts Emmys: Winners List (Updating Live)
The Creative Arts Emmy Awards are being handed out Sept. 14 and 15 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
The Academy of Television Arts & Sciences is handing out its 2019 Creative Arts Emmys over two nights this weekend.
The awards ceremonies, which honor artistic and technical achievements in television, will start at 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. FXX will broadcast the awards on Sept. 21, followed by Fox's live broadcast of the Primetime Emmy Awards the next day.
The 2019 Creative Arts Emmy Awards will feature a star-studded lineup of presenters. On Saturday, Roy Choi and Jon Favreau, Jeff Goldblum, Marie Kondo, Lisa Kudrow, Derek Hough, Wanda Sykes, Will Arnett, W. Kamau Bell, Terry Crews and Nick Kroll are among those set to present. Sunday's show will feature presenters including Laverne Cox, Rachel Bloom. Neil Patrick Harris, Natasha Lyonne, Olivia Munn, Patton Oswalt and Jane Seymour.
The Hollywood Reporter will be updating the list of Creative Arts Emmy winners below as they are announced during both ceremonies. Refresh for the latest, and keep up with all the latest Emmys news here.
-
Outstanding Animated Program
The Simpsons • "Mad About the Toy" • FOX • Gracie Films in association with 20th Century Fox Television (WINNER)
James L. Brooks, Executive Producer
Matt Groening, Executive Producer
Al Jean, Executive Producer
Matt Selman, Executive Producer
John Frink, Executive Producer
J. Stewart Burns, Co-Executive Producer
Bill Odenkirk, Co-Executive Producer
Joel H. Cohen, Co-Executive Producer
Rob LaZebnik, Co-Executive Producer
Jeff Westbrook, Co-Executive Producer
Brian Kelley, Co-Executive Producer
Dan Vebber, Co-Executive Producer
Ryan Koh, Co-Executive Producer
Richard Raynis, Produced by
Tom Klein, Animation Producer
Andrea Romero, Animation Producer
Mike B. Anderson, Supervising Producer
Michael Price, Written by
Rob Oliver, Directed by
Eddie Rosas, Assistant Director
Carlton Batten, Lead Animation Timer
Big Mouth • "The Planned Parenthood Show" • Netflix • A Netflix Original Production
Nick Kroll, Executive Producer
Andrew Goldberg, Executive Producer
Mark J. Levin, Executive Producer
Jennifer Flackett, Executive Producer
Joe Wengert, Supervising Producer
Ben Kalina, Supervising Producer
Chris Prynoski, Supervising Producer
Shannon Prynoski, Supervising Producer
Anthony Lioi, Supervising Producer
Gil Ozeri, Producer
Kelly Galuska, Producer
Nate Funaro, Produced by
Emily Altman, Written by
Bryan Francis, Directed by
Mike L. Mayfield, Co-Supervising Director
Jerilyn Blair, Animation Timer
Bill Buchanan, Animation Timer
Sean Dempsey, Animation Timer
Jamie Huang, Animation Timer
Bob's Burgers • "Just One of The Boyz 4 Now for Now" • FOX • 20th Century Fox Television
Loren Bouchard, Executive Producer
Jim Dauterive, Executive Producer
Dan Fybel, Executive Producer
Rich Rinaldi, Executive Producer
Jon Schroeder, Executive Producer
Nora Smith, Executive Producer
Greg Thompson, Executive Producer
Steven Davis, Co-Executive Producer
Scott Jacobson, Co-Executive Producer
Holly Schlesinger, Co-Executive Producer
Kelvin Yu, Co-Executive Producer
Lizzie Molyneux, Co-Executive Producer/Writer Wendy Molyneux, Co-Executive Producer/Writer
Janelle Momary-Neely, Supervising Producer
Joel Kuwahara, Animation Executive Producer
Scott Greenberg, Animation Executive Producer
Mike Penketh, Animation Producer
Ian Hamilton, Director
Bernard Derriman, Supervising Director
Tony Gennaro, Supervising Director
Doug Gallery, Timing Supervisor
BoJack Horseman • "Free Churro" • Netflix • Tornante Productions, LLC
Raphael Bob-Waksberg, Executive Producer/Written by
Noel Bright, Executive Producer
Steven A. Cohen, Executive Producer Will Arnett, Executive Producer
Aaron Paul, Executive Producer
Peter A. Knight, Co-Executive Producer
Elijah Aron, Co-Executive Producer
Kate Purdy, Co-Executive Producer
Lisa Hanawalt, Supervising Producer
Joanna Calo, Supervising Producer
Kelly Galuska, Producer
Nick Adams, Producer
Alex Bulkley, Producer
Corey Campodonico, Producer
Richard Choi, Producer
Mike Hollingsworth, Producer/Supervising Director
Amy Winfrey, Directed by
Peter Merryman, Assistant Director
Anne Walker Farrell, Animation Director
Adam Parton, Animation Director
Adventure Time • "Come Along With Me" • Cartoon Network • Cartoon Network Studios
Pendleton Ward, Executive Producer/Story by
Adam Muto, Executive Producer/Story by
Rob Sorcher, Executive Producer
Brian A. Miller, Executive Producer
Jennifer Pelphrey, Executive Producer
Conrad Montgomery, Co-Executive Producer
Kelly Crews, Supervising Producer
Keith Mack, Producer
Tom Herpich, Written by/Story by
Steve Wolfhard, Written by/Story by
Somvilay Xayaphone, Written by
Seo Kim, Written by
Aleks Sennwald, Written by
Hanna K. Nyström, Written by
Graham Falk, Written by
Kent Osborne, Story by
Jack Pendarvis, Story by
Julia Pott, Story by
Cole Sanchez, Supervising Director
Diana Lafyatis, Supervising Director
Lindsey Pollard, Animation Director
-
Outstanding Children's Program
Carmen Sandiego • Netflix • Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Publishing and DHX Media
Caroline Fraser, Executive Producer
CJ Kettler, Executive Producer
Kirsten Newlands, Executive Producer
Anne Loi, Executive Producer
Duane Capizzi, Co-Executive Producer
Brian Hulme, Producer
A Series of Unfortunate Events • Netflix • A Netflix Original Production
Daniel Handler, Executive Producer
Neil Pat rick Harris, Executive Producer
Rose Lam, Executive Producer
Barry Sonnenfeld, Executive Producer
Joe Tracz, Producer
Rand Geiger, Producer
Song of Parkland • HBO • HBO Original Programming
Nancy Abraham, Executive Producer
Lisa Heller, Executive Producer
Sara Rodriguez, Supervising Producer
Amy Schatz, Produced by
Star Wars Resistance • Disney Channel • Lucasfilm Animation Ltd.
Dave Filoni, Executive Producer
Brandon Auman, Executive Producer
Athena Yvette Portillo, Executive Producer
Justin Ridge, Executive Producer
Shuzo John Shiota, Executive Producer
Jack Liang, Producer
When You Wish Upon a Pickle: A Sesame Street Special • HBO • Sesame Street Workshop
Brown Johnson, Executive Producer
Benjamin Lehmann, Executive Producer
Ken Scarborough, Executive Producer
Mindy Fila, Producer
Karyn Leibovich, Producer
Stephanie Longardo, Producer
-
Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series
Our Planet • Netflix • Silverback Films (WINNER)
Sophie Lanfear, Produced by
Alastair Fothergill, Series Producer
Keith Scholey, Series Producer
American Masters • PBS • Thirteen Productions, LLC
Michael Kantor, Producer/Executive Producer
Sally Rosenthal, Producer
Julie Sacks, Series Producer
Junko Tsunashima, Supervising Producer
Chef's Table • Netflix • Boardwalk Pictures
Matthew Weaver, Executive Producer
Brian McGinn, Executive Producer
Andrew Fried, Executive Producer
David Gelb, Executive Producer
Dane Lillegard, Co-Executive Producer
Hostile Planet • National Geographic • Plimsoll Productions
Guillermo Navarro, Executive Producer
Martha Holmes, Executive Producer
Grant Mansfield, Executive Producer
Bear Grylls, Executive Producer
Kevin Tao Mohs, Executive Producer
Tim Pastore, Executive Producer
Tom Hugh-Jones, Series Producer
30 for 30 • ESPN • ESPN Films
Philip Aromando, Produced by
Connor Schell, Executive Producer
John Dahl, Executive Producer
Libby Geist, Executive Producer
Rob King, Executive Producer
Jonathan Hock, Executive Producer
Erin Leyden, Senior Producer
-
Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special
Leaving Neverland • HBO • HBO Documentary Films in association with Channel 4 and Amos Pictures (WINNER)
Dan Reed, Produced by
Nancy Abraham, Executive Producer
Lisa Heller, Executive Producer
FYRE: The Greatest Party That Never Happened • Netflix • Jerry Media, Library Films, Matte Projects and Vice Studios
Danny Gabai, Producer
Chris Smith, Producer
Mick Purzycki, Producer
Gabrielle Bluestone, Executive Producer
The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley • HBO • HBO Documentary Films and Jigsaw Productions
Alex Gibney, Produced by
Erin Edeiken, Produced by
Jessie Deeter, Produced by
Nancy Abraham, Executive Producer
Sara Bernstein, Executive Producer
Graydon Carter, Executive Producer
Stacey Offman, Co-Executive Producer
Jane Fonda in Five Acts • HBO • HBO Documentary Films in association with Pentimento
Susan Lacy, Produced by
Jessica Levin, Produced by
Emma Pildes, Produced by
Love, Gilda • CNN • CNN Films, 3 Faces Films, Motto Pictures
Lisa D'Apolito, Produced by
James Tumminia, Produced by
Bronwyn Berry, Produced by
Meryl Goldsmith, Produced by
Alan Zweibel, Executive Producer
Amy Entelis, Executive Producer
Courtney Sexton, Executive Producer
Minding the Gap • Hulu • Kartemquin, American Documentary | POV and ITVS
Diane Quon, Produced by
Bing Liu, Produced by
Gordon Quinn, Executive Producer
Steve James, Executive Producer
Sally Jo Fifer, Executive Producer
Justine Nagan, Executive Producer
Chris White, Executive Producer
-
Outstanding Informational Series or Special
Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown • CNN • CNN Original Series, Zero Point Zero Production, Inc. (WINNER)
Anthony Bourdain, Executive Producer
Christopher Collins, Executive Producer
Lydia Tenaglia, Executive Producer
Sandra Zweig, Executive Producer
Jared Andrukanis, Co-Executive Producer
Michael Steed, Producer
Jonathan Cianfrani, Producer
Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee • Netflix • Embassy Row
Jerry Seinfeld, Executive Producer
George Shapiro, Executive Producer
Tammy Johnston, Executive Producer
Melissa Miller, Producer
Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath • A&E • The Intellectual Property Corporation in association with No Seriously Productions
Leah Remini, Executive Producer
Eli Holzman, Executive Producer
Aaron Saidman, Executive Producer
Myles Reiff, Executive Producer
Mike Rinder, Co-Executive Producer
Meaghan Rady, Co-Executive Producer
Kai Bowe, Co-Executive Producer
My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman • Netflix • Zero Point Zero Production, Inc. and Worldwide Pants
Chris Cechin-De La Rosa, Executive Producer
Lydia Tenaglia, Executive Producer
Tom Keaney, Executive Producer
Sandra Zweig, Executive Producer
Mary Barclay, Executive Producer
Michael Steed, Producer
Helen Cho, Producer
Surviving R. Kelly • Lifetime • Kreativ Inc.
Joel Karsberg, Executive Producer
Dream Hampton, Executive Producer
Tamra Simmons, Executive Producer
Jesse Daniels, Executive Producer
Brie Miranda Bryant, Executive Producer
Jessica Everleth, Co-Executive Producer
Maria Pepin, Co-Executive Producer
-
Outstanding Interactive Program
NASA and SpaceX: The Interactive Demo-1 Launch • YouTube • NASA and SpaceX (WINNER)
NASA
Conan • TBS • Team Coco/Conaco, LLC
Conan O'Brien, Executive Producer/Host
Jeff Ross, Executive Producer
Steve Beslow, Producer
Aaron Bleyaert, Producer
Ruthie Wyatt, Producer
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah • Comedy Central • Central Productions, LLC
Trevor Noah, Executive Producer/Host
The Daily Show
Comedy Central
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Sixteen String Jack Productions and Avalon Television
Partially Important Productions
The Late Late Show With James Corden • CBS • CBS Television Studios / Fulwell 73
James Corden, Host
Ben Winston, Executive Producer
Rob Crabbe, Executive Producer
Adam Abramson, Director of Digital
Tyler White, Social Media Producer
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert • CBS • CBS Television Studios
Stephen Colbert, Executive Producer
Chris Licht, Executive Producer
Opus Moreschi, Head Writer
Ariel Dumas, Digital Content Producer
Matt Simpson, Director, Content & Product Strategy
-
Outstanding Original Interactive Program
First Man VR • Windows Mixed Reality • Universal Pictures, Create Advertising and RYOT
Austin Barker, Executive Producer
Lindsey Townley, Executive Producer
Jake Sally, Executive Producer
Jake Black, Director
Create Advertising HQ Trivia x Warner Bros.: A Live and Interactive Animation First • HQ Trivia App • HQ Trivia, Warner Bros. Pictures, Animal
Logic
Brandon Teitel, Senior Vice President
Dylan Abruscato, Director of Partnerships
Scott Rogowsky, Host
Nick Gallo, Head of Content Development
Ellen Burke, Production Manager
NASA's InSight Mars Landing • NASA TV • NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory
NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory
Traveling While Black • Oculus • Felix & Paul Studios
Roger Ross Williams, Director, Producer
Bonnie Nelson Schwartz, Executive Producer
Felix & Paul Studios
Oculus from Facebook
The New York Times
You vs. Wild • Netflix • Electus and Bear Grylls Ventures
Rob Buchta, Executive Producer
Bear Grylls, Executive Producer
Chris Grant, Executive Producer
Delbert Shoopman, Executive Producer
Ben Simms, Director
-
Outstanding Structured Reality Program
Queer Eye • Netflix • Scout Productions and ITV Entertainment (WINNER)
David Collins, Executive Producer
Michael Williams, Executive Producer
Rob Eric, Executive Producer
Jennifer Lane, Executive Producer
Jordana Hochman, Executive Producer
David George, Executive Producer
Adam Sher, Executive Producer
David Eilenberg, Executive Producer
Rachelle Mendez, Co-Executive Producer
Mark Bracero, Co-Executive Producer
Antiques Roadshow • PBS • WGBH Educational Foundation
Marsha Bemko, Executive Producer
Sam Farrell, Senior Producer
Sarah K. Elliott, Producer
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives • Food Network • Citizen Pictures
Guy Fieri, Executive Producer
Frank Matson, Executive Producer
Tim McOsker, Executive Producer
Jen Darrow, Executive Producer
Shark Tank • ABC • MGM Television in association with Sony Pictures Television
Mark Burnett, Executive Producer
Clay Newbill, Executive Producer
Yun Lingner, Executive Producer
Max Swedlow, Executive Producer
Phil Gurin, Executive Producer
Brandon Wallace, Co-Executive Producer
Becky Blitz, Supervising Producer
Laura Roush, Senior Producer
Heather Dreiling, Senior Producer
Sami Aziz, Senior Producer
Shaun Polakow, Senior Producer
Alan Kirk, Producer
Christina Reynolds, Producer
Nicole Edholm, Producer
Shawn Aly, Producer
Tidying Up With Marie Kondo • Netflix • A Netflix Original Production
Gail Berman, Executive Producer
Joe Earley, Executive Producer
Marie Kondo, Executive Producer
Takumi Kawahara, Executive Producer
Hend Baghdady, Executive Producer
Bianca Barnes-Williams, Executive Producer
Heather Crowe, Co-Executive Producer
Scott Mlodzinski, Co-Executive Producer
Ian Samplin, Supervising Producer
Who Do You Think You Are? • TLC • Shed Media in association with Is Or Isn't Entertainment
Pam Healey, Executive Producer
Lisa Kudrow, Executive Producer
Dan Bucatinsky, Executive Producer
Stephanie Schwam, Executive Producer
Anna Pousho, Co-Executive Producer
Aleta Rozanski, Co-Executive Producer
Justin Robertson, Supervising Producer
Annie Powers, Producer
-
Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program
United Shades of America With W. Kamau Bell • CNN • CNN Original Series, Main Event Media, All3Media America (WINNER)
W. Kamau Bell, Executive Producer
Jimmy Fox, Executive Producer
Layla Smith, Executive Producer
Tim Pastore, Executive Producer
Justin Yungfleisch, Executive Producer
Amy Entelis, Executive Producer
Lizzie Fox, Executive Producer
Lauren Thompson, Co-Executive Producer
David E.J. Berger, Supervising Producer
Dwayne Kennedy, Supervising Producer
Geraldine L. Porras, Supervising Producer
Born This Way • A&E • Bunim/Murray Productions
Gil Goldschein, Executive Producer
Jonathan Murray, Executive Producer
Elaine Bryant, Executive Producer
Shelly Tat ro, Executive Producer
Laura Korkoian, Executive Producer
Kasey Barrett, Co-Executive Producer
Millee Taggart-Ratcliffe, Co-Executive Producer William Jarrod Burt
Jacob Lane, Supervising Producer
Deadliest Catch • Discovery Channel • Original Productions, LLC
Jeff Hasler, Executive Producer
Brian Lovett, Executive Producer
Ernest Avila, Executive Producer
R. Decker Watson Jr., Executive Producer
Arom Starr-Paul, Executive Producer
Thom Beers, Executive Producer
Joseph Boyle, Executive Producer
Bill Howard, Executive Producer
Geoff Miller, Co-Executive Producer
Rob Butler, Supervising Producer Will Gatlin, Supervising Producer
Adam Flacks, Series Producer
Life Below Zero • National Geographic • BBC Studios
Travis Shakespeare, Executive Producer
Joseph Litzinger, Executive Producer
Kevin Tao Mohs, Executive Producer
Nicholas Bunker, Supervising Producer
Scott A. Sandman, Supervising Producer
Crofton Diack, Producer
Daniel Espy, Producer
Chris Multop, Producer
Rob Pollard, Producer
Brad Carper, Producer
RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked • VH1 • World of Wonder Productions
Pamela Post, Executive Producer
Tim Palazzola, Executive Producer
Randy Barbato, Executive Producer
Fenton Bailey, Executive Producer
Tom Campbell, Executive Producer
RuPaul Charles, Executive Producer
San Heng, Executive Producer
Steven Corfe, Executive Producer
Mandy Salangsang, Executive Producer
Kenneth Leslie, Co-Executive Producer
Thairin Smothers, Senior Producer
Jen Passovoy, Producer
Somebody Feed Phil • Netflix • Zero Point Zero Production, Inc.
Rich Rosenthal, Executive Producer
John Bedolis, Executive Producer
Phil Rosenthal, Executive Producer
Christopher Collins, Executive Producer
Lydia Tenaglia, Executive Producer
Joe Caterini, Executive Producer
Shawn Cuddy, Executive Producer
-
Outstanding Variety Special (Live)
The 76th annual Golden Globe Awards • NBC • dick clark productions, inc. in association with the Hollywood Foreign Press Association
Allen Shapiro, Executive Producer
Mike Mahan, Executive Producer
Barry Adelman, Executive Producer
Meher Tatna, Executive Producer
Anke Hofmann, Executive Producer
Janet Nepales, Executive Producer
Ali Sar, Executive Producer
Linda Gierahn, Supervising Producer
Eric Gurian, Producer
Andy Samberg, Host
Sandra Oh, Host
The 61st Grammy Awards • CBS • AEG Ehrlich Ventures, LLC
Ken Ehrlich, Executive Producer
Ben Winston, Executive Producer
Eric Cook, Supervising Producer
Jesse Collins, Producer
Raj Kapoor, Producer
Chantel Sausedo, Producer
David Wild, Producer
Alicia Keys, Host
Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear’s All in the Family and The Jeffersons • ABC • Smoking Baby Productions, ACT III Productions, Gary Sanchez Productions, D’Arconville and Sony Pictures Television
Norman Lear, Executive Producer
Jimmy Kimmel, Executive Producer
Adam McKay, Executive Producer
Justin Theroux, Executive Producer Will Ferrell, Executive Producer
Brent Miller, Executive Producer
Eric Cook, Co-Executive Producer
The Oscars • ABC • The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences
Donna Gigliotti, Produced by
Glenn Weiss, Produced by
Rob Paine, Supervising Producer
RENT • FOX • 20th Century Fox Television
Marc Platt, Executive Producer
Adam Siegel, Executive Producer
Julie Larson, Executive Producer
Allan Larson, Executive Producer
Vince Totino, Executive Producer
Scott Hemming, Executive Producer
Marla Levine, Executive Producer
Alex Rudzinski, Executive Producer
Kenneth Ferrone, Producer
Gregory Sills, Produced by
72nd annual Tony Awards • CBS • White Cherry Entertainment
Ricky Kirshner, Executive Producer
Glenn Weiss, Executive Producer
Allen Kelman, Supervising Producer
Sara Bareilles, Host
Josh Groban, Host
-
Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)
Carpool Karaoke: When Corden Met McCartney Live From Liverpool • CBS • CBS Television Studios / Fulwell 73 (WINNER)
Ben Winston, Executive Producer
Rob Crabbe, Executive Producer
James Longman, Co-Executive Producer
Josie Cliff, Supervising Producer
Sheila Rogers, Supervising Producer
Jeff Kopp, Supervising Producer
Carly Shackleton, Supervising Producer
James Corden, Producer
Lou Fox, Producer
Lauren Greenberg, Producer
Ian Karmel, Producer
Diana Miller, Producer
Benjamin Riad, Producer
Gabe Turner, Producer
Hannah Gadsby: Nanette • Netflix • A Netflix Original Production
Kevin Whyte, Executive Producer
Kathleen McCarthy, Executive Producer
Frank Bruzzese, Producer
Hannah Gadsby, Performer
Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé • Netflix • Parkwood Entertainment
Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Executive Producer/Performer
Steve Pamon, Executive Producer
Erinn Williams, Executive Producer
Ed Burke, Executive Producer
Springsteen on Broadway • Netflix • Thrill Hill Productions, Inc.
Bruce Springsteen, Executive Producer/Performer
Jon Landau, Producer
George Travis, Producer
Thom Zimny, Producer
Wanda Sykes: Not Normal • Netflix • Push It Productions
Wanda Sykes, Executive Producer/Performer
Page Hurwitz, Executive Producer
-
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
Fiona Shaw as Counsellor
Fleabag • "Episode 2" • Prime Video • All3Media International Limited and Amazon Studios
Kristin Scott Thomas as Belinda
Fleabag • "Episode 3" • Prime Video • All3Media International Limited and Amazon Studios
Maya Rudolph as The Judge
The Good Place • "Chidi Sees the Time-Knife" • NBC • Universal Television in association with Fremulon and 3 Arts Entertainment
Jane Lynch as Sophie Lennon
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • "Vote for Kennedy, Vote for Kennedy" • Prime Video • Amazon Studios
Emma Thompson as Host
Saturday Night Live • "Host: Emma Thompson" • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video
Sandra Oh as Host
Saturday Night Live • "Host: Sandra Oh" • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video
-
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
Luke Kirby as Lenny Bruce
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • "All Alone" • Prime Video • Amazon Studios
Rufus Sewell as Declan Howell
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • "Look, She Made a Hat" • Prime Video • Amazon Studios
Adam Sandler as Host
Saturday Night Live • "Host: Adam Sandler" • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video
John Mulaney as Host
Saturday Night Live • "Host: John Mulaney" • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video
Matt Damon as Host
Saturday Night Live • "Host: Matt Damon" • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video
Robert De Niro as Robert Mueller
Saturday Night Live • "Host: Sandra Oh" • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video
Peter MacNicol as Jeff Kane
Veep • "Oslo" • HBO • HBO Entertainment
-
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Bradley Whitford as Commander Joseph Lawrence
The Handmaid's Tale • "Postpartum" • Hulu • MGM, Daniel Wilson Productions, The Littlefield Company, White Oak Pictures
Glynn Turman as Nate Lahey, Sr.
How to Get Away With Murder • "It Was the Worst Day of My Life" • ABC • ABC Studios
Ron Cephas Jones as William
This Is Us • "A Philadelphia Story" • NBC • 20th Century Fox Television
Michael Angarano as Nick Pearson
This Is Us • "Songbird Road: Part One" • NBC • 20th Century Fox Television
Kumail Nanjiani as Samir Wassan
The Twilight Zone • "The Comedian" • CBS (CBS All Access) • CBS Television Studios/Monkeypaw Productions/Genre Films
-
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Jessica Lange as Constance Langdon
American Horror Story: Apocalypse • "Return to Murder House" • FX Networks • Twentieth Century Fox Television
Carice van Houten as Melisandre
Game Of Thrones • "The Long Night" • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Bighead, Littlehead; 360 Television/Startling Television
Cherry Jones as Holly
The Handmaid's Tale • "Holly" • Hulu • MGM, Daniel Wilson Productions, The Littlefield Company, White Oak Pictures
Cicely Tyson as Ophelia Harkness
How To Get Away With Murder • "Where Are Your Parents?" • ABC • ABC Studios
Laverne Cox as Sophia Burset
Orange Is The New Black • "Well This Took a Dark Turn" • Netflix • Lionsgate Television
Phylicia Rashad as Carol Clarke
This Is Us • "My Little Island Girl" • NBC • 20th Century Fox Television
-
Outstanding Casting for a Comedy Series
Barry • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Alec Berg and Hanarply
Sherry Thomas, CSA, Casting by
Sharon Bialy, CSA, Casting by
Fleabag • Prime Video • All3Media International Limited and Amazon Studios
Olivia Scott-Webb, Casting by
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • Prime Video • Amazon Studios
Cindy Tolan, Casting by
Russian Doll • Netflix • Universal Television in association with Jax Media, Paper Kite Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment, Shoot to Midnight, Avenue A
Christine Kromer, CSA, Casting by
Veep • HBO • HBO Entertainment
Dorian Frankel, CSA, Casting by
Sibby Kirchgessner, CSA, Casting by
-
Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series
Game of Thrones • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Bighead, Littlehead; 360 Television/Startling Television
Nina Gold, Casting by
Robert Sterne, Casting by
Carla St ronge, Location Casting
Killing Eve • BBC America • Sid Gentle Films Ltd.
Suzanne Crowley, Casting by
Gilly Poole, Casting by
Ozark • Netflix • Media Rights Capital
Alexa L. Fogel, CSA, Casting by
Tara Feldstein Bennett, CSA, Location Casting
Chase Paris, CSA, Location Casting
Pose • FX Networks • Fox 21 Television Studios and FX Productions
Alexa L. Fogel, CSA, Casting by
Succession • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Project Zeus and Gary Sanchez Productions
Francine Maisler, CSA, Original Casting by
Douglas Aibel, CSA, Casting by
Henry Russell Bergstein, CSA, Casting by
-
Outstanding Casting for a Limited Series, Movie or Special
Chernobyl • HBO • HBO Miniseries and SKY in association with Word Games, The Mighty Mint and Sister Pictures
Nina Gold, Casting by
Robert Sterne, Casting by
Escape at Dannemora • Showtime • Red Hour, Busyhands, The White Mountain Company, Michael De Luca Productions, BZ Entertainment
Rachel Tenner, CSA, Casting by
Fosse/Verdon • FX Networks • Fox 21 Television Studios and FX Productions
Bernie Telsey, CSA, Casting by
Tiffany Little Canfield, CSA, Casting by
Sharp Objects • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with eOne and Tiny Pyro Productions, Blumhouse Television, Fourth Born, Crazyrose Productions
David Rubin, Casting by
When They See Us • Netflix • Participant Media, Tribeca Productions, Harpo Films, Array Filmworks
Aisha Coley, CSA, Casting by
Billy Hopkins, Location Casting
Ashley Ingram, Location Casting
-
Outstanding Casting for a Reality Program
Queer Eye • Netflix • Scout Productions, Inc. and ITV Entertainment, LLC (WINNER)
Gretchen Palek, SVP, Casting & Talent
Danielle Gervais, VP, Casting & Talent
Quinn Fegan, Casting Producer
Ally Capriotti Grant, Location Casting
Pamela Vallarelli, Location Casting
Born This Way • A&E • Bunim/Murray Productions
Sasha Alpert, Supervising Casting Producer
Megan Sleeper, Casting Producer
Caitlyn Audet, Senior Casting Coordinator
RuPaul's Drag Race • VH1 • World of Wonder Productions
Goloka Bolte, CSA, Casting by
Ethan Petersen, CSA, Casting by
Shark Tank • ABC • MGM Television in association with Sony Pictures Television
Mindy Zemrak, CSA, Supervising Casting Producer
Jen Rosen, Casting Manager
The Voice • NBC • MGM Television, Talpa Media USA, Inc. and Warner Horizon Unscripted & Alternative Television
Michelle McNulty, CSA, Supervising Casting Producer
Holly Dale, Senior Casting Producer
Courtney Burns, Casting Producer
-
Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (Half-Hour)
Ballers • "Rough Ride" • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Seven Bucks Productions, Leverage Entertainment and Closest to the Hole Productions
Anthony Hardwick, Director of Photography
Fleabag • "Episode 1" • Prime Video • All3Media International Limited and Amazon Studios
Tony Miller, Director of Photography
Homecoming • "Optics" • Prime Video • UCP and Amazon Studios
Tod Campbell, Director of Photography
Insecure • "High-Like" • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Issa Rae Productions, Penny for Your Thoughts
Entertainment and 3 Arts Entertainment
Ava Berkofsky, Director of Photography
Russian Doll • "Ariadne" • Netflix • Universal Television in association with Jax Media, Paper Kite Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment, Shoot to Midnight, Avenue A
Chris Teague, Director of Photography
What We Do in the Shadows • "Manhattan Night Club" • FX Networks • FX Productions
DJ Stipsen, Director of Photography
-
Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (One Hour)
Game of Thrones • "The Iron Throne" • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Bighead, Littlehead; 360 Television/Startling Television
Jonathan Freeman, ASC, Director of Photography
The Handmaid's Tale • "Holly" • Hulu • MGM, Daniel Wilson Productions, The Littlefield Company, White Oak Pictures
Zoë White, Director of Photography
The Handmaid's Tale • "The Word" • Hulu • MGM, Daniel Wilson Productions, The Littlefield Company, White Oak Pictures
Colin Watkinson, Director of Photography
Hanna • "Forest" • Prime Video • Universal Media Studios International and Amazon Studios
Dana Gonzales, ASC, Director of Photography
The Man in the High Castle • "Jahr Null" • Prime Video • Amazon Studios
Gonzalo Amat, Director of Photography
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • "Simone" • Prime Video • Amazon Studios
M. David Mullen, ASC, Director of Photography
Ray Donovan • "Staten Island: Part 1" • Showtime • The Mark Gordon Company, David Hollander Productions
Robert McLachlan, ASC, Director of Photography
-
Outstanding Cinematography for a Limited Series or Movie
Chernobyl • "Please Remain Calm" • HBO • HBO Miniseries and SKY in association with Word Games, The Mighty Mint and Sister Pictures
Jakob Ihre, FSF, Director of Photography
Deadwood: The Movie • HBO • HBO Films in association with Red Board and The Mighty Mint
David Klein, ASC, Director of Photography
True Detective • "The Great War and Modern Memory" • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Neon Black, Passenger and Parliament of Owls
Germain McMicking, ACS, Director of Photography
When They See Us • "Part One" • Netflix • Participant Media, Tribeca Productions, Harpo Films, Array Filmworks
Bradford Young, ASC, Director of Photography
-
Outstanding Cinematography for a Multi-Camera Series
The Ranch • "Reckless" • Netflix • Ranch Hand Productions
Donald A. Morgan, ASC, Director of Photography
Rel • "Halloween" • FOX • 20th Century Fox Television
George Mooradian, ASC, Director of Photography
Will & Grace • "Family, Trip" • NBC • Universal Television in association with KoMut Entertainment and Three Princesses and a P
Gary Baum, ASC, Director of Photography
-
Outstanding Cinematography for a Nonfiction Program
Free Solo • National Geographic • National Geographic Documentary Films, Little Monster Films, Itinerant Media, Parkes+MacDonald/Image Nation (WINNER)
Jimmy Chin, Director of Photography
Clair Popkin, Director of Photography
Mikey Schaefer, Cinematography by
Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown • "Bhutan" • CNN • CNN Original Series, Zero Point Zero Production, Inc.Morgan Fallon, Director of Photography
Todd Liebler, Director of Photography
Zach Zamboni, Director of Photography
Our Planet • "Coastal Seas" • Netflix • Silverback Films
Doug Anderson, Director of Photography
Gavin Thurston, Director of Photography
Our Planet • "Jungles" • Netflix • Silverback Films
Alastair MacEwen, Director of Photography
Matt Aeberhard, Director of Photography
Our Planet • "One Planet" • Netflix • Silverback Films
Jamie McPherson, Director of Photography
Roger Horrocks, Director of Photography
-
Outstanding Cinematography for a Reality Program
Life Below Zero • Series Body of Work • National Geographic • BBC Studios (WINNER)
Mike Cheeseman, Director of Photography
Danny Day, Director of Photography
David Lovejoy, Director of Photography
Ben Mullin, Director of Photography
John Griber, Director of Photography
Benji Lanpher, Director of Photography
Terry Pratt, Director of Photography
Deadliest Catch • Series Body of Work • Discovery Channel • Original Productions, LLCDavid Reichert, Director of Photography
Kelvon Agee, Director of Photography
Ben Staley, Director of Photography
Charlie Beck, Director of Photography
Josh Thomas, Director of Photography
Shane Moore, Director of Photography
Jacob Tawney, Director of Photography
Ben Zupo, Director of Photography
Eric Babisch, Director of Photography
Dave Duce, Director of Photography
Bryan Miller, Director of Photography
Beth Skabar, Director of Photography
Christopher Smith, Director of Photography
Jeff Ball, Camera
George Desort, Camera
Jacob Zavertnik, Camera
Jeremy Baron, Camera
Ryan Dillow, Camera
Jameson Posey, Camera
Molly Wilson, Camera
Rebecca MacNeice, Camera
Nathaniel Chambers, Camera
Chris Ho, Camera
David Arnold, Director of Photography/Aerial Photographer
Nathan Garofalos, Gimbal Operator
Queer Eye • "God Bless Gay" • Netflix • Scout Productions, Inc. and ITV Entertainment, LLC
Garrett Rose, Director of Photography
RuPaul's Drag Race • "Trump: The Rusical" • VH1 • World of Wonder Productions
Jake Kerber, Director of Photography
Jay Mack Arnette, Camera
Justin Umphenour, Camera
Jon "Sarge" Schneider, Camera
Brett Smith, Camera
Survivor • Series Body of Work • CBS • MGM Television
Peter Wery, Director of Photography
Russ Fill, Director of Photography
Paulo Castillo, Camera
Marc Bennett, Camera
James Boon, Camera
Rodney Chauvin, Camera
Lee Doig, Camera
Eric Freeburg, Camera
Ben Gamble, Camera
Kevin Garrison, Camera
Derek Hoffmann, Camera
Matthias Hoffmann, Camera
Toby Hogan, Camera
Efrain "Mofi" Laguna, Camera
Ian Miller, Camera
Thomas Pretorius, Camera
Jeff Phillips, Camera
Louis Powell, Camera
Dirk Steyn, Camera
John Tattersall, Camera
Paulo Velozo, Camera
Nico Nyoni, Camera
Christopher Barker, Aerial Camera Operator
Granger Scholtz, Aerial Camera Operator
David Arnold, Aerial Director of Photography
Mark Hryma, Aerial Director of Photography
Scott Duncan, Director of Photography (main title)
-
Outstanding Creative Achievement in Interactive Media Within a Scripted Program
Bandersnatch (Black Mirror) • Netflix • House of Tomorrow
Netflix
House of Tomorrow
Game of Thrones • Fight for the Living: Beyond the Wall Virtual Reality Experience • HBO • Framestore, TwentyFour 7
HBO
AT&T
The Good Place • Interactive Fan Experience • NBC • NBC Entertainment
NBC Entertainment Marketing & Digital
-
Outstanding Creative Achievement in Interactive Media Within an Unscripted Program
Free Solo • 360 • National Geographic • National Geographic Documentary Films (WINNER)
Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi, Directed by/Produced by
Jimmy Chin, Directed by/Produced by
Evan Hayes, Produced by
National Geographic
Framestore
Conan Without Borders • "Japan & Australia" • TBS • Team Coco/Conaco, LLC
Conan O'Brien, Executive Producer/Host
Jeff Ross, Executive Producer
Mike Sweeney, Producer
Aaron Bleyaert, Producer
Ruthie Wyatt, Producer
The Late Late Show Carpool Karaoke Primetime Special 2019 • CBS • CBS Television Studios / Fulwell 73
James Corden, Host
Ben Winston, Executive Producer
Rob Crabbe, Executive Producer
Adam Abramson, Director of Digital
Ryan McKee, Senior Digital Producer
The Oscars • Digital Experience • ABC • ABC Digital, The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences
Meghan de Boer, Executive Producer
Richard A. Preuss, Co-Executive Producer
Augie Max Vargas, Producer
Kimberly Weisberg, Producer
Jeanne Cheung, Producer
-
Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Drama Series
Game of Thrones • "The Iron Throne" • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Bighead, Littlehead; 360 Television/Startling Television
Katie Weiland, ACE, Editor
Game of Thrones • "The Long Night" • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Bighead, Littlehead; 360 Television/Startling Television
Tim Porter, ACE, Editor
Game of Thrones • "Winterfell" • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Bighead, Littlehead; 360 Television/Startling Television
Crispin Green, Editor
The Handmaid's Tale • "The Word" • Hulu • MGM, Daniel Wilson Productions, The Littlefield Company, White Oak Pictures
Wendy Hallam Martin, ACE, Editor
Killing Eve • "Desperate Times" • BBC America • Sid Gentle Films Ltd.
Dan Crinnion, Editor
Ozark • "One Way Out" • Netflix • Media Rights Capital
Cindy Mollo, ACE, Editor
Heather Goodwin Floyd, Editor
-
Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Comedy Series
Barry • "berkman > block" • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Alec Berg and Hanarply
Kyle Reiter, ACE, Editor
Barry • "ronny/lily" • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Alec Berg and Hanarply
Jeff Buchanan, Editor
Fleabag • "Episode 1" • Prime Video • All3Media International Limited and Amazon Studios
Gary Dollner, ACE, Editor
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • "Simone" • Prime Video • Amazon Studios
Kate Sanford, ACE, Editor
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • "We're Going To The Catskills!" • Prime Video • Amazon Studios
Tim Streeto, ACE, Editor
Russian Doll • "Ariadne" • Netflix • Universal Television in association with Jax Media, Paper Kite Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment, Shoot to Midnight, Avenue A
Laura Weinberg, Editor
-
Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Limited Series or Movie
Chernobyl • "Open Wide, O Earth" • HBO • HBO Miniseries and SKY in association with Word Games, The Mighty Mint and Sister Pictures
Jinx Godfrey, Editor
Chernobyl • "Please Remain Calm" • HBO • HBO Miniseries and SKY in association with Word Games, The Mighty Mint and Sister Pictures
Simon Smith, Editor
Deadwood: The Movie • HBO • HBO Films in association with Red Board and The Mighty Mint
Martin Nicholson, ACE, Editor
Erick Fefferman, Editor
Cindy Mollo, ACE, Additional Editor
Fosse/Verdon • "Life Is a Cabaret" • FX Networks • Fox 21 Television Studios and FX Productions
Tim Streeto, ACE, Editor
Sharp Objects • "Fix" • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with eOne and Tiny Pyro Productions, Blumhouse Television, Fourth Born, Crazyrose Productions
Véronique Barbe, Editor
Justin Lachance, Editor
Maxime Lahaie, Editor
Émile Vallée, Editor
Jai M. Vee, Editor
True Detective • "If You Have Ghosts" • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Neon Black, Passenger and Parliament of Owls
Leo Trombetta, ACE, Editor
-
Outstanding Multi-Camera Picture Editing for a Comedy Series
The Big Bang Theory • "The Stockholm Syndrome" • CBS • Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc. in association with Warner Bros. Television
Peter Chakos, Editor
The Conners • "Keep on Truckin' " • ABC • Carsey-Werner Television
Brian Schnuckel, ACE, Editor
Mom • "Big Floor Pillows and a Ball of Fire" • CBS • Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc. in association with Warner Bros. Television
Joe Bella, Editor
One Day at a Time • "The Funeral" • Netflix • Sony Pictures Television
Pat Barnett, ACE, Editor
Will & Grace • "Family, Trip" • NBC • Universal Television in association with KoMut Entertainment and Three Princesses and a P
Peter Beyt, ACE, Editor
-
Outstanding Picture Editing for a Nonfiction Program
Free Solo • National Geographic • National Geographic Documentary Films, Little Monster Films, Itinerant Media, Parkes+MacDonald/Image Nation (WINNER)
Bob Eisenhardt, ACE, Editor
Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown • "Lower East Side" • CNN • CNN Original Series, Zero Point Zero Production, Inc.
Tom Patterson, Editor
Leaving Neverland • HBO • HBO Documentary Films in association with Channel 4 and Amos Pictures
Jules Cornell, Editor
RBG • CNN • CNN Films, Storyville Films
Carla Gutierrez, ACE, Editor
Three Identical Strangers • CNN • CNN Films, RAW in association with Channel 4
Michael Harte, ACE, Editor
-
Outstanding Picture Editing For A Structured Reality Or Competition Program
Queer Eye • Series Body of Work • Netflix • Scout Productions, Inc. and ITV Entertainment, LLC (WINNER)
Joseph DeShano, Editor
Matthew Miller, Editor
Ryan Taylor, Editor
Carlos Gamarra, Editor
Iain Tibbles, Editor
Tony Zajkowski, Editor
The Amazing Race • "Who Wants a Rolex?" • CBS • WorldRace Productions, Inc.
Kellen Cruden, Editor
Christina Fontana, Editor
Jay Gammill, Editor
Katherine Griffin, Editor
Josh Lowry, Editor
Steve Mellon, Editor
Jason Pedroza, Editor
RuPaul's Drag Race • Series Body of Work • VH1 • World of Wonder Productions
Jamie Martin, Lead Editor
Michael Lynn Deis, Editor
Julie Tseselsky Kirschner, Editor
John Lim, Editor
Ryan Mallick, Editor
Michael Roha, Editor
Corey Ziemniak, Editor
RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars • "Jersey Justice" • VH1 • World of Wonder Productions
Molly Shock, ACE, Editor
Eileen Finkelstein, Editor
Michael Lynn Deis, Editor
Myron Santos, Editor
Steve Brown, Editor
Ray Van Ness, Editor
Michael Hellwig, Editor
Malinda Zehner, Editor
Survivor • "Appearances Are Deceiving" • CBS • MGM Television
Fred Hawthorne, Supervising Editor
Andrew Bolhuis, Editor
Joubin Mortazavi, Editor
Plowden Schumacher, Editor
David Armst rong, Editor
Evan Mediuch, Editor
Jacob Teixeira, Editor
-
Outstanding Picture Editing for an Unstructured Reality Program
United Shades of America With W. Kamau Bell • "Hmong Americans and the Secret War" • CNN • CNN Original Series, Main Event Media, All3Media America (WINNER)
Alessandro Soares, Editor
Born This Way • Series Body of Work • A&E • Bunim/Murray Productions
William Jarrod Burt, Editor
Jacob Lane, Editor
Annie Ray, Editor
Steve Miloszewski, Editor
Malinda Guerra, Editor
David G Henry, Editor
Stephanie Lyra, Editor
Dana Martell, Editor
David McIntosh, Editor
Svein Mikkelsen, Editor
Patrick Post, Editor
Ryan Rambach, Editor
Peggy Tachdjian, Editor
Lisa Trulli, Editor
Kjerstin Westbye, Editor
Dan Zimmerman, Editor
Deadliest Catch • "Battle of Kings" • Discovery Channel • Original Productions, LLC
Rob Butler, ACE, Supervising Editor
Isaiah Camp, Supervising Editor
Nathen Araiza, Lead Editor
Ben Bulatao, ACE, Editor
Greg Cornejo, Editor
Life Below Zero • "Cost of Winter" • National Geographic • BBC Studios
Tony Diaz, Editor
Matt Mercer, Editor
Jennifer Nelson, Editor
Eric Michael Schrader, Editor
Michael Swingler, Editor
RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked • Series Body of Work • VH1 • World of Wonder Productions
Kendra Pasker, Lead Editor
Shayna Casey, Editor
Stavros Stavropoulos, Editor
-
Outstanding Picture Editing for Variety Programming
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver • "The Wax & The Furious" (segment) • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Sixteen String Jack Productions and Avalon Television (WINNER)
Ryan Barger, Editor
Carpool Karaoke: When Corden Met McCartney Live From Liverpool • CBS • CBS Television Studios / Fulwell 73
Tom Jarvis, Editor
Drunk History • "Are You Afraid of the Drunk?" • Comedy Central • Gary Sanchez Productions, Central Productions, LLC
John Cason, Editor
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver • "The Journey of ChiiJohn" (segment) • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Sixteen String Jack Productions and Avalon Television
Anthony Miale, Editor
Who Is America? • "Episode 102" • Showtime • Spelthorne Community Television, Four By Two Television
Vera Drew, Editor
Eric Notarnicola, Editor
Roger Nygard, ACE, Editor
Mark Davies, Editor
Matt Davis, Additional Editor
Jeremy Cohen, Additional Editor
-
Outstanding Contemporary Costumes
Black-ish • "Purple Rain" • ABC • ABC Studios
Michelle R. Cole, Costume Designer
Devon Patterson, Costume Supervisor
Escape at Dannemora • "Episode 6" • Showtime • Red Hour, Busyhands, The White Mountain Company, Michael De Luca
Productions, BZ Entertainment
David Robinson, Costume Designer
Ann Bryant, Assistant Costume Designer
Barbara Hause, Costume Supervisor
Grace and Frankie • "The Wedding" • Netflix • Skydance Productions
Allyson B. Fanger, Costume Designer
Kristine Haag, Assistant Costume Designer
Lori DeLapp, Costume Supervisor
Russian Doll • "Superiority Complex" • Netflix • Universal Television in association with Jax Media, Paper Kite Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment, Shoot to Midnight, Avenue A
Jennifer Rogien, Costume Designer
Charlotte Svenson, Assistant Costume Designer
Melissa Stanton, Costume Supervisor
Schitt's Creek • "The Dress" • Pop TV • Not A Real Company Productions, Inc.
Debra Hanson, Costume Designer
Darci Cheyne, Assistant Costume Designer
Sharp Objects • "Closer" • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with eOne and Tiny Pyro Productions, Blumhouse Television, Fourth Born, Crazyrose Productions
Alix Friedberg, Costume Designer
Shawn Barry, Costume Supervisor
-
Outstanding Period Costumes
Chernobyl • "Please Remain Calm" • HBO • HBO Miniseries and SKY in association with Word Games, The Mighty Mint and Sister Pictures
Odile Dicks-Mireaux, Costume Designer
Daiva Petrulyte, Assistant Costume Designer
Holly McLean, Assistant Costume Designer
Anna Munro, Costume Supervisor
Sylvie Ong, Costume Supervisor
Fosse/Verdon • "Life Is a Cabaret" • FX Networks • Fox 21 Television Studios and FX Productions
Melissa Toth, Costume Designer
Joseph La Corte, Costume Designer
Catherine Crabtree, Assistant Costume Designer
Isabelle Simone, Assistant Costume Designer
Kristin Isola, Assistant Costume Designer
Virginia Patton, Costume Supervisor
GLOW • "Every Potato Has a Receipt" • Netflix • A Netflix Original Series in association with Tilted Productions
Beth Morgan, Costume Designer
Alexandra Casey, Assistant Costume Designer
Sharon Taylor Sampson, Costume Supervisor
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • "We're Going to the Catskills!" • Prime Video • Amazon Studios
Donna Zakowska, Costume Designer
Marina Reti, Assistant Costume Designer
Tim McKelvey, Costume Supervisor
Pose • "Pilot" • FX Networks • Fox 21 Television Studios and FX Productions
Lou Eyrich, Costume Designer
Analucia McGorty, Costume Designer
Amy Ritchings, Assistant Costume Designer
Kevin Ritter, Costume Supervisor
-
Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes
American Horror Story: Apocalypse • "Forbidden Fruit" • FX Networks • Twentieth Century Fox Television
Lou Eyrich, Costume Designer
Paula Bradley, Costume Designer
Rebecca Guzzi, Assistant Costume Designer
Charlene Amateau, Costume Supervisor
Game of Thrones • "The Bells" • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Bighead, Littlehead; 360 Television/Startling Television
Michele Clapton, Costume Designer
Emma O'Loughlin, Assistant Costume Designer
Kate O'Farrell, Costume Supervisor
Good Omens • "Hard Times" • Prime Video • BBC Worldwide Limited and Amazon Studios
Claire Anderson, Costume Designer
Bobbie Edwards, Assistant Costume Designer
Beth Lewis, Costume Supervisor
The Handmaid's Tale • "The Word" • Hulu • MGM, Daniel Wilson Productions, The Littlefield Company, White Oak Pictures
Ane Crabt ree, Costume Designer
Natalie Bronfman, Costume Supervisor
A Series of Unfortunate Events • "Penultimate Peril: Part 2" • Netflix • A Netflix Original Production
Cynthia Ann Summers, Costume Designer
Kelsey Chobotar, Assistant Costume Designer
Phoebe Parsons, Assistant Costume Designer
Lorelei Burk, Costume Supervisor
Courtney McKenzie, Costume Supervisor
-
Outstanding Costumes for Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Programming
RuPaul's Drag Race • "Trump: The Rusical" • VH1 • World of Wonder Productions (WINNER)
Zaldy Goco, Costume Designer (RuPaul)
Art Conn, Costume Designer (Michelle Visage)
Dancing With the Stars • "The Premiere" • ABC • BBC Studios
Daniela Gschwendtner, Costume Designer
Steven Lee, Costume Designer
Polina Roytman, Assistant Costume Designer
Candice Rainwater, Assistant Costume Designer
Howard Sussman, Costume Supervisor
Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé • Netflix • Parkwood Entertainment
Marni Senofonte, Costume Designer
Olivier Rousteing, Costume Designer
Timothy White, Costume Supervisor
The Masked Singer • "Finale" • FOX • Smart Dog Media / Endemol Shine North America
Marina Toybina, Costume Designer
Grainne O'Sullivan, Costume Supervisor
Saturday Night Live • "Host: Sandra Oh" • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video
Tom Broecker, Costume Designer
Eric Justian, Costume Designer
Cristina Natividad, Assistant Costume Designer
Karena Sanchez, Assistant Costume Designer
Ashley Dudek, Assistant Costume Designer
-
Outstanding Hairstyling for a Single-Camera Series
American Horror Story: Apocalypse • "Forbidden Fruit" • FX Networks • Twentieth Century Fox Television
Michelle Ceglia, Department Head Hairstylist
Helena Cepeda, Assistant Department Head Hairstylist
Lydia Fantini, Hairstylist
Romaine Markus Myers, Hairstylist
Game of Thrones • "The Long Night" • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Bighead, Littlehead; 360 Television/Startling Television
Kevin Alexander, Department Head Hairstylist
Candice Banks, Key Hairstylist
Nicola Mount, Hairstylist
Rosalia Culora, Hairstylist
GLOW • "The Good Twin" • Netflix • A Netflix Original Series in association with Tilted Productions
Theraesa Rivers, Department Head Hairstylist
Valerie Jackson, Key Hairstylist
Mishell Chandler, Hairstylist
Deborah Pierce, Hairstylist
Loretta Nero, Hairstylist
Jason Green, Hairstylist
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • "We're Going to the Catskills!" • Prime Video • Amazon Studios
Jerry DeCarlo, Department Head Hairstylist
Jon Jordan, Key Hairstylist
Peg Schierholz, Personal Hairstylist
Christine Cant rell, Hairstylist
Sabana Majeed, Hairstylist
Pose • "Pilot" • FX Networks • Fox 21 Television Studios and FX Productions
Chris Clark, Department Head Hairstylist
Barry Lee Moe, Key Hairstylist
Jameson Eaton, Hairstylist
Mia Neal, Additional Hairstylist
Tim Harvey, Additional Hairstylist
Sabana Majeed, Additional Hairstylist
-
Outstanding Hairstyling for a Multi-Camera Series or Special
RuPaul's Drag Race • "Trump: The Rusical" • VH1 • World of Wonder Productions (WINNER)
Hector Pocasangre, Hairstylist
Dancing With the Stars • "Halloween Night" • ABC • BBC Studios
Kimi Messina, Department Head Hairstylist
Gail Ryan, Key Hairstylist
Cheryl Eckert, Hairstylist
Brittany Spaulding, Hairstylist
Rhonda O'Neal, Hairstylist
Jani Kleinbard, Hairstylist
Saturday Night Live • Host: Adam Sandler • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video
Jodi Mancuso, Department Head Hairstylist
Cara Hannah Sullivan, Key Hairstylist
Inga Thrasher, Hairstylist
Gina Ferrucci, Hairstylist
Joseph C. Whitmeyer, Hairstylist
Amanda Duffy Evans, Hairstylist
The Voice • "Live Top 13 Performances" • NBC • MGM Television, Talpa Media USA, Inc. and Warner Horizon Unscripted & Alternative Television
Jerilynn Stephens, Department Head Hairstylist
Meagan Herrera-Schaaf, Key Hairstylist
Renee Ferruggia, Hairstylist
Darbie Wieczorek, Hairstylist
Stacey Morris, Hairstylist
Amber Maher, Hairstylist
World of Dance • "Episode 306" • NBC • Universal Television Alternative Studio in association with Nuyorican Productions and World of Dance
Dean Banowetz, Department Head Hairstylist
Meagan Herrera-Schaaf, Key Hairstylist
Cory Rotenberg, Hairstylist
Yuko Koach, Hairstylist
John McCormick, Hairstylist
Melanie Verkins, Hairstylist
-
Outstanding Hairstyling for a Limited Series or Movie
Chernobyl • HBO • HBO Miniseries and SKY in association with Word Games, The Mighty Mint and Sister Pictures
Julio Parodi, Key Hairstylist
Jovana Jovanavic, Hairstylist
Deadwood: The Movie • HBO • HBO Films in association with Red Board and The Mighty Mint
Melissa Yonkey, Department Head Hairstylist
Laine Trzinski, Assistant Department Head Hairstylist
Jose Zamora, Key Hairstylist
Fosse/Verdon • FX Networks • Fox 21 Television Studios and FX Productions
Christopher Fulton, Department Head Hairstylist
Christen Edwards, Key Hairstylist
Nicole Bridgeford, Personal Hairstylist
Christine Cant rell, Hairstylist
Stanley Tines, Hairstylist
Charlene Belmond, Additional Hairstylist
Sharp Objects • "Closer" • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with eOne and Tiny Pyro Productions, Blumhouse Television, Fourth Born, Crazyrose Productions
Michelle Ceglia, Co-Department Head Hairstylist
Jose Zamora, Co-Department Head Hairstylist
Jocelyn Mulhern, Key Hairstylist
Patti Dehaney, Personal Hairstylist
Melissa Yonkey, Hairstylist
Stacey K. Black, Hairstylist
True Detective • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Neon Black, Passenger and Parliament of Owls
Brian B. Badie, Department Head Hairstylist
Andrea Mona Bowman, Key Hairstylist
Lawrence Cornell Davis, Personal Hairstylist
-
Outstanding Makeup for a Single-Camera Series (Non-Prosthetic)
American Horror Story: Apocalypse • "Forbidden Fruit" • FX Networks • Twentieth Century Fox Television
Eryn Krueger Mekash, Department Head Makeup Artist
Kim Ayers, Assistant Department Head Makeup Artist
Michael Mekash, Key Makeup Artist
Silvina Knight, Makeup Artist
Jamie Leigh DeVilla, Makeup Artist
Game of Thrones • "The Long Night" • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Bighead, Littlehead; 360 Television/Startling Television
Jane Walker, Department Head Makeup Artist
Kay Bilk, Makeup Artist
Marianna Kyriacou, Makeup Artist
Nicola Matthews, Makeup Artist
Pamela Smyth, Makeup Artist
GLOW • "The Good Twin" • Netflix • A Netflix Original Series in association with Tilted Productions
Lana Horochowski, Department Head Makeup Artist
Maurine Burke, Key Makeup Artist
Lesa Nielsen Duff, Makeup Artist
Melissa Buell, Makeup Artist
Kristina Frisch, Makeup Artist
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • "We're Going to the Catskills!" • Prime Video • Amazon Studios
Pat ricia Regan, Department Head Makeup Artist
Claus Lulla, Key Makeup Artist
Joseph A. Campayno, Key Makeup Artist
Pose • "Pilot" • FX Networks • Fox 21 Television Studios and FX Productions
Sherri Berman Laurence, Department Head Makeup Artist
Nicky Pattison Illum, Key Makeup Artist
Chris Milone, Makeup Artist
Deja Smith, Makeup Artist
Lucy O'Reilly, Makeup Artist
Andrew Sotomayor, Makeup Artist
-
Outstanding Makeup for a Multi-Camera Series or Special (Non-Prosthetic)
Saturday Night Live • "Host: Adam Sandler" • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video (WINNER)
Louie Zakarian, Department Head Makeup Artist
Amy Tagliamonti, Key Makeup Artist
Jason Milani, Key Makeup Artist
Rachel Pagani, Additional Makeup Artist
Sarah Egan, Makeup Artist
Young Beck, Makeup Artist
Dancing With the Stars • "Halloween Night" • ABC • BBC Studios
Zena Shteysel, Department Head Makeup Artist
Angela Moos, Key Makeup Artist
Patti Ramsey-Bortoli, Additional Makeup Artist
Julie Socash, Additional Makeup Artist
Alison Gladieux, Additional Makeup Artist
Donna Bard, Additional Makeup Artist
RENT • FOX • 20th Century Fox Television
Zena Shteysel, Department Head Makeup Artist
Angela Moos, Key Makeup Artist
Donna Bard, Additional Makeup Artist
Julie Socash, Additional Makeup Artist
Rocky Faulkner, Additional Makeup Artist
Bruce Grayson, Additional Makeup Artist
RuPaul's Drag Race • "Trump: The Rusical" • VH1 • World of Wonder Productions Adam Burrell, Makeup Artist
Nicole Faulkner, Makeup Artist
Jen Fregozo, Makeup Artist
Natasha Marcelina, Makeup Artist
Karan Mitchell, Makeup Artist
So You Think You Can Dance • "Finale" • FOX • dick clark productions, inc. and 19 Entertainment
Tonia Green, Department Head Makeup Artist
Danielle Saunders Rush, Key Makeup Artist
Alison Gladieux, Makeup Artist
Silvia Leczel, Key Makeup Artist
Michelle Ramos, Makeup Artist
The Voice • "Live Top 13 Performances" • NBC • MGM Television, Talpa Media USA, Inc. and Warner Horizon Unscripted & Alternative Television
Darcy Gilmore, Department Head Makeup Artist
Kristene Bernard, Key Makeup Artist
Gina Ghiglieri, Additional Makeup Artist
Kathleen Karridene, Additional Makeup Artist
Nikki Carbonetta, Additional Makeup Artist
Erin Guth, Additional Makeup Artist
-
Outstanding Makeup for a Limited Series or Movie (Non-Prosthetic)
Chernobyl • HBO • HBO Miniseries and SKY in association with Word Games, The Mighty Mint and Sister Pictures
Daniel Parker, Department Head Makeup Artist
Natasha Nikolic-Dunlop, Key Makeup Artist
Deadwood: The Movie • HBO • HBO Films in association with Red Board and The Mighty Mint
Lana Horochowski, Department Head Makeup Artist
Maurine Burke, Key Makeup Artist
Lesa Nielsen Duff, Makeup Artist
Ron Pipes, Makeup Artist
Mary Kay Morse Witt, Makeup Artist
Fosse/Verdon • FX Networks • Fox 21 Television Studios and FX Productions
Debbie Zoller, Department Head Makeup Artist
Blair Aycock, Co-Department Head Makeup Artist
Dave Presto, Key Makeup Artist
Sherri Berman Laurence, Makeup Artist
Nicky Pattison Illum, Makeup Artist
Jackie Risotto, Personal Makeup Artist
Sharp Objects • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with eOne and Tiny Pyro Productions, Blumhouse Television, Fourth Born, Crazyrose Productions
Michelle Radow, Department Head Makeup Artist
Erin Rosenmann, Key Makeup Artist
Kate Biscoe, Personal Makeup Artist
Karen Rent rop, Makeup Artist
True Detective • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Neon Black, Passenger and Parliament of Owls
John Blake, Department Head Makeup Artist
Francisco X. Perez, Key Makeup Artist
Debi Young, Personal Makeup Artist
-
Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup for a Series, Limited Series, Movie or Special
American Horror Story: Apocalypse • "Apocalypse Then" • FX Networks • Twentieth Century Fox Television
Eryn Krueger Mekash, Department Head Makeup Artist
Michael Mekash, Special Makeup Effects Assistant Department Head
Steve LaPorte, Special Makeup Effects Artist
Jake Garber, Special Makeup Effects Artist
Vance Hartwell, Special Makeup Effects Artist
Silvina Knight, Makeup Artist
Glen Eisner, Prosthetic Designer
David Leroy Anderson, Prosthetic Designer
Chernobyl • HBO • HBO Miniseries and SKY in association with Word Games, The Mighty Mint and Sister Pictures
Barrie Gower, Special Makeup Effects Department Head
Paul Spateri, Special Makeup Effects Department Head
Daniel Parker, Prosthetic Designer
Victoria Bancroft-Perry, Key Makeup Artist
Robin Pritchard, Key Makeup Artist
Patt Foad, Special Makeup Effects Artist
Lucy Pittard, Special Makeup Effects Artist
Fosse/Verdon • FX Networks • Fox 21 Television Studios and FX Productions
Debbie Zoller, Department Head Makeup Artist
Dave Presto, Key Makeup Artist
Jackie Risotto, Personal Makeup Artist
Yoichi Art Sakamoto, Special Makeup Effects Artist
Vincent Van Dyke, Prosthetic Designer
Game of Thrones • "The Long Night" • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Bighead, Littlehead; 360 Television/Startling Television
Emma Faulkes, Special Makeup Effects Artist
Paul Spateri, Special Makeup Effects Artist
Chloe Muton-Phillips, Special Makeup Effects Artist
Duncan Jarman, Special Makeup Effects Artist
Patt Foad, Special Makeup Effects Artist
John Eldred-Tooby, Special Makeup Effects Artist
Barrie Gower, Prosthetic Designer
Sarah Gower, Prosthetic Designer
Star Trek: Discovery • "If Memory Serves" • CBS (CBS All Access) • CBS Television Studios / Secret Hideout / Roddenberry Entertainment
Glenn Het rick, Special Makeup Effects Department Head
James Mackinnon, Special Makeup Effects Department Head
Hugo Villasenor, Special Makeup Effects Artist
Rocky Faulkner, Special Makeup Effects Artist
Chris Bridges, Special Makeup Effects Artist
Nicola Bendrey, Special Makeup Effects Artist
Mike O'Brien, Prosthetic Designer
Neville Page, Prosthetic Designer
-
Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour or More)
Escape at Dannemora • Showtime • Red Hour, Busyhands, The White Mountain Company, Michael De Luca Productions, BZ Entertainment
Mark Ricker, Production Designer
James Truesdale, Art Director
Cherish M. Hale, Set Decorator
The Handmaid's Tale • "Holly" • Hulu • MGM, Daniel Wilson Productions, The Littlefield Company, White Oak Pictures
Elisabeth Williams, Production Designer
Martha Sparrow, Art Director
Robert Hepburn, Set Decorator
Killing Eve • "The Hungry Caterpillar" • BBC America • Sid Gentle Films Ltd.
Laurence Dorman, Production Designer
Beckie Harvey, Art Director
Linda Wilson, Set Decorator
Ozark • "Outer Darkness, "The Gold Coast" • Netflix • Media Rights Capital
Derek R. Hill, Production Designer
John Richardson, Art Director
Kim Leoleis, Set Decorator
The Umbrella Academy • "We Only See Each Other at Weddings and Funerals" • Netflix • UCP
Mark Worthington, Production Designer
Mark Steel, Art Director
Jim Lambie, Set Decorator
-
Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Period or Fantasy Program (One Hour or More)
Chernobyl • HBO • HBO Miniseries and SKY in association with Word Games, The Mighty Mint and Sister Pictures
Luke Hull, Production Designer
Karen Wakefield, Art Director
Claire Levinson-Gendler, Set Decorator
Fosse/Verdon • FX Networks • Fox 21 Television Studios and FX Productions
Alex DiGerlando, Production Designer
Anu Schwartz, Supervising Art Director
Lydia Marks, Set Decorator
Game of Thrones • "The Bells" • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Bighead, Littlehead; 360 Television/Startling Television
Deborah Riley, Production Designer
Paul Ghirardani, Art Director
Rob Cameron, Set Decorator
The Man in the High Castle • "Now More Than Ever, We Care About You" • Prime Video • Amazon Studios
Drew Boughton, Production Designer
Dean O'Dell, Art Director
Jonathan Lancaster, Set Decorator
Lisa Lancaster, Set Decorator
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • "Simone" • We're Going To The Catskills! • Prime Video • Amazon Studios
Bill Groom, Production Designer
Neil Prince, Art Director
Ellen Christiansen, Set Decorator
A Series of Unfortunate Events • "Penultimate Peril: Part 1" • Netflix • A Netflix Original Production
Bo Welch, Production Designer
Don MacAulay, Art Director
Kate Marshall, Set Decorator
-
Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Program (Half-Hour)
Barry • "ronny/lily" • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Alec Berg and Hanarply
Tyler B. Robinson, Production Designer
Eric Schoonover, Art Director
Rachael Ferrara, Set Decorator
Russian Doll • "Nothing in This World Is Easy" • Netflix • Universal Television in association with Jax Media, Paper Kite Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment, Shoot to Midnight, Avenue A
Michael Bricker, Production Designer
John Cox, Art Director
Jessica Pet ruccelli, Set Decorator
Veep • "Veep" • HBO • HBO Entertainment
Jim Gloster, Production Designer
Andrew Leitch, Art Director
Kimberly Wannop, SDSA, Set Decorator
David Smith, Set Decorator
Will & Grace • "Jack's Big Gay Wedding" • NBC • Universal Television in association with KoMut Entertainment and Three Princesses and a P
Glenda Rovello, Production Designer
Conny Marinos, Art Director
Peter Gurski, SDSA, Set Decorator
-
Outstanding Production Design for a Variety, Reality Or Competition Series
Saturday Night Live • "Host: John Mulaney" • "Host: Emma Stone" • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video (WINNER)
Eugene Lee, Production Designer
Akira Yoshimura, Production Designer
Keith Ian Raywood, Production Designer
Joseph DeTullio, Production Designer
At Home With Amy Sedaris • "Teenagers" • truTV • A truTV production in association with A24
Jason Singleton, Production Designer
Naomi Munro, Art Director
Kim Fischer, Set Decorator
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver • "Authoritarianism" • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Sixteen String Jack Productions and Avalon Television
Eric Morrell, Production Designer
Ipek Celik, Set Decorator
Queer Eye • "Jones Bar-B-Q" • Netflix • Scout Productions, Inc. and ITV Entertainment, LLC
Thomas Rouse, Production Designer
The Voice • "Live Cross Battles Part 1" • NBC • MGM Television, Talpa Media USA, Inc. and Warner Horizon Unscripted & Alternative Television
Anton Goss, Production Designer
James Pearse Connelly, Production Designer
Zeya Maurer, Art Director
Brittany Perham-MacWhorter, Art Director
Emily Auble, Set Decorator
-
Outstanding Production Design for a Variety Special
RENT • FOX • 20th Century Fox Television (WINNER)
Jason Sherwood, Production Designer
Adam Rowe, Art Director
John Sparano, Set Decorator
The 61st Grammy Awards • CBS • AEG Ehrlich Ventures, LLC
Brian Stonest reet, Production Designer
Kristen Merlino, Art Director
Gloria Lamb, Art Director
Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé • Netflix • Parkwood Entertainment
Ric Lipson, Production Designer
Rachel Duncan, Production Designer
Andrew Makadsi, Art Director
Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear’s All in the Family and The Jeffersons • ABC • Smoking Baby Productions, ACT III Productions, Gary Sanchez Productions, D’Arconville and Sony Pictures Television
Bernard Vyzga, Production Designer
Richard Rohrer, Art Director
Ron Olsen, Set Decorator
The Oscars • ABC • The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences
David Korins, Production Designer
Alana Billingsley, Art Director
-
Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control for a Series
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver • "Psychics" • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Sixteen String Jack Productions and Avalon Television (WINNER)
Dave Saretsky, Technical Director
August Yuson, Senior Video Control
John Harrison, Camera
Dante Pagano, Camera
Jake Hoover, Camera
Phil Salanto, Camera
The Big Bang Theory • "The Stockholm Syndrome" • CBS • Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc. in association with Warner Bros. Television
John D. O'Brien, Video Control
John Pierre Dechene, Camera
Richard G. Price, Camera
James L. Hitchcock, Camera
Brian Wayne Armst rong, Camera
John E. Goforth, Camera
Conan • "Episode 1232" • TBS • Conaco, LLC
Iqbal S. Hans, Technical Director
John Palacio Jr., Video Control
Seth Saint Vincent, Camera
Nicholas Kober, Camera
Ken Dahlquist, Camera
James Palczewski, Camera
Ted Ashton, Camera
The Late Late Show With James Corden • "Post AFC Championship Show With Chris Pratt and Russell Wilson" • CBS • CBS Television Studios / Fulwell 73
Oleg Sekulovski, Technical Director
Taylor Campanian, Video Control
Joel Binger, Camera
Scott Daniels, Camera
Peter Hutchinson, Camera
Michael Jarocki, Camera
Adam Margolis, Camera
Mark McIntire, Camera
Jimmy Verlande, Camera
John Perry, Camera
Saturday Night Live • "Host: Adam Sandler" • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video
Steven Cimino, Technical Director
Frank Grisanti, Video Control
Susan Noll, Video Control
John Pinto, Camera
Paul Cangialosi, Camera
Len Wechsler, Camera
Dave Driscoll, Camera
Eric A. Eisenstein, Camera
The Voice • "Live Finale, Part 2" • NBC • MGM Television, Talpa Media USA, Inc. and Warner Horizon Unscripted & Alternative Television
Allan Wells, Technical Director
Terrance Ho, Senior Video Control
Diane Biederbeck, Camera
Danny Bonilla, Camera
Manny Bonilla, Camera
Robert Burnette, Camera
Suzanne Ebner, Camera
Guido Frenzel, Camera
Nick Gomez, Camera
Alex Hernandez, Camera
Marc Hunter, Camera
Scott Hylton, Camera
Katherine Iacofano, Camera
Scott Kaye, Camera
Steve Martyniuk, Camera
Jofre Rosero, Camera
Steve Simmons, Camera
-
Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control for a Special
The Late Late Show Carpool Karaoke Primetime Special 2019 • CBS • CBS Television Studios / Fulwell 73 (WINNER)
Oleg Sekulovski, Technical Director
Taylor Campanian, Video Control
Joel Binger, Camera
Jim Velarde, Camera
Edward Nelson, Camera
Mark McIntire, Camera
Adam Margolis, Camera
Jorge Ferris, Camera
Mike Jarocki, Camera
Peter Hutchison, Camera
Charlie Wupperman, Camera
Joshua Gitersonke, Camera
Ian McGlocklin, Camera
Doug Longwill, Camera
Joshua Greenrock, Camera
Trace Dantzig, Camera William O'Donnell, Camera
Max Kerby, Camera
Scott Acosta, Camera
The Kennedy Center Honors • CBS • White Cherry Entertainment
Eric Becker, Technical Director
J.M. Hurley, Senior Video Control
Susan Noll, Video Control
Rob Balton, Camera
David Eastwood, Camera
Pat rick Gleason, Camera
Danny Bonilla, Camera
Charlie Huntley, Camera
Helene Haviland, Camera
Steven R. Martyniuk, Camera
Jay Kulick, Camera
Freddy Frederick, Camera
Jimmy O'Donnell, Camera
Lyn Noland, Camera
Mark Whitman, Camera
Easter Xua, Camera
The Oscars • ABC • The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences
Kenneth Shapiro, Technical Director
Eric Becker, Technical Director
John Pritchett, Technical Director
Terrence Ho, Video Control
Guy Jones, Video Control
Keith Winikoff, Video Control
Ralph Bolton, Camera
David Carline, Camera
Bob Del Russo, Camera
David Eastwood, Camera
Suzanne Ebner, Camera
Freddy Frederick, Camera
Shaun Harkins, Camera
Garrett Hurt, Camera
Jay Kulick, Camera
Tore Livia, Camera
Allen Merriweather, Camera
Lyn Noland, Camera
George Prince, Camera
Dan Webb, Camera
Rob Palmer, Camera
David Plakos, Camera
Easter Xua, Camera
Rob Balton, Camera
Danny Bonilla, Camera
RENT • FOX • 20th Century Fox Television
Eric Becker, Technical Director
Charles Ciup, Technical Director
Emelie Scaminaci, Video Control
Chris Hill, Video Control
Bert Atkinson, Camera
Nat Havholm, Camera
Ron Lehman, Camera
David Levisohn, Camera
Tore Livia, Camera
Adam Margolis, Camera
Rob Palmer, Camera
Brian Reason, Camera
Dylan Sanford, Camera
Damien Tuffereau, Camera
Andrew Waruszewski, Camera
72nd annual Tony Awards • CBS • White Cherry Entertainment
Eric Becker, Technical Director
Mike Anderson, Technical Director
J.M. Hurley, Senior Video Control
Ka-Lai Wong, Video Control
Rob Balton, Camera
Bob Del Russo, Camera
Charlie Huntley, Camera
Jay Kulick, Camera
John Kosmaczewski, Camera
Tore Livia, Camera
James Scurti, Camera
Lyn Noland, Camera
Jimmy O'Donnell, Camera
Jim Tufaro, Camera
Mark Whitman, Camera
David Smith, Camera
-
Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special
Hannah Gadsby: Nanette • Netflix • A Netflix Original Production (WINNER)
Hannah Gadsby, Written by
Adam Sandler: 100% Fresh • Netflix • Irwin Entertainment l Happy Madison Productions
Adam Sandler, Written by
Amy Schumer Growing • Netflix • It's So Easy Productions, Inc.
Amy Schumer, Written by
Carpool Karaoke: When Corden Met McCartney Live From Liverpool • CBS • CBS Television Studios / Fulwell 73
Matt Roberts, Head Writer
James Corden, Written by
Rob Crabbe, Written by
Lawrence Dai, Written by
Dicky Eagan, Written by
Nate Fernald, Written by
Lauren Greenberg, Written by
John Kennedy, Written by
Ian Karmel, Written by
James Longman, Written by
Jared Moskowitz, Written by y
Sean O'Connor, Written by
Tim Siedell, Written by
Benjamin Stout , Written by
Louis Waymouth, Written by
Ben Winston, Written by
Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé • Netflix • Parkwood Entertainment
Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Written by
Wanda Sykes: Not Normal • Netflix • Push It Productions
Wanda Sykes, Written by
-
Outstanding Writing for a Nonfiction Program
Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown • "Kenya" • CNN • CNN Original Series, Zero Point Zero Production, Inc. (WINNER)
Anthony Bourdain, Written by
The Case Against Adnan Syed • "Forbidden Love" • HBO • HBO Documentary Films in association with Instinct, Working Title Television, Disarming Films and Sky
Amy J. Berg, Written by
Fyre Fraud • Hulu • Hulu in association with Cinemart
Julia Willoughby Nason, Written by
Jenner Furst, Written by
Hostile Planet • "Grasslands" • National Geographic • Plimsoll Productions
Bruce Kennedy, Written by
Our Planet • "Jungles" • Netflix • Silverback Films
Huw Cordey, Written by
Keith Scholey, Written by
Alastair Fothergill, Written by
Sir David Attenborough, Written by
Wu-Tang Clan: Of Mics and Men • "Episode 1" • Showtime • A Mass Appeal Production in association with Endeavor Content
Paul Greenhouse, Written by
Sacha Jenkins, Written by
Peter J. Scalettar, Written by
-
Outstanding Choreography for a Variety or Reality Programming
World of Dance • Routines: "Piece by Piece," "Don't Wanna Think," "Fix You" • NBC • Universal Television Alternative Studio in association with Nuyorican Productions and World of Dance (WINNER)
Tessandra Chavez, Choreographer
So You Think You Can Dance • Routines: "It Takes a Lot to Know a Man," "Glass Heart Concerto" • FOX • dick clark productions, inc. and 19 Entertainment
Travis Wall, Choreographer
So You Think You Can Dance • Routines: "Juice," "Bump," "Yummy" • FOX • dick clark productions, inc. and 19 Entertainment
Luther Brown, Choreographer
World of Dance • Routines: "Drop It Like It's Hot," "Headband," "DNA" • NBC • Universal Television Alternative Studio in association with Nuyorican Productions and World of Dance
Melvin Timtim, Choreographer
World of Dance • Routines: "Malhari," "Yeh Raat," "O Fortuna + Aadevadanna Eedevadanna" • NBC • Universal Television Alternative Studio in association with Nuyorican Productions and World of Dance
Suresh Mukund, Choreographer
World of Dance • Routines: "Pegate," "La Malanga," "Caminare" • NBC • Universal Television Alternative Studio in association with Nuyorican Productions and World of Dance
Karen Forcano, Choreographer
Ricardo Vega, Choreographer
-
Outstanding Commercial
"Behind the Mac - Make Something Wonderful" • Macbook
TBWA\Media Arts Lab, Ad Agency
"Dream Crazy" • Nike
Wieden+Kennedy, Ad Agency
Park Pictures, Production Company
"A Great Day in Hollywood" • Netflix
Kamp Grizzly, Ad Agency
PRETTYBIRD, Production Company
"Point of View" • Sandy Hook Promise
BBDO New York, Ad Agency
MJZ, Production Company
"Shot on iPhone XS - Don't Mess With Mother" • iPhone
TBWA\Media Arts Lab, Ad Agency
Camp4 Collective, Production Company
-
Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program
RuPaul's Drag Race • VH1 • World of Wonder Productions (WINNER)
RuPaul, Host
Ellen's Game of Games • NBC • Warner Horizon Unscripted and Alternative Television in association with Telepictures and A Very Good Production
Ellen DeGeneres, Host
Making It • NBC • Universal Television Alternative Studio, 3 Arts Entertainment, Paper Kite Productions
Amy Poehler, Host
Nick Offerman, Host
Tidying Up With Marie Kondo • Netflix • A Netflix Original Production
Marie Kondo, Host
The World's Best • CBS • Warner Horizon Unscripted & Alternative Television, MGM Television, Fulwell 73
James Corden, Host
-
Outstanding Narrator
Our Planet • "One Planet" • Netflix • Silverback Films (WINNER)
Sir David Attenborough, Narrator
The Flood • "First Pulse" • National Geographic • Icon Films in association with Natural History Film Unit Botswana
Angela Bassett, Narrator
The Many Lives of Nick Buoniconti • HBO • HBO Sports
Liev Schreiber, Narrator
Queens of Mystery • "Murder in the Dark: First Chapter" • Acorn TV • A Sly Fox Production in association with Acorn Media Enterprises and Ferncroft Media
Juliet Stevenson, Narrator
Savage Kingdom • "Fall of the Queen" • National Geographic • Icon Films in association with Natural History Film Unit Botswana
Charles Dance, Narrator
Wonders of Mexico • PBS • A BBC production in association with PBS
Anthony Mendez, Narrator
-
Outstanding Main Title Design
Conversations With a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes • Netflix • A Radical Media Production in association with Third Eye Motion
Picture Company
Lisa Bolan, Creative Director
Peter Murphy, Animator
Alyssa Oh, Editor
June Cho, Designer
Game of Thrones • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Bighead, Littlehead; 360 Television/Startling Television
Angus Wall, Creative Director
Kirk H. Shintani, Art Director
Shahana Khan, Lead Compositor
Ian Ruhfass, 3D Lead
Rustam Hasanov, Lead Conceptual Designer
Star Trek: Discovery • CBS (CBS All Access) • CBS Television Studios / Secret Hideout / Roddenberry Entertainment
Ana Criado, Creative Director
Nader Husseini, Art Director/Animator
Francisco Sánchez de Cañete, Art Director
Zachary Kinney, Animator
Christian Antolin, Designer
Kyle Cooper, Creative Director
True Detective • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Neon Black, Passenger and Parliament of Owls
Pat rick Clair, Creative Director
Nic Pizzolatto, Creative Director
Raoul Marks, Designer/Creative Director Woosung Kang, Designer/Compositor/Art Director/Animator
Kyle Moore, Designer/Compositor/Art Director/Animator
Victor Jory, Editor
Warrior • Cinemax • Tropper Ink, Perfect Storm, Bruce Lee Entertainment
John Likens, Creative Director Wesley Ebelhar, Art Director
Arisu Kashiwagi, Designer/Art Director
-
Exceptional Merit in Documentary Filmmaking
RBG • CNN • CNN Films, Storyville Films (WINNER - TIE)
Julie Cohen, Produced by
Betsy West, Produced by
Amy Entelis, Executive Producer
Courtney Sexton, Executive Producer
The Sentence • HBO • HBO Documentary Films in association with Park Pictures (WINNER - TIE)
Sam Bisbee, Produced by
Jackie Kelman Bisbee, Produced by
Rudy Valdez, Executive Producer
Theodora Dunlap, Executive Producer
Divide and Conquer: The Story of Roger Ailes • A&E • A Jigsaw Production in association with Baird Films
Alexis Bloom, Produced by
Will Cohen, Produced by
Molly Thompson, Executive Producer
Alex Gibney, Executive Producer
Hale County This Morning, This Evening • PBS • Idiom Film, LLC and Louverture Films in association with Field of Vision
RaMell Ross, Produced by
Joslyn Barnes, Produced by
Su Kim, Produced by
Lois Vossen, Executive Producer
Three Identical Strangers • CNN • CNN Films, RAW in association with Channel 4
Becky Read, Produced by
Grace Hughes-Hallett, Producer
-
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)
Better Call Saul • "Talk" • AMC • High Bridge, Crystal Diner, Gran Via Productions and Sony Pictures Television
Kurt Nicholas Forshager, Sound Supervisor
Kathryn Madsen, ADR Supervisor
Matt Temple, FX Editor
Mark Cookson, FX Editor
Jane Boegel-Koch, Dialogue Editor
Jason Tregoe Newman, Music Editor
Jeff Cranford, Foley Editor
Gregg Barbanell, Foley Artist
Laura Macias, Foley Artist
Game of Thrones • "The Long Night" • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Bighead, Littlehead; 360 Television/Startling Television
Tim Kimmel, MPSE, Sound Supervisor
Tim Hands, Supervising ADR Editor
Paula Fairfield, Sound Designer
Bradley C. Katona, MPSE, Sound Effects Editor
Paul Bercovitch, Supervising Dialogue Editor
John Matter, Dialogue Editor
David Klotz, Music Editor
Brett Voss, Foley Editor
Jeffrey Wilhoit, Foley Artist
Dylan Tuomy-Wilhoit, Foley Artist
Gotham • "Legend of the Dark Knight: I Am Bane" • FOX • Warner Bros. Television
George Haddad, MPSE, Sound Supervisor
Chad J. Hughes, MPSE, Sound Designer
Julie Altus, ADR Editor
Ashley Revell, Music Editor
Joseph T. Sabella, Foley Artist
Rick Owens, Foley Artist
Star Trek: Discovery • "Such Sweet Sorrow, Part 2" • CBS (CBS All Access) • CBS Television Studios / Secret Hideout / Roddenberry Entertainment
Matthew E. Taylor, Sound Supervisor
Tim Farrell, Sound Designer
Mike Schapiro, Sound Effects Editor
Clayton Weber, Sound Effects Editor
Dan Kenyon, Sound Effects Editor
Rickley W. Dumm, ADR Editor
Sean Heissinger, Dialogue Editor
Bob Jackson, Dialogue Editor
Matt Decker, Music Editor
Alyson Dee Moore, Foley Artist
Chris Moriana, Foley Artist
Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan • "Pilot" • Prime Video • Paramount and Amazon Studios
Benjamin Cook, MPSE, Co-Supervising Sound Editor
Jon Wakeham, Co-Supervising Sound Editor
Hector Gika, Sound Effects Editor
David Esparza, MPSE, Sound Effects Editor
Tim Tuchrello, Dialogue Editor
Alex Levy, Music Editor
Brett Voss, Foley Editor
Jeff Wilhoit, Foley Artist
Dylan Tuomy-Wilhoit, Foley Artist
-
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation
Ballers • "This Is Not Our World" • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Seven Bucks Productions, Leverage Entertainment and Closest to the Hole Productions
Mark Relyea, Sound Supervisor
David Barbee, Sound Effects Editor
Russell Topal, Sound Effects Editor
Julie Altus, ADR Supervisor
Chris Kahwaty, Dialogue Editor
Bruno Roussel, MPSE, Music Editor
Damien Smith, Foley Editor
Joseph T. Sabella, Foley Artist
Jesi Ruppel, Foley Artist
Barry • "ronny/lily" • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Alec Berg and Hanarply
Matthew E. Taylor, Co-Supervising Sound Editor
Sean Heissinger, Co-Supervising Sound Editor
Rickley W. Dumm, MPSE, Sound Effects Editor
Mark Allen, Sound Effects Editor
John Creed, Dialogue Editor
Harrison Meyle, Dialogue Editor
Michael Brake, MPSE, Music Editor
Clayton Weber, Foley Editor
Alyson Dee Moore, Foley Artist
Chris Moriana, Foley Artist
Love, Death & Robots • "The Secret War" • Netflix • Blur Studio
Brad North, Sound Supervisor/Dialogue Editor
Craig Henighan, Sound Designer
Jordan Wilby, Sound Effects Editor
Troy Prehmus, Sound Effects Editor
Jeff Charbonneau, Music Editor
Alicia Stevenson, Foley Artist
Dawn Lunsford, Foley Artist
Russian Doll • "The Way Out" • Netflix • Universal Television in association with Jax Media, Paper Kite Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment, Shoot to Midnight, Avenue A
Lewis Goldstein, Sound Supervisor
Alex Soto, Sound Effects Editor
Jerrell Suelto, Dialogue Editor
Alfred DeGrand, Dialogue Editor Wen-Hsuan Tseng, Foley Editor
What We Do in the Shadows • "Werewolf Feud" • FX Networks • FX Productions
Steffan Falesitch, Supervising Sound Editor
David Barbee, Sound Effects Editor
Angelina Faulkner, Dialogue Editor
Steve Griffen, Music Editor
Sam Lewis, Supervising Foley Editor
John Guentner, Foley Editor
Ginger Geary, Foley Artist
-
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Limited Series, Movie or Special
Catch-22 • "Episode 1" • Hulu • Paramount Television, Anonymous Content, Smokehouse Pictures
Jerry Ross, Sound Supervisor
Doug Mountain, Dialogue Editor
Byron Wilson, Dialogue Editor
Chris Assells, Sound Designer
Jeff Fuller, Sound Effects Editor
Michael Alexander, Music Editor
Clayton Weber, Foley Editor
Catherine Harper, Foley Artist
Catherine Rose, Foley Artist
Chernobyl • "1:23:45" • HBO • HBO Miniseries and SKY in association with Word Games, The Mighty Mint and Sister Pictures
Stefan Henrix, Supervising Sound Editor
Joe Beal, Sound Designer
Michael Maroussas, Dialogue Editor
Harry Barnes, ADR Supervisor
Andy Wade, Music Editor
Philip Clements, Foley Editor
Anna Wright, Foley Artist
Deadwood: The Movie • HBO • HBO Films in association with Red Board and The Mighty Mint
Mandell Winter, MPSE, Sound Supervisor
Daniel Colman, MPSE, Supervising Sound Effects Editor
Ben Cook, MPSE, Sound Designer
Bernard Weiser, MPSE, Dialogue Editor
Brian Armst rong, MPSE, Dialogue Editor
Shane Hayes, Dialogue Editor
Rob Chen, ADR Editor
Dhyanna Carlton-Tims, ADR Editor
Micha Liberman, Music Editor
Eryne Prine, MPSE, Foley Editor
John Sievert, Foley Artist
Stefan Fraticelli, Foley Artist
Jason Charbonneau, Foley Artist
True Detective • "The Great War and Modern Memory" • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Neon Black, Passenger and Parliament of Owls
Mandell Winter, MPSE, Sound Supervisor
David Esparza, MPSE, Sound Designer
Micah Loken, MPSE, Dialogue Editor
Bernard Weiser, MPSE, Dialogue Editor
Ryan Collins, MPSE, Sound Effects Editor
Fernand Bos, MPSE, Music Editor
Jason Wormer, Music Editor
Eryne Prine, MPSE, Foley Editor
Sarah Monat, Foley Artist
Robin Harlan, Foley Artist
When They See Us • "Part Four" • Netflix • Participant Media, Tribeca Productions, Harpo Films, Array Filmworks
John Benson, Sound Supervisor
Susan Dudeck, Supervising ADR/Dialogue Editor
Bruce Tanis, Sound Designer
Chase Keene, Dialogue/ADR Editor
Jesse Pomeroy, Dialogue Editor
Naaman Haynes, Dialogue Editor
Bobbi Banks, Dialogue Editor
Elliott Koretz, Sound Effects Editor
Matt Wilson, Sound Effects Editor
Suat Ayas, Sound Effects Editor
Jen Monnar, Supervising Music Editor
Dawn Lunsford, Foley Artist
Alicia Stevenson, Foley Artist
-
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Nonfiction Program (Single Or Multi-Camera)
Free Solo • National Geographic • National Geographic Documentary Films, Little Monster Films, Itinerant Media, Parkes+MacDonald/Image Nation (WINNER)
Deborah Wallach, Sound Supervisor
Filipe Messeder, Sound Effects Editor
Jim Schultz, Music Editor
Roland Vajs, Foley Editor
Nuno Bento, Foley Artist
Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown • "Far West Texas" • CNN • CNN Original Series, Zero Point Zero Production, Inc.
Benny Mouthon, Sound Supervisor
Hunter Gross, Sound Editor
FYRE: The Greatest Party That Never Happened • Netflix • Jerry Media, Library Films, Matte Projects and Vice Studios
Nathan Hasz, Sound Supervisor
Tom Paul, Sound Designer
Jeremy Bloom, Sound Effects Editor
Esther Regelson, Dialogue Editor
Daniel Ward, Dialogue Editor
Jon Karmen, Sound Editor
Curtis Henderson, Foley Artist
Leaving Neverland • HBO • HBO Documentary Films in association with Channel 4 and Amos Pictures
Ross Millership, Dialogue Editor
Poppy Kavanagh, Music Editor
Our Planet • "Frozen Worlds" • Netflix • Silverback Films
Kate Hopkins, Sound Supervisor
Tim Owens, Sound Editor
-
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)
Better Call Saul • "Talk" • AMC • High Bridge, Crystal Diner, Gran Via Productions and Sony Pictures Television
Larry Benjamin, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer
Kevin Valentine, Re-Recording Mixer
Phillip W. Palmer, CAS, Production Mixer
Game of Thrones • "The Long Night" • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Bighead, Littlehead; 360 Television/Startling Television
Onnalee Blank, Re-Recording Mixer
Mathew Waters, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer
Simon Kerr, Production Mixer
Danny Crowley, Production Mixer
Ronan Hill, CAS, Production Mixer
The Handmaid's Tale • "Holly" • Hulu • MGM, Daniel Wilson Productions, The Littlefield Company, White Oak Pictures
Lou Solakofski, Re-Recording Mixer
Joe Morrow, Re-Recording Mixer
Sylvain Arseneault, Production Mixer
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • "Vote for Kennedy, Vote for Kennedy" • Prime Video • Amazon Studios
Ron Bochar, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer
Mathew Price, CAS, Production Mixer
David Boulton, ADR Mixer
George A. Lara, Foley Mixer
Ozark • "The Badger" • Netflix • Media Rights Capital
Larry Benjamin, Re-Recording Mixer
Kevin Valentine, Re-Recording Mixer
Felipe 'Flip' Borrero, Production Mixer
David Michael Torres, CAS, Foley Mixer
-
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation
Barry • "ronny/lily" • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Alec Berg and Hanarply
Elmo Ponsdomenech, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer
Jason "Frenchie" Gaya, Re-Recording Mixer
Aaron Hasson, ADR Mixer
Benjamin Pat rick, CAS, Production Mixer
The Kominsky Method • "Chapter 1: An Actor Avoids" • Netflix • Warner Bros. Television
Yuri Reese, Re-Recording Mixer
Bill Smith, Re-Recording Mixer
Michael Hoffman, CAS, Production Mixer
Modern Family • "A Year of Birthdays" • ABC • 20th Century Fox Television in association with Steven Levitan Productions and Picador Productions
Dean Okrand, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer
Brian R. Harman, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer
Stephen Alan Tibbo, CAS, Production Mixer
Russian Doll • "The Way Out" • Netflix • Universal Television in association with Jax Media, Paper Kite Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment, Shoot to Midnight, Avenue A
Lewis Goldstein, Re-Recording Mixer
Thomas Ryan, Re-Recording Mixer
Phil Rosati, Production Mixer
Veep • "Veep" • HBO • HBO Entertainment
John W. Cook II, Re-Recording Mixer
William Freesh, Re-Recording Mixer
William MacPherson, CAS, Production Mixer
-
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Limited Series or Movie
Chernobyl • "1:23:45 "• HBO • HBO Miniseries and SKY in association with Word Games, The Mighty Mint and Sister Pictures
Stuart Hilliker, Re-Recording Mixer
Vincent Piponnier, Production Mixer
Deadwood: The Movie • HBO • HBO Films in association with Red Board and The Mighty Mint
John W. Cook II, Re-Recording Mixer William Freesh, Re-Recording Mixer
Geoffrey Patterson, CAS, Production Mixer
Fosse/Verdon • "All I Care About Is Love" • FX Networks • Fox 21 Television Studios and FX Productions
Joseph White Jr., CAS, Production Mixer
Tony Volante, Re-Recording Mixer
Bobby Johanson, ADR Mixer
Derik Lee, Score Mixer
True Detective • "The Great War and Modern Memory: • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Neon Black, Passenger and Parliament of Owls
Tateum Kohut, Re-Recording Mixer
Greg Orloff, Re-Recording Mixer
Geoffrey Patterson, CAS, Production Mixer
Biff Dawes, Scoring Mixer
When They See Us • "Part Four" • Netflix • Participant Media, Tribeca Productions, Harpo Films, Array Filmworks
Joe DeAngelis, Re-Recording Mixer
Chris Carpenter, Re-Recording Mixer
Jan McLaughlin, Production Mixer
-
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Variety Series or Special
Aretha! A Grammy Celebration for The Queen of Soul • CBS • AEG Ehrlich Ventures, LLC (WINNER)
Paul Wittman, Production Mixer
Josh Morton, Re-Recording Mixer
Paul Sandweiss, Music Mixer
Kristian Pedregon, Music Mixer
Christian Schrader, Supplemental Audio
Michael Parker, Monitor Mixer
Pat rick Baltzell, House PA Mixer
Carpool Karaoke: When Corden Met McCartney Live From Liverpool • CBS • CBS Television Studios / Fulwell 73
Conner Moore, Re-Recording Mixer
Paul Boothroyd, FOH Production Mixer
David Kahne, Audio Mixer
The 61st Grammy Awards • CBS • AEG Ehrlich Ventures, LLC
Thomas Holmes, Production Mixer
Mikael Stewart, FOH Production Mixer
John Harris, Broadcast Music Mixer
Erik Schilling, Broadcast Music Mixer
Ron Reaves, FOH Music Mixer
Thomas Pesa, Foldback Mixer
Michael Parker, Foldback Mixer
Eric Johnston, Playback Music Mixer
Pablo Munguia, Pre-Recorded Music Mixer
Juan Pablo Velasco, Pre-Recorded Music Mixer
Josh Morton, Video Package Audio Mixer
Paul Sandweiss, Video Package Audio Mixer
Kristian Pedregon, Video Package Audio Mixer
Bob LaMasney, Sweetening Mixer
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver • "Authoritarianism" • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Sixteen String Jack Productions and Avalon Television
Steve Watson, A1 Production Mixer
Charlie Jones, Supervising/ProTools Mixer
Max Perez, ProTools Mixer
Steve Lettie, Front of House PA Mixer
The Oscars • ABC • The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences
Paul Sandweiss, Production Mixer
Tommy Vicari, Orchest ra/Music Mixer
Pablo Munguia, Pre-Recorded Music Programming Supervisor
Kristian Pedregon, Post Audio
Pat rick Baltzell, PA Mixer
Michael Parker, Monitor Mixer
Christian Schrader, Supplemental Audio
John Perez, VO Mixer
Tom Pesa, Orchest ra Monitor Mixer
Mark Repp, Orchest ra Monitor Mixer
Biff Dawes, Orchest ra/Music Mixer
-
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Nonfiction Program (Single or Multi-Camera)
Free Solo • National Geographic • National Geographic Documentary Films, Little Monster Films, Itinerant Media, Parkes+MacDonald/Image Nation (WINNER)
Tom Fleischman, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer
Ric Schnupp, Re-Recording Mixer
Tyson Lozensky, Scoring Mixer
Jim Hurst, Production Mixer
Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown • "Kenya" • CNN • CNN Original Series, Zero Point Zero Production, Inc.
Brian Bracken, Re-Recording Mixer
FYRE: The Greatest Party That Never Happened • Netflix • Jerry Media, Library Films, Matte Projects and Vice Studios
Tom Paul, Re-Recording Mixer
Allison Casey, Re-Recording Mixer
Leaving Neverland • HBO • HBO Documentary Films in association with Channel 4 and Amos Pictures
Matt Skilton, Re-Recording Mixer
Marguerite Gaudin, Production Mixer
Our Planet • "One Planet" • Netflix • Silverback Films
Graham Wild, Re-Recording Mixer
-
Outstanding Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score)
Barry • "What?!" • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Alec Berg and Hanarply
David Wingo, Music by
Game of Thrones • "The Long Night" • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Bighead, Littlehead; 360 Television/Startling Television
Ramin Djawadi, Music by
The Handmaid's Tale • "The Word" • Hulu • MGM, Daniel Wilson Productions, The Littlefield Company, White Oak Pictures
Adam Taylor, Music by
House of Cards • "Chapter 73" • Netflix • Donen/Fincher/Roth and Trigger Street Productions, Inc. in association with Media Rights Capital
Jeff Beal, Music by
This Is Us • "Songbird Road: Part One" • NBC • 20th Century Fox Television
Siddhartha Khosla, Music by
-
Outstanding Music Composition for a Limited Series, Movie or Special (Original Dramatic Score)
Chernobyl • "Please Remain Calm" • HBO • HBO Miniseries and SKY in association with Word Games, The Mighty Mint and Sister Pictures
Hildur Guðnadóttir, Music by
Escape at Dannemora • "Episode 5" • Showtime • Red Hour, Busyhands, The White Mountain Company, Michael De Luca Productions, BZ Entertainment
Edward Shearmur, Music by
Good Omens • "In the Beginning" • Prime Video • BBC Worldwide Limited and Amazon Studios
David Arnold, Music by
True Detective • "The Final Country" • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Neon Black, Passenger and Parliament of Owls
T Bone Burnett, Music by
Keefus Ciancia, Music by
When They See Us • "Part Two" • Netflix • Participant Media, Tribeca Productions, Harpo Films, Array Filmworks
Kris Bowers, Music by
-
Outstanding Music Composition for a Documentary Series or Special (Original Dramatic Score)
Free Solo • National Geographic • National Geographic Documentary Films, Little Monster Films, Itinerant Media, Parkes+MacDonald/Image Nation (WINNER)
Marco Beltrami, Music by Brandon Roberts, Music by
Game of Thrones: The Last Watch • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Glimmer Films
Hannah Peel, Music by
Hostile Planet • "Oceans" • National Geographic • Plimsoll Productions
Benjamin Wallfisch, Music by
Love, Gilda • CNN • CNN Films, 3 Faces Films, Motto Pictures
Miriam Cutler, Music by
Our Planet • "One Planet" • Netflix • Silverback Films
Steven Price, Music by
-
Outstanding Music Direction
Fosse/Verdon • "Life Is a Cabaret" • FX Networks • Fox 21 Television Studios and FX Productions (WINNER)
Alex Lacamoire, Music Direction by
Aretha! A Grammy Celebration for The Queen of Soul • CBS • AEG Ehrlich Ventures, LLC
Rickey Minor, Music Direction by
Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé • Netflix • Parkwood Entertainment
Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Music Direction by
Derek Dixie, Music Direction by
The Oscars • ABC • The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences
Rickey Minor, Music Direction by
Q85: A Musical Celebration for Quincy Jones • "Part 1" • BET Networks • AEG Ehrlich Ventures, LLC
Greg Phillinganes, Music Direction by
Saturday Night Live • "Host: Adam Sandler" • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video
Lenny Pickett, Music Direction by
Leon Pendarvis, Music Direction by
Eli Brueggemann, Music Direction by
-
Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics
Crazy Ex-Girlfriend • "I Have to Get Out" / Song Title: "Antidepressants Are So Not a Big Deal" • CW • CBS Television Studios in association with Warner Bros. Television (WINNER)
Adam Schlesinger, Music & Lyrics by
Rachel Bloom, Music & Lyrics by
Jack Dolgen, Lyrics by
Documentary Now! • Original Cast Album: Co-op / Song Title: "Holiday Party (I Did a Little Cocaine Tonight)" • IFC • Broadway Video
Eli Bolin, Music by
John Mulaney, Lyrics by
Seth Meyers, Lyrics by
Flight of the Conchords: Live in London • Song Title: "Father & Son" • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Done + Dusted Productions
Bret McKenzie, Music & Lyrics by
Jemaine Clement, Music & Lyrics by
Saturday Night Live • "Host: James McAvoy" / Song Title: "The Upper East Side" • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video
Eli Brueggemann, Music by
Bryan Tucker, Lyrics by
Leslie Jones, Lyrics by
Song of Parkland • Song Title: "Beautiful Things Can Grow" • HBO • HBO Original Programming
Mark Sonnenblick, Music by
Ashley Paseltiner, Lyrics by
Molly Reichard, Lyrics by
72nd annual Tony Awards • Song Title: "This One's for You" • CBS • White Cherry Entertainment
Sara Bareilles, Music & Lyrics by
Josh Groban, Music & Lyrics by
Shaina Taub, Music & Lyrics by
-
Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music
Castle Rock • Hulu • Bad Robot, Darkbloom, Warner Bros.
Thomas Newman, Theme by
Crazy Ex-Girlfriend • CW • CBS Television Studios in association with Warner Bros. Television
Rachel Bloom, Theme by
Jack Dolgen, Theme by
Adam Schlesinger, Theme by
Good Omens • Prime Video • BBC Worldwide Limited and Amazon Studios
David Arnold, Theme by
Our Planet • Netflix • Silverback Films
Steven Price, Theme by
Succession • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Project Zeus and Gary Sanchez Productions
Nicholas Britell, Theme by
-
Outstanding Music Supervision
Better Call Saul • "Something Stupid" • AMC • High Bridge, Crystal Diner, Gran Via Productions and Sony Pictures Television
Thomas Golubić, Music Supervisor
Fosse/Verdon • "Life Is a Cabaret" • FX Networks • Fox 21 Television Studios and FX Productions
Steven Gizicki, Music Supervisor
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • "We're Going to the Catskills!" • Prime Video • Amazon Studios
Robin Urdang, Music Supervisor
Amy Sherman-Palladino, Music Supervisor
Daniel Palladino, Music Supervisor
Quincy • Netflix • Le Train Train, Bob's Your Uncle, Tribeca
Jasper Leak, Music Supervisor
Russian Doll • "Nothing in This World Is Easy" • Netflix • Universal Television in association with Jax Media, Paper Kite Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment, Shoot to Midnight, Avenue A
Brienne Rose, Music Supervisor
-
Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance
Family Guy • "Con Heiress" • FOX • 20th Century Fox Television (WINNER)
Seth MacFarlane as Peter Griffin, Stewie Griffin, Brian Griffin, Glenn Quagmire, Tom Tucker, Seamus
F Is for Family • "The Stinger" • Netflix • Wild West Television in association with Gaumont Television
Kevin Michael Richardson as Rosie
Family Guy • "Throw It Away" • FOX • 20th Century Fox Television
Alex Borstein as Lois Griffin, Tricia Takanawa
The Simpsons • "From Russia Without Love" • FOX • Gracie Films in association with 20th Century Fox Television
Hank Azaria as Moe, Carl, Duffman, Kirk
When You Wish Upon a Pickle: A Sesame Street Special • HBO • Sesame Street Workshop
Eric Jacobson as Bert, Grover, Oscar
-
Outstanding Actress in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series
Hack Into Broad City • Comedy Central • JAX Media
Ilana Glazer as Ilana Wexler
Hack Into Broad City • Comedy Central • JAX Media
Abbi Jacobson as Abbi Abrams
Special • Netflix • Stage 13 and That's Wonderful Productions
Jessica Hecht as Mom
Special • Netflix • Stage 13 and That's Wonderful Productions
Punam Patel as Kim Laghari
State Of The Union • SundanceTV • See-Saw Films
Rosamund Pike as Louise
-
Outstanding Actor in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series
Beto Breaks The Internet • NBC (YouTube) • Broadway Video and Universal Television
Jimmy Fallon as Beto O'Rourke
CTRL ALT DELETE • Vimeo • small & mighty productions
Ed Begley Jr. as Dr. Rosenblatt
An Emmy for Megan • anemmyformegan.com • Abso Lutely Productions
Patton Oswalt as Patton
Special • Netflix • Stage 13 and That's Wonderful Productions
Ryan O'Connell as Ryan Hayes
State of the Union • SundanceTV • See-Saw Films
Chris O'Dowd as Tom
-
Outstanding Short Form Animated Program
Love, Death & Robots • "The Witness" • Netflix • Blur Studio (WINNER)
David Fincher, Executive Producer
Tim Miller, Executive Producer
Jennifer Miller, Executive Producer
Joshua Donen, Executive Producer
Victoria Howard, Supervising Producer
Gennie Rim, Producer
Alberto Mielgo, Written by/Directed by
Gabriele Pennacchioli, Supervising Director
Robot Chicken • "Why Is It Wet?" • Adult Swim • Stoopid Buddy Stoodios
Seth Green, Executive Producer/Written by
Matthew Senreich, Executive Producer/Written by
John Harvatine IV, Executive Producer
Eric Towner, Executive Producer
Keith Crofford, Executive Producer
Mike Lazzo, Executive Producer
Tom Root, Executive Producer/Head Writer
Doug Goldstein, Executive Producer/Head Writer
Margaret M. Dean, Supervising Producer
Ollie Green, Producer
Mike Fasolo, Written by
Kiel Kennedy, Written by
Michael Poisson, Written by
Ellory Smith, Written by
Tom Sheppard, Written by/Directed by
Alex Kamer, Animation Director
Scott DaRos, Co-Animation Director
Matt Sheldon, Assistant Director
SpongeBob SquarePants • "Plankton Paranoia" • Nickelodeon • Nickelodeon
Stephen Hillenburg, Executive Producer
Marc Ceccarelli, Supervising Producer
Vincent Waller, Supervising Producer
Jennie Monica, Produced by
Luke Brookshier, Written by
Adam Paloian, Supervising Director
Alan Smart, Supervising Director
Tom Yasumi, Animation Director
Steven Universe • "Reunited" • Cartoon Network • Cartoon Network Studios
Rebecca Sugar, Executive Producer/Story by
Rob Sorcher, Executive Producer
Brian A. Miller, Executive Producer
Jennifer Pelphrey, Executive Producer
Curtis Lelash, Executive Producer
Jackie Buscarino, Producer
Paul Villeco, Written by
Katie Mit roff, Written by
Jeff Liu, Written by
Miki Brewster, Written by
Matt Burnett, Story by
Ben Levin, Story by
Kat Morris, Story by
Tom Herpich, Story by
Joe Johnston, Story by/Supervising Director
Nick DeMayo, Animation Director
Kimson Albert, Sheet Timing
Maureen Mlynarczyk, Sheet Timing
Teen Titans Go! • "Nostalgia Is Not a Substitute for an Actual Story" • Cartoon Network • Warner Bros. Animation
Sam Register, Executive Producer
Aaron Horvath, Executive Producer
Michael Jelenic, Executive Producer
Peter Rida Michail, Producer
Peggy Regan, Producer
Amy Wolfram, Written by
James Krenzke, Directed by
Luke Cormican, Supervising Director
Eric J. Pringle, Animation Director
-
Outstanding Short Form Comedy or Drama Series
An Emmy for Megan • anemmyformegan.com • Abso Lutely Productions
Megan Amram, Executive Producer
Janel Kranking, Executive Producer
Dave Kneebone, Executive Producer
Joseph Carnegie, Producer
Hack Into Broad City • Comedy Central • JAX Media
Tony Hernandez, Executive Producer
Lilly Burns, Executive Producer
Abbi Jacobson, Executive Producer
Ilana Glazer, Executive Producer
Kelsie Kiley, Co-Executive Producer
Nick Paley, Producer
It's Bruno! • Netflix • Stage 13, Phiphen Pictures and SLI Productions Solvan "Slick" Naim, Executive Producer
Molly Conners, Producer
Amanda Bowers, Producer
Vincent Morano, Producer
Special • Netflix • Stage 13 and That's Wonderful Productions
Jim Parsons, Executive Producer
Todd Spiewak, Executive Producer
Eric Norsoph, Executive Producer
Ryan O'Connell, Executive Producer
Anna Dokoza, Executive Producer
State of the Union • SundanceTV • SundanceTV in co-production with See-Saw Films
Nick Hornby, Executive Producer
Stephen Frears, Executive Producer
Jamie Laurenson, Executive Producer
Hakan Kousetta, Executive Producer
Iain Canning, Executive Producer
Emile Sherman, Executive Producer
-
Outstanding Short Form Nonfiction or Reality Series
Creating Saturday Night Live • NBC (nbc.com) • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video (WINNER)
Lorne Michaels, Executive Producer
Oz Rodriguez, Co-Executive Producer
Chris Voss, Co-Executive Producer
Matt Yonks, Co-Executive Producer
Michael Scogin, Supervising Producer
Erin Doyle, Producer
Fosse/Verdon (Inside Look) • FX Networks • Riverside Entertainment
Pastor Alvaro, Executive Producer
Stephanie Gibbons, Executive Producer
Sally Daws, Executive Producer
Kenna McCabe, Executive Producer
Maureen Timpa, Executive Producer
Iaian Smallwood, Producer
Pose: Identity, Family, Community (Inside Look) • FX Networks • More Media
Ryan Murphy, Executive Producer
Tanase Popa, Executive Producer
Stephanie Gibbons, Executive Producer
Kenna McCabe, Executive Producer
Sally Daws, Executive Producer
Maureen Timpa, Executive Producer
RuPaul’s Drag Race’s: Out of the Closet • VH1 • VH1
Tyler Hissey, Executive Producer
Ray Hunt, Executive Producer
Brittany Travis, Executive Producer
Joseph Gerbino, Senior Producer
Robert Diminico, Producer
RuPaul’s Drag Race’s: Portrait of a Queen • VH1 • VH1
Tyler Hissey, Executive Producer
Ray Hunt, Executive Producer
Brittany Travis, Executive Producer
Joseph Gerbino, Senior Producer
-
Outstanding Short Form Variety Series
Carpool Karaoke: The Series • Apple Music • CBS Television Studios / Fulwell 73 (WINNER)
Ben Winston, Executive Producer
James Corden, Executive Producer
Eric Pankowski, Executive Producer
David Young, Supervising Producer
Sheila Rogers, Supervising Producer
Diana Miller, Producer
Billy on the Street • FunnyOrDie • Funny Or Die and Lyft Entertainment
Billy Eichner, Executive Producer/Host
Mike Farah, Executive Producer
Doug Brady, Executive Producer
Bill Parker, Executive Producer
Elizabeth Baquet, Producer
Ciara Pavia, Producer
Gay of Thrones • FunnyOrDie • Funny Or Die
Erin Gibson, Executive Producer
Jonathan Van Ness, Executive Producer
Mike Farah, Executive Producer
Matt Mazany, Co-Executive Producer
Ross Buran, Supervising Producer Whitney Hodack, Produced by
Honest Trailers • YouTube • Fandom
Spencer Gilbert, Producer
Dan Murrell, Producer
Joe Starr, Producer
The Randy Rainbow Show • YouTube • 4 Irene Productions, Inc.
Randy Rainbow, Executive Producer
Tanase Popa, Producer
John Retsios, Producer
Rich Super, Producer
Jeff Romley, Producer
-
Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Comedy Series or Variety Program
Barry • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Alec Berg and Hanarply
Wade Allen, Stunt Coordinator
Cobra Kai • YouTube Premium • Overbrook Entertainment in association with Sony Pictures Television
Hiro Koda, Stunt Coordinator
Jahnel Curfman, Stunt Coordinator
GLOW • Netflix • A Netflix Original Series in association with Tilted Productions
Shauna Duggins, Stunt Coordinator
Russian Doll • Netflix • Universal Television in association with Jax Media, Paper Kite Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment, Shoot to Midnight, Avenue A
Christopher Place, Stunt Coordinator
The Tick • Prime Video • Sony Pictures Television and Amazon Studios
Chris Cenatiempo, Stunt Coordinator
-
Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Drama Series, Limited Series or Movie
The Blacklist • NBC • Davis Entertainment and Universal Television in association with Sony Pictures Television
Cort L. Hessler III, Stunt Coordinator
Blindspot • NBC • Berlanti Productions and Quinn’s House, Inc. in association with Warner Bros. Television
Christopher Place, Stunt Coordinator
Game of Thrones • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Bighead, Littlehead; 360 Television/Startling Television
Rowley Irlam, Stunt Coordinator
S.W.A.T. • CBS • MiddKid Productions, Original Film, Perfect Storm Entertainment and Wyandotte Entertainment in association with CBS Television Studios and Sony Pictures Television
Charlie Brewer, Stunt Coordinator
SEAL Team • CBS • CBS Television Studios
Peewee Piemonte, Stunt Coordinator
Julie Michaels, Stunt Coordinator
-
Outstanding Special Visual Effects
Game of Thrones • "The Bells" • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Bighead, Littlehead; 360 Television/Startling Television
Joe Bauer, Lead Visual Effects Supervisor
Steve Kullback, Lead Visual Effects Producer
Adam Chazen, Visual Effects Associate Producer
Sam Conway, Special Effects Supervisor
Mohsen Mousavi, Visual Effects Supervisor
Martin Hill, Visual Effects Supervisor
Ted Rae, Visual Effects Plate Supervisor
Pat rick Tiberius Gehlen, Previs Lead
Thomas Schelesny, Visual Effects and Animation Supervisor
The Man in the High Castle • "Jahr Null" • Prime Video • Amazon Studios
Lawson Deming, Senior VFX Supervisor
Cory Jamieson, VFX Executive Producer
Casi Blume, CG Supervisor
Nick Chamberlain, Comp Supervisor
Bill Parker, Comp Supervisor
Saber Jlassi, Dynamics Lead
Chris Parks, Animation Lead
Brian Hobert, Comp Lead
Danielle Malambri, VFX Coordinator
The Orville • "Identity Part II" • FOX • 20th Century Fox Television
Luke McDonald, Visual Effects Supervisor
Tommy Tran, Visual Effects Supervisor
Kevin Lingenfelser, Visual Effects Supervisor
Nhat Phong Tran, Visual Effects Supervisor
Brooke Noska, Visual Effects Producer
Melissa Delong, Visual Effects Producer
Brandon Fayette, DFX Supervisor
Matt Von Brock, CG Supervisor
Joseph Vincent Pike, Compositing Supervisor
Star Trek: Discovery • "Such Sweet Sorrow, Part 2" • CBS (CBS All Access) • CBS Television Studios / Secret Hideout / Roddenberry Entertainment
Jason Michael Zimmerman, VFX Supervisor
Ante Dekovic, VFX Supervisor
Ivan Kondrup Jensen, VFX Supervisor
Mahmoud Rahnama, Associate VFX Supervisor
Alexander Wood, VFX Plate Supervisor
Aleksandra Kochoska, VFX Producer
Charles Collyer, Lead VFX Artist
Fausto Tejeda, CG Supervisor
Darcy Callaghan, Special Effects Coordinator
The Umbrella Academy • "The White Violin" • Netflix • UCP
Everett Burrell, Senior Visual Effects Supervisor
R. Christopher White, Visual Effects Supervisor
Jeff Campbell, Visual Effects Supervisor
Sebastien Bergeron, Visual Effects Supervisor
Sean Schur, Visual Effects Supervisor
Steve Dellerson, Visual Effects Producer
Libby Hazell, Visual Effects Producer
Carrie Richardson, Visual Effects Producer
Misato Shinohara, Visual Effects Production Manager
-
Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Supporting Role
Catch-22 • "Episode 4" • Hulu • Paramount Television, Anonymous Content, Smokehouse Pictures
Matt Kasmir, VFX Supervisor
Brian Connor, VFX Supervisor
Dan Charbit, VFX Supervisor
Matthew Wheelon Hunt, VFX Producer
Alun Cummings, VFX Producer
Gavin Harrison, CG Supervisor
Giovanni Casadei, CG Supervisor
Remi Martin, 2D Compositing Supervisor
Peter Farkas, 2D Compositing Supervisor
Chernobyl • "1:23:45" • HBO • HBO Miniseries and SKY in association with Word Games, The Mighty Mint and Sister Pictures
Lindsay McFarlane, Overall VFX Producer
Max Dennison, Overall VFX Supervisor: DNEG
Claudius Christian Rauch, SFX Supervisor
Clare Cheetham, VFX Producer: DNEG
Laura Bethencourt Montes, VFX Line Producer: DNEG
Steven Godfrey, CG Supervisor: DNEG
Luke Letkey, 2D Supervisor: DNEG
Christian Waite, FX Supervisor: DNEG
William Foulser, Environments Supervisor: DNEG
Deadwood: The Movie • HBO • HBO Films in association with Red Board and The Mighty Mint
Eric Hayden, VFX Supervisor
David Altenau, VFX Supervisor
Alex Torres, VFX Producer
Joseph Vincent Pike, Compositor
Ian Northrop, Compositor
Christopher Flynn, Compositor
David Blumenfeld, Animator
Matthew Rappaport, Animator
David Rand, Animator
Escape at Dannemora • "Episode 6" • Showtime • Red Hour, Busyhands, The White Mountain Company, Michael De Luca
Productions, BZ Entertainment
Steven Kirshoff, Special Effects Supervisor
Joe Heffernan, Special Effects Coordinator
John Bair, Visual Effects Supervisor
Djuna Wahlrab, Visual Effects Supervisor
Matthew Griffin, Visual Effects Producer
Shannen Walsh, Visual Effects Coordinator
Joseph Brigati, Lead Compositor
Vance Miller, CG Supervisor
Min Hwa Jung, Senior Compositor
Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan • "Pilot" • Prime Video • Paramount and Amazon Studios
Erik Henry, Senior Visual Effects Supervisor
Matt Robken, Senior Visual Effects Producer
Jamie Klein, Senior Visual Effects Coordinator
Pau Costa Moeller, Special Effects Supervisor
Bobo Skipper, Visual Effects Supervisor
Deak Ferrand, Matte Painter
Crawford Reilly, 2D Lead
Francois Lambert, 2D Lead
Joseph Kasparian, CG Lead
-
Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Variety Special
RENT • FOX • 20th Century Fox Television (WINNER)
Al Gurdon, Lighting Designer
Madigan Stehly, Lighting Director
Ben Green, Lighting Director
Ryan Tanker, Lighting Director
Patrick Brazil, Lighting Director
The 61st Grammy Awards • CBS • AEG Ehrlich Ventures, LLC
Robert A. Dickinson, Lighting Designer
Noah Mitz, Lighting Director
Michael Berger, Lighting Director Will Gossett, Lighting Director
Madigan Stehly, Lighting Director
Andy O'Reilly, Lighting Director
Pat rick Boozer, Lighting Director
Ryan Tanker, Lighting Director
The Kennedy Center Honors • CBS • White Cherry Entertainment
Robert A. Dickinson, Lighting Designer
Travis Hagenbuch, Lighting Director
Michael Berger, Lighting Director
Harry Sangmeister, Lighting Director
The Oscars • ABC • The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences
Robert A. Dickinson, Lighting Designer
Travis Hagenbuch, Lighting Director
Michael Berger, Lighting Director
Andy O'Reilly, Lighting Director
Pat rick Boozer, Lighting Director
Ben Green, Lighting Director
72nd annual Tony Awards • CBS • White Cherry Entertainment
Robert A. Dickinson, Lighting Designer
Noah Mitz, Lighting Director
Ed McCarthy, Lighting Director
Harry Sangmeister, Lighting Director
-
Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Variety Series
Saturday Night Live • "Host: John Mulaney" • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video (WINNER)
Richard McGuinness, Lighting Director
Geoffrey Amoral, Lighting Director William McGuinness, Lighting Director
Trevor Brown, Lighting Director
Tim Stasse, Lighting Director
America's Got Talent • "Semi Final #1 Performance Show" • NBC • FremantleMedia North America, Inc. and Syco Entertainment
Noah Mitz, Lighting Designer
Michael Berger, Lighting Director Will Gossett, Lighting Director
Ryan Tanker, Lighting Director
Matthew Benson, Lighting Director
Andrew Webberley, Lighting Director
Dancing With the Stars • "Semi-Finals" • ABC • BBC Studios
Simon Miles, Lighting Designer
Suzanne Sotelo, Lighting Director
Pete Radice, Lighting Director
Matt McAdam, Lighting Director
So You Think You Can Dance • "Finale" • FOX • dick clark productions, inc. and 19 Entertainment
Robert Barnhart, Lighting Designer
Pat rick Boozer, Lighting Director
Pete Radice, Lighting Director
Madigan Stehly, Lighting Director
Matt Firestone, Lighting Director
The Voice • "Live Finale, Part 1" • NBC • MGM Television, Talpa Media USA, Inc. and Warner Horizon Unscripted & Alternative Television
Oscar Dominguez, Lighting Designer
Daniel Boland, Lighting Director
Craig Housenick, Lighting Director
Ronald Wirsgalla, Lighting Director
Johnny Bradley, Lighting Director
-
Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special
Springsteen on Broadway • Netflix • Thrill Hill Productions, Inc. (WINNER)
Thom Zimny, Directed by
Carpool Karaoke: When Corden Met McCartney Live From Liverpool • CBS • CBS Television Studios / Fulwell 73
Ben Winston, Directed by
Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé • Netflix • Parkwood Entertainment
Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Directed by
Ed Burke, Directed by
Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear's All in the Family and The Jeffersons • ABC • Smoking Baby Productions, ACT III Productions, Gary Sanchez Productions, D'Arconville and Sony Pictures Television
James Burrows, Directed by
Andy Fisher, Directed by
The Oscars • ABC • The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences
Glenn Weiss, Directed by
-
Outstanding Directing for a Documentary/Nonfiction Program
Free Solo • National Geographic • National Geographic Documentary Films, Little Monster Films, Itinerant Media, Parkes+MacDonald/Image Nation (WINNER)
Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi, Directed by
Jimmy Chin, Directed by
FYRE: The Greatest Party That Never Happened • Netflix • Jerry Media, Library Films, Matte Projects and Vice Studios
Chris Smith, Directed by
Leaving Neverland • HBO • HBO Documentary Films in association with Channel 4 and Amos Pictures
Dan Reed, Directed by
RBG • CNN • CNN Films, Storyville Films
Julie Cohen, Directed by
Betsy West, Directed by
Three Identical Strangers • CNN • CNN Films, RAW in association with Channel 4
Tim Wardle, Directed by
-
Outstanding Directing for a Reality Program
Queer Eye • "Black Girl Magic" • Netflix • Scout Productions, Inc. and ITV Entertainment, LLC (WINNER)
Hisham Abed, Directed by
The Amazing Race • "Who Wants a Rolex?" • CBS • WorldRace Productions, Inc.
Bertram van Munster, Directed by
American Ninja Warrior • "Minneapolis City Qualifiers" • NBC • A. Smith & Co. Productions
Patrick McManus, Directed by
RuPaul's Drag Race • "Whatcha Unpackin?" • VH1 • World of Wonder Productions
Nick Murray, Directed by
Shark Tank • "Episode 1002" • ABC • MGM Television in association with Sony Pictures Television
Ken Fuchs, Directed by