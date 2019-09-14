Creative Arts Emmys: Winners List (Updating Live)

The Academy of Television Arts & Sciences is handing out its 2019 Creative Arts Emmys over two nights this weekend.

The awards ceremonies, which honor artistic and technical achievements in television, will start at 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. FXX will broadcast the awards on Sept. 21, followed by Fox's live broadcast of the Primetime Emmy Awards the next day.

The 2019 Creative Arts Emmy Awards will feature a star-studded lineup of presenters. On Saturday, Roy Choi and Jon Favreau, Jeff Goldblum, Marie Kondo, Lisa Kudrow, Derek Hough, Wanda Sykes, Will Arnett, W. Kamau Bell, Terry Crews and Nick Kroll are among those set to present. Sunday's show will feature presenters including Laverne Cox, Rachel Bloom. Neil Patrick Harris, Natasha Lyonne, Olivia Munn, Patton Oswalt and Jane Seymour.

The Hollywood Reporter will be updating the list of Creative Arts Emmy winners below as they are announced during both ceremonies. Refresh for the latest, and keep up with all the latest Emmys news here.