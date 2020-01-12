Top 10 Best-Dressed Stars at the Critics’ Choice Awards

The stars came out in high style for the 25th annual Critics Choice Awards at the Barkar Hanger in Santa Monica on Sunday.

Risks paid off to make the night fun in the fashion department- from Zendaya's bold chrome breastplate top and matching evening skirt in hot pink by designer Tom Ford that stylist Law Roach dubbed a "warrior woman" to Saoirse Ronan's romantic, ruffle-hemmed Erdem dress in red and cream, styled by Elizabeth Saltzman. Lupita Nyong'o, styled by Micaela Erlanger, stunned in a chocolate brown Michael Kors Collection gown that combined a buttery leather top with a full georgette skirt.

With assistance from styling duo Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn, Jennifer Lopez sizzled in a bejeweled, body-skimming couture gown with cutaway sides and back by designer Georges Hobeika--a return to her signature va-va-voom style, after her Valentino couture dress at the Golden Globes, finished with a giant bow, received mixed reviews.

The blue carpet was awash in color. Rachel Brosnahan, Laura Dern and Alison Brie in marigold! Awkafina in sunny yellow! Lucy Hale in mint green! Olivia Wilde in red Valentino! Kirsten Bell in lime green Cong Tri!

Many gentleman also stepped away from classic black to liven up their looks. Three of the top looks were styled by Ilaria Urbinati: Milo Ventimiglia in a camel-colored silk tuxedo jacket, Catch-22 actor Christopher Abbott in a plush, green velvet tux, and Andrew Scott (a.k.a. the "hot priest" on Fleabag) in a double-breasted red suit teamed with a fuchsia satin shirt. Amen!