Top 10 Best-Dressed Stars at the Critics’ Choice Awards
Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez and Saoirse Ronan made the cut.
The stars came out in high style for the 25th annual Critics Choice Awards at the Barkar Hanger in Santa Monica on Sunday.
Risks paid off to make the night fun in the fashion department- from Zendaya's bold chrome breastplate top and matching evening skirt in hot pink by designer Tom Ford that stylist Law Roach dubbed a "warrior woman" to Saoirse Ronan's romantic, ruffle-hemmed Erdem dress in red and cream, styled by Elizabeth Saltzman. Lupita Nyong'o, styled by Micaela Erlanger, stunned in a chocolate brown Michael Kors Collection gown that combined a buttery leather top with a full georgette skirt.
With assistance from styling duo Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn, Jennifer Lopez sizzled in a bejeweled, body-skimming couture gown with cutaway sides and back by designer Georges Hobeika--a return to her signature va-va-voom style, after her Valentino couture dress at the Golden Globes, finished with a giant bow, received mixed reviews.
The blue carpet was awash in color. Rachel Brosnahan, Laura Dern and Alison Brie in marigold! Awkafina in sunny yellow! Lucy Hale in mint green! Olivia Wilde in red Valentino! Kirsten Bell in lime green Cong Tri!
Many gentleman also stepped away from classic black to liven up their looks. Three of the top looks were styled by Ilaria Urbinati: Milo Ventimiglia in a camel-colored silk tuxedo jacket, Catch-22 actor Christopher Abbott in a plush, green velvet tux, and Andrew Scott (a.k.a. the "hot priest" on Fleabag) in a double-breasted red suit teamed with a fuchsia satin shirt. Amen!
-
Zendaya
Styled by Law Roach, the best actress nominee for Euphoria rocked a fuchsia chromed breastplate top and matching jersey evening skirt from the Tom Ford spring 2020 runway, a look that Roach described as a “warrior woman.” She accessorized with satin Christian Louboutin pumps.
-
Saoirse Ronan
The best actress nominee for Little Women (styled by Elizabeth Saltzman) stood out in a voluminous floral Erdem dress from the spring-summer 2020 collection with a ruffled hem and puff sleeves, and matching red lipstick.
-
Jennifer Lopez
The best actress nominee for her role in Hustlers wowed in a high-neck satin Georges Hobeika haute couture gown decorated with jewels from the fall 2018 collection. Styled by Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn, Lopez accessozied with Casadei heels and Harry Winston jewels.
-
Lupita Nyong’o
A best actress nominee for Us and a presenter at the awards show, Nyong’o's custom chocolate-colored Michael Kors Collection gown with a high-sheen leather top and full georgette skirt, trimmed with a slender belt, fit to perfection. With the help of stylist Micaela Erlanger, Nyong'o accessorized with a gold Tyler Ellis clutch bag and Pomellato rose gold jewelry with white and brown diamonds.
-
Charlize Theron
Styled by Leslie Fremar, the Bombshell actress stepped out in a shimmery silver-and-black Celine by Hedi Slimane gown with a plunging neckline and va-va-voom slit, balanced with a sharply tailored black jacket, black nail polish and strappy sandals.
-
Milo Ventimiglia
The This is Us actor (styled by Ilaria Urbinati) mixed things up by pairing his classic black tux pants, black bow tie, and white tux shirt with a camel shawl-collar silk tuxedo jacket, all by Brunello Cucinelli, and patent lace-up Tods shoes.
-
Nicole Kidman
With the help of long-time stylist Julia Von Boehm, the best actress nominee for Big Little Lies looked on point in a strapless embroidered lace Armani Privé gown from the January 2005 collection.
-
Rachel Brosnahan
The best actress nominee for her role in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (styled by the duo Jill and Jordan) charmed in a custom Carolina Herrera gown with embroidery and a silver bow belt from the pre-fall 2020 collection, paired with Fernando Jorge diamond jewelry, Jimmy Choo sandals, and a waist-skimming blond braid.
-
Christopher Abbott
The best actor nominee for Catch-22 (styled by Ilaria Urbinati) looked sharp in a rich green velvet tuxedo with a crisp white shirt, sans tie.
-
Mandy Moore
Styled by Erica Cloud, the This is Us star opted for a chic black Elie Saab jumpsuit with a bustier top and chain-link detailing paired with a coordinating ribbon-tie cape and Anita Ko jewelry.