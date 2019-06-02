Critics' Choice Real TV Awards: 'Queer Eye' Leads Winners for Inaugural Show

Queer Eye leads the winners for the inaugural Critics' Choice Real TV Awards, which were handed out Sunday night at the Beverly Hilton.

The Netflix show took home four awards, for best ensemble cast in an unscripted series, best lifestyle show (fashion/beauty), male star of the year for Jonathan Van Ness and best structured series.

In addition, The Late Late Show With James Corden took home multiple awards, for best late-night talk show (a tie with Last Week Tonight With John Oliver) and best show host for Corden. Corden's Carpool Karaoke: The Series also won the short form series category.

Leah Remini also was recognized with the Impact Award for her work on the series Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath.

The awards, which "recognize excellence in nonfiction, unscripted and reality programming across broadcast, cable and streaming platforms," were presented by the Broadcast Television Journalists Association and NPACT, the trade organization serving the producers of nonfiction entertainment content. The awards show is adapted from and replaces the NPACT Impact Awards held last year.

Overall, Netflix, which led the networks in nominations, won the most awards, topping nine categories.