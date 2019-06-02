Critics' Choice Real TV Awards: 'Queer Eye' Leads Winners for Inaugural Show
The Netflix show took home four awards, for best ensemble cast in an unscripted series, best lifestyle show (fashion/beauty), male star of the year for Jonathan Van Ness and best structured series.
Queer Eye leads the winners for the inaugural Critics' Choice Real TV Awards, which were handed out Sunday night at the Beverly Hilton.
In addition, The Late Late Show With James Corden took home multiple awards, for best late-night talk show (a tie with Last Week Tonight With John Oliver) and best show host for Corden. Corden's Carpool Karaoke: The Series also won the short form series category.
Leah Remini also was recognized with the Impact Award for her work on the series Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath.
The awards, which "recognize excellence in nonfiction, unscripted and reality programming across broadcast, cable and streaming platforms," were presented by the Broadcast Television Journalists Association and NPACT, the trade organization serving the producers of nonfiction entertainment content. The awards show is adapted from and replaces the NPACT Impact Awards held last year.
Overall, Netflix, which led the networks in nominations, won the most awards, topping nine categories.
The ceremony, hosted by comedian Loni Love, will air June 9 on VH1.
A full list of winners follows.
-
Competition Series
RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1) (WINNER)
Making It (NBC)
Project Runway (Bravo)
Survivor: David vs. Goliath (CBS)
Top Chef (Bravo)
-
Competition Series: Talent/VarietyThe Masked Singer (Fox) (WINNER)
America’s Got Talent: The Champions (NBC)
So You Think You Can Dance (Fox)
The Voice (NBC)
World of Dance (NBC)
-
Unstructured Series
Born This Way (A&E) (WINNER)
Deadliest Catch (Discovery)
Intervention (A&E)
Many Sides of Jane (A&E)
RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked! (VH1)
-
Structured Series
Queer Eye (Netflix) (WINNER)
Lip Sync Battle (Paramount Network)
Magic for Humans (Netflix)
Shark Tank (ABC)
Tidying Up With Marie Kondo (Netflix)
Who Do You Think You Are? (TLC)
-
Business Show
Shark Tank (ABC) (WINNER)
Bar Rescue (Paramount Network)
Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back (Fox)
Selling Sunset (Netflix)
T-Pain’s School of Business (Fuse)
-
Sports Show
American Ninja Warrior (NBC) (WINNER)
Losers (Netflix)
Real Sports With Bryant Gumbel (HBO)
Sunderland ’Til I Die (Netflix)
Warriors of Liberty City (Starz)
-
Crime/Justice Show
Conversations With a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes (Netflix) (WINNER)
Betrayed (ID)
In Pursuit With John Walsh (ID)
Making a Murderer: Part 2 (Netflix)
The Innocent Man (Netflix)
-
Ongoing Documentary Series
POV (PBS) (WINNER)
Chef's Table (Netflix)
The Circus: Inside the Wildest Political Show on Earth (Showtime)
United Shades of America With W. Kamau Bell (CNN)
Vice (HBO)
-
Limited Documentary Series
Surviving R. Kelly (Lifetime) (WINNER)
Conversations With a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes (Netflix)
Our Planet (Netflix)
Punk (Epix)
Shut Up and Dribble (Showtime)
-
Short Form Series
Carpool Karaoke: The Series (Apple TV) (WINNER)
9 Months With Courteney Cox (Facebook Watch)
Biography Presents: History, Herstory (History)
Comeback Kids (The Dodo)
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Between the Scenes (Comedy Central)
-
Live Show
The Voice (NBC) (WINNER)
BUILD (AOL)
La Voz (Telemundo)
So You Think You Can Dance (Fox)
Yellowstone Live (National Geographic)
-
Interactive Show
Watch What Happens With Andy Cohen (Bravo) (WINNER)
Talking Dead (AMC)
You vs. Wild (Netflix)
-
Talk Show
My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman (Netflix) (WINNER)
Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee (Netflix)
Red Table Talk (Facebook Watch)
The Ellen DeGeneres Show (Warner Bros. Television/Syndicated)
The View (ABC)
-
Late-Night Talk Show
*Tie
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (HBO) (WINNER)
The Late Late Show With James Corden (CBS) (WINNER)
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee (TBS)
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (CBS)
-
Entertainment News Show
Entertainment Tonight (CBS Television/Syndicated) (WINNER)
Access (NBCUniversal Television/Syndicated)
E! News (E!)
Extra (Warner Bros. Television/Syndicated)
Inside Edition (CBS Television/Syndicated)
-
Culinary Show
The Great British Baking Show (PBS) (WINNER)
Chopped (Food Network)
Nailed It! (Netflix)
Salt Fat Acid Heat (Netflix)
Top Chef (Bravo)
-
Game Show
Jeopardy! (CBS Television/Syndicated) (WINNER)
Cash Cab (Discovery)
Common Knowledge (Game Show Network)
Ellen’s Game of Games (NBC)
Hollywood Game Night (NBC)
-
Travel/Adventure Show
The Great Food Truck Race (Food Network) (WINNER)
Expedition Unknown (Discovery)
Larry Charles’ Dangerous World of Comedy (Netflix)
Somebody Feed Phil (Netflix)
The Voyager With Josh Garcia (NBC)
-
Animal/Nature Show
Our Planet (Netflix) (WINNER)
Amanda to the Rescue (Animal Planet)
Dodo Heroes (Animal Planet)
Dynasties (BBC America)
Hostile Planet (National Geographic)
-
Lifestyle Show: Fashion/Beauty
Queer Eye (Netflix) (WINNER)
Project Runway (Bravo)
Project Runway All-Stars (Lifetime)
Say Yes to the Dress (TLC)
-
Relationship Show
*Tie
Dating Around (Netflix) (WINNER)
Married at First Sight (Lifetime) (WINNER)
Born This Way (A&E)
The Bachelor (ABC)
Wife Swap (Paramount Network)
-
Lifestyle Show: Home/Garden
Property Brothers (HGTV) (WINNER)
Home Town (HGTV)
Love It or List It (HGTV)
Tidying Up With Marie Kondo (Netflix)
Trading Spaces (TLC)
-
Ensemble Cast in an Unscripted Series
Queer Eye (Netflix) (WINNER)
Crikey! It’s The Irwins (Animal Planet)
RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)
The Real Housewives of New York City (Bravo)
Trading Spaces (TLC)
-
Show Host
James Corden – The Late Late Show With James Corden (CBS) (WINNER)
RuPaul Charles – RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)
Stephen Colbert – The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (CBS)
Busy Philipps – Busy Tonight (E!)
Jerry Seinfeld – Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee (Netflix)
-
Female Star of the Year
Sandra Lee – Dr. Pimple Popper (TLC) (WINNER)
Nicole Byer – Nailed It! (Netflix)
Marie Kondo – Tidying Up With Marie Kondo (Netflix)
Samin Nosrat – Salt Fat Acid Heat (Netflix)
Chrissy Teigen – Lip Sync Battle (Paramount Network)
Michelle Visage – RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)
-
Male Star of the Year
Jonathan Van Ness – Queer Eye (Netflix) (WINNER)
David Attenborough – Our Planet (Netflix)
RuPaul Charles – RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)
Hasan Minhaj – Patriot Act With Hasan Minhaj (Netflix)
Phil Rosenthal – Somebody Feed Phil (Netflix)
-
Achievement in Nonfiction by a Network or Streaming Platform
Netflix (WINNER)
A&E
Bravo
FOX
Investigation Discovery (ID)
NBC
-
Achievement in Nonfiction Production
Kreativ Inc. (WINNER)
A. Smith & Co. Productions
Big Fish Entertainment
Endemol Shine North America
The Intellectual Property Corporation (IPC)