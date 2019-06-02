Critics' Choice Real TV Awards: 'Queer Eye' Leads Winners for Inaugural Show

9:43 PM 6/2/2019

by Kimberly Nordyke

The Netflix show took home four awards, for best ensemble cast in an unscripted series, best lifestyle show (fashion/beauty), male star of the year for Jonathan Van Ness and best structured series.

'Queer Eye'
Courtesy of Netflix

Queer Eye leads the winners for the inaugural Critics' Choice Real TV Awards, which were handed out Sunday night at the Beverly Hilton.

In addition, The Late Late Show With James Corden took home multiple awards, for best late-night talk show (a tie with Last Week Tonight With John Oliver) and best show host for Corden. Corden's Carpool Karaoke: The Series also won the short form series category.

Leah Remini also was recognized with the Impact Award for her work on the series Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath

The awards, which "recognize excellence in nonfiction, unscripted and reality programming across broadcast, cable and streaming platforms," were presented by the Broadcast Television Journalists Association and NPACT, the trade organization serving the producers of nonfiction entertainment content. The awards show is adapted from and replaces the NPACT Impact Awards held last year.

Overall, Netflix, which led the networks in nominations, won the most awards, topping nine categories. 

Heading into the show, RuPaul's Drag Race led the nominations among all shows. Drag Race came out of the show with one award Sunday, for best competition series.

The ceremony, hosted by comedian Loni Love, will air June 9 on VH1.

A full list of winners follows.

  • Competition Series

    'RuPaul’s Drag Race'
    Courtesy of Sundance Institute

    RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1) (WINNER)
    Making It (NBC)
    Project Runway (Bravo)
    Survivor: David vs. Goliath (CBS)
    Top Chef (Bravo)

  • Competition Series: Talent/Variety

    'The Masked Singer'
    Michael Becker/FOX
    The Masked Singer (Fox) (WINNER)
    America’s Got Talent: The Champions (NBC)
    So You Think You Can Dance (Fox)
    The Voice (NBC)
    World of Dance (NBC)

  • Unstructured Series

    'Born This Way'
    Adam Taylor/A&E

    Born This Way (A&E) (WINNER)
    Deadliest Catch (Discovery)
    Intervention (A&E)
    Many Sides of Jane (A&E)
    RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked! (VH1)

  • Structured Series

    'Queer Eye'
    Courtesy of Netflix

    Queer Eye (Netflix) (WINNER)
    Lip Sync Battle (Paramount Network)
    Magic for Humans (Netflix)
    Shark Tank (ABC)
    Tidying Up With Marie Kondo (Netflix)
    Who Do You Think You Are? (TLC)

  • Business Show

    'Shark Tank'
    Mitch Haaseth/ABC

    Shark Tank (ABC) (WINNER)
    Bar Rescue (Paramount Network)
    Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back (Fox)
    Selling Sunset (Netflix)
    T-Pain’s School of Business (Fuse)

  • Sports Show

    'American Ninja Warrior'
    David Becker/NBC

    American Ninja Warrior (NBC) (WINNER)
    Losers (Netflix)
    Real Sports With Bryant Gumbel (HBO)
    Sunderland ’Til I Die (Netflix)
    Warriors of Liberty City (Starz)

  • Crime/Justice Show

    'Conversations With a Killer'
    Netflix

    Conversations With a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes (Netflix) (WINNER)
    Betrayed (ID)
    In Pursuit With John Walsh (ID)
    Making a Murderer: Part 2 (Netflix)
    The Innocent Man (Netflix)

  • Ongoing Documentary Series

    POV (PBS) (WINNER)
    Chef's Table (Netflix)
    The Circus: Inside the Wildest Political Show on Earth (Showtime)
    United Shades of America With W. Kamau Bell (CNN)
    Vice (HBO)

  • Limited Documentary Series

    'Surviving R. Kelly'
    Courtesy of Lifetime

    Surviving R. Kelly (Lifetime) (WINNER)
    Conversations With a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes (Netflix)
    Our Planet (Netflix)
    Punk (Epix)
    Shut Up and Dribble (Showtime)

  • Short Form Series

    'Carpool Karaoke'
    Screengrab/The Late Late Show

    Carpool Karaoke: The Series (Apple TV) (WINNER)
    9 Months With Courteney Cox (Facebook Watch)
    Biography Presents: History, Herstory (History)
    Comeback Kids (The Dodo)
    The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Between the Scenes (Comedy Central)

  • Live Show

    'The Voice'
    Trae Patton/NBC

    The Voice (NBC) (WINNER)
    BUILD (AOL)
    La Voz (Telemundo)
    So You Think You Can Dance (Fox)
    Yellowstone Live (National Geographic)

  • Interactive Show

    'Watch What Happens With Andy Cohen'
    Courtesy of Charles Sykes/Bravo

    Watch What Happens With Andy Cohen (Bravo) (WINNER)
    Talking Dead (AMC)
    You vs. Wild (Netflix)

  • Talk Show

    'My Next Guest Needs No Introduction'
    Joe Pugliese/Netflix

    My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman (Netflix) (WINNER)
    Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee (Netflix)
    Red Table Talk (Facebook Watch)
    The Ellen DeGeneres Show (Warner Bros. Television/Syndicated)
    The View (ABC)

  • Late-Night Talk Show

    *Tie

    'Last Week Tonight With John Oliver'
    Courtesy of HBO

    Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (HBO) (WINNER)
    The Late Late Show With James Corden (CBS) (WINNER)
    Full Frontal With Samantha Bee (TBS)
    The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (Comedy Central) 
    The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (CBS)

  • Entertainment News Show

    'Entertainment Tonight'
    Courtesy of Entertainment Tonight

    Entertainment Tonight (CBS Television/Syndicated) (WINNER)
    Access (NBCUniversal Television/Syndicated)
    E! News (E!)
    Extra (Warner Bros. Television/Syndicated)
    Inside Edition (CBS Television/Syndicated)

  • Culinary Show

    'The Great British Baking Show'
    Courtesy of PBS

    The Great British Baking Show (PBS) (WINNER)
    Chopped (Food Network)
    Nailed It! (Netflix)
    Salt Fat Acid Heat (Netflix)
    Top Chef (Bravo)

  • Game Show

    'Jeopardy!'
    Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

    Jeopardy! (CBS Television/Syndicated) (WINNER)
    Cash Cab (Discovery)
    Common Knowledge (Game Show Network)
    Ellen’s Game of Games (NBC)
    Hollywood Game Night (NBC)

  • Travel/Adventure Show

    The Great Food Truck Race (Food Network) (WINNER)
    Expedition Unknown (Discovery)
    Larry Charles’ Dangerous World of Comedy (Netflix)
    Somebody Feed Phil (Netflix)
    The Voyager With Josh Garcia (NBC)

  • Animal/Nature Show

    'Our Planet'
    Alex Voyer/Silverback/Netflix

    Our Planet (Netflix) (WINNER)
    Amanda to the Rescue (Animal Planet)
    Dodo Heroes (Animal Planet)
    Dynasties (BBC America)
    Hostile Planet (National Geographic)

  • Lifestyle Show: Fashion/Beauty

    'Queer Eye'
    Carin Baer/Netflix

    Queer Eye (Netflix) (WINNER)
    Project Runway (Bravo)
    Project Runway All-Stars (Lifetime)
    Say Yes to the Dress (TLC)

  • Relationship Show

    *Tie

    Dating Around (Netflix) (WINNER)
    Married at First Sight (Lifetime) (WINNER)
    Born This Way (A&E)
    The Bachelor (ABC)
    Wife Swap (Paramount Network)

  • Lifestyle Show: Home/Garden

    'Property Brothers'
    Photofest

    Property Brothers (HGTV) (WINNER)
    Home Town (HGTV)
    Love It or List It (HGTV)
    Tidying Up With Marie Kondo (Netflix)
    Trading Spaces (TLC)

  • Ensemble Cast in an Unscripted Series

    'The Real Housewives of New York City'
    Courtesy of Netflix

    Queer Eye (Netflix) (WINNER)
    Crikey! It’s The Irwins (Animal Planet)
    RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)
    The Real Housewives of New York City (Bravo)
    Trading Spaces (TLC)

  • Show Host

    'The Late Late Show With James Corden'
    Terence Patrick/CBS

    James Corden – The Late Late Show With James Corden (CBS) (WINNER)
    RuPaul Charles – RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)
    Stephen Colbert – The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (CBS)
    Busy Philipps – Busy Tonight (E!)
    Jerry Seinfeld – Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee (Netflix)

  • Female Star of the Year

    Sandra Lee – Dr. Pimple Popper (TLC) (WINNER)
    Nicole Byer – Nailed It! (Netflix)
    Marie Kondo – Tidying Up With Marie Kondo (Netflix)
    Samin Nosrat – Salt Fat Acid Heat (Netflix)
    Chrissy Teigen – Lip Sync Battle (Paramount Network)
    Michelle Visage – RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)

  • Male Star of the Year

    Jonathan Van Ness
    Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Ketel One Family-made Vodka

    Jonathan Van Ness – Queer Eye (Netflix) (WINNER)
    David Attenborough – Our Planet (Netflix)
    RuPaul Charles – RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)
    Hasan Minhaj – Patriot Act With Hasan Minhaj (Netflix)
    Phil Rosenthal – Somebody Feed Phil (Netflix)

  • Achievement in Nonfiction by a Network or Streaming Platform

    Netflix (WINNER)
    A&E
    Bravo
    FOX
    Investigation Discovery (ID)
    NBC

  • Achievement in Nonfiction Production

    Kreativ Inc. (WINNER)
    A. Smith & Co. Productions
    Big Fish Entertainment
    Endemol Shine North America
    The Intellectual Property Corporation (IPC)