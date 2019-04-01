Critics' Picks: 10 Best Onscreen Lawyers

There have been countless films centered on righteous figures engaged in hopeless causes, and one of the best, and most affecting, is Bruce Beresford's military courtroom drama Breaker Morant. The ever-forceful Australian actor Jack Thompson plays a lawyer engaged to go through the motions of defending three soldiers being scapegoated for murder at a distant outpost. An example is to be made with an inevitable outcome, but Thompson's small-town attorney mounts a resourceful, scorching defense of a kind anyone in dire straits would appreciate.

