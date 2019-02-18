Critic's Picks: Who Should Win the Razzies

Is there no area of public life that Donald Trump hasn't permeated?



Moviegoers used to be relatively safe from the bloviating billionaire, save for the occasional harmless if nauseating cameo appearance in such films as Home Alone 2: Lost in New York and The Little Rascals. But now that he's president, he's managed to infiltrate even the cherished institution for lovers of bad movies known as the Razzie Awards. True, Trump is a previous winner, having scored a Worst Supporting Actor award for his smarmy turn opposite Bo Derek in 1989's Ghosts Can't Do It. But this year he's a multiple nominee, with Melania Trump and Kellyanne Conway scoring nods as well. So much for the movies being an escape from reality.

Speaking of escaping from reality, you'll be eager to, after perusing this year's roster of Razzie nominees that remind us that just when you think Hollywood movies can't get any worse, they do. Most of the entries don't even qualify as guilty pleasures, but rather truly excruciating cinematic experiences.

But it's my duty to offer my opinion about which of the Razzie nominees are most deserving of these awards designed for people who don't even pretend to love Roma. Keep in mind that these are not predictions for the awards, which will be handed out on Saturday, Feb. 23, the night before the Oscars. The nominations listed below are exactly as they appear in the official list. Let the worst contenders win.