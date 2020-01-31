Cynthia Erivo's "Out of This World" Glam: Stylist Shares Secrets Behind Her Red Carpet Fashion

Erivo sported this monochromatic green chiffon cape Valentino dress to the Governors Awards in October. Bolden says he’s proud of the fashionable moments Erivo is experiencing in Hollywood but also disappointed because "she is one of the only women of color on these carpets. Everything we do is not for us, it’s for people who haven’t had the opportunity and making sure the door stays wide open. She’s the example of what dreams are made of."

