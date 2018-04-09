14 Hollywood Stars Who've Run for Political Office

Former Sex and the City star Cynthia Nixon is the latest star with no prior governmental experience to run for office. The lifelong New Yorker announced her candidacy for governor in a campaign video, saying: “New York is my home. I’ve never lived anywhere else; I was given chances I just don’t see for most of New York’s kids today. Our leaders are letting us down.”

Her announcement sparked a media frenzy, which made her the No. 1 trending topic nationwide on Twitter only 20 minutes after her announcement.

The accomplished actress has more than 17 years of experience with activism for LGBTQ rights and education. Her political rhetoric on inequality has been compared to Sen Bernie Sanders, with statements like, "We are now the most unequal state in the entire country, with both incredible wealth and extreme poverty,” spoken her campaign video.

Nixon faces a challenging race against Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, a two-term incumbent with $30 million in campaign cash. Nixon plans on focusing on health care, ending mass incarceration and New York City's subway transportation woes.

A win for the actress would make her the state's first female and openly gay governor.