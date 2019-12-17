Daniel Fienberg: The Best TV Performances of 2019

The simplest rule that I made for this list of Great TV Performances of 2019 was that it wouldn't include anybody from any show that made my overall Top 10. The means no Phoebe Waller-Bridge, no Jharrel Jerome, no Jeremy Strong or Regina King or Natasha Lyonne or Pamela Adlon. All are wonderful. And all are honored within the confines of my Top 10. I also dodged a few "obvious" performances like Michelle Williams in Fosse/Verdon and Bill Hader in Barry. Does the world benefit from repeating how great they are again? Fine. They're great!



I still cheated here. A lot. There are three shared listings in cases where I simply didn't want to choose between deserving co-stars. There's also one random director, whose contributions to one of my favorite shows wasn't going to be celebrate-able in any other end-of-year capacity.



Some worthy additional mentions would include: Kirsten Dunst (On Becoming a God in Central Florida), Ana Fabrega (Los Espookys), Erin Doherty & Josh O'Connor (The Crown), Michael Sheen (The Good Fight), Gina Rodriguez (Jane the Virgin), Gillian Anderson (Sex Education), Joey King (The Act) and, of course, Baby Yoda (The Mandalorian).