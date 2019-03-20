Daytime Emmy Awards: 'Days of Our Lives' Scores Leading 27 Nominations

The nominations for the 46th annual Daytime Emmy Awards were announced Wednesday during CBS' The Talk. CBS scored a leading 61 nominations, followed by syndicated programs with 55 nods and Amazon Prime Video and Netflix, who are tied with 49 nominations each.

Among other outlets with double-digit nominations, NBC landed 38, followed by ABC with 35, PBS with 31, YouTube.com with 20, Disney Jr. and Nickelodeon (tied with 16 noms each), HBO with 12 and Disney Channel with 10.

In terms of individual programs, Days of Our Lives scored a leading 27 nominations, followed by General Hospital with 25 and The Young and the Restless with 20. Other series with double-digit nominations are The Bold and the Beautiful, with 12 nods, and Giants, with 11 nods.

Days of Our Lives, General Hospital, The Young and the Restless and The Bold and the Beautiful are all nominated for outstanding drama series.

The Hollywood Reporter's roundtable series,Close Up With The Hollywood Reporter, was nominated for outstanding special class series, where the SundanceTV program will compete against CBS' Lucky Dog with Brandon McMillan, Oxygen's Mysteries & Scandals, Freeform's To Life: How Israeli Volunteers Are Changing the World, PBS' Variety Studio: Actors on Actors, and AmericanTheatreWing.org's Working in the Theatre.

In the category of best morning program, CBS was nominated twice, for CBS Sunday Morning and CBS This Morning, with both of those programs facing off against ABC's Good Morning America and NBC's Today.

Facebook Watch's Jada Pinkett Smith-hosted Red Table Talk series scored a nomination for outstanding informative talk show, where it will face off against Access Live, The Dr. Oz Show, Rachael Ray and the fourth hour of Today, hosted by Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb.

Best game show nominees are Family Feud, Jeopardy!, Let's Make a Deal, The Price is Right and Who Wants To Be A Millionaire.

A full list of this year's nominees is available here.

The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, which presents the daytime TV honors, previously announced that chef Jacques Pepin and Judge Judy Sheindlin will receive lifetime-achievement honors this year. Sheindlin will be honored during the main ceremony, set for Sunday May 5, while Pepin will be recognized at the creative arts ceremony on May 3. Both events will take place at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium.

More to come…