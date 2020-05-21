Daytime Emmy Awards: 'General Hospital' Tops Nominations
ABC's General Hospital leads the nominees for the 47th annual Daytime Emmy Awards, which will be presented in a two-hour special airing June 26 on CBS.
The daytime drama earned a total of 23 nominations, followed closely by NBC's Days of Our Lives with 22 and CBS' The Young and the Restless with 21, while CBS' The Bold and the Beautiful notched 13 noms. All four shows are up for best drama series.
Other shows scoring multiple noms included Netflix's Eastsiders, Apple TV+'s Ghostwriter, HBO's Sesame Street, Amazon Prime Video's Studio City and ABC's The View with eight apiece. Amazon's The Bay The Series, Amazon's DARK/WEB, Disney Junior's Elena of Avalor, syndicated talk show The Kelly Clarkson Show, Disney Channel's Rapunzel's Tangled Adventure and HBO's Sesame Street's 50th Anniversary Celebration each earned seven noms.
Overall, CBS landed the most noms with 57, followed by Amazon Prime Video with 55, NBC with 43, Netflix with 40 and ABC with 38.
Clarkson will vie for best entertainment talk show with The Ellen DeGeneres Show, GMA3: Strahan, Sara & Keke, Live With Kelly and Ryan and The Talk. Meanwhile, Today will compete against itself for best informative talk show as the nominees include the third hour of Today and Today With Hoda and Jenna, along with Rachael Ray, Red Table Talk and The View.
The best game show nominees are Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader?, Double Dare, Family Feud, Jeopardy! and The Price Is Right.
Access Hollywood, E! News, Entertainment Tonight, Extra and Inside Edition are up for best entertainment news show.
Vying for best morning program are CBS Sunday Morning, CBS This Morning, Good Morning America, Sunday Today With Willie Geist and Today.
The Daytime Emmys are presented to individuals and programs broadcast between 2 a.m. and 6 p.m., as well as certain categories of digital and syndicated programming of similar content. The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences said it received more than 2,700 submissions across 100 categories.
Awards will be presented in leading categories during the June 26 telecast, with recipients and other special guests appearing from home in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. Additional categories will be announced simultaneously on Twitter (@DaytimeEmmys), and others will be presented in a separate ceremony in July.
A list of nominees in select categories follows. A full list can be found here.
-
Outstanding Drama Series
The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)
Days of Our Lives (NBC)
General Hospital (ABC)
The Young and the Restless (CBS)
-
Outstanding Digital Drama SeriesAfter Forever (Amazon Prime Video)The Bay The Series (Amazon Prime Video)DARK/WEB (Amazon Prime Video)Eastsiders (Netflix)Studio City (Amazon Prime Video)
-
Outstanding Preschool Children's SeriesBlue's Clues & You! (Nickelodeon)Dino Dana (Amazon Prime Video)Helpsters (Apple TV+)Ryan's Mystery Playdate (Nickelodeon)Sesame Street (HBO)
-
Outstanding Children's Animated Program
Arthur (PBS)
Craig of the Creek (Cartoon Network)
The Dragon Prince (Netflix)
The Loud House (Nickelodeon)
Niko and the Sword of Light (Amazon Prime Video)
Trolls: The Beat Goes On! (Netflix)
-
Outstanding Preschool Children's Animated Program
Bubble Guppies (Nickelodeon)
Doc McStuffins (Disney Junior)
Floogals (Universal Kids)
Norman Picklestripes (Universal Kids)
Vampirina (Disney Junior)
-
Outstanding Children's or Family Viewing Series
Bunk'd (Disney Channel) Holly Hobbie (Hulu) Just Add Magic (Amazon Prime Video) Odd Squad (PBS)
-
Outstanding Special Class Animated Program
Big City Greens: Green Christmas (Disney Channel)
Carmen Sandiego (Netflix)
Elena of Avalor: The Magic Within (Disney Junior)
The Last Kids on Earth (Netflix)
Milo Murphy's Law (Disney Channel)
-
Outstanding Culinary Series
Barefoot Contessa: Cook Like a Pro (Food Network)
Giada Entertains (Food Network)
Milk Street (PBS)
30 Minute Meals (Food Network)
Valerie's Home Cooking (Food Network)
-
Outstanding Game Show
Are You Smarter Than A 5th Grader? (Nickelodeon)
Double Dare (Nickelodeon)
Family Feud (Syndicated)
Jeopardy! (Syndicated)
The Price Is Right (CBS)
-
Outstanding Lifestyle Series
Ask This Old House (PBS) George to the Rescue (NBC) Home Made Simple With Laila Ali (OWN) Open House (NBC) This Old House (PBS)
-
Outstanding Travel and Adventure ProgramJack Hanna's Into the Wild (Syndicated)Ocean Treks with Jeff Corwin (Syndicated)
Rock the Park (Syndicated)Samantha Brown's Places to Love (PBS)The Zimmern List (Travel Channel)
-
Outstanding Morning Program
CBS Sunday Morning (CBS) CBS This Morning (CBS) Good Morning America (ABC) Sunday Today with Willie Geist (NBC) Today (NBC)
-
Outstanding Informative Talk Show
The 3rd Hour of Today (NBC) Rachael Ray (Syndicated) Red Table Talk (Facebook Watch) Today Show With Hoda & Jenna (NBC) The View (ABC)
-
Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show
The Ellen DeGeneres Show (Syndicated)
GMA3 Strahan, Sara & Keke (ABC)
The Kelly Clarkson Show (Syndicated)
Live With Kelly and Ryan (Syndicated)
The Talk (CBS)
-
Outstanding Entertainment News Program
Access Hollywood (Syndicated) E! News (E! Entertainment) Entertainment Tonight (Syndicated) Extra (Syndicated) Inside Edition (Syndicated)
-
Outstanding Special Class Series
The Day I Picked My Parents (A&E) Retro Tech (YouTube Originals) Returning the Favor (Facebook Watch) SuperSoul Sunday (OWN) Welcome Home (The CW)
-
Outstanding Special Class Special
93rd Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day (NBC) Hate Among Us (Popstar TV) Sesame Street's 50th Anniversary Celebration (HBO) This Old House: 40th Anniversary Special (PBS) The Young and the Restless: Kristoff St. John Tribute (CBS)
-
Outstanding Game Show Host
Wayne Brady, Let's Make a Deal (CBS) Steve Harvey, Family Feud (Syndicated) Alfonso Ribeiro, Catch 21 (Game Show Network) Pat Sajak, Wheel of Fortune (Syndicated) Alex Trebek, Jeopardy! (Syndicated)
-
Outstanding Informative Talk Show Host
Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Meghan McCain, Abby Huntsman & Ana Navarro, The View (ABC) Tamron Hall, Tamron Hall (Syndicated) Larry King, Larry King Now (Ora TV) Hoda Kotb & Jenna Bush Hager, Today Show With Hoda & Jenna (NBC) Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith & Adrienne Banfield-Norris, Red Table Talk (Facebook Watch)
-
Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show HostMichael Strahan, Sara Haines & Keke Palmer, GMA3 Strahan, Sara & Keke (ABC)Kelly Clarkson, The Kelly Clarkson Show (Syndicated)Kelly Ripa & Ryan Seacrest, Live with Kelly and Ryan (Syndicated)
Maury Povich, Maury (Syndicated)Sara Gilbert, Sharon Osbourne, Sheryl Underwood, Eve, Carrie Ann Inaba & Marie Osmond, The Talk (CBS)
-
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Finola Hughes as Anna Devane, General Hospital (ABC) Katherine Kelly Lang as Brooke Logan, The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS) Heather Tom as Katie Logan, The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS) Maura West as Ava Jerome, General Hospital (ABC) Arianne Zucker as Nicole Walker, Days of Our Lives (NBC)
-
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Steve Burton as Jason Morgan, General Hospital (ABC) Thorsten Kaye as Ridge Forrester, The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS) Jon Lindstrom as Kevin Collins/Ryan Chamberlain, General Hospital (ABC) Thaao Penghlis as Tony DiMera, Days of Our Lives (NBC) Jason Thompson as Billy Abbott, The Young and the Restless (CBS)
-
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Tamara Braun as Dr Kim Nero, General Hospital (ABC) Rebecca Budig as Hayden Barnes, General Hospital (ABC) Susan Seaforth Hayes as Julie Williams, Days of Our Lives (NBC) Christel Khalil as Lily Winters, The Young and the Restless (CBS) Annika Noelle as Hope Logan, The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)
-
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Mark Grossman as Adam Newman, The Young and the Restless (CBS) Bryton James as Devon Hamilton, The Young and the Restless (CBS) Wally Kurth as Justin Kiriakis, Days of Our Lives (NBC) Chandler Massey as Will Horton, Days of Our Lives (NBC) James Patrick Stuart as Valentin Cassadine, General Hospital (ABC) Paul Telfer as Xander Kiriakis, Days of Our Lives (NBC)
-
Outstanding Performer in an Animated Program
Paget Brewster as Della Duck, Duck Tales (Disney Channel) Marieve Herington as Tilly Green, Big City Greens (Disney Channel) Chris Houghton as Cricket Green, Big City Greens (Disney Channel) Tom Kenny as SpongeBob SquarePants, SpongeBob SquarePants (Nickelodeon)
Parker Simmons as Mao Mao, Mao Mao: Heroes of Pure Heart (Cartoon Network)
-
Outstanding Writing Team for a Drama Series
The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)
Days of Our Lives (NBC)
General Hospital (ABC)
The Young and the Restless (CBS)
-
Outstanding Directing Team for a Drama Series
The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS) Days of Our Lives (NBC) General Hospital (ABC) The Young and the Restless (CBS)