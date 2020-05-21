Daytime Emmy Awards: 'General Hospital' Tops Nominations

ABC's General Hospital leads the nominees for the 47th annual Daytime Emmy Awards, which will be presented in a two-hour special airing June 26 on CBS.

The daytime drama earned a total of 23 nominations, followed closely by NBC's Days of Our Lives with 22 and CBS' The Young and the Restless with 21, while CBS' The Bold and the Beautiful notched 13 noms. All four shows are up for best drama series.

Other shows scoring multiple noms included Netflix's Eastsiders, Apple TV+'s Ghostwriter, HBO's Sesame Street, Amazon Prime Video's Studio City and ABC's The View with eight apiece. Amazon's The Bay The Series, Amazon's DARK/WEB, Disney Junior's Elena of Avalor, syndicated talk show The Kelly Clarkson Show, Disney Channel's Rapunzel's Tangled Adventure and HBO's Sesame Street's 50th Anniversary Celebration each earned seven noms.

Overall, CBS landed the most noms with 57, followed by Amazon Prime Video with 55, NBC with 43, Netflix with 40 and ABC with 38.

Clarkson will vie for best entertainment talk show with The Ellen DeGeneres Show, GMA3: Strahan, Sara & Keke, Live With Kelly and Ryan and The Talk. Meanwhile, Today will compete against itself for best informative talk show as the nominees include the third hour of Today and Today With Hoda and Jenna, along with Rachael Ray, Red Table Talk and The View.

The best game show nominees are Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader?, Double Dare, Family Feud, Jeopardy! and The Price Is Right.

Access Hollywood, E! News, Entertainment Tonight, Extra and Inside Edition are up for best entertainment news show.

Vying for best morning program are CBS Sunday Morning, CBS This Morning, Good Morning America, Sunday Today With Willie Geist and Today.

The Daytime Emmys are presented to individuals and programs broadcast between 2 a.m. and 6 p.m., as well as certain categories of digital and syndicated programming of similar content. The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences said it received more than 2,700 submissions across 100 categories.

Awards will be presented in leading categories during the June 26 telecast, with recipients and other special guests appearing from home in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. Additional categories will be announced simultaneously on Twitter (@DaytimeEmmys), and others will be presented in a separate ceremony in July.

A list of nominees in select categories follows. A full list can be found here.