Daytime Emmy Awards: Winners List (Updating Live)
Trophies are being presented during a virtual telecast airing on CBS and emceed by the hosts of 'The Talk.'
The 2020 Daytime Emmy Awards are under way in a two-hour special airing on CBS, in the awards' return to broadcast television for the first time since 2011.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the trophies are being presented virtually, with recipients and other special guests appearing from home as individuals continue to socially distance to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus, the disease that causes COVID-19.
The 47th annual Daytime Emmys are being emceed by the hosts of CBS' The Talk: Sharon Osbourne, Sheryl Underwood, Eve, Carrie Ann Inaba and Marie Osmond. The hosts were also leading the show from their respective homes.
Presenters for the special include Gayle King, Kelsey Grammer, The Young and the Restless' Melody Thomas Scott, Kathie Lee Gifford, Cookie Monster, Access Hollywood's Scott Evans, Days of Our Lives alum Patrika Darbo, Entertainment Tonight's Kevin Frazier, Wayne Brady, Michael Strahan, Days of our Lives' James Reynolds, The Bold and the Beautiful's Jacqueline MacInnes Wood, General Hospital's Maurice Benard, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest, Extra's Nate Burleson, The View's Sunny Hostin and The Young and the Restless' Eric Braeden.
ABC's General Hospital went into Friday's broadcast with a leading 23 nominations, followed by NBC's Days of Our Lives with 22, CBS' The Young and the Restless with 21 and CBS' The Bold and the Beautiful with 13. All four shows are up for best drama series.
Other shows with multiple nominations include Netflix's Eastsiders, Apple TV+'s Ghostwriter, HBO's Sesame Street, Amazon Prime Video's Studio City and ABC's The View with eight apiece. Amazon's The Bay The Series, Amazon's DARK/WEB, Disney Junior's Elena of Avalor, syndicated talk show The Kelly Clarkson Show, Disney Channel's Rapunzel's Tangled Adventure and HBO's Sesame Street's 50th Anniversary Celebration each earned seven mentions.
CBS, which is airing the Daytime Emmys for the 14th time, more than any other network, also scored the most nominations this year, with 57, followed by Amazon Prime Video with 55, NBC with 43, Netflix with 40 and ABC with 38. Syndicated shows landed 55 nominations.
The awards show streamed online from 2014 to 2019 with the exception of 2015 when it aired on Pop. In 2012 and 2013, it aired on HLN.
The Daytime Emmys honor individuals involved with programs broadcast between 2 a.m. and 6 p.m. as well as digital and syndicated programming of similar content. While awards in leading categories will be presented during the CBS ceremony, additional winners will be announced immediately after the show on social media. Digital drama winners will be announced in an online ceremony on July 19, with winners in the categories of children's animation, family viewing and lifestyle programming announced in a separate virtual ceremony on July 26.
The below list of nominees will be updated with winners in each category as they're announced on Friday night.
-
Outstanding Drama Series
The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)
Days of Our Lives (NBC)
General Hospital (ABC)
The Young and the Restless (CBS)
-
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Finola Hughes as Anna Devane, General Hospital (ABC) Katherine Kelly Lang as Brooke Logan, The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS) Heather Tom as Katie Logan, The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS) Maura West as Ava Jerome, General Hospital (ABC) Arianne Zucker as Nicole Walker, Days of Our Lives (NBC)
-
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Steve Burton as Jason Morgan, General Hospital (ABC) Thorsten Kaye as Ridge Forrester, The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS) Jon Lindstrom as Kevin Collins/Ryan Chamberlain, General Hospital (ABC) Thaao Penghlis as Tony DiMera, Days of Our Lives (NBC) Jason Thompson as Billy Abbott, The Young and the Restless (CBS)
-
Outstanding Entertainment News Program
Access Hollywood (Syndicated) E! News (E! Entertainment) Entertainment Tonight (Syndicated) Extra (Syndicated) Inside Edition (Syndicated)
-
Outstanding Writing Team for a Drama Series
The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)
Days of Our Lives (NBC)
General Hospital (ABC)
The Young and the Restless (CBS)
-
Outstanding Digital Drama SeriesAfter Forever (Amazon Prime Video)The Bay The Series (Amazon Prime Video)DARK/WEB (Amazon Prime Video)Eastsiders (Netflix)Studio City (Amazon Prime Video)
-
Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show HostMichael Strahan, Sara Haines & Keke Palmer, GMA3 Strahan, Sara & Keke (ABC)Kelly Clarkson, The Kelly Clarkson Show (Syndicated)Kelly Ripa & Ryan Seacrest, Live with Kelly and Ryan (Syndicated)
Maury Povich, Maury (Syndicated)Sara Gilbert, Sharon Osbourne, Sheryl Underwood, Eve, Carrie Ann Inaba & Marie Osmond, The Talk (CBS)
-
Outstanding Game Show Host
Wayne Brady, Let's Make a Deal (CBS) Steve Harvey, Family Feud (Syndicated) Alfonso Ribeiro, Catch 21 (Game Show Network) Pat Sajak, Wheel of Fortune (Syndicated) Alex Trebek, Jeopardy! (Syndicated)
-
Outstanding Game Show
Jeopardy! (Syndicated) WINNER
Are You Smarter Than A 5th Grader? (Nickelodeon)
Double Dare (Nickelodeon)
Family Feud (Syndicated)
The Price Is Right (CBS)
-
Outstanding Directing Team for a Drama Series
The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS) Days of Our Lives (NBC) General Hospital (ABC) The Young and the Restless (CBS)
-
Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show
The Ellen DeGeneres Show (Syndicated)
GMA3 Strahan, Sara & Keke (ABC)
The Kelly Clarkson Show (Syndicated)
Live With Kelly and Ryan (Syndicated)
The Talk (CBS)
-
Outstanding Informative Talk Show
The View (ABC) WINNER
The 3rd Hour of Today (NBC)
Rachael Ray (Syndicated)
Red Table Talk (Facebook Watch)
Today Show With Hoda & Jenna (NBC)
-
Outstanding Special Class Special
93rd Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day (NBC) Hate Among Us (Popstar TV) Sesame Street's 50th Anniversary Celebration (HBO) This Old House: 40th Anniversary Special (PBS) The Young and the Restless: Kristoff St. John Tribute (CBS)
-
Outstanding Culinary Series
Barefoot Contessa: Cook Like a Pro (Food Network)
Giada Entertains (Food Network)
Milk Street (PBS)
30 Minute Meals (Food Network)
Valerie's Home Cooking (Food Network)
-
Outstanding Morning Program
CBS Sunday Morning (CBS) CBS This Morning (CBS) Good Morning America (ABC) Sunday Today with Willie Geist (NBC) Today (NBC)
-
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Tamara Braun as Dr Kim Nero, General Hospital (ABC) -- WINNER
Rebecca Budig as Hayden Barnes, General Hospital (ABC)
Susan Seaforth Hayes as Julie Williams, Days of Our Lives (NBC)
Christel Khalil as Lily Winters, The Young and the Restless (CBS)
Annika Noelle as Hope Logan, The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)
-
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Mark Grossman as Adam Newman, The Young and the Restless (CBS)
Bryton James as Devon Hamilton, The Young and the Restless (CBS)
Wally Kurth as Justin Kiriakis, Days of Our Lives (NBC)
Chandler Massey as Will Horton, Days of Our Lives (NBC)
James Patrick Stuart as Valentin Cassadine, General Hospital (ABC)
Paul Telfer as Xander Kiriakis, Days of Our Lives (NBC)
-
Outstanding Legal/Courtroom Program
Hot Bench
Judge Judy
Judge Mathis
Lauren Lake's Paternity Court
The People's Court
-
Outstanding Younger Performer in a Drama Series
Olivia Rose Keegan, Days of Our Lives (WINNER)
Sasha Calle, The Young and the Restless
Katelyn MacMullen, General Hospital
Eden McCoy, General Hospital
Thia Megia, Days of Our Lives