Daytime Emmy Awards: Winners List (Updating Live)

The 2020 Daytime Emmy Awards are under way in a two-hour special airing on CBS, in the awards' return to broadcast television for the first time since 2011.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the trophies are being presented virtually, with recipients and other special guests appearing from home as individuals continue to socially distance to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus, the disease that causes COVID-19.

The 47th annual Daytime Emmys are being emceed by the hosts of CBS' The Talk: Sharon Osbourne, Sheryl Underwood, Eve, Carrie Ann Inaba and Marie Osmond. The hosts were also leading the show from their respective homes.

Presenters for the special include Gayle King, Kelsey Grammer, The Young and the Restless' Melody Thomas Scott, Kathie Lee Gifford, Cookie Monster, Access Hollywood's Scott Evans, Days of Our Lives alum Patrika Darbo, Entertainment Tonight's Kevin Frazier, Wayne Brady, Michael Strahan, Days of our Lives' James Reynolds, The Bold and the Beautiful's Jacqueline MacInnes Wood, General Hospital's Maurice Benard, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest, Extra's Nate Burleson, The View's Sunny Hostin and The Young and the Restless' Eric Braeden.

ABC's General Hospital went into Friday's broadcast with a leading 23 nominations, followed by NBC's Days of Our Lives with 22, CBS' The Young and the Restless with 21 and CBS' The Bold and the Beautiful with 13. All four shows are up for best drama series.

Other shows with multiple nominations include Netflix's Eastsiders, Apple TV+'s Ghostwriter, HBO's Sesame Street, Amazon Prime Video's Studio City and ABC's The View with eight apiece. Amazon's The Bay The Series, Amazon's DARK/WEB, Disney Junior's Elena of Avalor, syndicated talk show The Kelly Clarkson Show, Disney Channel's Rapunzel's Tangled Adventure and HBO's Sesame Street's 50th Anniversary Celebration each earned seven mentions.

CBS, which is airing the Daytime Emmys for the 14th time, more than any other network, also scored the most nominations this year, with 57, followed by Amazon Prime Video with 55, NBC with 43, Netflix with 40 and ABC with 38. Syndicated shows landed 55 nominations.

The awards show streamed online from 2014 to 2019 with the exception of 2015 when it aired on Pop. In 2012 and 2013, it aired on HLN.

The Daytime Emmys honor individuals involved with programs broadcast between 2 a.m. and 6 p.m. as well as digital and syndicated programming of similar content. While awards in leading categories will be presented during the CBS ceremony, additional winners will be announced immediately after the show on social media. Digital drama winners will be announced in an online ceremony on July 19, with winners in the categories of children's animation, family viewing and lifestyle programming announced in a separate virtual ceremony on July 26.

