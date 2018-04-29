Daytime Emmys: Winners List (Updating Live)

The 45th annual Daytime Emmys are being handed out Sunday at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium.

Mario Lopez and Sheryl Underwood are hosting Sunday's ceremony, which is being streamed online.

The show also celebrated its 45th anniversary with several packages looking back at ceremonies and honorees past with vintage clips. Lopez and Underwood kicked off the night by bringing out Peter Marshall, the original Hollywood Squares host who also emceed the first-ever Daytime Emmys in 1974. Other segments celebrated 35 years of Wheel of Fortune, 55 years of General Hospital and the 50th anniversary of Mister Rogers' Neighborhood.

Meanwhile, first presenter Gloria Allred celebrated the recent verdict in Bill Cosby's sexual assault case by announcing "Guilty! Guilty! Guilty" as she took the stage.

Also at Sunday's ceremony, longtime Days of Our Lives stars — and real-life husband and wife — Bill Hayes and Susan Seaforth Hayes will be presented with a lifetime achievement award.

On Friday, Veteran producers Sid and Marty Krofft received the same honor at the Creative Arts portion of the Daytime Emmys, also held in Pasadena.

Keep up with the winners as they are announced below.