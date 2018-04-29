Daytime Emmys: Winners List (Updating Live)
The awards are being handed out Sunday in Pasadena.
The 45th annual Daytime Emmys are being handed out Sunday at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium.
Mario Lopez and Sheryl Underwood are hosting Sunday's ceremony, which is being streamed online.
The show also celebrated its 45th anniversary with several packages looking back at ceremonies and honorees past with vintage clips. Lopez and Underwood kicked off the night by bringing out Peter Marshall, the original Hollywood Squares host who also emceed the first-ever Daytime Emmys in 1974. Other segments celebrated 35 years of Wheel of Fortune, 55 years of General Hospital and the 50th anniversary of Mister Rogers' Neighborhood.
Meanwhile, first presenter Gloria Allred celebrated the recent verdict in Bill Cosby's sexual assault case by announcing "Guilty! Guilty! Guilty" as she took the stage.
Also at Sunday's ceremony, longtime Days of Our Lives stars — and real-life husband and wife — Bill Hayes and Susan Seaforth Hayes will be presented with a lifetime achievement award.
On Friday, Veteran producers Sid and Marty Krofft received the same honor at the Creative Arts portion of the Daytime Emmys, also held in Pasadena.
Keep up with the winners as they are announced below.
-
Outstanding Younger Actress in a Drama Series
Chloe Lanier (WINNER)
General Hospital
Reign Edwards
The Bold and the Beautiful
Hayley Erin
General Hospital
Cait Fairbanks
The Young And The Restless
Olivia Rose Keegan
Days of Our Lives
-
Outstanding Younger Actor in a Drama Series
Rome Flynn (WINNER)
The Bold and the Beautiful
Lucas Adams
Days of Our Lives
Tristan Lake Leabu
The Young And The Restless
Casey Moss
Days of Our Lives
Hudson West
General Hospital
-
Outstanding Guest Performer in a Drama Series
Vernee Watson (WINNER)
General Hospital
Ryan Ashton
The Young And The Restless
Robb Derringer
Days of Our Lives
John Enos
Days of Our Lives
Morgan Fairchild
Days of Our Lives
-
Outstanding Drama Series Directing Team
-
Outstanding Drama Series Writing Team
Days of Our Lives (WINNER)
General Hospital
The Bold and the Beautiful
The Young and the Restless
-
Outstanding Game Show
The Price Is Right (WINNER)
Family Feud
Jeopardy!
Let’s Make a Deal
Who Wants To Be A Millionaire
-
Outstanding Game Show Host
Wayne Brady (WINNER)
Let's Make a Deal
Chris Harrison
Who Wants To Be A Millionaire
Steve Harvey
Family Feud
Pat Sajak
Wheel of Fortune
Alex Trebek
Jeopardy!
-
Outstanding Legal/Courtroom Program
Judge Mathis (WINNER)
Couples Court With the Cutlers
Divorce Court
Judge Judy
Justice Wwith Judge Mablean
The People’s Court
-
Outstanding Talk Show Informative
The Dr. Oz Show (WINNER)
Larry King Now
Megyn Kelly Today
Steve Harvey
The Chew
-
Outstanding Culinary Host
Lidia Bastianich (WINNER)
Lidia's Kitchen
Danny Bowien
Mind of A Chef
Giada De Laurentiis
Giada Entertains
Guy Fieri
Guy's Ranch Kitchen
Vivian Howard
A Chef's Lif
-
Outstanding Entertainment Program in Spanish
Destinos (WINNER)
El Gordo y la Flaca
LAnzate
Showbiz
SuperLatina with Gaby Natale
-
Outstanding Morning Program in Spanish
Despierta America (WINNER)
Café CNN
Nuestro Mundo
Un Nuevo Dia
-
Outstanding Daytime Talent in a Spanish-Language Program
Lili Estefan (WINNER)
El Gordo y la Flaca
Guillermo Arduino
Encuentro
Raúl De Molina
El Gordo y la Flaca
Francisco Fuentes
El Gordo y la Flaca
Gabriela Natale
SuperLatina With Gaby Natale