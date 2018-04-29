Daytime Emmys: Winners List (Updating Live)

5:35 PM 4/29/2018

by Kimberly Nordyke

The awards are being handed out Sunday in Pasadena.

The 45th annual Daytime Emmys are being handed out Sunday at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium.

Mario Lopez and Sheryl Underwood are hosting Sunday's ceremony, which is being streamed online.

The show also celebrated its 45th anniversary with several packages looking back at ceremonies and honorees past with vintage clips. Lopez and Underwood kicked off the night by bringing out Peter Marshall, the original Hollywood Squares host who also emceed the first-ever Daytime Emmys in 1974. Other segments celebrated 35 years of Wheel of Fortune, 55 years of General Hospital and the 50th anniversary of Mister Rogers' Neighborhood.

Meanwhile, first presenter Gloria Allred celebrated the recent verdict in Bill Cosby's sexual assault case by announcing "Guilty! Guilty! Guilty" as she took the stage.

Also at Sunday's ceremony, longtime Days of Our Lives stars — and real-life husband and wife — Bill Hayes and Susan Seaforth Hayes will be presented with a lifetime achievement award.

On Friday, Veteran producers Sid and Marty Krofft received the same honor at the Creative Arts portion of the Daytime Emmys, also held in Pasadena.

Keep up with the winners as they are announced below.

  • Outstanding Younger Actress in a Drama Series

    Chloe Lanier (WINNER)
    General Hospital

    Reign Edwards
    The Bold and the Beautiful

    Hayley Erin
    General Hospital

    Cait Fairbanks
    The Young And The Restless

    Olivia Rose Keegan
    Days of Our Lives

  • Outstanding Younger Actor in a Drama Series

    Rome Flynn (WINNER)
    The Bold and the Beautiful

    Lucas Adams
    Days of Our Lives

    Tristan Lake Leabu
    The Young And The Restless

    Casey Moss
    Days of Our Lives

    Hudson West
    General Hospital

  • Outstanding Guest Performer in a Drama Series

    Vernee Watson (WINNER)
    General Hospital

    Ryan Ashton
    The Young And The Restless

    Robb Derringer
    Days of Our Lives

    John Enos
    Days of Our Lives

    Morgan Fairchild
    Days of Our Lives

  • Outstanding Drama Series Directing Team

    Days of Our Lives (WINNER)

    General Hospital

    The Bold and the Beautiful

    The Young and the Restless

  • Outstanding Drama Series Writing Team

    Days of Our Lives (WINNER)

    General Hospital

    The Bold and the Beautiful

    The Young and the Restless

  • Outstanding Game Show

    The Price Is Right (WINNER)

    Family Feud

    Jeopardy!

    Let’s Make a Deal

    Who Wants To Be A Millionaire

  • Outstanding Game Show Host

    Wayne Brady (WINNER)
    Let's Make a Deal

    Chris Harrison
    Who Wants To Be A Millionaire

    Steve Harvey
    Family Feud

    Pat Sajak
    Wheel of Fortune

    Alex Trebek
    Jeopardy!
     

  • Outstanding Legal/Courtroom Program

    Judge Mathis (WINNER)

    Couples Court With the Cutlers

    Divorce Court

    Judge Judy

    Justice Wwith Judge Mablean

    The People’s Court

  • Outstanding Talk Show Informative

    The Dr. Oz Show (WINNER)

    Larry King Now

    Megyn Kelly Today

    Steve Harvey

    The Chew

  • Outstanding Culinary Host

    Lidia Bastianich (WINNER)
    Lidia's Kitchen

    Danny Bowien
    Mind of A Chef

    Giada De Laurentiis
    Giada Entertains

    Guy Fieri
    Guy's Ranch Kitchen

    Vivian Howard
    A Chef's Lif

  • Outstanding Entertainment Program in Spanish

    Destinos (WINNER)

    El Gordo y la Flaca

    LAnzate

    Showbiz

    SuperLatina with Gaby Natale

  • Outstanding Morning Program in Spanish

    Despierta America (WINNER)

    Café CNN

    Nuestro Mundo

    Un Nuevo Dia

  • Outstanding Daytime Talent in a Spanish-Language Program

    Lili Estefan (WINNER)
    El Gordo y la Flaca

    Guillermo Arduino
    Encuentro

    Raúl De Molina
    El Gordo y la Flaca

    Francisco Fuentes
    El Gordo y la Flaca

    Gabriela Natale
    SuperLatina With Gaby Natale
     

