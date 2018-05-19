Late-Night Lately: Deadpool Crashes 'The Late Show,' Royal Wedding Fever, Laurel or Yanny?
THR's Late-Night Lately rounds up the best sketches and guests with a look at what's to come next week.
The Hollywood Reporter's Late-Night Lately is a one-stop shop for all of the most memorable moments of late-night TV, coming to you each Saturday morning to ease you into your weekend.
So fill up your coffee, set your DVR for the week and sit back. Below are a few of the week's best, funniest and strangest late-night moments you can't afford to miss.
This week: Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool crashed Stephen Colbert's monologue while Jamie Foxx's daughter crashed his Late Show appearance, Will Ferrell and Molly Shannon's alter-egos dropped by The Tonight Show ahead of the Royal Wedding, and late-night hosts tried to decide once and for all: Laurel or Yanny?
— Compiled by Jennifer Konerman
-
Deadpool Crashes Colbert's 'Late Show' Monologue
Stephen Colbert had an unexpected guest interrupt his monologue on Tuesday's Late Show as Ryan Reynolds dropped by in character as Deadpool.
While speaking about the number of superhero films that have hit theaters already this year, Colbert asked, “At what point will audiences say enough with the superheroes?”
“Is it Deadpool 2? I bet it’s Deadpool 2,” said Reynolds as he entered from offstage, in costume as the Merc With a Mouth.
Reynolds took the opportunity to plug his new film, but not before telling the audience to stay seated. "Please guys, no one stand up," Reynolds said. "This is CBS, I know how old your audience is."
The network wasn't the only thing that Reynolds poked fun at as he also made quips about the night's first guest, Jamie Foxx ("I for one loved his work in Back to the Future"), himself ("I’ll tell you who should not be on your show: Ryan Reynolds. Huge asshole.") and late-night hosts, in general.
When Reynolds announced he would take over the rest of the monologue for Colbert, the Late Show host responded with indignation. "In our own way, us late-night hosts are basically superheroes," Colbert said, to which Reynolds responded, "Because you’re all mostly white men?"
-
Will Ferrell and Molly Shannon on All Things Royal Wedding
Will Ferrell and Molly Shannon prepped for their gig as hosts of HBO's live coverage of the royal wedding (as their broadcast characters Cord Hosenbeck and Tish Cattigan) when they stopped by The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday and sang a song dedicated to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
After Fallon revealed that the SNL alums had imagined a song for their upcoming live coverage, he coaxed the pair to preview it for his audience. The lyrics: "Far often in fairy land where lords and ladies dance / there lived a sad and lonely prince who dreamed of true romance / from a land across the mighty sea / a lovely maiden came / And Meghan was her name."
The pair danced onstage in front of a PowerPoint of pictures of Markle and Prince Harry in heart frames. At one point Ferrell performed an amateur saxophone solo. "I can't play this!" he screamed into the audience.
Later, they noted that as part of their research for the royal wedding they've been watching the Lifetime television movie Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance. "As a royal fanatic, I wish I could see it in a movie theater," Shannon said.
"I thought it was a documentary, that's how real it was," Ferrell added. "Why does Avengers: Infinity Wars have to be on every screen? Put Harry & Meghan on."
-
Late-Night Hosts Debate: Laurel or Yanny?
Three years after the so-called "dress" divided the internet over what color it was, another benign but up-to-your-interpretation question puzzled social-media users early this week: Was a voice on an audio clip saying "Laurel" or "Yanny"?
This week, hosts weighed in on the contentious debate — and revealed which side they were on.
The Late Show's Stephen Colbert on Tuesday suggested that the audio clip was "the song of summer," and danced to it playing on repeat. (He also turned out to be Team Laurel).
"Laurel? Yanny? All I hear is the SONG OF THE SUMMER." pic.twitter.com/cxRvOB7doL— The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) May 15, 2018
The Late Late Show also got in on the debate on Twitter on Tuesday, writing, "i only hear yanny #EndARelationshipIn4Words" and going as far as changing their Twitter handle to "The Laurel Laurel Show."
i only hear yanny #EndARelationshipIn4Words— The Laurel Laurel Show (@latelateshow) May 16, 2018
On The Daily Show on Tuesday, host Trevor Noah snuck his partisan opinion on the matter into a segment on politics. "It's cute that Hannity and Trump talk before bed every night. They're like 8-year-old treehouse buddies with those cans on strings, gossiping about which girls they secretly paid off, or whether it's Yanny or Laurel," Noah said. "It's Laurel, by the way."
On Wednesday, however, Noah poked fun at the way that the debate was "tearing the country apart" (or, at least, the news anchors he excerpted arguing over it). "You know what we really need?" Noah said. "We just need President Trump to tell us what he heard and then everyone will know what they think. He'll be like, 'I heard Yanny' and [others] will be like, 'Clearly, it's Laurel, then. I mean, this nation was founded on a belief that it's Laurel, that's what it is.'"
Over on ABC, Live! host Jimmy Kimmel tried to bridge the divide between Laurel and Yanny partisans, joking, "Whether you hear Laurel or Yanny, one thing we can all agree on: Nothing has ever mattered less than this." Kimmel concluded that maybe people really do have their own realities and that he might owe President Trump an apology for not believing that his Inauguration crowd was as large as the president said it was.
Kimmel also created his own audio puzzle of listeners, enlisting correspondent Guillermo Rodriguez to say a word that has split his colleagues at Live! as to whether he's saying "yogurt" or "joker."
And on NBC, Jimmy Fallon joked during his Tonight Show monologue, "Some say it's Yanny, some say it's Laurel and everyone says they're just happy to talk about something other than Trump."
Fallon asked in-house band The Roots what they thought, and Questlove ended up remixing the audio track into a song. "I think 'The Dress' is blue," he joked when asked what he heard.
-
Jamie Foxx's Daughter Corinne Crashes His 'Late Show' Appearance
"Comedy, drama, singing, dancing — you can do it all," The Late Show's Stephen Colbert told Jamie Foxx — and he proceeded to do so throughout Tuesday night's show.
Foxx took the stage with an exuberant dance, with Colbert and band leader Jon Batiste joining in. But when his daughter Corinne made a surprise appearance, she wanted to know why he couldn't just do the standard wave and sit. "I know you're excited, but it's a lot," she said.
Foxx admitted that he often embarrasses his daughter, but she's always let him be himself.
"When she was 10 years old, she was with me during the Oscars, and she leaned over in my ear and said, 'Dad, even if you don't win, you're still a great actor,'" Foxx told Colbert. "So when I see her now moving to Beat Shazam, and she takes over — I was flubbing all my lines in the beginning, because I was just watching her; watching this girl who has been in the shadow of her father and now steps out in such a fantastic way."
Foxx fought back tears as the two described Corinne's role on season two of the Fox game show Beat Shazam, which Corinne said was their first "big thing they're doing together."
Foxx continued to impersonate Dave Chappelle, Cardi B, Kanye West and Jay-Z during his appearance, while re-enacting how he used to film Diddy throwing parties — the latter of which Foxx explained resulted in him teaching the rap mogul how to party on a budget.
"[Diddy] threw a party and said, 'Yo, playboy, this party cost $1.5 million,'" Foxx recalled, prompting him to offer Diddy a party with a $400 limit.
When the time came, Foxx said all he did was call about "200 of the coolest people," — including Missy Elliot, Jay-Z, Pharrell Williams and Kanye West — put Kentucky Fried Chicken on a nice plate and Coca Cola in a pitcher. "We're at 208 bucks and we are killing it right now," Foxx recalled.
-
James Corden Says He Was Behind the "Lyrics" in the 'Seinfeld' Theme Song
To celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Seinfeld finale, James Corden jokingly revealed this week that he actually played a role in the hit NBC sitcom.
On Monday's Late Late Show, the CBS host "unearthed" footage of his apparent involvement with the recording of Seinfeld's theme song. In the clip, a "young" Corden — or what appeared to be Corden today, just in a blonde wig — is shown entering a recording studio, with the song's "lyrics" in hand.
As Corden prepares to sing, the song's bass kicks in along with its various pops and clicks. Corden keeps waiting for his moment only for the beats to continue. "Did I miss it?" he eventually asks before starting over.
In the end, he makes a couple of mouth noises — but that's it. "I think we got it!"
-
