Debbie Allen, Skye P. Marshall, Matt McGorry and More on Why They Protested

Bush took part in the Saturday's LA protests and again on Monday's march to Mayor Garcetti's home, alongside friends Skye P. Marshall, Ross Lynch, Jaz Sinclair and Melissa Bergland.

"Everyone I encountered was almost vibrating, full of pain and frustration and hope and a demand for change; it felt both brutal and beautiful," Bush says of her experience, remembering how she and Marshall stopped at the hill over Pan Pacific Park to watch and hug. "She was in tears. She said, 'I’ve never seen so many white people show up for us! So many people. I can’t believe this.' It was a gut check. We need to show up more often, and with regularity. People of color cannot continue to shoulder this burden alone -- what affects one of us affects all of us, period."

Pointing to activists like Brittany Packnett-Cunningham, Kendrick Sampson, Patrisse Cullors-Brignac, Rachel Cargle, Rachel Ricketts, Travon Free, and Erika Hart as leaders during this time, the Chicago P.D. actress says that as white woman, "I am aware of the unearned privilege of my skin, and if I do not spend that privilege marching with my neighbors, am I so different from those who would drive knees into their necks? Silence is complicity, and I refuse to be complicit in a system that is causing suffering like this," where amidst a pandemic, she says, "black men are more likely to be killed by the police than to be tested for COVID-19."

She also calls for Hollywood creators and execs to "take a long, hard look in the mirror and ask why it has taken so long for films and TV shows like Black Panther, Insecure, The Chi, and Atlanta to get made in the first place. Why do our products not look more like our communities? Why is it that black people only make up 35 percent of all gang members in America, yet they are depicted in a ratio which equals black actors representing 64 percent of all gang members onscreen? What kinds of bias does that type of storytelling, both unconscious and conscious, create? Why is there so often one black cast member on an all-white show? Why are we portraying marginalization on screen? And where are the companies supporting the organizations seeking justice for people of color the way they have historically supported other social initiatives?"

Bush adds, "I want to see checks written. I want to see percentages of the profits made telling these blockbuster black stories being invested in protecting black lives."