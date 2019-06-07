Debra Messing, Yara Shahidi, Gina Rodriguez and 9 Comedy Actresses Reveal of Strengths of Their Comedic Partnerships

"I loved being able to play a mother as a reflection of my two sisters who are mothers, through all the different little Mateos that I got to work with — from having an infant, to a toddler, to the terrible twos, to then ending with a 7-year-old son. Because [creator] Jennie [Snyder Urman] herself is a mother, she's always been able to reflect a genuine, authentic story. But I love that there are moments where Jane gets to just be herself, without an attachment to another human being. You also get to see her in that space, how different she is than her own mother — she tends to be more toward her grandmother and a little more strict, which is very characteristic of the Jane that you first meet."

