Designers Make New York Souvenirs Chic

3:58 PM 4/18/2018

by Carol McColgin

Gucci! Balenciaga! For those who heart New York, fashion’s ‘It’ labels are offering high-end takes on the city’s most low-end gear.

Photographed by Joseph Shin

Here's how four luxe labels are embellishing the Big Apple's everyday items — Yankees cap included — with everything from patches to python to airbrushing.

    1. Gelareh Mizrahi

    Courtesy of Gelareh Mizrahi

    The python "Thank you" bodega bag mimics the corner store staple; $1,500 gelarehmizrahi.com

    2. Balenciaga

    Courtesy of Balenciaga

    Oversized NYC hooded sweatshirt reminiscent of Times Square wares; $895, at Neiman Marcus

     

    3. Gucci

    Courtesy of Gucci

    N.Y. Yankees baseball hat with swallow and designer patches; $590, at select Gucci stores and gucci.com

     
    4. Anya Hindmarch

    Courtesy of Anya Hindmarch

    Stack cross-body wallet; $595, at Anya Hindmarch, Los Angeles; and New York-themed stickers to put a playful, touristy stamp on it; $80 each, at Bergdorf Goodman

    This story first appeared in the April 11 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. To receive the magazine, click here to subscribe.

