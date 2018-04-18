Designers Make New York Souvenirs Chic
Gucci! Balenciaga! For those who heart New York, fashion’s ‘It’ labels are offering high-end takes on the city’s most low-end gear.
Here's how four luxe labels are embellishing the Big Apple's everyday items — Yankees cap included — with everything from patches to python to airbrushing.
1. Gelareh Mizrahi
The python "Thank you" bodega bag mimics the corner store staple; $1,500 gelarehmizrahi.com
2. Balenciaga
Oversized NYC hooded sweatshirt reminiscent of Times Square wares; $895, at Neiman Marcus
3. Gucci
N.Y. Yankees baseball hat with swallow and designer patches; $590, at select Gucci stores and gucci.com
4. Anya Hindmarch
Stack cross-body wallet; $595, at Anya Hindmarch, Los Angeles; and New York-themed stickers to put a playful, touristy stamp on it; $80 each, at Bergdorf Goodman
