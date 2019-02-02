DGA Awards: Winners List (Updating Live)

Louis J. Horvitz

The 60th Grammy Awards

(CBS)

Mr. Horvitz's Directorial Team:

· Associate Directors: Richard A. Preuss, Ron Andreassen, Kate Hollanda, Sabrina Rufo Mishler, Booey Kober

· Stage Managers: Garry Hood, Doug Smith, Benny Almont, Joey Despenzero, Peter Epstein, John Esposito, Andy Feigin, Doug Fogel, Tyler Goldman, Jeffry Gitter, Phyllis Digilio‑Kent, Arthur Lewis, Julie Lorusso, Jeff Markowitz, Seth Mellman, Cyndi Owgang, Jeff Pearl, Alfonso Pena, Annette Powlis, Kyle Ramdeen, Lauren Schneider, Eddie Valk, Karen Tasch Weiss

This is Mr. Horvitz's nineteenth DGA Award nomination. He won the DGA Award for Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Musical Variety in 1997 for The Kennedy Center Honors. He was also nominated for The Kennedy Center Honors in 1993, 2001, 2009, 2011 and 2014. In 2013, he was nominated for The 55th Annual Grammy Awards and was previously nominated for The 70th, 71st, 72nd, 74th, 75th, 76th, 77th, 79th and 80th Annual Academy Awards, along with Sinatra: 80 Years My Way in 1995 and Live Aid Concert in 1985.

Timn Mancinelli, Glenn Clements

The Late Late Show Carpool Karaoke Primetime Special 2018

(CBS)

Directorial Team:

· Associate Director: Matt Powers

· Stage Managers: Michael J. Schiff, Teri Pensky Hlubik, Noreen Dimster‑Denk, John O'Rourke, Tim Neven, Oliver Garrett

This is Mr. Mancinelli's second DGA Award nomination. He was previously nominated in this same category in 2016 for The Late Late Show With James Corden, "The Late Late Show Carpool Karaoke Primetime Special."

This is Mr. Clements' first DGA Award nomination.

Beth McCarthy‑Miller

Bill Maher: Live From Oklahoma

(HBO)

Ms. McCarthy‑Miller's Directorial Team:

· Associate Director: Stefani Cohen

· Stage Manager: Gena Rositano

This is Ms. McCarthy-Miller's thirteenth DGA Award nomination. She won the DGA Award for Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Comedy Series in 2017 for the Veep episode "Chicklet" and in 2013 for the 30 Rock episode "Hogcock!/Last Lunch." She was also nominated that year, together with Rob Ashford, in the Movies for Television and Miniseries category for The Sound of Music Live! She was previously nominated in the Comedy Series category for 30 Rock episodes "Live from Studio 6H" in 2012, "Live Show" in 2010, "The Reunion Episode #304" in 2008 and "Somebody to Love" in 2007. She won the DGA Award for Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Musical Variety twice, in 2001 for America: A Tribute to Heroes (co-directed with Joel Gallen) and in 2000 for the "Val Kilmer and U2" episode of Saturday Night Live. She was also twice nominated in that category for Saturday Night Live episodes "Christopher Walken and The Foo Fighters" in 2003 and the 25th Anniversary episode in 1999. She was also nominated in 2015 in the Variety/Talk/News/Sports – Specials category for Adele Live in New York City.

Marcus Raboy

Steve Martin & Martin Short "An Evening You Will Forget For the Rest of Your Life"

(Netflix)

Mr. Raboy's Directorial Team:

· Associate Director: Amy Kimelman

· Stage Managers: Doug Fogel, Justin Higgins

This is Mr. Raboy's first DGA Award nomination.

Glenn Weiss

The 72nd Annual Tony Awards

(CBS)

Mr. Weiss's Directorial Team:

· Associate Directors: Ken Diego, Robin Abrams, Stefani Cohen, Ricky Kirshner, Susan Kopensky

· Stage Managers: Garry Hood, Peter Epstein, Joey Despenzero, Phyllis Digilio‑Kent, Andrew Feigin, Doug Fogel, Jeffry Gitter, Arthur Lewis, Jeffrey M. Markowitz, Seth Mellman, Cyndi Owgang, Jeff Pearl, Alfonso Pena, Annette Powlis, Elise Reaves, Lauren Class Schneider, Eddie Valk

This is Mr. Weiss's fifteenth DGA Award nomination. He previously won the DGA Award for Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Variety/Talk/News/Sports – Specials in 2018 for The 89th Annual Academy Awards; in 2013, 2014 and 2016 for the 67th, 68th and 70th Annual Tony Awards and in the Musical Variety category in 2007, 2010, 2011 and 2012 for the 61st, 64th, 65th, and 66th Annual Tony Awards. He was also nominated in the Musical Variety category in 2001, 2002, 2005, 2006 and 2008 for the 55th, 56th, 59th, 60th, and 62nd Annual Tony Awards. Additionally, Mr. Weiss was nominated in 2015 for Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Movies for Television and Miniseries, together with Rob Ashford, for Peter Pan Live!