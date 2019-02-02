DGA Awards: Winners List (Updating Live)
The 2019 DGA Awards are being handed out Saturday night at the Hollywood & Highland Center's Ray Dolby Ballroom.
Aisha Tyler is hosting the 2019 DGA Awards, which will take place at the Hollywood & Highland Center's Ray Dolby Ballroom in Hollywood.
At its ceremony the DGA will acknowledge the work of this year's most prominent directors in television and film. Both seasoned and first-time helmers are nominated for their directing skills in documentary and feature films, TV series, children's programs and more. Among this year's nominees are Bradley Cooper, Boots Riley, Daina Reid and Donald Glover.
Meanwhile, presenters at the 2019 DGA Awards will include past winners Paris Barclay, Guillermo del Toro, Ron Howard and Jordan Peele, along with Yalitza Aparicio, Christian Bale, Paris Barclay, Linda Cardellini, Marina de Tavira, Sam Elliott, Tony Hale ,Laura Harrier, Dennis Haysbert, Brian Tyree Henry, Dolores Huerta, Quincy Jones, Stan Lathan, Viggo Mortensen, Sarah Paulson, Keri Russell, Matthew Rhys, Octavia Spencer, John David Washington and Constance Wu.
The Hollywood Reporter will be updating the list of 2019 DGA Awards winners below. Refresh for the latest, and click here and follow THR's Twitter for more news.
-
Feature Film
Bradley Cooper
A Star is Born
(Warner Bros. Pictures)
Mr. Cooper's Directorial Team:
· Unit Production Manager: Robert J. Dohrmann
· First Assistant Director: Michele "Shelley" Ziegler
· Second Assistant Director: Xanthus Valan
· Second Second Assistant Director: Matthew R. Milan
This is one of two DGA Award nominations this year for Mr. Cooper. He is also nominated in the First-Time Feature Film category for A Star Is Born.
Alfonso Cuaron
Roma
(Netflix)
Mr. Cuaron's Directorial Team:
· Unit Production Manager: Ana Hernandez
· First Assistant Director: Frederic Henocque Albino
· Second Assistant Director: Patrick Heyerdahl
· Second Second Assistant Directors: Luis Fernando Vasquez, Julian 'Chico' Valdes, Arturo Garcia
This is Mr. Cuaron's second DGA Feature Film Award nomination. He won the DGA Award for Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Feature Film in 2013 for Gravity.
Peter Farrelly
Green Book
(Universal Pictures)
Mr. Farrelly's Directorial Team:
· Unit Production Managers: Alissa M. Kantrow, John Brister, Franses Simonovich (New York Unit)
· First Assistant Directors: J.B. Rogers, Alejandro Ramia (New York Unit)
· Second Assistant Directors: Paul B. Uddo, Jack McKenna (New York Unit)
· Second Second Assistant Directors: Gerson Paz, Jonathan Warren
· Location Manager: Louis Zuppardi
This is Mr. Farrelly's first DGA Award nomination.
Spike Lee
BlacKkKlansman
(Focus Features)
Mr. Lee's Directorial Team:
· Unit Production Manager: Marcei A. Brown
· First Assistant Director: Mike Ellis
· Second Assistant Director: Tracey Hinds
· Second Second Assistant Directors: Jason Perez, Christina Ann Walker, Anastasia Folorunso
· Location Manager: Tim Stacker
This is Mr. Lee's first DGA Award nomination.
Adam McKay
Vice
(Annapurna Pictures)
Mr. McKay's Directorial Team:
· Unit Production Managers: Julie Hartley, Jeff Waxman
· First Assistant Director: Matt Rebenkoff
· Second Assistant Director: Joann Connolly
· Second Second Assistant Directors: Yarden Levo, Dave Vogel (Washington D.C. Unit)
This is Mr. McKay's second DGA Feature Film Award nomination. He was previously nominated for The Big Short in 2015. Mr. McKay also received a nomination this year in the Dramatic Series category for Succession.
-
First-Time Feature Film
Bo Burnham
Eighth Grade
(A24)
Mr. Burnham's Directorial Team:
· First Assistant Director: Dan Taggatz
· Second Assistant Director: Vic Coram
· Second Second Assistant Director: Evelyn Fogleman
This is Mr. Burnham's first DGA Award nomination.
Bradley Cooper
A Star is Born
(Warner Bros. Pictures)
Mr. Cooper's Directorial Team:
· Unit Production Manager: Robert J. Dohrmann
· First Assistant Director: Michele "Shelley" Ziegler
· Second Assistant Director: Xanthus Valan
· Second Second Assistant Director: Matthew R. Milan
This is one of two DGA Award nominations this year for Mr. Cooper. He is also nominated in the Feature Film category for A Star Is Born.
Carlos Lopez Estrada
Blindspotting
(Summit Entertainment)
Mr. Estrada's Directorial Team:
· Assistant Director: La Mar Stewart
· Second Second Assistant Director: Dominic Martin
· Additional Second Second Assistant Director: Armin Houshmandi
This is Mr. Estrada's first DGA Award nomination.
Matthew Heineman
A Private War
(Aviron Pictures)
Mr. Heineman's Directorial Team:
· Unit Production Manager: Louise Killin
· First Assistant Directors: George Walker, Peter Freeman (Jordan Unit)
· Second Assistant Directors: Tom Mulberge (UK Unit), Tom Browne (Jordan Unit)
· Second Second Assistant Director: Tarik Afifi (Jordan Unit)
This is Mr. Heineman’s third DGA Award nomination. He won the DGA Award for Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Documentary in 2017 for City of Ghosts and in 2015 for Cartel Land.
Boots Riley
Sorry to Bother You
(Annapurna Pictures)
Mr. Riley’s Directorial Team:
· Production Manager: Chris Martin
· First Assistant Director: Brian Benson
· Second Assistant Director: Hilton Jamal Day
· Second Second Assistant Directors: Sam Purdy, Nick Alvare
-
Dramatic Series
The nominees for the Directors Guild of America Award for Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Dramatic Series for 2018 are (in alphabetical order):
Jason Bateman
Ozark, "Reparations"
(Netflix)
Mr. Bateman's Directorial Team:
· Unit Production Manager: Matthew Spiegel
· First Assistant Director: Peter Thorell
· Second Assistant Director: Jason Graham
· Second Second Assistant Director: Townson Wells
This is Mr. Bateman's first DGA Award nomination.
Lesli Linka Glatter
Homeland, "Paean to the People"
(Showtime)
Ms. Glatter's Directorial Team:
· Unit Production Managers: Michael Klick, J. David Brightbill
· First Assistant Director: Sunday Stevens
· Second Assistant Director: Wendy Bledsoe
This is Ms. Glatter's seventh DGA Award nomination. She previously won the DGA Award for Outstanding Directorial Achievement in this category in 2014 for Homeland, "From A to B and Back Again," as well as in 2009 for Mad Men, "Guy Walks into an Advertising Agency." She was also nominated in 2015, 2013 and 2012 for Homeland episodes "The Tradition of Hospitality," "The Star" and “Q & A,” as well as in 1990 for Twin Peaks, "Episode 32006."
Chris Long
The Americans, "START"
(FX)
Mr. Long's Directorial Team:
· Unit Production Manager: Tyson Bidner
· First Assistant Director: Michelle Regina Iacobelli
· Second Assistant Director: Dave Fischer
· Location Manager: Michael Fucci
This is Mr. Long's first DGA Award nomination.
Adam McKay
Succession, "Celebration"
(HBO)
Mr. McKay's Directorial Team:
· Unit Production Manager: Regina Heyman
· First Assistant Director: Amy Lauritsen
· Second Assistant Director: Scott Bowers
· Second Second Assistant Director: Nicholas Notte
· Location Managers: Michael Kriaris, Patty Carey
This is Mr. McKay’s second DGA Award nomination. He was previously nominated for the Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Feature Film Award for The Big Short in 2015.
Daina Reid
The Handmaid's Tale, "Holly"
(Hulu)
Ms. Reid's Directorial Team:
· Unit Production Manager: Joseph Boccia
This is Ms. Reid's first DGA Award nomination.
-
Comedy Series
The nominees for the Directors Guild of America Award for Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Comedy Series for 2018 are (in alphabetical order):
Donald Glover
Atlanta, "FUBU"
(FX)
Mr. Glover's Directorial Team:
· Unit Production Manager: Alex Orr
· First Assistant Director: Veronica A. Hodge‑Hampton
· Second Assistant Director: Amir R. Khan
· Second Second Assistant Director: Danielle King
This is Mr. Glover's second DGA Award nomination. He was previously nominated in this same category in 2016 for Atlanta, "B.A.N."
Bill Hader
Barry, "Chapter One: Make Your Mark"
(HBO)
Mr. Hader's Directorial Team:
· Unit Production Managers: Mark Tobey, Aida Rodgers
· First Assistant Director: Dale Stern
· Second Assistant Director: Michelle Gritzer
· Second Second Assistant Director: Chris Riddle
· Additional Second Assistant Director: Gary Cotti
This is Mr. Hader's first DGA Award nomination.
Hiro Murai
Atlanta, "Teddy Perkins"
(FX)
Mr. Murai's Directorial Team:
· Unit Production Manager: Alex Orr
· First Assistant Director: Angela Gomes
· Second Assistant Director: Amir R. Khan
· Second Second Assistant Director: Danielle King
This is Mr. Murai's first DGA Award nomination.
Daniel Palladino
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, "We're Going to the Catskills!"
(Amazon)
Mr. Palladino's Directorial Team:
· Unit Production Manager: Dhana Rivera Gilbert
· First Assistant Director: Mariela Comitini
· Second Assistant Directors: Soren Miltich, Luca Waldman
· Second Second Assistant Director: Michael Crupi
· Location Managers: Nick Thomason, Jose Guerrero
This is Mr. Palladino's first DGA Award nomination.
Amy Sherman‑Palladino
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, "All Alone"
(Amazon)
Ms. Sherman‑Palladino's Directorial Team:
· Unit Production Manager: Dhana Rivera Gilbert
· First Assistant Director: Mariela Comitini
· Second Assistant Director: Luca Waldman
· Assistant Unit Production Manager: Meghan K. Wicker
· Second Second Assistant Director: Billy Brennan
· Additional Second Assistant Director: Lucas Isabella
· Location Managers: Nick Thomason, Jose Guerrero
This is Ms. Sherman‑Palladino's second DGA Award nomination. She was previously nominated in this same category in 2017 for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel pilot episode "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel."
-
Movies for Television and Limited Series
The nominees for the Directors Guild of America Award for Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Movies for Television and Limited Series for 2018 are (in alphabetical order):
Cary Joji Fukunaga
Maniac
(Netflix)
Mr. Fukunaga's Directorial Team:
· Unit Production Manager: John P. Fedynich
· First Assistant Directors: Jon Mallard, Scott Bowers
· Second Assistant Director: Scott Bowers
· Second Second Assistant Directors: Alex Scricco, Mike Reiersen
· Additional Second Assistant Directors: Mike Reiersen, Jakub Porembski
· Location Manager: Ryan Smith
This is Mr. Fukunaga's second DGA Award nomination. Mr. Fukunaga was previously nominated in 2014 in the Dramatic Series Category for True Detective, "Who Goes There."
David Leveau (Directed By)
Alex Rudzinski (Live Television Direction By)
Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert
(NBC)
Directorial Team:
· Associate Directors: Carrie Havel, Adam Mishler, Sabrina Rufo Mishler
· Lead Stage Manager: Garry Hood
· Stage Managers: Cory Boulieris, Peter Epstein, Jeffry Gitter, Arthur Lewis, Seth Mellman, Jason Pacella, Cody Renard Richard, Karen Tasch Weiss
This is Mr. Leveaux's first DGA Award nomination.
This is Mr. Rudzinski’s third DGA Award nomination. He was previously nominated in this category twice in 2016 with Thomas Kail for Grease Live! and with Kenny Leon for Hairspray Live!
Barry Levinson
Paterno
(HBO)
Mr. Levinson's Directorial Team:
· Unit Production Managers: Lori Johnson, Amy Herman
· First Assistant Director: Karen Kane
· Second Assistant Director: Jason Graham
· Second Assistant Director: James Macolino
· Location Manager: Lynn Powers
This is Mr. Levinson's seventh DGA Award nomination. He was previously nominated in this same category in 2017 for The Wizard of Lies and in 2010 for You Don't Know Jack. He won the DGA Award for Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Feature Film in 1988 for Rain Man, and was previously nominated in that category in 1990 for Avalon and in 1991 for Bugsy. He was also nominated in the Dramatic Series category in 1993 for the Homicide: Life on the Street episode "Gone for Goode."
Ben Stiller
Escape at Dannemora
(Showtime)
Mr. Stiller's Directorial Team:
· Unit Production Managers: Adam Brightman, Bill Carraro
· First Assistant Directors: Lisa M. Rowe, Lyda Blank, Phillip A. Patterson
· Second Assistant Director: Kevin R. Shields
· Second Second Assistant Director: Luke A. Crawford
· Location Manager: Hyo Park
This is Mr. Stiller's first DGA Award nomination.
Jean‑Marc Vallee
Sharp Objects
(HBO)
Mr. Vallee's Directorial Team:
· Unit Production Managers: G.D. Fienberg, David Auge, Sean M. Gowrie
· First Assistant Directors: Urs Hirschbiegel, Eric Lasko
· Second Assistant Directors: Eric Lasko, Jeremy Reisig
· Second Second Assistant Directors: Jeremy Reisig, Courtni Tresemer
· Additional Second Assistant Directors: Jeff Overfield, Kate Pulley, Anneke Scott, Alina Gatti, Deborah Chung
This is Mr. Vallee's second DGA Award nomination. He previously won the DGA Award for Outstanding Directorial Achievement in this category in 2017 for Big Little Lies.
-
Variety/Talk/News/Sports (Regularly Scheduled Programming)
The nominees for the Directors Guild of America Award for Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Variety/Talk/News/Sports – Regularly Scheduled Programming for 2018 are (in alphabetical order):
Paul G. Casey
Real Time With Bill Maher, "#1633"
(HBO)
Mr. Casey's Directorial Team:
· Associate Director: Stacy Talbot
· Stage Managers: Patrick Whitney, Brian Anderson
This is Mr. Casey's fifth DGA Award nomination. He previously was nominated in this category in 2017, 2016, 2015 and 2014 for Real Time With Bill Maher, "Show #1527," "Show #1437," "Show #1334" and "Show #1226."
Sacha Baron Cohen, Nathan Fielder, Daniel Gray Longino, Dan Mazer
Who Is America?, "Episode 102"
(Showtime)
Directorial Team:
· Associate Director: Melanie J. Elin
· Stage Managers: Cassandra B. Laymon, Jason Inman
This is Mr. Cohen's first DGA Award nomination.
This is Mr. Fielder's first DGA Award nomination.
This is Mr. Longino's first DGA Award nomination.
This is Mr. Mazer's first DGA Award nomination.
Jim Hoskinson
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, "#480"
(CBS)
Mr. Hoskinson's Directorial Team:
· Associate Directors: Yvonne De Mare, Karen Yaeger
· Stage Managers: Mark McKenna, Jeff Leib
This is Mr. Hoskinson's sixth DGA Award nomination. He previously was nominated in this category in 2017 for The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, "Joe Biden/Elton John," in 2016 for The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, "Episode #0179" and in 2015, 2013 and 2007 for The Colbert Report episodes "11040," "10004" and "3052."
Don Roy King
Saturday Night Live, "Adam Driver; Kanye West"
(NBC)
Mr. King's Directorial Team:
· Associate Directors: Michael Mancini, Michael Poole, Bob Caminiti
· Stage Managers: Gena Rositano, Chris Kelly
This is Mr. King's thirteenth DGA Award nomination. He previously won the DGA Award for Outstanding Directorial Achievement in this category for Saturday Night Live, "Host: Jimmy Fallon" in 2017, Saturday Night Live, "Host: Dave Chappelle" in 2016 and for Saturday Night Live "Host: Justin Timberlake" in 2013. Mr King also won the DGA Award for Variety/Talk/News/Sports – Specials for Saturday Night Live 40th Anniversary Special in 2015. He was previously nominated for Saturday Night Live episodes in 2006, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012 and 2014, and in 2015 in the Variety/Talk/News/Sports – Regularly Scheduled Programming category for the Saturday Night Live episode, "Host: Tracy Morgan/Musical Guest: Demi Lovato."
Paul Pennolino
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, "Episode 502 ‑ Italian Election"
(HBO)
Mr. Pennolino's Directorial Team:
· Associate Director: Elliot Mendelson
· Stage Managers: Mark McKenna, Craig Spinney
This is Mr. Pennolino's fourth DGA Award nomination. He was previously nominated in this category in 2016 for Full Frontal With Samantha Bee and in 2017 for Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, "French Elections." He was also nominated in 2017 in the Variety/Talk/News/Sports – Specials category for Full Frontal with Samantha Bee Presents Not the White House Correspondents' Dinner.
-
Variety/Talk/News/Sports (Specials)
The nominees for the Directors Guild of America Award for Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Variety/Talk/News/Sports – Specials for 2018 are (in alphabetical order):
Louis J. Horvitz
The 60th Grammy Awards
(CBS)
Mr. Horvitz's Directorial Team:
· Associate Directors: Richard A. Preuss, Ron Andreassen, Kate Hollanda, Sabrina Rufo Mishler, Booey Kober
· Stage Managers: Garry Hood, Doug Smith, Benny Almont, Joey Despenzero, Peter Epstein, John Esposito, Andy Feigin, Doug Fogel, Tyler Goldman, Jeffry Gitter, Phyllis Digilio‑Kent, Arthur Lewis, Julie Lorusso, Jeff Markowitz, Seth Mellman, Cyndi Owgang, Jeff Pearl, Alfonso Pena, Annette Powlis, Kyle Ramdeen, Lauren Schneider, Eddie Valk, Karen Tasch Weiss
This is Mr. Horvitz's nineteenth DGA Award nomination. He won the DGA Award for Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Musical Variety in 1997 for The Kennedy Center Honors. He was also nominated for The Kennedy Center Honors in 1993, 2001, 2009, 2011 and 2014. In 2013, he was nominated for The 55th Annual Grammy Awards and was previously nominated for The 70th, 71st, 72nd, 74th, 75th, 76th, 77th, 79th and 80th Annual Academy Awards, along with Sinatra: 80 Years My Way in 1995 and Live Aid Concert in 1985.
Timn Mancinelli, Glenn Clements
The Late Late Show Carpool Karaoke Primetime Special 2018
(CBS)
Directorial Team:
· Associate Director: Matt Powers
· Stage Managers: Michael J. Schiff, Teri Pensky Hlubik, Noreen Dimster‑Denk, John O'Rourke, Tim Neven, Oliver Garrett
This is Mr. Mancinelli's second DGA Award nomination. He was previously nominated in this same category in 2016 for The Late Late Show With James Corden, "The Late Late Show Carpool Karaoke Primetime Special."
This is Mr. Clements' first DGA Award nomination.
Beth McCarthy‑Miller
Bill Maher: Live From Oklahoma
(HBO)
Ms. McCarthy‑Miller's Directorial Team:
· Associate Director: Stefani Cohen
· Stage Manager: Gena Rositano
This is Ms. McCarthy-Miller's thirteenth DGA Award nomination. She won the DGA Award for Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Comedy Series in 2017 for the Veep episode "Chicklet" and in 2013 for the 30 Rock episode "Hogcock!/Last Lunch." She was also nominated that year, together with Rob Ashford, in the Movies for Television and Miniseries category for The Sound of Music Live! She was previously nominated in the Comedy Series category for 30 Rock episodes "Live from Studio 6H" in 2012, "Live Show" in 2010, "The Reunion Episode #304" in 2008 and "Somebody to Love" in 2007. She won the DGA Award for Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Musical Variety twice, in 2001 for America: A Tribute to Heroes (co-directed with Joel Gallen) and in 2000 for the "Val Kilmer and U2" episode of Saturday Night Live. She was also twice nominated in that category for Saturday Night Live episodes "Christopher Walken and The Foo Fighters" in 2003 and the 25th Anniversary episode in 1999. She was also nominated in 2015 in the Variety/Talk/News/Sports – Specials category for Adele Live in New York City.
Marcus Raboy
Steve Martin & Martin Short "An Evening You Will Forget For the Rest of Your Life"
(Netflix)
Mr. Raboy's Directorial Team:
· Associate Director: Amy Kimelman
· Stage Managers: Doug Fogel, Justin Higgins
This is Mr. Raboy's first DGA Award nomination.
Glenn Weiss
The 72nd Annual Tony Awards
(CBS)
Mr. Weiss's Directorial Team:
· Associate Directors: Ken Diego, Robin Abrams, Stefani Cohen, Ricky Kirshner, Susan Kopensky
· Stage Managers: Garry Hood, Peter Epstein, Joey Despenzero, Phyllis Digilio‑Kent, Andrew Feigin, Doug Fogel, Jeffry Gitter, Arthur Lewis, Jeffrey M. Markowitz, Seth Mellman, Cyndi Owgang, Jeff Pearl, Alfonso Pena, Annette Powlis, Elise Reaves, Lauren Class Schneider, Eddie Valk
This is Mr. Weiss's fifteenth DGA Award nomination. He previously won the DGA Award for Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Variety/Talk/News/Sports – Specials in 2018 for The 89th Annual Academy Awards; in 2013, 2014 and 2016 for the 67th, 68th and 70th Annual Tony Awards and in the Musical Variety category in 2007, 2010, 2011 and 2012 for the 61st, 64th, 65th, and 66th Annual Tony Awards. He was also nominated in the Musical Variety category in 2001, 2002, 2005, 2006 and 2008 for the 55th, 56th, 59th, 60th, and 62nd Annual Tony Awards. Additionally, Mr. Weiss was nominated in 2015 for Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Movies for Television and Miniseries, together with Rob Ashford, for Peter Pan Live!
-
Reality Programs
The nominees for the Directors Guild of America Award for Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Reality Programs for 2018 are (in alphabetical order):
Neil P. DeGroot
Better Late Than Never,"How Do You Say Roots in German?"
(NBC)
Mr. DeGroot's Directorial Team:
· Associate Director: Andy Nelson
This is Mr. DeGroot's fourth DGA Award nomination. He was previously nominated in this category in 2014 for "Episode 1613" of The Biggest Loser: Glory Days. He won the DGA Award for Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Reality Programs in 2011 for "Episode 1115" of The Biggest Loser and again in 2013 for 72 Hours, "The Lost Coast."
Eytan Keller
Iron Chef Gauntlet, "Episode 201"
(Food Network)
Mr. Keller's Directorial Team:
· Associate Director: Anna Moulaison‑Moore
· Stage Managers: Drew Lewandowski, Brady Hess
This is Mr. Keller's fourth DGA Award nomination. He was previously nominated in this category in 2009 for "Episode 201" of The Next Iron Chef and in 2011 for "Episode 401" of The Next Iron Chef: Super Chefs. He won the DGA Award for Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Reality Programs in 2011 for "Episode 301" of The Next Iron Chef.
Patrick McManus
American Ninja Warrior, "Miami City Qualifiers"
(NBC)
Mr. McManus's Directorial Team:
· Associate Director: Dave Massey
· Stage Manager: Joseph R. Osborne
This is Mr. McManus's first DGA Award nomination.
Russell Norman
The Final Table, "Japan"
(Netflix)
Mr. Norman's Directorial Team:
· Associate Director: Carrie Havel
· Lead Stage Manager: Jonathan Marks
· Stage Managers: Daniel Curran, Mickel Picco
This is Mr. Norman's first DGA Award nomination.
Bertram van Munster
The Amazing Race, "It's Just a Million Dollars, No Pressure"
(CBS)
Mr. van Munster's Directorial Team:
· Associate Director: Elise Doganieri
This is Mr. van Munster's twelfth DGA Award nomination. He won in this category in 2007 for The Amazing Race, "Episode #1110" and was also nominated an additional nine times in this category for the The Amazing Race in 2005 for "Episode #805," in 2006 for "Episode #102," in 2008 for "Episode #1303," in 2009 for "Don't Let A Cheese Hit Me," in 2010 for "I Think We're Fighting the Germans, Right?," in 2011 for "You Don't Get Paid Unless You Win?," in 2013 for "Beards in the Wind," in 2015 for "Bring The Fun, Baby!" and in 2016 for "We're Only Doing Freaky Stuff Today." He was also nominated with Directors Jack Cannon and Elise Doganieri in 2014 for The Quest, "One True Hero."
-
Children's Programs
The nominees for the Directors Guild of America Award for Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Children's Programs for 2018 are (in alphabetical order):
Jack Jameson (WINNER)
Sesame Street, "When You Wish Upon a Pickle: A Sesame Street Special"
(HBO)
Mr. Jameson's Directorial Team:
· Associate Director: Ken Diego
· Stage Managers: Shawn Havens, Mike Walker, Theresa Anderson
This is Mr. Jameson's first DGA Award nomination.
Allan Arkush
A Series of Unfortunate Events, "Hostile Hospital: Part 1"
(Netflix)
This is Mr. Arkush's second DGA Award nomination. He was previously nominated in the Movies for Television category in 1998 for The Temptations.
Greg Mottola
The Dangerous Book for Boys, "How to Walk on the Moon"
(Amazon)
Mr. Mottola's Directorial Team:
· Unit Production Manager: Melissa Gelernter
· First Assistant Director: Yann Sobezynski
· Second Assistant Director: Mark Romanelli
· Second Second Assistant Director: Lisa Simon
· Location Manager: Guy Efrat
This is Mr. Mottola's second DGA Award nomination. He was previously nominated in the Dramatic Series category in 2012 for his pilot episode of The Newsroom, "We Just Decided To."
Barry Sonnenfeld
A Series of Unfortunate Events, "The Vile Village: Part 1"
(Netflix)
Mr. Sonnenfeld's Directorial Team:
· First Assistant Director: Paul C. Domick
· Second Assistant Director: Megan M. Shank
This is Mr. Sonnenfeld's second DGA Award nomination. He won the DGA Award for Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Comedy Series in 2007 for his pilot episode of Pushing Daisies, "Pie-Lette."
Bo Welch
A Series of Unfortunate Events, "The Ersatz Elevator: Part 1"
(Netflix)
This is Mr. Welch's first DGA Award nomination.
-
Commercials
The nominees for the Directors Guild of America Award for Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Commercials for 2018 are (in alphabetical order):
Steve Ayson
(MJZ)
Getting Ready, Dollar Shave Club – (client direct)
· First Assistant Director: Robert Phillips
· Second Assistant Director: Braden Anderson
The Dance, Speight's – DDB
This is Mr. Ayson’s second DGA Award nomination. He was previously nominated in this category in 2012 for Beer Chase (Carlton Draught) and Let Me Go (The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas).
Fredrik Bond
(MJZ)
Harmony, Virgin TV – BBH
Take Them All On, BT Sport – AMV BBDO
· First Assistant Director: Matthew Clyde
The Big Win, Confused.com – Karmarama
· First Assistant Director: Aldric Porter
· Second Assistant Director: Erv Gentry
This is Mr. Bond's eighth DGA Award nomination. He was previously nominated in this category in 2016 for Dive (Apple) and World of Play (LG); in 2013 for Voyage (Heineken) and From the Future (Johnny Walker); in 2012 for Surfer (Puma) and Eternal Optimism (Budweiser); in 2011 for Date and The Entrance (Heineken); in 2008 for First Time (Levis) Fridge Magnet (Guinness) and Space (Carling); in 2007 for Aviator (JC Penney) and Straw (Milk); and in 2004 for Cherry and Jelly Fish (Three) and The Other Game (Nike-Euro).
Martin de Thurah
(Epoch Films)
Final Breath, Audi RS 5 Coupe– Venables, Bell & Partners
· First Assistant Director: Howell Caldwell
Mama Said Knock You Out, Chase– Droga5
· First Assistant Director: Shawn Thomas
· Second Assistant Director: Oren Tuvia
Space Station, Macy's– BBDO
· First Assistant Director: John Lowe
This is Mr. de Thurah's third DGA Award nomination. He won the DGA Award for Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Commercials in 2013 for The Man Who Couldn't Slow Down (Hennessy VS) and Human Race (Acura MDX 2014); and again in 2017 for Festival and Machines (StubHub) and Mad World (WealthSimple).
Spike Jonze
(MJZ)
Welcome Home, Apple Homepod– TBWA \ Media Arts Lab
· Unit Production Managers: Vincent Landay, Natalie Hill
· First Assistant Director: Thomas Smith
· Second Assistant Directors: Robert Kay, Nadeem Ashayer, Dave Marnell
· Second Second Assistant Director: Jeff Tavani
This is Mr. Jonze's third DGA Award nomination. He was previously nominated in this category in 2006 for Hello Tomorrow (Adidas), Penguin (Miller Beer) and Pardon Our Dust (Gap). He was also previously nominated for the Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Feature Film Award for Being John Malkovich in 1999.
David Shane
(O Positive)
Alien, Babbel– Wieden + Kennedy London
Mothers & Daughters, Alzheimer's PSA – BBDO
· First Assistant Director: Daryl Patterson
· Second Assistant Director: Samantha Melville
This is Mr. Shane's first DGA Award nomination.
-
Documentary
The nominees for the Directors Guild of America Award for Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Documentary for 2018 are (in alphabetical order):
Morgan Neville
Won’t You Be My Neighbor?
(Focus Features)
This is Mr. Neville's first DGA Award nomination.
Ramell Ross
Hale County This Morning, This Evening
(Idiom Film and Louverture Films)
This is Mr. Ross's first DGA Award nomination.
Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi & Jimmy Chan
Free Solo
(National Geographic Documentary Films)
This is Ms. Vasarhelyi and Mr. Chin's second DGA Award nomination. They were previously nominated in this category in 2015 for Meru.
Tim Wardle
Three Identical Strangers
(Neon and CNN Films)
This is Mr. Wardle's first DGA Award nomination.
Betsy West & Julie Cohen
RBG
(Magnolia Pictures)
This is Ms. West's first DGA Award nomination.
This is Ms. Cohen's first DGA Award nomination.