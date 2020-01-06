DGA Awards Unveils Partial List of TV, Documentary and Commercial Nominations

The Directors Guild of America on Monday announced a partial list of nominees for the 72nd annual DGA Awards.

The guild unveiled the nominations in several television, commercial and documentary categories.

However, the DGA added the nominees for the comedy series, dramatic series and variety/talk/news/sports — specials categories will be announced on Friday "due to a re-vote related to a newly implemented electronic entry submissions process." (The noms for best direction of a theatrical feature film and first-time feature film will be announced Tuesday.)

Among the nominees, in the best movies for TV and limited series category, were three directors who scored separate noms for Fosse/Verdon: Thomas Kail, Minkie Spiro and Jessica Yu.They'll compete with Ava DuVernay for When They See Us, Vince Gilligan for El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie and Johan Renck for Chernobyl.

Other nominees include Don Roy King, Jon Favreau, Spike Jonze, Barry Sonnenfeld and Ridley Scott.

The awards will be handed out Saturday, Jan. 25, at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in downtown Los Angeles.

A list of nominations announced Monday follows.

MOVIES FOR TELEVISION AND LIMITED SERIES

AVA DuVERNAY

When They See Us

(Netflix)

DuVernay's Directorial Team:

Unit Production Managers: John P. Fedynich, Amy Kaufman

First Assistant Director: H.H. Cooper

Second Assistant Director: Jamiyl Campbell

Second Second Assistant Director: Amrita Kundu

Additional Second Assistant Director: Kyler Griffin

Location Manager: Charlynne J. Hopson

VINCE GILLIGAN

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie

(Netflix)

Gilligan's Directorial Team:

Unit Production Managers: Robin Le Chanu, Charles Newirth

First Assistant Director: John Wildermuth

Second Assistant Director: Katy Galow

Second Second Assistant Director: Nathan E. Davis

Additional Second Assistant Directors: Melissa Bosco-Laude, Chad Goyette

THOMAS KAIL

Fosse/Verdon, "Nowadays"

(FX Networks)

Kail's Directorial Team:

Unit Production Manager: Erica Kay

First Assistant Director: Deanna Leslie Kelly

Second Assistant Director: Brad Robinson

Second Second Assistant Directors: Billy Brennan, Findlay Zotter

Location Manager: Ryan Smith

JOHAN RENCK

Chernobyl

(HBO)

MINKIE SPIRO

Fosse/Verdon, "All I Care About Is Love"

(FX Networks)

Spiro's Directorial Team:

Unit Production Manager: Erica Kay

First Assistant Director: Marcos González Palma

Second Assistant Director: Steven Lafferty

Second Second Assistant Directors: Billy Brennan, Findlay Zotter

Location Manager: Ryan Smith

JESSICA YU

Fosse/Verdon, "Glory"

(FX Networks)

Yu's Directorial Team:

Unit Production Manager: Erica Kay

First Assistant Director: Deanna Leslie Kelly

Second Assistant Director: Brad Robinson

Second Second Assistant Directors: Billy Brennan, Findlay Zotter

Location Manager: Ryan Smith

VARIETY/TALK/NEWS/SPORTS – REGULARLY SCHEDULED PROGRAMMING

PAUL G. CASEY

Real Time With Bill Maher, "1730"

(HBO)

Casey's Directorial Team:

Associate Director: Stacy Talbot

Stage Managers: Patrick Whitney, Brian Anderson

NORA S. GERARD

CBS Sunday Morning, "40th Anniversary"

(CBS)

Gerard's Directorial Team:

Associate Directors: Jessica Frank, Kate D'Arcy Coleman, Patricia Long Finnegan, Jyll Phillips-Friedman, Catherine Liberatore Kay

Stage Managers: Mark Dicso, Brian McGuire

JIM HOSKINSON

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, "A. Ocasio-Cortez; Incubus"

(CBS)

Hoskinson's Directorial Team:

Associate Directors: Yvonne De Mare, Karen Yaeger

Stage Managers: Mark McKenna, Jeff Leib

DON ROY KING

Saturday Night Live, "E. Murphy; Lizzo"

(NBC)

King's Directorial Team:

Associate Directors: Michael Mancini, Mike Poole

Stage Managers: Gena Rositano, Chris Kelly

PAUL PENNOLINO, CHRISTOPHER WERNER

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, "SLAPP Suits"

(HBO)

Directorial Team:

Associate Director: Elliot Mendelson

Stage Managers: Mark McKenna, Craig Spinney, John Scott Wilson



REALITY PROGRAMS

HISHAM ABED

Queer Eye, "Black Girl Magic"

(Netflix)

JASON COHEN

Encore!, "Annie"

(Disney+)

Cohen's Directorial Team:

Associate Director: Daniel Shultz

JON FAVREAU

The Chef Show, "Hog Island"

(Netflix)

Favreau's Directorial Team:

Associate Director: Annie Johnson

ASHLEY S. GORMAN

First Responders Live, "103"

(Fox)

Gorman's Directorial Team:

Associate Directors: Jamie Marshall Bennett, Don Frillici, Ryan Neary

Stage Manager: Roy Friedland



PATRICK McMANUS

American Ninja Warrior, "1116 Las Vegas National Finals Night 4"

(NBC)

McManus' Directorial Team:

Associate Directors: David Massey, Sean Galvin

Stage Managers: Joseph R. Osborne, Wolfgang Delgado



CHILDREN'S PROGRAMS

DEAN ISRAELITE

Are You Afraid of the Dark?, "Part One: Submitted for Your Approval"

(Nickelodeon)

Israelite's Directorial Team:

First Assistant Director: Pete Whyte

JACK JAMESON

Sesame Street's 50th Anniversary Special

(HBO Documentary Films)

Jameson's Directorial Team:

Associate Directors: Yori Tondrowski, Ken Diego

Stage Managers: Frank Campagna, Phyllis Digilio-Kent, Shawn Havens

LUKE MATHENY

Ghostwriter, "Ghost in Wonderland, Part 1"

(Apple TV+)

AMY SCHATZ

Song of Parkland

(HBO Documentary Films)

BARRY SONNENFELD

A Series of Unfortunate Events, "Penultimate Peril: Part 1"

(Netflix)



COMMERCIALS

FREDRIK BOND

(MJZ)

Lighter Than Air, HP Elite Dragonfly - Media Monks

Unit Production Manager: Line Postmyr

First Assistant Director: Peter Kohn

Take it Lightly, Coca-Cola Light - Ingo

Nap, iPhone - Apple

Unit Production Manager: Line Postmyr

First Assistant Director: Peter Kohn

Second Assistant Director: Heather Anderson

SPIKE JONZE

(MJZ)

Dream It, Squarespace – Squarespace

First Assistant Director: Thomas Smith

The New Normal, Medmen – Mekanism

First Assistant Director: Thomas Smith

Second Assistant Directors: David Marnell, Jeff Tavani

MARK MOLLOY

(Smuggler)

Underdogs, Apple – Apple

RIDLEY SCOTT

(RSA Films)

The Seven Worlds, Hennessy X.O. - DDB Paris

DOUGAL WILSON

(Furlined)

Train, AT&T - BBDO NY

First Assistant Director: Peter Kohn

Second Assistant Director: Aaron Fitzgerald

DOCUMENTARY

STEVEN BOGNAR and JULIA REICHERT

American Factory

(Netflix)

FERAS FAYYAD

The Cave

(National Geographic Documentary Films)

ALEX HOLMES

Maiden

(Sony Picture Classics)

LJUBOMIR STEFANOV & TAMARA KOTEVSKA

Honeyland

(Neon)

NANFU WANG and JIALING ZHANG

One Child Nation

(Amazon Studios)