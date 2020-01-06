DGA Awards Unveils Partial List of TV, Documentary and Commercial Nominations
'Fosse/Verdon' scored three noms, while 'When They See Us,' 'El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie' and 'Chernobyl' also are among the TV nominees.
The Directors Guild of America on Monday announced a partial list of nominees for the 72nd annual DGA Awards.
The guild unveiled the nominations in several television, commercial and documentary categories.
However, the DGA added the nominees for the comedy series, dramatic series and variety/talk/news/sports — specials categories will be announced on Friday "due to a re-vote related to a newly implemented electronic entry submissions process." (The noms for best direction of a theatrical feature film and first-time feature film will be announced Tuesday.)
Among the nominees, in the best movies for TV and limited series category, were three directors who scored separate noms for Fosse/Verdon: Thomas Kail, Minkie Spiro and Jessica Yu.They'll compete with Ava DuVernay for When They See Us, Vince Gilligan for El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie and Johan Renck for Chernobyl.
Other nominees include Don Roy King, Jon Favreau, Spike Jonze, Barry Sonnenfeld and Ridley Scott.
The awards will be handed out Saturday, Jan. 25, at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in downtown Los Angeles.
A list of nominations announced Monday follows.
MOVIES FOR TELEVISION AND LIMITED SERIES
AVA DuVERNAY
When They See Us
(Netflix)
DuVernay's Directorial Team:
Unit Production Managers: John P. Fedynich, Amy Kaufman
First Assistant Director: H.H. Cooper
Second Assistant Director: Jamiyl Campbell
Second Second Assistant Director: Amrita Kundu
Additional Second Assistant Director: Kyler Griffin
Location Manager: Charlynne J. Hopson
VINCE GILLIGAN
El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie
(Netflix)
Gilligan's Directorial Team:
Unit Production Managers: Robin Le Chanu, Charles Newirth
First Assistant Director: John Wildermuth
Second Assistant Director: Katy Galow
Second Second Assistant Director: Nathan E. Davis
Additional Second Assistant Directors: Melissa Bosco-Laude, Chad Goyette
THOMAS KAIL
Fosse/Verdon, "Nowadays"
(FX Networks)
Kail's Directorial Team:
Unit Production Manager: Erica Kay
First Assistant Director: Deanna Leslie Kelly
Second Assistant Director: Brad Robinson
Second Second Assistant Directors: Billy Brennan, Findlay Zotter
Location Manager: Ryan Smith
JOHAN RENCK
Chernobyl
(HBO)
MINKIE SPIRO
Fosse/Verdon, "All I Care About Is Love"
(FX Networks)
Spiro's Directorial Team:
Unit Production Manager: Erica Kay
First Assistant Director: Marcos González Palma
Second Assistant Director: Steven Lafferty
Second Second Assistant Directors: Billy Brennan, Findlay Zotter
Location Manager: Ryan Smith
JESSICA YU
Fosse/Verdon, "Glory"
(FX Networks)
Yu's Directorial Team:
Unit Production Manager: Erica Kay
First Assistant Director: Deanna Leslie Kelly
Second Assistant Director: Brad Robinson
Second Second Assistant Directors: Billy Brennan, Findlay Zotter
Location Manager: Ryan Smith
VARIETY/TALK/NEWS/SPORTS – REGULARLY SCHEDULED PROGRAMMING
PAUL G. CASEY
Real Time With Bill Maher, "1730"
(HBO)
Casey's Directorial Team:
Associate Director: Stacy Talbot
Stage Managers: Patrick Whitney, Brian Anderson
NORA S. GERARD
CBS Sunday Morning, "40th Anniversary"
(CBS)
Gerard's Directorial Team:
Associate Directors: Jessica Frank, Kate D'Arcy Coleman, Patricia Long Finnegan, Jyll Phillips-Friedman, Catherine Liberatore Kay
Stage Managers: Mark Dicso, Brian McGuire
JIM HOSKINSON
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, "A. Ocasio-Cortez; Incubus"
(CBS)
Hoskinson's Directorial Team:
Associate Directors: Yvonne De Mare, Karen Yaeger
Stage Managers: Mark McKenna, Jeff Leib
DON ROY KING
Saturday Night Live, "E. Murphy; Lizzo"
(NBC)
King's Directorial Team:
Associate Directors: Michael Mancini, Mike Poole
Stage Managers: Gena Rositano, Chris Kelly
PAUL PENNOLINO, CHRISTOPHER WERNER
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, "SLAPP Suits"
(HBO)
Directorial Team:
Associate Director: Elliot Mendelson
Stage Managers: Mark McKenna, Craig Spinney, John Scott Wilson
REALITY PROGRAMS
HISHAM ABED
Queer Eye, "Black Girl Magic"
(Netflix)
JASON COHEN
Encore!, "Annie"
(Disney+)
Cohen's Directorial Team:
Associate Director: Daniel Shultz
JON FAVREAU
The Chef Show, "Hog Island"
(Netflix)
Favreau's Directorial Team:
Associate Director: Annie Johnson
ASHLEY S. GORMAN
First Responders Live, "103"
(Fox)
Gorman's Directorial Team:
Associate Directors: Jamie Marshall Bennett, Don Frillici, Ryan Neary
Stage Manager: Roy Friedland
PATRICK McMANUS
American Ninja Warrior, "1116 Las Vegas National Finals Night 4"
(NBC)
McManus' Directorial Team:
Associate Directors: David Massey, Sean Galvin
Stage Managers: Joseph R. Osborne, Wolfgang Delgado
CHILDREN'S PROGRAMS
DEAN ISRAELITE
Are You Afraid of the Dark?, "Part One: Submitted for Your Approval"
(Nickelodeon)
Israelite's Directorial Team:
First Assistant Director: Pete Whyte
JACK JAMESON
Sesame Street's 50th Anniversary Special
(HBO Documentary Films)
Jameson's Directorial Team:
Associate Directors: Yori Tondrowski, Ken Diego
Stage Managers: Frank Campagna, Phyllis Digilio-Kent, Shawn Havens
LUKE MATHENY
Ghostwriter, "Ghost in Wonderland, Part 1"
(Apple TV+)
AMY SCHATZ
Song of Parkland
(HBO Documentary Films)
BARRY SONNENFELD
A Series of Unfortunate Events, "Penultimate Peril: Part 1"
(Netflix)
COMMERCIALS
FREDRIK BOND
(MJZ)
Lighter Than Air, HP Elite Dragonfly - Media Monks
Unit Production Manager: Line Postmyr
First Assistant Director: Peter Kohn
Take it Lightly, Coca-Cola Light - Ingo
Nap, iPhone - Apple
Unit Production Manager: Line Postmyr
First Assistant Director: Peter Kohn
Second Assistant Director: Heather Anderson
SPIKE JONZE
(MJZ)
Dream It, Squarespace – Squarespace
First Assistant Director: Thomas Smith
The New Normal, Medmen – Mekanism
First Assistant Director: Thomas Smith
Second Assistant Directors: David Marnell, Jeff Tavani
MARK MOLLOY
(Smuggler)
Underdogs, Apple – Apple
RIDLEY SCOTT
(RSA Films)
The Seven Worlds, Hennessy X.O. - DDB Paris
DOUGAL WILSON
(Furlined)
Train, AT&T - BBDO NY
First Assistant Director: Peter Kohn
Second Assistant Director: Aaron Fitzgerald
DOCUMENTARY
STEVEN BOGNAR and JULIA REICHERT
American Factory
(Netflix)
FERAS FAYYAD
The Cave
(National Geographic Documentary Films)
ALEX HOLMES
Maiden
(Sony Picture Classics)
LJUBOMIR STEFANOV & TAMARA KOTEVSKA
Honeyland
(Neon)
NANFU WANG and JIALING ZHANG
One Child Nation
(Amazon Studios)