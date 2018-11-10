From 40 Love to Elephante: Where to Dine in L.A. Way After Dark
It's a weekday and miserably past dinnertime, and you're finally leaving the office. Here's where the kitchens close near or at midnight in the famously early-to-bed city.
Yes, there are places to eat in L.A. after dark. From a rebooted 70-year-old dive to a slimmed-down late menu at the NoMad's maximalist-chic downtown hotel lobby dining room, The Hollywood Reporter takes a look at 9 options for dining after work hours.
-
40 Love
829 N. La Cienega Blvd.
The group behind Delilah, Poppy, The Nice Guy and The Peppermint Club have opened a country club-inspired sports hall with vegan options (squash hummus, fried green tomatoes) and cheatworthy finger foods like buttermilk chicken tenders.
-
The Double Barrel
8689 Wilshire Blvd.
This new Beverly Hills whiskey destination — a cousin of a same-named operation that opened in 2017 at Malibu’s Saddle Peak Lodge — has all sorts of things to accompany high-end lantern fuel: duck rillettes, portabella mushroom fries and crispy pork belly toasts.
-
Elephante
1332 2nd St.
Owner Nick Mathers (Eveleigh, Goldie’s) has bowed this sleek rooftop Santa Monica space with a Southern Italian-inspired menu, which runs from branzino and veal chop Milanese to grilled artichoke agnolotti. But the downside of late night: You can’t see the ocean view.
-
Everson Royce Bar
1936 E. 7th St.
Order a shrimp roll or chorizo burger — paired with barrel-aged cocktails — at wooden picnic tables out back in downtown L.A.’s Arts District. This indoor-outdoor spot is open until 2 a.m.
-
Golden Bull
170 W. Channel Road
This 70-year-old Santa Monica dive a few yards up the road from PCH has been rebooted under new ownership. Chef Greg A. Daniels (a Jean-Georges vet) has upgraded the chophouse fare but kept it straightforward, from shrimp cocktails to prime rib.
-
Otono
5715 N. Figueroa St.
Highland Park meets modern Catalonia at chef-owner Teresa Montano’s new concept. The tapas are inventive takes on classics (pan con tomate, a tuna conserva). Don’t miss her interpretations of paella’s noodle-based analogue, fideua.
-
The Restaurant at the NoMad
649 S. Olive St.
There’s a slimmed-down late menu at the NoMad’s maximalist-chic downtown L.A. hotel lobby dining room run by celebrated chef Daniel Humm and his partner Will Guidara. (They co-own Manhattan’s Eleven Madison Park.) Expect ceviche, crudites and a dry-aged burger.
-
Viale dei Romani
623 N. La Peer Drive
Around the corner from Craig’s and Dan Tana’s is this far more easygoing and youthful West Hollywood charmer from chef Casey Lane (Venice’s The Tasting Kitchen) doling out crudos, pastas and wood-grilled entrees
-
Wally’s Santa Monica
214 Wilshire Blvd.
Chef David Feau has replicated his end-of-the-evening Beverly Hills selections at a new Santa Monica outpost. This means extensive cheese and charcuterie offerings, plus the luxe comfort fare he’s become known for, including a meaty hero and truffle grilled cheese.
