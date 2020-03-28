Disney+'s New Releases Coming in April 2020

As the novel coronavirus continues to spread, Disney+ is here to help make social distancing amid the global pandemic at least a little more entertaining. The streaming service has announced a number of titles that will be added in April.

Among them are Pixar's new animated feature Onward, which first hit theaters in early March and will be available to stream earlier than expected on April 3. Also on deck is a curated collection of documentaries, series and films from National Geographic and Disneynature celebrating Earth Month. Those titles include African Cats, Born in China and Sea of Hope: America's Underwater Treasures, among others.

More beloved films on the agenda include Doctor Dolittle and National Treasure. Additionally, the Disney Channel original series Sonny With a Chance (starring a young Demi Lovato) and multiple seasons of America's Funniest Home Videos will be available to watch.

Read on for a complete list of movies and TV shows arriving on Disney+ in April.