Disney+'s New Releases Coming in April 2020

8:35 PM 3/28/2020

by Evan Real

Take a look at the movies and TV shows that will be added to the streaming service next month.

'Onward'
'Onward'
Courtesy of Disney

As the novel coronavirus continues to spread, Disney+ is here to help make social distancing amid the global pandemic at least a little more entertaining. The streaming service has announced a number of titles that will be added in April.

Among them are Pixar's new animated feature Onward, which first hit theaters in early March and will be available to stream earlier than expected on April 3. Also on deck is a curated collection of documentaries, series and films from National Geographic and Disneynature celebrating Earth Month. Those titles include African Cats, Born in China and Sea of Hope: America's Underwater Treasures, among others.

More beloved films on the agenda include Doctor Dolittle and National Treasure. Additionally, the Disney Channel original series Sonny With a Chance (starring a young Demi Lovato) and multiple seasons of America's Funniest Home Videos will be available to watch.

Read on for a complete list of movies and TV shows arriving on Disney+ in April. 

  • April 1

    'One Strange Rock'
    'One Strange Rock'
    NASA

    African Cats

    America's National Parks

    Before the Flood

    Bears

    Born in China

    Chimpanzee

    Crimson Wing

    Doctor Dolittle

    Earth Live

    Giants of the Deep Blue

    Great Migrations

    Hostile Planet

    Into the Grand Canyon

    JANE

    Kingdom of the Blue Whale

    Kingdom of the White Wolf

    Monkey Kingdom

    One Strange Rock

    Planet of the Birds

    Sea of Hope: America's Underwater Treasures

    The Flood

    Tree Climbing Lions

    Wild Russia

    Wild Yellowstone

    Winged Seduction: Birds of Paradise

    Wings of Life

  • April 3

    'Onward'
    'Onward'
    Courtesy of Disney

    The Boy Who Talked to Badgers

    Diving With Dolphins

    Dolphin Reef

    Don’s Fountain of Youth

    Donald’s Dog Laundry

    Double Dribble

    Dragon Around

    Elmer Elephant

    Fish Hooks (seasons 1-3)

    How to Play Football

    In a Nutshell

    Lambert, The Sheepish Lion

    Life on the Edge

    The New Neighbor

    On Ice

    Onward

    Out of Scale

    Penguins

    Pluto’s Party

    Sea Scouts

    The Small One

    Sonny with a Chance (seasons 1-3)

    The Straight Story

    A Tale of Two Critters

  • April 10

    'Running Wild With Bear Grylls'
    'Running Wild With Bear Grylls'
    NBC/Photofest

    A Celebration of the Music From Coco

    Life Below Zero (season 14)

    Paradise Island (season 1)

    Playtime with Puppy Dog Pals (season 1)

    Running Wild With Bear Grylls (season 5)

    Tut’s Treasures: Hidden Secrets (season 1)

  • April 12

    'PJ Masks'
    'PJ Masks'
    Entertainment One

    PJ Masks (season 3)

  • April 17

    'Brain Games'
    'Brain Games'

    Brain Games (season 8)

    The Incredible Dr. Pol (season 16)

    Let’s Stick Together

    Mickey and the Roadster Racers: Nutty Tales (seasons 1-2)

    Pluto’s Purchase

  • April 19

    'Just Roll With It'
    'Just Roll With It'
    Disney Channel/Ed Herrera

    Just Roll With It (season 1)

  • April 20

    Secrets of the Zoo: Tampa (season 1)

  • April 23

    Disney Rapunzel's Tangled Adventure (season 3)

  • April 24

    'America's Funniest Home Videos'
    'America's Funniest Home Videos'
    ABC/Photofest

    America’s Funniest Home Videos (seasons 12-19, 23)

    Man in Space

    Mars and Beyond

    The Olympic Elk

  • April 30

    'National Treasure'
    'National Treasure'
    Buena Vista Pictures/Photofest

    National Treasure