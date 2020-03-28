Disney+'s New Releases Coming in April 2020
Take a look at the movies and TV shows that will be added to the streaming service next month.
As the novel coronavirus continues to spread, Disney+ is here to help make social distancing amid the global pandemic at least a little more entertaining. The streaming service has announced a number of titles that will be added in April.
Among them are Pixar's new animated feature Onward, which first hit theaters in early March and will be available to stream earlier than expected on April 3. Also on deck is a curated collection of documentaries, series and films from National Geographic and Disneynature celebrating Earth Month. Those titles include African Cats, Born in China and Sea of Hope: America's Underwater Treasures, among others.
More beloved films on the agenda include Doctor Dolittle and National Treasure. Additionally, the Disney Channel original series Sonny With a Chance (starring a young Demi Lovato) and multiple seasons of America's Funniest Home Videos will be available to watch.
Read on for a complete list of movies and TV shows arriving on Disney+ in April.
-
April 1
African Cats
America's National Parks
Before the Flood
Bears
Born in China
Chimpanzee
Crimson Wing
Doctor Dolittle
Earth Live
Giants of the Deep Blue
Great Migrations
Hostile Planet
Into the Grand Canyon
JANE
Kingdom of the Blue Whale
Kingdom of the White Wolf
Monkey Kingdom
One Strange Rock
Planet of the Birds
Sea of Hope: America's Underwater Treasures
The Flood
Tree Climbing Lions
Wild Russia
Wild Yellowstone
Winged Seduction: Birds of Paradise
Wings of Life
-
April 3
The Boy Who Talked to Badgers
Diving With Dolphins
Dolphin Reef
Don’s Fountain of Youth
Donald’s Dog Laundry
Double Dribble
Dragon Around
Elmer Elephant
Fish Hooks (seasons 1-3)
How to Play Football
In a Nutshell
Lambert, The Sheepish Lion
Life on the Edge
The New Neighbor
On Ice
Onward
Out of Scale
Penguins
Pluto’s Party
Sea Scouts
The Small One
Sonny with a Chance (seasons 1-3)
The Straight Story
A Tale of Two Critters
-
April 10
A Celebration of the Music From Coco
Life Below Zero (season 14)
Paradise Island (season 1)
Playtime with Puppy Dog Pals (season 1)
Running Wild With Bear Grylls (season 5)
Tut’s Treasures: Hidden Secrets (season 1)
-
April 12
PJ Masks (season 3)
-
April 17
Brain Games (season 8)
The Incredible Dr. Pol (season 16)
Let’s Stick Together
Mickey and the Roadster Racers: Nutty Tales (seasons 1-2)
Pluto’s Purchase
-
April 19
Just Roll With It (season 1)
-
April 20
Secrets of the Zoo: Tampa (season 1)
-
April 23
Disney Rapunzel's Tangled Adventure (season 3)
-
April 24
America’s Funniest Home Videos (seasons 12-19, 23)
Man in Space
Mars and Beyond
The Olympic Elk
-
April 30
National Treasure