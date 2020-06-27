Disney+'s New Releases Coming in July

Disney+ remains a source of at-home entertainment as people continue to self-isolate amid the novel coronavirus pandemic. And the streaming service has announced a number of titles that will be added in July.

Among them is the highly anticipated film of the stage performance of Hamilton, Lin-Manuel Miranda's wildly popular Broadway musical.

Fan-favorite films are also being added to the roster, such as 1992's The Mighty Ducks, starring Emilio Estevez and a young Joshua Jackson. Two installments of the Diary of a Wimpy Kid film franchise are also on deck, as is the 2009 remake of Race to Witch Mountain.

On the animated side, the streaming site will soon offer such titles as Ice Age: Collision Course and seasons one and two of Super Robot Monkey Team Hyperforce Go!

Elsewhere, Muppets fans are in for a treat with the premiere of Muppets Now. The six-episode first season marks The Muppets Studio’s first unscripted series and first original series for Disney+. The show sees Scooter rushing to make his delivery deadlines and uploading the brand-new Muppet series for streaming. In doing so, he’ll need to navigate whatever obstacles, distractions and complications the rest of the Muppet gang throws at him.

Read on for a complete list of movies and TV shows coming to Disney+ in July.