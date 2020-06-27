Disney+'s New Releases Coming in July

7:34 PM 6/27/2020

by Evan Real

Take a look at the movies and TV shows that will be added to the streaming service next month.

'Hamilton' on Broadway
Joan Marcus

Disney+ remains a source of at-home entertainment as people continue to self-isolate amid the novel coronavirus pandemic. And the streaming service has announced a number of titles that will be added in July. 

Among them is the highly anticipated film of the stage performance of Hamilton, Lin-Manuel Miranda's wildly popular Broadway musical.

Fan-favorite films are also being added to the roster, such as 1992's The Mighty Ducks, starring Emilio Estevez and a young Joshua Jackson. Two installments of the Diary of a Wimpy Kid film franchise are also on deck, as is the 2009 remake of Race to Witch Mountain.

On the animated side, the streaming site will soon offer such titles as Ice Age: Collision Course and seasons one and two of Super Robot Monkey Team Hyperforce Go!

Elsewhere, Muppets fans are in for a treat with the premiere of Muppets Now. The six-episode first season marks The Muppets Studio’s first unscripted series and first original series for Disney+. The show sees Scooter rushing to make his delivery deadlines and uploading the brand-new Muppet series for streaming. In doing so, he’ll need to navigate whatever obstacles, distractions and complications the rest of the Muppet gang throws at him.

Read on for a complete list of movies and TV shows coming to Disney+ in July.

  • July 3

    'The Mighty Ducks'
    Photofest
    Animal ER (seasons 1-2)
    The Big Green
    Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules
    Hamilton
    The Mighty Ducks
    Ice Age: Collision Course
    Ice Road Rescue (seasons 1-4)
    Race to Witch Mountain (2009)

  • July 10

    'Solo: A Star Wars Story'
    Courtesy of Lucasfilm
    Critter Fixers: Country Vets (season 1)
    Gigantosaurus (season 1)
    Secrets of the Zoo (season 3)
    Solo: A Star Wars Story 

  • July 17

    'Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul'
    A Pre-Opening Report From Disneyland
    Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul
    Disney Junior Music Lullabies
    Lost City of Machu Picchu
    The Mousketeers at Walt Disney World
    Super Robot Monkey Team Hyperforce Go! (seasons 1-2)
    Wild Chile (season 1)

  • July 24

    Wild Congo (season 1)
    Wild Sri Lanka (season 1)

  • July 31

    'Muppets Now'
    Disney+
    Alaska Animal Rescue (season 1)
    Animal Showdown (season 1)
    Best Job Ever (season 1)
    Big Cat Games
    Cradle of the Gods
    Destination World (season 1)
    Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet (season 8)
    Fearless Adventures With Jack Randall (season 1)
    Hidden Kingdoms of China
    Hunt for the Abominable Snowman
    India’s Wild Leopards
    Jungle Animal Rescue (season 1)
    King Fishers (season 1)
    Lost Temple of the Inca
    Marvel Funko (seasons 1-2)
    Muppets Now
    Surviving the Mount St. Helens Disaster
    Weirdest, Bestest, Truest (season 1)
    What Sam Sees (season 1)