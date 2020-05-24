Disney+'s New Releases Coming in June

As the novel coronavirus pandemic continues to keep people in self-isolation, Disney+ remains a source of at-home entertainment. And the streaming service has announced a number of titles that will be added in June.

Among them are beloved animated Disney films, including 1999's Tarzan and its 2005 sequel Tarzan II.

Fan-favorite live-action films are also being added to the roster, such as the 2010 film adaptation of Percy Jackson and the Olympians: The Lightning Thief.

Another book adaptation that is set to premiere on Disney+ in June is Artemis Fowl, based on Eoin Colfer's 2001 YA novel.

Elsewhere, Frozen fans are in for a treat with the premiere of Into the Unknown: Making Frozen 2. The six-part documentary series follows the filmmakers, artists, songwriters and cast as they create the long-awaited sequel to the original 2013 Disney animated feature.

Other noteworthy additions include season three of the Disney Channel sitcom Raven's Home, seasons one and two of Howie Mandel's Animals Doing Things and the 2014 animated film Tinker Bell and the Pirate Fairy. On the animated series side, season one of the retro classic Schoolhouse Rock will make its debut on the streamer as will season one of 1997's 101 Dalmatians.

Missed what came to Disney+ last month? Check out the May additions here.

Read on for a complete list of movies and TV shows coming to Disney+ in June.