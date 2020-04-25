Disney+'s New Releases Coming in May

9:25 PM 4/25/2020

by Evan Real

Take a look at the movies and TV shows that will be added to the streaming service next month.

'Maleficent: Mistress of Evil'
Walt Disney Studios

As the novel coronavirus pandemic continues to keep people in self-isolation, Disney+ remains a source of at-home entertainment. And the streaming service has announced a number of titles that will be added in May. 

Among them are the premiere of Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian and the conclusion of Star Wars: The Clone Wars TV series. Aptly, those titles are being made available on May 4, when fans routinely acknowledge the enduring legacy of Star Wars, telling each other, "May the Fourth Be With You."

Also coming to Disney+ is Angelina Jolie's Maleficent sequel Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, originally released in theaters last October. And on deck are beloved films like The Princess Bride and two offerings from the Homeward Bound franchise.

Additional movies being added include George of the Jungle, Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides, Hello, Dolly! and John Carter.

A series of notable animated films and TV shows are also making their way to Disney+, including Fantastic Mr. Fox, Mickey and the Seal, season two of Vampirina and season five of Doc McStuffins.

Read on for a complete list of movies and TV shows coming to Disney+ in May.

  • May 1

    'The Princess Bride'
    Photofest
    Awesome Animals (season 1)
    Birth of Europe (season 1)
    Bridge of Boogedy
    Buried Secrets of the Bible with Albert Lin (season 1)
    CAR SOS (seasons 1-7)
    George of the Jungle
    Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey
    Homeward Bound II: Lost in San Francisco
    How to Play Basketball
    In Beaver Valley
    Kirby Buckets (seasons 1-3)
    Lost Treasures of Egypt (season 1)
    Love & Vets (season 1)
    Nature's Half Acre
    Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides
    Prairie Dog Manor (season 1)
    Primal Survivor (seasons 1-4)
    The Princess Bride
    Prowlers of the Everglades
    Secrets of the Zoo
    Secrets of the Zoo: Tampa
    Survive the Tribe (season 1)
    United States of Animals (season 1)
    Unlikely Animal Friends (season 3)
    Water Birds

  • May 2

    'John Carter'
  • May 4

    'Star Wars: The Clone Wars'
    Courtesy of Disney+
    Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian
    Star Wars: The Clone Wars (series finale "Victory and Death")

  • May 15

    Walt Disney Studios
    Furry Files
    It's a Dog's Life with Bill Farmer
    Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
     

  • May 22

    'Vampirina'
    Courtesy of Disney Junior
    The Big Fib
    The Boys: The Sherman Brothers' Story
    Disneyland Goes to the World's Fair
    Fantastic Mr. Fox
    Heartland Docs, DMV (season 1)
    Hello, Dolly!
    Just Roll with It (season 1)
    Marvel's Future Adventures (season 2)
    Mech-X4 (season 1)
    Vampirina (season 2)

  • May 29

    'Doc McStuffins'
    Doc McStuffins (season 5)
    Evermoor Chronicles (seasons 1-2)
    Gabby Duran & the Unsittables (season 1)
    Mickey and the Seal
    The Moon-Spinners
    Violetta (season 2)