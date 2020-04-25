Disney+'s New Releases Coming in May

As the novel coronavirus pandemic continues to keep people in self-isolation, Disney+ remains a source of at-home entertainment. And the streaming service has announced a number of titles that will be added in May.

Among them are the premiere of Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian and the conclusion of Star Wars: The Clone Wars TV series. Aptly, those titles are being made available on May 4, when fans routinely acknowledge the enduring legacy of Star Wars, telling each other, "May the Fourth Be With You."

Also coming to Disney+ is Angelina Jolie's Maleficent sequel Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, originally released in theaters last October. And on deck are beloved films like The Princess Bride and two offerings from the Homeward Bound franchise.

Additional movies being added include George of the Jungle, Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides, Hello, Dolly! and John Carter.

A series of notable animated films and TV shows are also making their way to Disney+, including Fantastic Mr. Fox, Mickey and the Seal, season two of Vampirina and season five of Doc McStuffins.

Missed what came to Disney+ last month? Check out the April additions here.

Read on for a complete list of movies and TV shows coming to Disney+ in May.