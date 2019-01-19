D.L. Hughley Returns to Top Five, Kevin Hart Leads Top Comedians Social Media Ranking

D.L. Hughley breaks back into the top five of The Hollywood Reporter’s Top Comedians chart, while Kevin Hart again rules the tally dated Jan. 23.

The Top Comedians chart is a ranking of the most popular comedians on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Google Plus, with global data provided by social media analytics company MVPindex. The chart's methodology blends social engagement on the platforms along with weekly additions of followers/subscribers. The latest tracking week ended Jan. 15.

After a week in which women took three of the top five spots on the list, two remain: Colleen Ballinger, who rises 4-3, and Jess Hilarious, who falls 3-5.

Meanwhile, Desi Banks returns to the chart at No. 8, replacing Kountry Wayne.

See the full top 10 below, and for more charts on The Hollywood Reporter, check out the Top Actors and Top TV Personalities charts.