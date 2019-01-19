D.L. Hughley Returns to Top Five, Kevin Hart Leads Top Comedians Social Media Ranking
The chart ranks the most popular comedians based on data from Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Google Plus.
D.L. Hughley breaks back into the top five of The Hollywood Reporter’s Top Comedians chart, while Kevin Hart again rules the tally dated Jan. 23.
The Top Comedians chart is a ranking of the most popular comedians on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Google Plus, with global data provided by social media analytics company MVPindex. The chart's methodology blends social engagement on the platforms along with weekly additions of followers/subscribers. The latest tracking week ended Jan. 15.
After a week in which women took three of the top five spots on the list, two remain: Colleen Ballinger, who rises 4-3, and Jess Hilarious, who falls 3-5.
Meanwhile, Desi Banks returns to the chart at No. 8, replacing Kountry Wayne.
See the full top 10 below, and for more charts on The Hollywood Reporter, check out the Top Actors and Top TV Personalities charts.
-
10. Michael Blackson
Last week: 8
-
9. Kathy Griffin
Last week: 5
-
8. Desi Banks
Last week: -
-
7. Ricky Gervais
Last week: 6
-
6. Tommy Chong
Last week: 7
-
5. Jess Hilarious
Last week: 3
-
4. D.L. Hughley
Last week: 9
The top Facebook post from Hughley in a week that saw him jump 54 percent in Facebook post likes and 88 percent in post shares was a Jan. 9 share of a Newsweek article announcing that former president Barack Obama is getting his own highway in California.
-
3. Colleen Ballinger
Last week: 4
-
2. Joe Rogan
Last week: 2
Rogan’s top post promoted the upcoming appearance (Jan. 17) of Mike Tyson on his The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, accompanying a throwback photo of the boxer. Rogan’s picture was liked 444,000 times, adding to his overall sum of 3.6 million, alongside 79,000 total comments.
-
1. Kevin Hart
Last week: 1