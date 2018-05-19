D.L. Hughley, Ricky Gervais Rule Top Comedians Social Media Ranking
Also, Tim Allen debuts on the chart, which ranks the most popular comedians based on data from Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Google Plus.
D.L. Hughley returns to No. 1 on The Hollywood Reporter’s Top Comedians chart dated May 23, moving 3-1.
The Top Comedians chart is a ranking of the most popular comedians on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Google Plus, with global data provided by social media analytics company MVPindex. The chart's methodology blends social engagement on the platforms along with weekly additions of followers/subscribers. The latest tracking week ended May 15.
Hughley, who reaches No. 1 on the chart for a third week total, takes over the top spot from Roseanne Barr, who drops 1-5.
Meanwhile, Tim Allen reaches the chart for the first time, debuting at No. 4, while Marlon Wayans, Kumail Nanjiani and Chelsea Peretti re-enter at Nos. 7, 9 and 10, respectively.
See the full top 10 below, and for more charts on The Hollywood Reporter, check out the Top Actors and Top TV Personalities charts.
-
10. Chelsea Peretti
Last week: -
Like her Brooklyn Nine-Nine counterparts Terry Crews, Melissa Fumero and Stephanie Beatriz on the Top Actors chart, Peretti reaches Top Comedians thanks to posts about the cancellation and subsequent renewal of the former FOX show once it was moved to NBC for its sixth season. When celebrating the move to NBC, Peretti tweeted May 12 with a GIF of DJ Khaled telling a hypothetical NBC, “You smart.”
-
9. Kumail Nanjiani
Last week: -
-
8. Kevin Hart
Last week: 5
-
7. Marlon Wayans
Last week: -
-
6. Mike Epps
Last week: 8
-
5. Roseanne Barr
Last week: 1
-
4. Tim Allen
Last week: -
Allen celebrated FOX's revival of his former ABC show, Last Man Standing, leaping 165 percent in Facebook post likes (234,000 total). “New season this fall!” he announced on May 11, thanking fans for their support. The show was originally canceled by ABC in May 2017 after its sixth season.
-
3. Tommy Chong
Last week: 4
-
2. Ricky Gervais
Last week: 6
-
1. D.L. Hughley
Last week: 3