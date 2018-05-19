D.L. Hughley, Ricky Gervais Rule Top Comedians Social Media Ranking

D.L. Hughley returns to No. 1 on The Hollywood Reporter’s Top Comedians chart dated May 23, moving 3-1.

The Top Comedians chart is a ranking of the most popular comedians on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Google Plus, with global data provided by social media analytics company MVPindex. The chart's methodology blends social engagement on the platforms along with weekly additions of followers/subscribers. The latest tracking week ended May 15.

Hughley, who reaches No. 1 on the chart for a third week total, takes over the top spot from Roseanne Barr, who drops 1-5.

Meanwhile, Tim Allen reaches the chart for the first time, debuting at No. 4, while Marlon Wayans, Kumail Nanjiani and Chelsea Peretti re-enter at Nos. 7, 9 and 10, respectively.

See the full top 10 below, and for more charts on The Hollywood Reporter, check out the Top Actors and Top TV Personalities charts.